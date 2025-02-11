Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – Christo Lamprecht and Ross Steelman earn top-10 finishes on the Korn Ferry Tour … Ollie Schniederjans makes his LIV Golf debut … Stewart Cink has top-10 finishes in both Champions tour events in 2025 … More details below in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.
It was never formally announced, but Cameron Tringale is BACK with the HyFlyers in 2025 🔥 pic.twitter.com/HKQ18nbz2Q
COMPETITION ROUND-UP
PGA TOUR
Vince Whaley was the only Georgia Tech alumnus in the field last weekend for the WM Phoenix Open, and he missed the cut with a 4-over-par total for 36 holes. Whaley sits No. 128 on the FedEx Cup points list.
Matt Kuchar was set to compete in the event, but withdrew after his father, Peter, passed away the previous weekend.
Peter Kuchar, who caddied for his son Matt in the 1998 U.S. Open, has passed away at 73.
*****
KORN FERRY TOUR
Christo Lamprecht came within a stroke of his first victory on the Korn Ferry Tour last weekend, and Ross Steelman joined him as top-10 finishers at the Astara Golf Championship in Bogota, Colombia.
Second-year member Lamprecht (T2/-17) posted the best result of his professional career and his second top 10 of the year (previous: 4th/2025 Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club). In 10 starts last season, posted one top-10 finish.
Steelman (T6/-15) led after firing a 62 in the second round, and bounced back from a 2-over 73 in the third round with a 3-under 68 to log his second top 10 of the 2025 campaign (T9/The Bahamas Golf Classic at Atlantis Paradise Island).
Lamprecht jumped to No. 6 in the Korn Ferry Tour points standings, while Steelman also took a significant leap to No. 17.
Richy Werenski (T-68) and Seth Reeves (T-79) also made the cut, while Paul Haley II and Chesson Hadley missed the 36-hole cut.
#PROJACKETS
Top-10 finishes for Christo Lamprecht and @ross_steelman this weekend on the @KornFerryTour – Lamprecht 1 shot shy of his first pro title. pic.twitter.com/YlsKVw8v67
*****
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS
Stewart Cink turned in another top-10 finish on PGA Tour Champions with his tie for 6th last weekend at the Trophy Hassan II in Morocco, while David Duval tied for 33rd.
Cink has finished in the top 10 of both Champions events in 2025 and is 7th in Schwab Cup points.
PGA Tour Champions leaderboard
Cross-handed magic.
An unreal chip-in from @StewartCink!! pic.twitter.com/VrcC8baAzF
*****
LIV GOLF LEAGUE
Ollie Schniederjans, Andy Ogletree and Cameron Tringale all teed it up for the HyFlyers team in the first event of the LIV Golf league in 2025 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Schniederjans replaced the injured Phil Mickelson in the HyFlyers lineup and tied for 30th place at 6-under-par 210.
Tringale tied for 18th place at 9-under-par 207, and Ogletree finished last at 3-over-par 219.
Ollie Schniederjans, winner of the inaugural International Series India and a reserve for the @livgolf_league, stepped in for the injured @HyFlyers_GC captain Phil Mickelson. Making his league debut, he carded a 1-under 71 in the opening round to stand T-40 at #LIVGolfRiyadh. pic.twitter.com/6S2Box9T9I
UPCOMING EVENTS
- PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational • February 13-16, 2025 • Torrey Pines Golf Course • San Diego, Calif. • Purse: $20M • FedEx Cup points: 700
- Korn Ferry Tour: 118 Visa Argentina Open • February 27-March 2, 2025 • Jockey Club • Buenos Aires • Purse: $1M • KFT points: 500
- PGA Tour Champions: Chubb Classic • February 14-16, 2024 • Tiburon Golf Club • Naples, Fla. • Purse: $1.8M
- PGA Tour Americas: 93 Abierto del Centro • March 27-30, 2025 • Cordoba Golf Club • Cordoba, Argentina. • Purse: $225K
- Asian Tour: New Zealand Open • February 27-March 2, 2025 • Manila Southwoods Golf & Country Club • Philipines • Purse: $500K
- Asian Tour/International Series: International Series Macau • March 20-23, 2025 • Macau Golf & Country Club • Macao, China • Purse: $2M
- LIV Golf Series: Adelaide • February 14-16, 2025 • The Grange Golf Club • Australia
- GPro Tour: Augustine Open • February 11-13, 2025 • The Palencia Club • St. Augustine, Fla.
