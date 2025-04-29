Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – Christo Lamprecht and Ross Steelman step up to play on the PGA Tour this week in Texas … Richy Werenski gets a top-10 finish on the Korn Ferry Tour … Bartley Forrester logs a top-10 finish on the GPro Tour … More details below in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.
LAMPRECHT RECOGNIZED AS RISING STAR FROM SOUTH AFRICA
South Africa has long been a powerhouse in the golfing world, producing legends such as Gary Player and Ernie Els who dominated international tournaments for decades.
However, a new generation of talented golfers is emerging from this nation, ready to make their mark on the global stage.
Leading this exciting wave is Christo Lamprecht, whose remarkable skills and achievements have already turned heads worldwide.
Standing at an impressive 6’8″, Lamprecht is not just making a big physical impression on the golf course – his talent is equally towering. At just 24 years old, Lamprecht has already achieved what many golfers dream of accomplishing in a lifetime. His journey began with a historic win at the South African Amateur Championship at the remarkably young age of 16, making him the youngest champion in the tournament’s storied history.
Lamprecht’s collegiate career at Georgia Tech was nothing short of spectacular. He earned All-American honours three times, was named the 2024 Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Year, and claimed three collegiate titles. His dedication and skill eventually earned him the top ranking in world amateur golf before he decided to turn professional in 2024.
We’re excited to have Christo Lamprecht joining the field for the #THECJCUPByronNelson.
Christo received the 2024 Byron Nelson Collegiate Award, earning him a spot in this year’s tournament. #ByronNelson #TheByron #PGATOUR #MoreThanAGame #Golf #ChristoLamprecht pic.twitter.com/jQt1nwqZC7
— THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (@cjbyronnelson) April 23, 2025
COMPETITION ROUND-UP
PGA TOUR
Anders Albertson and Vince Whaley tied for 26th last weekend at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, the only team event on the PGA Tour schedule. The Yellow Jacket duo posted a 19-under-par total of 267. Whaley remains No. 127 on the FedEx Cup points standings, while Albertson picked up his first earnings check of 2025 in seven events.
Albertson and Whaley return to action this week for the CJ Cup Byron Nelson in McKinney, Texas along with Chesson Hadley and Matt Kuchar. Christo Lamprecht and Ross Steelman, who compete on the Korn Ferry Tour, also are competing. Lamprecht has an exemption as the recipient of the Byron Nelson Award last spring, while Steelman gained his spot in Monday qualifying.
*****
KORN FERRY TOUR
Richy Werenski tied for 10th place at the LECOM Suncoast Classic last weekend with a 24-under-par score of 260, elevating himself to No. 78 on the Korn Ferry Tour points list, whiles Christo Lamprecht tied for 56th (-16) and maintained his spot at No. 14. Paul Haley II, Seth Reeves and Ross Steelman missed the cut.
Werenski, Reeves and Haley head to Mexico this weekend as the Korn Ferry Tour heads South of the border for the Tulum Championship at PGA Riviera Maya.
*****
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS
Stewart Cink continues to be a top-10 machine on PGA Tour Champions, tying for sixth place last weekend at the Mitsubishi Electric Classic at his former home course, the TPC Sugarloaf in Duluth, Ga. Cink posted a 12-under-par total of 207, his sixth top-10 finish in seven events in 2025, and closed his tournament with an eagle at the final hole. He sits No. 7 in the Charles Schwab Cup standings.
David Duval tied for 31st at 3-under-par 213, firing three 71s, and sits No. 45 on the points list.
Cink and Duval both head to Texas this weekend for the Insperity Invitational.
PGA Tour Champions leaderboard
*****
LIV GOLF LEAGUE
Andy Ogletree tied for 41st place (+5) and Cameron Tringale tied for 46th (+6) last weekend at the Mexico City event in the LIV Golf League. Their HyFlyers team finished 10th.
The league travels to South Korea this weekend for its first-ever event in that country.
LIV Leaderboard | LIV standings
*****
GPRO TOUR
Bartley Forrester recorded a top-10 finish on the GPro Tour, tying for seventh place at last week’s Augusta Open with a 14-under-par total of 199, while Will Dickson tied for 19th place (-11). Forrester leads the Jackets on that developmental circuit at No. 16 in EMPACT Cup points.
