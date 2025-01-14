Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

Top photo by Clyde Click | Front page photo by Danny Karnik
THE FLATS – Roberto Castro has been deeply involved in the development of the TGL golf tour … Ollie Schniederjans will compete in 2025 on the Asian Tour and as a LIV Golf reserve … Matt Kuchar and Vince Whaley open 2025 PGA Tour season in Hawai’i … Five Jackets open Korn Ferry Tour season in the Bahamas … More details below in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.
FORMER TECH STAR ROBERTO CASTRO SEES FRUIT OF HIS TGL LABOR
The new TGL golf league is the first of its kind, and former Georgia Tech All-American and longtime PGA standout Roberto Castro has enjoyed a unique view of its development.
Castro is the director for CapTech Ventures, the league’s technology provider, and has seen the TGL go from a concept to reality. He worked with TMRW Sports to set up the cadence for the matches and repeatedly tested them to make sure they were accurate, interesting and worked within the time slot.
“It was really the perfect combination of my sports background, my Georgia Tech engineering degree and a couple of other things,” said Castro, who decided to walk away from competition after COVID-19 hit. “A lot of our team that has worked on the project are software developers, computer engineers, data engineers and data architects. And then it’s like, would you happen too be interested in former PGA Tour payer help on the game’s strategy side. It’s been an absolute blast.”
The league, which was conceptualized by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, made its debut last week. It combines traditional golf with the technology of indoor simulated golf. Castro has spent many hours of testing at the facility and was on site for the first match.
TECH ALL-AMERICAN SCHNIEDERJANS TO BECOME LIV GOLF RESERVE
US pro Ollie Schniederjans has confirmed where he will ply his trade in the 2025 season – and it won’t be on his regular circuit, the Korn Ferry Tour. Instead, he will be a LIV Golf reserve player, while he will also play on the Asian Tour.
The 31-year-old confirmed the news via X, writing: “Gearing up for 2025 and excited for the great opportunity to be a @livgolf_league reserve player and to play the @asiantourgolf international series this year!”
Schniederjans, who is rarely seen wearing a hat on the course, shot to prominence when he finished T12 at the 2015 Open, and turned professional soon after. However, any hopes the Georgia Tech graduate had of establishing himself on the PGA Tour have proved hard to realize.
The former World No.1 amateur earned his PGA Tour card after his maiden Korn Ferry Tour season (then the Web.com Tour), and held the status between 2017 and 2019. However, after finishing outside the top 150 in the FedEx Cup standings at the end of the 2018/19 season, he returned to the developmental circuit, where he has remained ever since.
KUCHAR RECIPIENT OF NCAA SILVER ANNIVERSARY AWARD
Matt Kuchar was a four-year letterwinner for Georgia Tech, winning seven collegiate tournaments and earning All-America honors three times from the Golf Coaches Association of America. The 1997 U.S. Amateur Championship winner, Kuchar was named the 1998 Fred Haskins Player of the Year and finished his career with 25 top-10 finishes, ranking him among the best in program history. Kuchar helped Georgia Tech capture the 1999 Atlantic Coast Conference Championship and reach the NCAA championship three times. He was inducted into the Georgia Tech Sports Hall of Fame in 2010. Kuchar has enjoyed an illustrious professional golf career, with nine PGA Tour victories and a bronze medal at the 2016 Olympics. A veteran with more than 560 PGA Tour appearances, Kuchar has amassed over $60 million in career earnings.
COMPETITION ROUND-UP
PGA TOUR
Matt Kuchar and Vince Whaley turned in solid performances in the PGA Tour’s first full-field event of 2025, the Sony Open in Hawai’i at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu.
Kuchar began his 24th full season on the PGA Tour, competing in the Sony Open for the 20th time and looking for his second win in the event. He finished No. 109 in the FedExCup Fall standings and recorded one top-10 and 13 made cuts in 26 starts.
Whaley entered the 2024 the season on a Major Medical Extension with 18 starts available to earn 169.652 FedExCup points and match No. 125 from the 2022-23 FedExCup Fall and Eligibility Points List (Carl Yuan/439.740). He made 16 cuts in 25 starts to finish No. 103 in the FedExCup Fall standings. He recorded three top-10s, including a career-best runner-up result at the Barracuda Championship.
