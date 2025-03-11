Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – Stewart Cink honors a legendary golf writer at the Cologuard Classic … Ollie Schniederjans is in a playoff to earn a spot in a third LIV Golf event … 15 things to know about Vince Whaley … More details below in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.
CINK HONORS LEGENDARY GOLF WRITER AT COLOGUARD CLASSIC
Stewart Cink already would have garnered plenty of votes for first-team All-Good-Guy on PGA Tour Champions.
To kick off National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month in March, Cink, 51, is playing this week at the Cologuard Classic in Tucson for longtime USA Today/Golfweek senior writer Steve DiMeglio, who was diagnosed with rectal cancer in 2022 and died at age 63 on Jan. 1.
“My honor,” Cink said in a text message.
For the fifth straight year, all PGA Tour Champions players competing in the 54-hole tournament will wear a blue ribbon to honor a colon cancer patient, survivor, or the memory of someone who passed away from the disease.
SCHNIEDERJANS COMPETING FOR SPOT IN THIRD LIV EVENT
LIV Golf will hold its first-ever reserve playoff on Tuesday, with the winner earning a starting spot on the Iron Heads GC roster for this week’s LIV Golf Singapore presented by Aramco. Ollie Schniederjans is among four golfers competing for the spot.
The roster opening was created because of the injury to Iron Heads member Jinichiro Kozuma, who has yet to play this season and will be out indefinitely. In the first three tournaments, the Iron Heads have selected one of LIV Golf’s reserve players to fill his spot.
The four reserves competing on Tuesday are John Catlin, Wade Ormsby, Kalle Samooja and Schniederjans. They will tee off at 8 a.m. local time in an 18-hole progressive elimination playoff.
Schniederjans, the former top-ranked amateur player, has made two starts this season in a reserve role after playing well at the 2024 Promotions tournament in December. He replaced Kozuma in the Iron Heads lineup last week in Hong Kong, tying for 42nd.
VINCE WHALEY FACTS: 15 THINGS TO KNOW
It didn’t take Vince Whaley long to earn a PGA Tour card after turning professional, but there’s more to the American than his accomplishments on the course.
Whaley was in good company during his childhood, playing golf alongside players who, like him, went onto successful careers on the PGA Tour. He also had a successful college career before turning professional, where his game continues to progress.
COMPETITION ROUND-UP
PGA TOUR
Matt Kuchar and Vince Whaley are in the field for The Players Championship this week at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. Kuchar is a former champion of the event in 2012 and Whaley.
Whaley competed in last week’s Puerto Rico Open, tying for 16th place and improving his FedEx Cup points standing to No. 115. Anders Albertson, Chesson Hadley and Richy Werenski missed the cut.
KORN FERRY TOUR
Christo Lamprecht tied for 11th place at last weekend’s Astara Chile Classic, posting four rounds in the 60s and finishing at 12-under-par. Lamprecht stands ninth on the Korn Ferry Tour points list. Seth Reeves, Paul Haley II and Connor Howe all missed the cut.
The Korn Ferry Tour now takes a break until the first week of April, when the tour starts the U.S. portion of its schedule with the Club Car Championship in Savannah, Ga.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS
Stewart Cink earned his 14th top-10 finish on the PGA Tour Champions with a tie for eighth place at the Cologuard Classic in Tucson, Ariz. The second-year senior tour member went 8-under-par for 54 holes and sits No. 10 in Schwab Cup points. David Duval tied for 67th place.
PGA Tour Champions leaderboard
LIV GOLF LEAGUE
Andy Ogletree and Cameron Tringale both tied for 20th place at 7-under-par last weekend at the LIV Golf event in Hong Kong, while their HyFlyers team tied for third place at 34-under-par.
Meanwhile, Ollie Schniederjans earned his second start, tying for 42nd place (-2) as a reserve member of the Iron Heads team.