UPCOMING EVENTS
- PGA Tour: CJ Cup Byron Nelson • May 1-4, 2025 • TPC Craig Ranch • McKinney, Texas • Purse: $9.9M • FedEx Cup points: 500
- Korn Ferry Tour: Tulum Championship • May 1-4, 2025 • PGA Riviera Maya • Tulum, Mexico • Purse: $1M • KFT points: 500
- PGA Tour Champions: Insperity Invitational • May 2-4, 2024 • The Woodlands Country Club • The Woodlands, Texas • Purse: $3M
- PGA Tour Americas: Diners Club Peru Open • May 1-4, 2025 • Los Inkas Golf Club • Lima, Peru • Purse: $225K
- Asian Tour/International Series: International Series Japan • May 9-11, 2025 • Caledonian Golf Club • Japan • Purse: $2M
- LIV Golf League: South Korea • May 2-4, 2025 • Jack Nicklaus Golf Club • South Korea
- GPro Tour: Albemarle Championship • May 15-17, 2025 • Albemarle Plantation • Hertford, N.C.
#PROJACKETS ON SOCIAL MEDIA
It was a great first day of competition at @MEClassicGolf!
This week I enjoyed getting to spend time with Bernhard Langer, Stewart Cink, and two of the founding members of the MEC: Bill Russell and Richard Tucker
Tickets: Link in bio@GS_District@GwinnettEvents@Gwinnett_Sports pic.twitter.com/TYSuBoPCBs
— stan l. hall (@stanlhall) April 25, 2025
David Duval’s impact position. 1995. pic.twitter.com/pKexTkFV2p
— Jamie Kennedy (@jamierkennedy) April 25, 2025
In for 4 figures on the Membership. 3 figures on this shirt. And now @ClubProGuy wants 2 figures for a subscription?! When does it end??!! pic.twitter.com/mCbH0UuZdf
— Roberto Castro (@cicioCASTRO) April 18, 2025
PLAYER PLAYER LAST WEEK DATA ANDERS ALBERTSON
Hometown: Woodstock, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play FedEx Cup points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
KFT points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings (KFT): n/a
Career earnings (PGAT): $556,905
Career earnings (KFT): $929,956
STEWART CINK
Hometown: Florence, Ala.
Residence: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 1995
Years at Georgia Tech: 1991-95
Status: PGA Tour/PGA Tour Champions
Did not play Schwab Cup points ranking: 5
YTD Earnings (Champions): $368,500
Career earnings (Champions): $2,095,295
FedEx Cup points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings (PGA Tour): n/a
Career earnings (PGA Tour): $43,905,340
WILL DICKSON
Hometown: Providence, R.I.
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2021
Years at Georgia Tech: 2017-21
Status: Developmental tours
GPro Tour
Sanctuary Championship
T-42 (-5)
GPro points ranking: t68
YTD Earnings (GPro): $1,017
Career earnings (GPro): $59,704
Points ranking (KFT): n/a
YTD earnings (KFT): n/a
DAVID DUVAL
Hometown: Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Residence: Denver, Colo.
Turned pro: 1993
Years at Georgia Tech: 1989-93
Status: PGA Tour Champions
Did not play Schwab Cup Points ranking: 41
YTD earnings (Champions): $91,760
Career earnings (Champions): $744,790
Career earnings (PGAT): $18,983,931
BARTLEY FORRESTER
Hometown: Gainesville, Ga.
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2025
Years at Georgia Tech: 2019-24
Status: Developmental tours
GPro Tour
Sanctuary Championship
missed cut
GPro points ranking: 17
YTD earnings: $3,521
J.T. GRIFFIN
Hometown: Wilson, N.C.
Residence: Marietta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Fortinet Cup points: n/a
YTD earnings (Canada): n/a
Career earnings (Canada): $29,836
Career earnings (KFT): $187,056
CHESSON HADLEY
Hometown: Raleigh, N.C.
Turned pro: 2010
Years at Georgia Tech: 2006-10
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play FedEx Cup points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $12,352,126
SHUN YAT HAK
Hometown: Hong Kong
Turned pro: 2013
Years at Georgia Tech: 2012-13
Status: PGA Tour China
Did not play PAUL HALEY II
Hometown: Dallas, Texas
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play KFT Points ranking: 113
YTD earnings (KFT): $4,580
Career earnings (PGAT): $837,353
Career earnings (KFT): $1,102,785
CONNOR HOWE
Hometown: Ogden, Utah
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2023
Years at Georgia Tech: 2018-23
Status: PGA Tour Canada
Did not play KFT points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings (KFT): n/a
Fortinet Cup points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings (PGAT Americas): n/a
MATT KUCHAR
Hometown:
Lake Mary, Fla.
