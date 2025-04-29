Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – Christo Lamprecht and Ross Steelman step up to play on the PGA Tour this week in Texas … Richy Werenski gets a top-10 finish on the Korn Ferry Tour … Bartley Forrester logs a top-10 finish on the GPro Tour … More details below in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.

LAMPRECHT RECOGNIZED AS RISING STAR FROM SOUTH AFRICA

South Africa has long been a powerhouse in the golfing world, producing legends such as Gary Player and Ernie Els who dominated international tournaments for decades.

However, a new generation of talented golfers is emerging from this nation, ready to make their mark on the global stage.

Leading this exciting wave is Christo Lamprecht, whose remarkable skills and achievements have already turned heads worldwide.

Standing at an impressive 6’8″, Lamprecht is not just making a big physical impression on the golf course – his talent is equally towering. At just 24 years old, Lamprecht has already achieved what many golfers dream of accomplishing in a lifetime. His journey began with a historic win at the South African Amateur Championship at the remarkably young age of 16, making him the youngest champion in the tournament’s storied history.

Lamprecht’s collegiate career at Georgia Tech was nothing short of spectacular. He earned All-American honours three times, was named the 2024 Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Year, and claimed three collegiate titles. His dedication and skill eventually earned him the top ranking in world amateur golf before he decided to turn professional in 2024.