#PROJACKETS ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Golfer or ballerina?
Name a 6’8″ person more graceful than Christo Lamprecht
📺 @GolfChannel pic.twitter.com/WQUJpyy7tb
“It’s been a lot of nice hat or I hate you” 😂
R2 leader @ross_steelman on his polarizing @Chiefs hat ahead of the @SuperBowl. pic.twitter.com/vIrumllY7h
This is so cool for those of us who got into golf in the late 90’s.
David Duval at age 53 hitting through the bag.
He had such a sweet and unique move. Legit was the best player on earth, took #1 from Tiger Woods in 1999.
He still stripes it!
David Duval’s stock yardages at age 53 💪
Driver: 295 yards
3-wood: 255 yards
4-hybrid: 235 yards
4-iron: 220 yards
5-iron: 205 yards
6-iron: 190 yards
7-iron: 175 yards
8-iron: 160 yards
9-iron: 145 yards
46° wedge: 128 yards
50° wedge: 118 yards
54° wedge: 107 yards
58° wedge:… pic.twitter.com/1W2qeAoJRd
I was worried, but the team has really stepped up to help Ollie. It’s clear that They. Are. READY! pic.twitter.com/G3T65Hap57
PLAYER PLAYER LAST WEEK DATA ANDERS ALBERTSON
Hometown: Woodstock, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play FedEx Cup points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
KFT points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings (KFT): n/a
Career earnings (PGAT): $556,905
Career earnings (KFT): $929,956
STEWART CINK
Hometown: Florence, Ala.
Residence: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 1995
Years at Georgia Tech: 1991-95
Status: PGA Tour/PGA Tour Champions
PGA Tour Champions
Trophy Hassan II
T-6 (-3)
Schwab Cup points ranking: 7
YTD Earnings (Champions): $148,000
Career earnings (Champions): $1,874,795
FedEx Cup points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings (PGA Tour): n/a
Career earnings (PGA Tour): $43,905,340
WILL DICKSON
Hometown: Providence, R.I.
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2021
Years at Georgia Tech: 2017-21
Status: Developmental tours
Did not play GPro Points ranking: n/a
YTD Earnings (GPro): n/a
Career earnings (GPro): $59,704
Points ranking (KFT): n/a
YTD earnings (KFT): n/a
DAVID DUVAL
Hometown: Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Residence: Denver, Colo.
Turned pro: 1993
Years at Georgia Tech: 1989-93
Status: PGA Tour Champions
PGA Tour Champions
Trophy Hassan II
T-39 (+5)
Schwab Cup Points ranking: 33
YTD earnings (Champions): $39,450
Career earnings (Champions): $692,480
Career earnings (PGAT): $18,983,931
J.T. GRIFFIN
Hometown: Wilson, N.C.
Residence: Marietta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Fortinet Cup points: n/a
YTD earnings (Canada): n/a
Career earnings (Canada): $29,836
Career earnings (KFT): $187,056
CHESSON HADLEY
Hometown: Raleigh, N.C.
Turned pro: 2010
Years at Georgia Tech: 2006-10
Status: PGA Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
Astara Golf Championship
missed cut
FedEx Cup points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $12,352,126
SHUN YAT HAK
Hometown: Hong Kong
Turned pro: 2013
Years at Georgia Tech: 2012-13
Status: PGA Tour China
Did not play GPro Tour points ranking: n/a PAUL HALEY II
Hometown: Dallas, Texas
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: PGA Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
Astara Golf Championship
missed cut
KFT Points ranking: 113
YTD earnings (KFT): $4,580
Career earnings (PGAT): $837,353
Career earnings (KFT): $1,102,785
CONNOR HOWE
Hometown: Ogden, Utah
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2023
Years at Georgia Tech: 2018-23
Status: PGA Tour Canada
Did not play KFT points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings (KFT): n/a
Fortinet Cup points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings (PGAT Americas): n/a
MATT KUCHAR
Hometown:
Lake Mary, Fla.
Residence: Sea Island, Ga.
