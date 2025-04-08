Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report - Masters Edition

THE FLATS – Hiroshi Tai, the reigning NCAA men’s golf champion, becomes the fifth Georgia Tech amateur, and the fourth active member of the Yellow Jacket golf team since 2020, to compete in the Masters this week at Augusta National Golf Club … More details below in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.
TECH CONNECTIONS TO THE MASTERS STARTED WITH JONES, CONTINUE WITH TAI
When Hiroshi Tai takes his place in the field at the Masters, he’ll be the latest in the long line of Georgia Tech amateurs to follow the path to Augusta National. It is a road that began with Bobby Jones, a proud Tech graduate and co-founder of the club and the tournament.
And it’s a fact that isn’t lost on Tai, who understands and respects the lineage that dates to the game’s greatest amateur.
“There’s a lot of history behind it,” Tai said. “I think a lot of the amateur players that play here have gone on to have good careers. Like Hideki Matsuyama was low amateur. and then he ended up winning the Masters a couple years later. I think it will be a cool experience and will definitely be very special being an amateur and playing in the tournament.”
The trail of amateurs from Tech have included Matt Kuchar, Andy Ogletree, Tyler Strafaci and Christo Lamprecht.
Kuchar won the U.S. Amateur in 1997 and finished as low amateur at the 1998 Masters. Kuchar, 19, shot 68 on Saturday and tied for 21st. Ogletree (2019 U.S. Amateur champion), Strafaci (2020 U.S. Amateur champion) and Christo Lamprecht (2023 U.S. Amateur champion) did not make the cut in their lone Masters appearances.
Georgia Tech's Hiroshi Tai takes the Masters stage this week.
— Chad Bishop (@MrChadBishop) April 7, 2025
WHO IS HIROSHI TAI – 16 THINGS YOU DIDN’T KNOW ABOUT THE SINGAPOREAN GOLFER
Hiroshi Tai is an amateur golfer from Singapore who will play at The Masters in 2025 after securing one of the biggest amateur titles in the game during 2024. Find out more about his life and journey through the sport via these facts.
MEET THE FIVE AMATEURS COMPETING AT THE MASTERS
Georgia Tech’s Hiroshi Tai is a young golfer from Singapore who will be at The Masters in 2025 as a result of his comeback victory at the 2024 NCAA Division 1 Men’s Golf Championship.
Tai began the final round three strokes off the pace but carded a one-under 71 to end the tournament on three-under and triumph by a single stroke at the Omni La Costa Resort & Spa.
It should have been a far more comfortable success for the Singaporean, only for a triple-bogey on his penultimate hole giving several of the remaining groups a chance of catching him. But, after Gordon Sargent’s final putt lipped out for birdie, Tai could breathe a sigh of relief and start planning for his trip to Augusta National.
The Masters only created the NCAA exemption category in 2023 after giving 2022 champion, Sargent a special invitation for the opening Major that same season. But, following his surprise success, Tai will be one of its first beneficiaries.
Hiroshi Tai is an Individual Champion!🏆
He speaks on what the accomplishment means to him.
— Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) May 28, 2024
TOUR PLAYERS RECALL THEIR WORST SHOTS AT THE MASTERS
Augusta National is the type of course where we’ve seen players experience some of the highest of highs and the lowest of lows. The train wrecks are almost as memorable as the moments of glory. We asked Masters participants of past and present to name their worst shot at Augusta National, and almost to a man they had no trouble remembering the time it all went horribly wrong. [Adam Scott was a lone exception who had some selective amnesia for this question.] From hero to zero at Augusta? It happens, but at least most of the players were able to laugh about it now.
Matt Kuchar – I put one down in the Delta checkout counter (hooked tee shot at No. 2). That’s one stands out.
Stewart Cink – 18th tee I hit a pull and hit trees. I was hitting my second shot still from the downslope.
COMPETITION ROUND-UP
PGA TOUR
Matt Kuchar was the lone weekend warrior among three Yellow Jackets last weekend at the Valero Texas Open. Kuchar (-1) tied for 18th place and improved to No. 122 in the FedEx Cup standings (top 100 keep full exempt status for the following year). Meanwhile, Vince Whaley and Anders Albertson missed the cut.
*****
KORN FERRY TOUR
Four Yellow Jackets returned to action on the Korn Ferry Tour for its first 2025 event in the United States at the Club Car Championship in Savannah, Ga., last weekend but all missed the cut. Christo Lamprecht, No. 10 on the Korn Ferry Tour points list fell short along with Seth Reeves, Ross Steelman (No. 32) and Richy Werenski.
After a week off, the tour resumes next week in Lakewood Ranch, Fla., with the LECOM Suncoast Classic.
*****
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS
David Duval (+7) tied for 55th at last weekend’s James Hardie Pro Football Hall of Fame Classic in Boca Raton, Fla., and now sits No. 44 in Schwab Cup points.