UPCOMING EVENTS
- PGA Tour: The Players • March 13-16, 2025 • Bay Hill Resort & Lodge • Orlando, Fla. • Purse: $25M • FedEx Cup points: 750
- Korn Ferry Tour: Club Car Championship at The Landings • April 3-6, 2025 • The Landings Golf & Athletic Club • Savannah, Ga. • Purse: $1M • KFT points: 500
- PGA Tour Champions: Hoag Classic • March 21-23, 2024 • Newport Beach Country Club • Newport Beach, Calif. • Purse: $2M
- PGA Tour Americas: 93 Abierto del Centro • March 27-30, 2025 • Cordoba Golf Club • Cordoba, Argentina. • Purse: $225K
- Asian Tour/International Series: International Series Macau • March 20-23, 2025 • Macau Golf & Country Club • Macao, China • Purse: $2M
- LIV Golf Series: Singapore • March 14-16, 2025 • Sentora Golf Club • Singapore
- GPro Tour: Sanctuary Championship • April 9-11, 2025 • Sanctuary Golf Club • Waverly, Ga.
PLAYER PLAYER LAST WEEK DATA ANDERS ALBERTSON
Hometown: Woodstock, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: PGA Tour
PGA Tour
Puerto Rico Open
missed cut
FedEx Cup points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
KFT points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings (KFT): n/a
Career earnings (PGAT): $556,905
Career earnings (KFT): $929,956
STEWART CINK
Hometown: Florence, Ala.
Residence: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 1995
Years at Georgia Tech: 1991-95
Status: PGA Tour/PGA Tour Champions
PGA Tour Champions
Cologuard Classic
T-8 (-8)
Schwab Cup points ranking: 10
YTD Earnings (Champions): $148,000
Career earnings (Champions): $1,874,795
FedEx Cup points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings (PGA Tour): n/a
Career earnings (PGA Tour): $43,905,340
WILL DICKSON
Hometown: Providence, R.I.
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2021
Years at Georgia Tech: 2017-21
Status: Developmental tours
Did not play GPro points ranking: n/a
YTD Earnings (GPro): n/a
Career earnings (GPro): $59,704
Points ranking (KFT): n/a
YTD earnings (KFT): n/a
DAVID DUVAL
Hometown: Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Residence: Denver, Colo.
Turned pro: 1993
Years at Georgia Tech: 1989-93
Status: PGA Tour Champions
PGA Tour Champions
Cologuard Classic
T-67 (+6)
Schwab Cup Points ranking: 52
YTD earnings (Champions): $39,450
Career earnings (Champions): $692,480
Career earnings (PGAT): $18,983,931
BARTLEY FORRESTER
Hometown: Gainesville, Ga.
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2025
Years at Georgia Tech: 2019-24
Status: Developmental tours
GPro Tour
St. Simons Open
GPro points points: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
J.T. GRIFFIN
Hometown: Wilson, N.C.
Residence: Marietta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Fortinet Cup points: n/a
YTD earnings (Canada): n/a
Career earnings (Canada): $29,836
Career earnings (KFT): $187,056
CHESSON HADLEY
Hometown: Raleigh, N.C.
Turned pro: 2010
Years at Georgia Tech: 2006-10
Status: PGA Tour
PGA Tour
Puerto Rico Open
missed cut
FedEx Cup points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $12,352,126
SHUN YAT HAK
Hometown: Hong Kong
Turned pro: 2013
Years at Georgia Tech: 2012-13
Status: PGA Tour China
Did not play PAUL HALEY II
Hometown: Dallas, Texas
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: PGA Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
Astara Chile Classic
missed cut
KFT Points ranking: 113
YTD earnings (KFT): $4,580
Career earnings (PGAT): $837,353
Career earnings (KFT): $1,102,785
CONNOR HOWE
Hometown: Ogden, Utah
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2023
Years at Georgia Tech: 2018-23
Status: PGA Tour Canada
Korn Ferry Tour
Astara Chile Classic
missed cut
KFT points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings (KFT): n/a
Fortinet Cup points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings (PGAT Americas): n/a
MATT KUCHAR
Hometown:
Lake Mary, Fla.
Residence: Sea Island, Ga.
