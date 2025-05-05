Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

Lead photos by Raj Mehta/Getty Images
THE FLATS – Stewart Cink continues his top-level play on PGA Tour Champions with his second career victory on the senior circuit … Vince Whaley gets another solid finish on the PGA Tour, while Ross Steelman steps up from the Korn Ferry Tour to get a solid finish for himself … Andy Ogletree and Cameron Tringale have good weekends in LIV Golf … More details below in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.
STEWART CINK EARNS SECOND PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS TITLE
Stewart Cink birdied the first playoff hole on No. 18 on Sunday to win the 2025 Insperity Invitational over 36-hole co-leader and World Golf Hall of Fame member Retief Goosen, winning for the second time as a member of PGA Tour Champions.
Cink began the day two shots off the pace set by Goosen and Canadian Mike Weir. He fired a 4-under 68 that included a birdie putt at the par-4 17th to move into a tie at 11-under and force the fourth playoff in Insperity Invitational tournament history.
With rounds of 71-66-68, he posted an 11-under-par total of 205, and posted his second victory in 22 starts on the senior circuit at 51 years, 11 months, 14 days. He won the Ally Challenge last season in his rookie year.
Cink has six top-10 finishes in seven starts this year on PGA Tour Champions and moved up to No. 4 in the Charles Schwab Cup standings.
The victory gives Cink additional momentum as he prepares to play the senior tour’s first major championship of 2025, the Regions Tradition in his home state of Alabama.
In 2016, Lisa Cink was diagnosed with breast cancer.
After years of battling, her health is now stable ❤️
COMPETITION ROUND-UP
PGA TOUR
Vince Whaley had another solid week on the PGA Tour, tying for 15th place last weekend at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson in his hometown of McKinney, Texas. Whaley posted a 15-under-par total of 269 and moved up to No. 113 on the FedEx Cup points list.
One stroke behind Whaley was Ross Steelman, a Korn Ferry Tour member who earned a spot at the Byron Nelson in Monday qualifying and tied for 25th place at 14-under-par 270. Matt Kuchar tied for 56th place at 6-under-par 278.
Anders Albertson, Chesson Hadley and Christo Lamprecht (in the field as the 2024 winner of the Byron Nelson Award), missed the cut.
The PGA Tour has two events this week, the signature event Truist Championship in Philadelphia, and the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Championship in Myrtle Beach, S.C. Albertson and Whaley will be in the field at Myrtle Beach.
KORN FERRY TOUR
With Steelman and Lamprecht getting opportunities on the PGA Tour last weekend, only three Yellow Jackets were in Mexico for the Tulum Championship, and only Paul Haley II advanced to the weekend, finishing tied for 66th place. Seth Reeves and Richy Werenski missed the cut.
The two resumes in two weeks with the AdventHealth Championship in Kansas City.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS
Stewart Cink sits at No. 4 in the Charles Schwab Cup standings and earned a spot in the Senior PGA Championship at Congressional Country Club later this year with his victory at the Insperity Invitational, as well as the Regions Tradition in two weeks. Meanwhile, David Duval tied for 45th at the Insperity and is 45th on the Schwab Cup points list.
PGA Tour Champions leaderboard
LIV GOLF LEAGUE
Andy Ogletree tied for 17th place (-5) and Cameron Tringale tied for 20th (-4) last weekend at the South Korea event in the LIV Golf League. Their HyFlyers team finished 11th. Both players remain ranked within the Drop Zone of the LIV Golf standings as the league moves to its next event in Washington, D.C. the first weekend of June.
LIV Leaderboard | LIV standings
ASIAN TOUR/INTERNATIONAL SERIES
With a month before the next LIV Golf event, Tringale remains in the Far East to compete in this weekend’s International Series event in Japan on the Asian Tour.
Asian Tour Schedule and Results
U.S. OPEN QUALIFYING
Qualifying for the 2025 U.S. Open has been underway since mid-April with local qualifiers taking place all over the United States.
Connor Howe shot a 63 to win the local qualifier at Albany, Ga., on Apr. 28, where seven golfers advanced from a field of 132.
Local qualifying continues through May 19, with final qualifying conducted May 19 at three locations, and June 2 at 10 sites.