The tour is off the next two weeks before resuming at TPC Sugarloaf in Duluth, Ga., former home course of Stewart Cink, with the Mitsubishi Electric Classic.
PGA Tour Champions leaderboard
*****
LIV GOLF LEAGUE
Andy Ogletree and Cameron Tringale returned to action for the LIV Golf league’s first 2025 U.S. event in Miami at Trump National Doral Golf Club last weekend, with Tringale (+3) tying for 14th place and Ogletree (+16) overcoming a poor opening round to tie for 47th. Tringale currently is ranked No. 20 in the LIV standings through five events, within the “Lock Zone” which assures a return for 2026, while Ogletree is No. 45 with a high finish of T-20 in Hong Kong.
LIV Leaderboard | LIV standings
UPCOMING EVENTS
- PGA Tour: The Masters • April 10-13, 2025 • Augusta National Golf Club • Augusta, Ga. • Purse: n/a • FedEx Cup points: 750
- Korn Ferry Tour: LECOM Suncoast Classic • April 16-19, 2025 • Lakewood Ranch Golf Club • Bradenton, Fla. • Purse: $1M • KFT points: 500
- PGA Tour Champions: Mitsubishi Electric Classic • April 25-27, 2024 • TPC Sugarloaf • Duluth, Ga. • Purse: $2M
- PGA Tour Americas: KIA Open • April 24-27, 2025 • Quito Tenis & Golf Club • Quito, Ecuador • Purse: $225K
- Asian Tour/International Series: International Series Japan • May 9-11, 2025 • Caledonian Golf Club • Japan • Purse: $2M
- LIV Golf League: Mexico City, Mexico • April 25-27, 2025 • Club de Golf Chapultepec • Naucalpan, Mexico
- GPro Tour: Sanctuary Championship • April 9-11, 2025 • Sanctuary Golf Club • Waverly, Ga.
#PROJACKETS ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Kuchar in San Antonio📍
Team Troon's Matt Kuchar visited @GolfLaCantera for a "Sip and Tips" event which gave junior golfers and La Cantera members an opportunity to chat with Matt.
Thank you Matt for coming out and go #TeamTroon!
— Troon (@Troon) April 2, 2025
New Course Record Show Episode out. We talk caddy housing with Dormy House CEO Matt Welter.
— Roberto Castro (@cicioCASTRO) April 4, 2025
PLAYER PLAYER LAST WEEK DATA ANDERS ALBERTSON
Hometown: Woodstock, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: PGA Tour
PGA Tour
Valero Texas Open
missed cut
FedEx Cup points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
KFT points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings (KFT): n/a
Career earnings (PGAT): $556,905
Career earnings (KFT): $929,956
STEWART CINK
Hometown: Florence, Ala.
Residence: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 1995
Years at Georgia Tech: 1991-95
Status: PGA Tour/PGA Tour Champions
Did not play Schwab Cup points ranking: 5
YTD Earnings (Champions): $368,500
Career earnings (Champions): $2,095,295
FedEx Cup points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings (PGA Tour): n/a
Career earnings (PGA Tour): $43,905,340
WILL DICKSON
Hometown: Providence, R.I.
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2021
Years at Georgia Tech: 2017-21
Status: Developmental tours
Did not play GPro points ranking: n/a
YTD Earnings (GPro): n/a
Career earnings (GPro): $59,704
Points ranking (KFT): n/a
YTD earnings (KFT): n/a
DAVID DUVAL
Hometown: Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Residence: Denver, Colo.
Turned pro: 1993
Years at Georgia Tech: 1989-93
Status: PGA Tour Champions
PGA Tour Champions
James Harding Pro Football Hall of Fame Classic
Schwab Cup Points ranking: 41
YTD earnings (Champions): $91,760
Career earnings (Champions): $744,790
Career earnings (PGAT): $18,983,931
BARTLEY FORRESTER
Hometown: Gainesville, Ga.
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2025
Years at Georgia Tech: 2019-24
Status: Developmental tours
did not play GPro points ranking: 17
YTD earnings: $3,521
J.T. GRIFFIN
Hometown: Wilson, N.C.
Residence: Marietta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Fortinet Cup points: n/a
YTD earnings (Canada): n/a
Career earnings (Canada): $29,836
Career earnings (KFT): $187,056
CHESSON HADLEY
Hometown: Raleigh, N.C.
