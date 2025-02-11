Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

It was never formally announced, but Cameron Tringale is BACK with the HyFlyers in 2025 🔥 pic.twitter.com/HKQ18nbz2Q

THE FLATS – Christo Lamprecht and Ross Steelman earn top-10 finishes on the Korn Ferry Tour … Ollie Schniederjans makes his LIV Golf debut … Stewart Cink has top-10 finishes in both Champions tour events in 2025 … More details below in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.

COMPETITION ROUND-UP

PGA TOUR

Vince Whaley was the only Georgia Tech alumnus in the field last weekend for the WM Phoenix Open, and he missed the cut with a 4-over-par total for 36 holes. Whaley sits No. 128 on the FedEx Cup points list.

Matt Kuchar was set to compete in the event, but withdrew after his father, Peter, passed away the previous weekend.

PGA Tour Leaderboard

Peter Kuchar, who caddied for his son Matt in the 1998 U.S. Open, has passed away at 73. — Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) February 5, 2025

*****

KORN FERRY TOUR

Christo Lamprecht came within a stroke of his first victory on the Korn Ferry Tour last weekend, and Ross Steelman joined him as top-10 finishers at the Astara Golf Championship in Bogota, Colombia.

Second-year member Lamprecht (T2/-17) posted the best result of his professional career and his second top 10 of the year (previous: 4th/2025 Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club). In 10 starts last season, posted one top-10 finish.

Steelman (T6/-15) led after firing a 62 in the second round, and bounced back from a 2-over 73 in the third round with a 3-under 68 to log his second top 10 of the 2025 campaign (T9/The Bahamas Golf Classic at Atlantis Paradise Island).

Lamprecht jumped to No. 6 in the Korn Ferry Tour points standings, while Steelman also took a significant leap to No. 17.

Richy Werenski (T-68) and Seth Reeves (T-79) also made the cut, while Paul Haley II and Chesson Hadley missed the 36-hole cut.

Korn Ferry Tour leaderboard

#PROJACKETS

Top-10 finishes for Christo Lamprecht and @ross_steelman this weekend on the @KornFerryTour – Lamprecht 1 shot shy of his first pro title. pic.twitter.com/YlsKVw8v67 — Georgia Tech Golf (@GTGolf) February 9, 2025

*****

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

Stewart Cink turned in another top-10 finish on PGA Tour Champions with his tie for 6th last weekend at the Trophy Hassan II in Morocco, while David Duval tied for 33rd.

Cink has finished in the top 10 of both Champions events in 2025 and is 7th in Schwab Cup points.

PGA Tour Champions leaderboard

*****

LIV GOLF LEAGUE

Ollie Schniederjans, Andy Ogletree and Cameron Tringale all teed it up for the HyFlyers team in the first event of the LIV Golf league in 2025 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Schniederjans replaced the injured Phil Mickelson in the HyFlyers lineup and tied for 30th place at 6-under-par 210.

Tringale tied for 18th place at 9-under-par 207, and Ogletree finished last at 3-over-par 219.

LIV leaderboard