Turned pro: 2000
Years at Georgia Tech: 1997-2000
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play FedEx Cup points ranking: 59
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings (PGAT): $60,228,357
CHRISTO LAMPRECHT
Hometown: George, South Africa
Turned pro: 2024
Years at Georgia Tech: 2000-24
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
Astara Chile Classic
T-11 (-12)
KFT points ranking: 9
YTD earnings: $131,008
Career earnings (KFT): $173,512
ANDY MAO
Hometown: Johns Creek, Ga.
Turned pro: 2024
Years at Georgia Tech: 2020-24
Status: developmental tours
GPro Tour
St. Simons Open
missed cut
GPro points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
LARRY MIZE
Residence: Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 1980
Years at Georgia Tech: 1975-79
Status: PGA Tour Champions
Did not play Schwab Cup points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings (Champions): $5,166,866
Career earnings (PGAT): $7,947,092
ANDY OGLETREE
Hometown: Little Rock, Miss.
Residence: Roswell, Ga.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: Asian Tour
LIV Golf
Hong Kong
T-20 (-7)
LIV standings: 39
YTD earnings (LIV): $406,200
Order of Merit (Asian Tour): n/a
YTD earnings (Asian Tour): n/a
Career earnings (LIV): $3,796,375
CHRIS PETEFISH
Hometown: Danville, Calif.
Turned pro: 2018
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play KFT Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings (KFT): n/a
Career earnings (KFT): $342,455
Career earnings (PGA Tour Canada): $21,118
SETH REEVES
Hometown: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
Astara Chile Classic
missed cut
KFT points ranking: 136
YTD earnings (KFT): $7,450
Career earnings (PGAT): $233,065
Career earnings (KFT): $866,633
LUKE SCHNIEDERJANS
Hometown: Powder Springs, Ga.
Residence: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: MacKenzie Tour/Forme Tour
Did not play Fortinet Cup points: n/a
YTD earnings (PGAT Americas): N/a
Career earnings (Canada): $46,844
OLLIE SCHNIEDERJANS
Hometown: Powder Springs, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
LIV Golf
Hong Kong
T-42 (-2)
Asian Tour Order of Merit: 30
LIV standings: 49
YTD earnings (LIV): $290,572
YTD Earnings (Asian): $360,000
Career earnings (KFT): $651,113
Career earnings (PGAT): $3,879,653
BEN SMITH
Hometown: Novi, Mich.
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2022
Years at Georgia Tech: 2018-22
Status: developmental tours
Did not play GPro points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
ROSS STEELMAN
Hometown: Columbia, Mo.
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2023
Years at Georgia Tech: 2021-23
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play KFT points ranking: 17
YTD earnings (KFT): $59,175
Career earnings (KFT): $256,042
TYLER STRAFACI
Hometown: Davie, Fla.
Residence: Davie, Fla.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: none
Did not play Fortinet Cup points: n/a
YTD earnings (PGAT Americas): n/a
Career earnings (PGAT Americas): $45,681
YTD earnings (GPro Tour): $1,112
Career earnings (PGA Tour): $21,111
Career earnings (Canada): $12,970
CAMERON TRINGALE
Hometown: Laguna Niguel, Calif.
Turned pro: 2009
Years at Georgia Tech: 2005-09
Status: LIV Golf/Asian Tour
LIV Golf
Hong Kong
T-20 (-7)
LIV standings: 26
YTD Earnings (LIV): $705,000
YTD earnings (Asian Tour): $22,700
Career earnings (LIV): $10,051,825
Career earnings (PGAT): $17,310,004
RICHY WERENSKI
Hometown: South Hadley, Mass.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-14
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
PGA Tour
Puerto Rico Open
missed cut
KFT points ranking: 70
YTD earnings (KFT): $16,140
Career earnings (KFT): $648,644
YTD earnings (PGA Tour): n/a
Career earnings (PGAT): $6,765,035
VINCENT WHALEY
Hometown: McKinney, Texas
Residence: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2017
Years at Georgia Tech: 2013-17
Status: PGA Tour
PGA Tour
Puerto Rico Open
T-16 (-15)
FedEx Cup points ranking: 115
YTD earnings (PGA Tour): $140,951
Career earnings (PGA Tour): $4,260,793
KFT points ranking: 107
YTD earnings (KFT): $206,369
Career earnings (KFT): $350,642