Turned pro: 2010
Years at Georgia Tech: 2006-10
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play FedEx Cup points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $12,352,126
SHUN YAT HAK
Hometown: Hong Kong
Turned pro: 2013
Years at Georgia Tech: 2012-13
Status: PGA Tour China
Did not play PAUL HALEY II
Hometown: Dallas, Texas
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play KFT Points ranking: 113
YTD earnings (KFT): $4,580
Career earnings (PGAT): $837,353
Career earnings (KFT): $1,102,785
CONNOR HOWE
Hometown: Ogden, Utah
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2023
Years at Georgia Tech: 2018-23
Status: PGA Tour Canada
Did not play KFT points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings (KFT): n/a
Fortinet Cup points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings (PGAT Americas): n/a
MATT KUCHAR
Hometown:
Lake Mary, Fla.
Residence: Sea Island, Ga.
Turned pro: 2000
Years at Georgia Tech: 1997-2000
Status: PGA Tour
PGA Tour
Valero Texas Open
T-18 (-2)
FedEx Cup points ranking: 122
YTD earnings: $323,314
Career earnings (PGAT): $60,551,771
CHRISTO LAMPRECHT
Hometown: George, South Africa
Turned pro: 2024
Years at Georgia Tech: 2000-24
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
Club Car Championship
missed cut
KFT points ranking: 12
YTD earnings: $131,008
Career earnings (KFT): $173,512
ANDY MAO
Hometown: Johns Creek, Ga.
Turned pro: 2024
Years at Georgia Tech: 2020-24
Status: developmental tours
Did not play GPro points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
LARRY MIZE
Residence: Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 1980
Years at Georgia Tech: 1975-79
Status: PGA Tour Champions
Did not play Schwab Cup points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings (Champions): $5,166,866
Career earnings (PGAT): $7,947,092
ANDY OGLETREE
Hometown: Little Rock, Miss.
Residence: Roswell, Ga.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: Asian Tour
LIV Golf
Miami
T-47 (+16)
LIV standings: 45
YTD earnings (LIV): $507,200
Order of Merit (Asian Tour): n/a
YTD earnings (Asian Tour): n/a
Career earnings (LIV): $3,897,375
CHRIS PETEFISH
Hometown: Danville, Calif.
Turned pro: 2018
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play KFT Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings (KFT): n/a
Career earnings (KFT): $342,455
Career earnings (PGA Tour Canada): $21,118
SETH REEVES
Hometown: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
Club Car Championship
missed cut
KFT points ranking: 168
YTD earnings (KFT): $7,450
Career earnings (PGAT): $233,065
Career earnings (KFT): $866,633
LUKE SCHNIEDERJANS
Hometown: Powder Springs, Ga.
Residence: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: MacKenzie Tour/Forme Tour
Did not play Fortinet Cup points: n/a
YTD earnings (PGAT Americas): N/a
Career earnings (Canada): $46,844
OLLIE SCHNIEDERJANS
Hometown: Powder Springs, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Asian Tour Order of Merit: 30
LIV standings: 49
YTD earnings (LIV): $290,572
YTD Earnings (Asian): $360,000
Career earnings (KFT): $651,113
Career earnings (PGAT): $3,879,653
BEN SMITH
Hometown: Novi, Mich.
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2022
Years at Georgia Tech: 2018-22
Status: developmental tours
Did not play GPro points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
ROSS STEELMAN
Hometown: Columbia, Mo.
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2023
Years at Georgia Tech: 2021-23
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
Club Car Championship
missed cut
KFT points ranking: 36
YTD earnings (KFT): $59,175
Career earnings (KFT): $256,042
TYLER STRAFACI
Hometown: Davie, Fla.
Residence: Davie, Fla.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: none
Did not play GPro points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings (GPro): $1,045
Career earnings (PGA Tour Americas): $45,761
Career earnings (PGA Tour): $21,111
Career earnings (Canada): $12,970
CAMERON TRINGALE
Hometown: Laguna Niguel, Calif.
Turned pro: 2009
Years at Georgia Tech: 2005-09
Status: LIV Golf/Asian Tour
LIV Golf
Miami
T-14 (+3)
LIV standings: 20
YTD Earnings (LIV): $1,048,750
YTD earnings (Asian Tour): $22,700
Career earnings (LIV): $10,395,575
Career earnings (PGAT): $17,310,004
RICHY WERENSKI
Hometown: South Hadley, Mass.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-14
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
Club Car Championship
missed cut
KFT points ranking: 103
YTD earnings (KFT): $16,140
Career earnings (KFT): $648,644
YTD earnings (PGA Tour): n/a
Career earnings (PGAT): $6,765,035
VINCENT WHALEY
Hometown: McKinney, Texas
Residence: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2017
Years at Georgia Tech: 2013-17
Status: PGA Tour
PGA Tour
Valero Texas Open
missed cut
FedEx Cup points ranking: 143
YTD earnings (PGA Tour): $196,061
Career earnings (PGA Tour): $4,316,033
KFT points ranking: 107
YTD earnings (KFT): $206,369
Career earnings (KFT): $350,642