UPCOMING EVENTS
- PGA Tour: Truist Championship • May 8-11, 2025 • The Philadelphia Cricket Club • Flourtown, Pa. • Purse: $20M • FedEx Cup points: 700
- PGA Tour: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Championship • May 8-11, 2025 • Dunes Golf and Beach Club • Myrtle Beach, S.C. • Purse: $4M • FedEx Cup points: 300
- Korn Ferry Tour: AdventHealth Championship • May 15-18, 2025 • Blue Hills Country Club • Kansas City, Mexico • Purse: $1M • KFT points: 500
- PGA Tour Champions: Regions Tradition • May 15-18, 2024 • Greystone Golf & Country Club • Birmingham, Ala. • Purse: $2.6M
- PGA Tour Americas: Bupa Championship • May 8-11, 2025 • Club de Golf Mexico • Mexico City, Mexico • Purse: $225K
- Asian Tour/International Series: International Series Japan • May 8-11, 2025 • Caledonian Golf Club • Japan • Purse: $2M
- LIV Golf League: Washington, D.C. • June 6-8, 2025 • Robert Trent Jones Golf Club • Washington, D.C.
- GPro Tour: Albemarle Championship • May 15-17, 2025 • Albemarle Plantation • Hertford, N.C.
#PROJACKETS ON SOCIAL MEDIA
PLAYER PLAYER LAST WEEK DATA ANDERS ALBERTSON
Hometown: Woodstock, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: PGA Tour
PGA Tour
The CJ Cup Byron Nelson
missed cut
FedEx Cup ranking: 210
YTD earnings: $21,942
KFT points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings (KFT): n/a
Career earnings (PGAT): $578,847
Career earnings (KFT): $929,956
STEWART CINK
Hometown: Florence, Ala.
Residence: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 1995
Years at Georgia Tech: 1991-95
Status: PGA Tour/PGA Tour Champions
PGA Tour Champions
Insperity Invitational
Won
Schwab Cup points ranking: 4
YTD Earnings (Champions): $903,740
Career earnings (Champions): $2,630,535
FedEx Cup points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings (PGA Tour): n/a
Career earnings (PGA Tour): $43,905,340
WILL DICKSON
Hometown: Providence, R.I.
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2021
Years at Georgia Tech: 2017-21
Status: Developmental tours
Did not play GPro points ranking: t68
YTD Earnings (GPro): $1,017
Career earnings (GPro): $59,704
Points ranking (KFT): n/a
YTD earnings (KFT): n/a
DAVID DUVAL
Hometown: Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Residence: Denver, Colo.
Turned pro: 1993
Years at Georgia Tech: 1989-93
Status: PGA Tour Champions
PGA Tour Champions
Insperity Invitational
T-45
Schwab Cup Points ranking: 45
YTD earnings (Champions): $126,190
Career earnings (Champions): $779,220
Career earnings (PGAT): $18,983,931
BARTLEY FORRESTER
Hometown: Gainesville, Ga.
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2025
Years at Georgia Tech: 2019-24
Status: Developmental tours
Did not play GPro points ranking: 17
YTD earnings: $3,521
J.T. GRIFFIN
Hometown: Wilson, N.C.
Residence: Marietta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Fortinet Cup points: n/a
YTD earnings (Canada): n/a
Career earnings (Canada): $29,836
Career earnings (KFT): $187,056
CHESSON HADLEY
Hometown: Raleigh, N.C.
Turned pro: 2010
Years at Georgia Tech: 2006-10
Status: PGA Tour
PGA Tour
The CJ Cup Byron Nelson
missed cut
FedEx Cup points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $12,352,126
SHUN YAT HAK
Hometown: Hong Kong
Turned pro: 2013
Years at Georgia Tech: 2012-13
Status: PGA Tour China
Did not play PAUL HALEY II
Hometown: Dallas, Texas
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: PGA Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
Tulum Championship
T-66
KFT Points ranking: 156
YTD earnings (KFT): $8,560
Career earnings (PGAT): $1,106,765
Career earnings (KFT): $1,102,785
CONNOR HOWE
Hometown: Ogden, Utah
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2023
Years at Georgia Tech: 2018-23
Status: PGA Tour Canada
Did not play KFT points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings (KFT): n/a
Fortinet Cup points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings (PGAT Americas): n/a
MATT KUCHAR
Hometown:
Lake Mary, Fla.
Residence: Sea Island, Ga.
