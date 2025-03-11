Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – Stewart Cink honors a legendary golf writer at the Cologuard Classic … Ollie Schniederjans is in a playoff to earn a spot in a third LIV Golf event … 15 things to know about Vince Whaley … More details below in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.

CINK HONORS LEGENDARY GOLF WRITER AT COLOGUARD CLASSIC

Stewart Cink already would have garnered plenty of votes for first-team All-Good-Guy on PGA Tour Champions.

To kick off National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month in March, Cink, 51, is playing this week at the Cologuard Classic in Tucson for longtime USA Today/Golfweek senior writer Steve DiMeglio, who was diagnosed with rectal cancer in 2022 and died at age 63 on Jan. 1.

“My honor,” Cink said in a text message.

For the fifth straight year, all PGA Tour Champions players competing in the 54-hole tournament will wear a blue ribbon to honor a colon cancer patient, survivor, or the memory of someone who passed away from the disease.

SCHNIEDERJANS COMPETING FOR SPOT IN THIRD LIV EVENT

LIV Golf will hold its first-ever reserve playoff on Tuesday, with the winner earning a starting spot on the Iron Heads GC roster for this week’s LIV Golf Singapore presented by Aramco. Ollie Schniederjans is among four golfers competing for the spot.

The roster opening was created because of the injury to Iron Heads member Jinichiro Kozuma, who has yet to play this season and will be out indefinitely. In the first three tournaments, the Iron Heads have selected one of LIV Golf’s reserve players to fill his spot.

The four reserves competing on Tuesday are John Catlin, Wade Ormsby, Kalle Samooja and Schniederjans. They will tee off at 8 a.m. local time in an 18-hole progressive elimination playoff.

Schniederjans, the former top-ranked amateur player, has made two starts this season in a reserve role after playing well at the 2024 Promotions tournament in December. He replaced Kozuma in the Iron Heads lineup last week in Hong Kong, tying for 42nd.

