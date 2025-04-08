Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report - Masters Edition

THE FLATS – Hiroshi Tai, the reigning NCAA men’s golf champion, becomes the fifth Georgia Tech amateur, and the fourth active member of the Yellow Jacket golf team since 2020, to compete in the Masters this week at Augusta National Golf Club … More details below in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.

TECH CONNECTIONS TO THE MASTERS STARTED WITH JONES, CONTINUE WITH TAI

When Hiroshi Tai takes his place in the field at the Masters, he’ll be the latest in the long line of Georgia Tech amateurs to follow the path to Augusta National. It is a road that began with Bobby Jones, a proud Tech graduate and co-founder of the club and the tournament.

And it’s a fact that isn’t lost on Tai, who understands and respects the lineage that dates to the game’s greatest amateur.

“There’s a lot of history behind it,” Tai said. “I think a lot of the amateur players that play here have gone on to have good careers. Like Hideki Matsuyama was low amateur. and then he ended up winning the Masters a couple years later. I think it will be a cool experience and will definitely be very special being an amateur and playing in the tournament.”

The trail of amateurs from Tech have included Matt Kuchar, Andy Ogletree, Tyler Strafaci and Christo Lamprecht.

Kuchar won the U.S. Amateur in 1997 and finished as low amateur at the 1998 Masters. Kuchar, 19, shot 68 on Saturday and tied for 21st. Ogletree (2019 U.S. Amateur champion), Strafaci (2020 U.S. Amateur champion) and Christo Lamprecht (2023 U.S. Amateur champion) did not make the cut in their lone Masters appearances.

Georgia Tech’s Hiroshi Tai takes the Masters stage this week. @StanAwtrey caught up with the national champion ahead of this week’s tournament.https://t.co/Av2r681XHn — Chad Bishop (@MrChadBishop) April 7, 2025

WHO IS HIROSHI TAI – 16 THINGS YOU DIDN’T KNOW ABOUT THE SINGAPOREAN GOLFER

Hiroshi Tai is an amateur golfer from Singapore who will play at The Masters in 2025 after securing one of the biggest amateur titles in the game during 2024. Find out more about his life and journey through the sport via these facts.

MEET THE FIVE AMATEURS COMPETING AT THE MASTERS

Georgia Tech’s Hiroshi Tai is a young golfer from Singapore who will be at The Masters in 2025 as a result of his comeback victory at the 2024 NCAA Division 1 Men’s Golf Championship.

Tai began the final round three strokes off the pace but carded a one-under 71 to end the tournament on three-under and triumph by a single stroke at the Omni La Costa Resort & Spa.

It should have been a far more comfortable success for the Singaporean, only for a triple-bogey on his penultimate hole giving several of the remaining groups a chance of catching him. But, after Gordon Sargent’s final putt lipped out for birdie, Tai could breathe a sigh of relief and start planning for his trip to Augusta National.

The Masters only created the NCAA exemption category in 2023 after giving 2022 champion, Sargent a special invitation for the opening Major that same season. But, following his surprise success, Tai will be one of its first beneficiaries.

Hiroshi Tai is an Individual Champion!🏆 He speaks on what the accomplishment means to him.@GTGolf | #NCAAGolf pic.twitter.com/mcsSvrGnhW — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) May 28, 2024