Residence: Sea Island, Ga.
Turned pro: 2000
Years at Georgia Tech: 1997-2000
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play FedEx Cup points ranking: 122
YTD earnings: $323,314
Career earnings (PGAT): $60,551,771
CHRISTO LAMPRECHT
Hometown: George, South Africa
Turned pro: 2024
Years at Georgia Tech: 2000-24
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play KFT points ranking: 12
YTD earnings: $131,008
Career earnings (KFT): $173,512
ANDY MAO
Hometown: Johns Creek, Ga.
Turned pro: 2024
Years at Georgia Tech: 2020-24
Status: developmental tours
GPro Tour
Sanctuary Championship
missed cut
GPro points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
LARRY MIZE
Residence: Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 1980
Years at Georgia Tech: 1975-79
Status: PGA Tour Champions
Did not play Schwab Cup points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings (Champions): $5,166,866
Career earnings (PGAT): $7,947,092
ANDY OGLETREE
Hometown: Little Rock, Miss.
Residence: Roswell, Ga.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: Asian Tour
Did not play LIV standings: 45
YTD earnings (LIV): $507,200
Order of Merit (Asian Tour): n/a
YTD earnings (Asian Tour): n/a
Career earnings (LIV): $3,897,375
CHRIS PETEFISH
Hometown: Danville, Calif.
Turned pro: 2018
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
GPro Tour
Sanctuary Championship
T-7 (-12)
GPro points ranking: t30
YTD earnings (GPro): $3,165
Career earnings (KFT): $342,455
Career earnings (PGA Tour Canada): $21,118
SETH REEVES
Hometown: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play KFT points ranking: 168
YTD earnings (KFT): $7,450
Career earnings (PGAT): $233,065
Career earnings (KFT): $866,633
LUKE SCHNIEDERJANS
Hometown: Powder Springs, Ga.
Residence: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: MacKenzie Tour/Forme Tour
GPro Tour
Sanctuary Championship
missed cut
Career earnings (Canada): $46,844 OLLIE SCHNIEDERJANS
Hometown: Powder Springs, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Asian Tour Order of Merit: 30
LIV standings: 49
YTD earnings (LIV): $290,572
YTD Earnings (Asian): $360,000
Career earnings (KFT): $651,113
Career earnings (PGAT): $3,879,653
BEN SMITH
Hometown: Novi, Mich.
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2022
Years at Georgia Tech: 2018-22
Status: developmental tours
Did not play GPro points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
ROSS STEELMAN
Hometown: Columbia, Mo.
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2023
Years at Georgia Tech: 2021-23
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play KFT points ranking: 36
YTD earnings (KFT): $59,175
Career earnings (KFT): $256,042
TYLER STRAFACI
Hometown: Davie, Fla.
Residence: Davie, Fla.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: none
Did not play GPro points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings (GPro): $1,045
Career earnings (PGA Tour Americas): $45,761
Career earnings (PGA Tour): $21,111
Career earnings (Canada): $12,970
CAMERON TRINGALE
Hometown: Laguna Niguel, Calif.
Turned pro: 2009
Years at Georgia Tech: 2005-09
Status: LIV Golf/Asian Tour
Did not play LIV standings: 20
YTD Earnings (LIV): $1,048,750
YTD earnings (Asian Tour): $22,700
Career earnings (LIV): $10,395,575
Career earnings (PGAT): $17,310,004
RICHY WERENSKI
Hometown: South Hadley, Mass.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-14
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play KFT points ranking: 103
YTD earnings (KFT): $16,140
Career earnings (KFT): $648,644
YTD earnings (PGA Tour): n/a
Career earnings (PGAT): $6,765,035
VINCENT WHALEY
Hometown: McKinney, Texas
Residence: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2017
Years at Georgia Tech: 2013-17
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play FedEx Cup points ranking: 143
YTD earnings (PGA Tour): $196,061
Career earnings (PGA Tour): $4,316,033
KFT points ranking: 107
YTD earnings (KFT): $206,369
Career earnings (KFT): $350,642