Turned pro: 2000
Years at Georgia Tech: 1997-2000
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play FedEx Cup points ranking: 59
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings (PGAT): $60,228,357
CHRISTO LAMPRECHT
Hometown: George, South Africa
Turned pro: 2024
Years at Georgia Tech: 2000-24
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
Astara Golf Championship
T-2 (-17)
KFT points ranking: 6
YTD earnings: $124,433
Career earnings (KFT): $166,937
ANDY MAO
Hometown: Johns Creek, Ga.
Turned pro: 2024
Years at Georgia Tech: 2020-24
Status: developmental tours
Did not play GPro points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
LARRY MIZE
Residence: Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 1980
Years at Georgia Tech: 1975-79
Status: PGA Tour Champions
Did not play Schwab Cup points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings (Champions): $5,166,866
Career earnings (PGAT): $7,947,092
ANDY OGLETREE
Hometown: Little Rock, Miss.
Residence: Roswell, Ga.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: Asian Tour
LIV Golf League
Riyadh
54 (+3)
LIV standings: 54
YTD earnings (LIV): $50,000
Order of Merit (Asian Tour): n/a
YTD earnings (Asian Tour): n/a
Career earnings (LIV): $3,593,875
CHRIS PETEFISH
Hometown: Danville, Calif.
Turned pro: 2018
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play KFT Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings (KFT): n/a
Career earnings (KFT): $342,455
Career earnings (PGA Tour Canada): $21,118
SETH REEVES
Hometown: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
Astara Golf Championship
T-79 (+4)
KFT points ranking: 136
YTD earnings (KFT): $7,450
Career earnings (PGAT): $233,065
Career earnings (KFT): $866,633
LUKE SCHNIEDERJANS
Hometown: Powder Springs, Ga.
Residence: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: MacKenzie Tour/Forme Tour
Did not play Fortinet Cup points: n/a
YTD earnings (PGAT Americas): N/a
Career earnings (Canada): $46,844
OLLIE SCHNIEDERJANS
Hometown: Powder Springs, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
LIV Golf League
Riyadh
T-30 (-6)
Asian Tour Order of Merit: 30
YTD earnings (LIV): $165,000
YTD Earnings (Asian): $360,000
Career earnings (KFT): $651,113
Career earnings (PGAT): $3,879,653
BEN SMITH
Hometown: Novi, Mich.
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2022
Years at Georgia Tech: 2018-22
Status: developmental tours
Did not play GPro points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
ROSS STEELMAN
Hometown: Columbia, Mo.
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2023
Years at Georgia Tech: 2021-23
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
PGA Tour
WM Phoenix Open
T-6 (-14
KFT points ranking: 17
YTD earnings (KFT): $59,175
Career earnings (KFT): $256,042
TYLER STRAFACI
Hometown: Davie, Fla.
Residence: Davie, Fla.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: none
Did not play Fortinet Cup points: n/a
YTD earnings (PGAT Americas): n/a
Career earnings (PGAT Americas): $45,681
YTD earnings (GPro Tour): $1,112
Career earnings (PGA Tour): $21,111
Career earnings (Canada): $12,970
CAMERON TRINGALE
Hometown: Laguna Niguel, Calif.
Turned pro: 2009
Years at Georgia Tech: 2005-09
Status: LIV Golf/Asian Tour
LIV Golf League
Riyadh
T-18 (-9)
LIV standings: 18
YTD Earnings (LIV): $250,000
YTD earnings (Asian Tour): $22,700
Career earnings (LIV): $9,849,325
Career earnings (PGAT): $17,310,004
RICHY WERENSKI
Hometown: South Hadley, Mass.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-14
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
Astara Golf Championship
T-68 (-1)
KFT points ranking: 70
YTD earnings (KFT): $16,140
Career earnings (KFT): $648,644
YTD earnings (PGA Tour): n/a
Career earnings (PGAT): $6,765,035
VINCENT WHALEY
Hometown: McKinney, Texas
Residence: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2017
Years at Georgia Tech: 2013-17
Status: PGA Tour
PGA Tour
WM Phoenix Open
missed cut
FedEx Cup points ranking: 128
YTD earnings (PGA Tour): $88,134
Career earnings (PGA Tour): $4,208,156
KFT points ranking: 107
YTD earnings (KFT): $206,369
Career earnings (KFT): $350,642