Turned pro: 2000
Years at Georgia Tech: 1997-2000
Status: PGA Tour
PGA Tour
The CJ Cup Byron Nelson
T-56
FedEx Cup points ranking: 131
YTD earnings: $455,167
Career earnings (PGAT): $60,683,525
CHRISTO LAMPRECHT
Hometown: George, South Africa
Turned pro: 2024
Years at Georgia Tech: 2000-24
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
PGA Tour
The CJ Cup Byron Nelson
missed cut
KFT points ranking: 12
YTD earnings: $131,008
Career earnings (KFT): $173,512
ANDY MAO
Hometown: Johns Creek, Ga.
Turned pro: 2024
Years at Georgia Tech: 2020-24
Status: developmental tours
did not play GPro points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
LARRY MIZE
Residence: Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 1980
Years at Georgia Tech: 1975-79
Status: PGA Tour Champions
Did not play Schwab Cup points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings (Champions): $5,166,866
Career earnings (PGAT): $7,947,092
ANDY OGLETREE
Hometown: Little Rock, Miss.
Residence: Roswell, Ga.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: Asian Tour
LIV Golf Korea
T-17
LIV standings: 47
YTD earnings (LIV): $1,033,550
Order of Merit (Asian Tour): n/a
YTD earnings (Asian Tour): n/a
Career earnings (LIV): $4,435,217
CHRIS PETEFISH
Hometown: Danville, Calif.
Turned pro: 2018
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play GPro points ranking: t30
YTD earnings (GPro): $3,165
Career earnings (KFT): $342,455
Career earnings (PGA Tour Canada): $21,118
SETH REEVES
Hometown: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
Tulum Championship
missed cut
KFT points ranking: 180
YTD earnings (KFT): $7,450
Career earnings (PGAT): $233,065
Career earnings (KFT): $866,633
LUKE SCHNIEDERJANS
Hometown: Powder Springs, Ga.
Residence: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: MacKenzie Tour/Forme Tour
Did not play Career earnings (Canada): $46,844 OLLIE SCHNIEDERJANS
Hometown: Powder Springs, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Asian Tour Order of Merit: 30
LIV standings: 49
YTD earnings (LIV): $290,572
YTD Earnings (Asian): $360,000
Career earnings (KFT): $651,113
Career earnings (PGAT): $3,879,653
BEN SMITH
Hometown: Novi, Mich.
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2022
Years at Georgia Tech: 2018-22
Status: developmental tours
Did not play GPro points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
ROSS STEELMAN
Hometown: Columbia, Mo.
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2023
Years at Georgia Tech: 2021-23
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
PGA Tour
The CJ Cup Byron Nelson
T-25
KFT points ranking: 36
YTD earnings (KFT): $59,175
Career earnings (KFT): $256,042
YTD earnings (PGAT): $96,914
TYLER STRAFACI
Hometown: Davie, Fla.
Residence: Davie, Fla.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: none
Did not play GPro points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings (GPro): $1,045
Career earnings (PGA Tour Americas): $45,761
Career earnings (PGA Tour): $21,111
Career earnings (Canada): $12,970
CAMERON TRINGALE
Hometown: Laguna Niguel, Calif.
Turned pro: 2009
Years at Georgia Tech: 2005-09
Status: LIV Golf/Asian Tour
LIV Golf Korea
T-20
LIV standings: 27
YTD Earnings (LIV): $2,011,893
YTD earnings (Asian Tour): $22,700
Career earnings (LIV): $12,535,928
Career earnings (PGAT): $17,310,004
RICHY WERENSKI
Hometown: South Hadley, Mass.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-14
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
Tulum Championship
missed cut
KFT points ranking: 86
YTD earnings (KFT): $16,140
Career earnings (KFT): $672,771
YTD earnings (PGA Tour): n/a
Career earnings (PGAT): $6,765,035
VINCENT WHALEY
Hometown: McKinney, Texas
Residence: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2017
Years at Georgia Tech: 2013-17
Status: PGA Tour
PGA Tour
The CJ Cup Byron Nelson
T-15
FedEx Cup points ranking: 113
YTD earnings (PGA Tour): $484,852
Career earnings (PGA Tour): $4,604,694
KFT points ranking: 107
YTD earnings (KFT): $206,369
Career earnings (KFT): $350,642