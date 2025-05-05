Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

Lead photos by Raj Mehta/Getty Images

THE FLATS – Stewart Cink continues his top-level play on PGA Tour Champions with his second career victory on the senior circuit … Vince Whaley gets another solid finish on the PGA Tour, while Ross Steelman steps up from the Korn Ferry Tour to get a solid finish for himself … Andy Ogletree and Cameron Tringale have good weekends in LIV Golf … More details below in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.

STEWART CINK EARNS SECOND PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS TITLE

Stewart Cink birdied the first playoff hole on No. 18 on Sunday to win the 2025 Insperity Invitational over 36-hole co-leader and World Golf Hall of Fame member Retief Goosen, winning for the second time as a member of PGA Tour Champions.

Cink began the day two shots off the pace set by Goosen and Canadian Mike Weir. He fired a 4-under 68 that included a birdie putt at the par-4 17th to move into a tie at 11-under and force the fourth playoff in Insperity Invitational tournament history.

With rounds of 71-66-68, he posted an 11-under-par total of 205, and posted his second victory in 22 starts on the senior circuit at 51 years, 11 months, 14 days. He won the Ally Challenge last season in his rookie year.

Cink has six top-10 finishes in seven starts this year on PGA Tour Champions and moved up to No. 4 in the Charles Schwab Cup standings.

The victory gives Cink additional momentum as he prepares to play the senior tour’s first major championship of 2025, the Regions Tradition in his home state of Alabama.

More from PGATour.com

A comeback win in The Woodlands!@StewartCink claims his second win on PGA TOUR Champions @InsperityInvtnl 🏆 pic.twitter.com/k6RVzqLTiD — PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) May 4, 2025

A playoff birdie for the win!@StewartCink claims win No. 2 @InsperityInvtnl 🏆 pic.twitter.com/bonRvtPNFc — PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) May 4, 2025