*****
KORN FERRY TOUR
Five Georgia Tech alumni are kicking off the 2025 Korn Ferry Tour season at the Bahamas Golf Classic at Atlantis Paradise Island. Paul Haley II spent last season on the PGA Tour but was unable to keep his card, while Seth Reeves, Ross Steelman and Richy Werenski all finished between No. 31 and 60 in Korn Ferry Tour points and kept their status for 2025.
Christo Lamprecht, who made just three cuts in 10 Korn Ferry Tour events in 2024, regained his status by tying for 19th at the finals of the PGA Tour Qualifying School after making two cuts in fall events on the PGA Tour.
#PROJACKETS
UPCOMING EVENTS
- PGA Tour: The American Express • January 16-19, 2025 • Pete Dye Stadium Course • LaQuinta, Calif. • Purse: $8.8M • FedEx Cup points: 500
- Korn Ferry Tour: The Bahamas Golf Classic (in progress) • January 14-17, 2025 • The Ocean Club Golf Course at Atlantis • Paradise Island, Bahamas • Purse: $1M • KFT points: 500
- PGA Tour Champions: Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalei • January 16-18, 2024 • Hualalei Golf Club • Ka’aupulehu-Kona, Hawai’i • Purse: $2M
- PGA Tour Americas: 93 Abierto del Centro • March 27-30, 2025 • Cordoba Golf Club • Cordoba, Argentina. • Purse: $225K
- Asian Tour: Smart Infinity Philipine Open • Jan. 23-26, 2025 • Manila Southwoods Golf & Country Club • Philipines • Purse: $500K
- Asian Tour/International Series: International Series India • Jan. 30-Feb. 2, 2025 • DLF Golf & Country Club • New Delhi, India • Purse: $2M
- LIV Golf Series: Riyadh • February 6-8, 2025 • Riyadh Golf Club • Saudi Arabia
- GPro Tour: Augustine Open • February 11-13, 2025 • The Palencia Club • St. Augustine, Fla.
PLAYER PLAYER LAST WEEK DATA ANDERS ALBERTSON
Hometown: Woodstock, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play FedEx Cup points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
KFT points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings (KFT): n/a
Career earnings (PGAT): $556,905
Career earnings (KFT): $929,956
STEWART CINK
Hometown: Florence, Ala.
Residence: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 1995
Years at Georgia Tech: 1991-95
Status: PGA Tour/PGA Tour Champions
Did not play Schwab Cup points ranking: n/a
YTD Earnings (Champions): $n/a
Career earnings (Champions): $1,726,795
FedEx Cup points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings (PGA Tour): n/a
Career earnings (PGA Tour): $43,905,340
WILL DICKSON
Hometown: Providence, R.I.
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2021
Years at Georgia Tech: 2017-21
Status: Developmental tours
Did not play GPro Points ranking: n/a
YTD Earnings (GPro): n/a
Career earnings (GPro): $59,704
Points ranking (KFT): n/a
YTD earnings (KFT): n/a
DAVID DUVAL
Hometown: Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Residence: Denver, Colo.
Turned pro: 1993
Years at Georgia Tech: 1989-93
Status: PGA Tour Champions
Did not play Schwab Cup Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings (Champions): n/a
Career earnings (Champions): $650,155
Career earnings (PGAT): $18,983,931
J.T. GRIFFIN
Hometown: Wilson, N.C.
Residence: Marietta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Fortinet Cup points: n/a
YTD earnings (Canada): n/a
Career earnings (Canada): $29,836
Career earnings (KFT): $187,056
CHESSON HADLEY
Hometown: Raleigh, N.C.
Turned pro: 2010
Years at Georgia Tech: 2006-10
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play FedEx Cup points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $12,352,126
SHUN YAT HAK
Hometown: Hong Kong
Turned pro: 2013
Years at Georgia Tech: 2012-13
Status: PGA Tour China
Did not play GPro Tour points ranking: n/a PAUL HALEY II
Hometown: Dallas, Texas
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: PGA Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
Bahamas Golf Classic
(in progress)
KFT Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings (KFT): $9,160
Career earnings (PGAT): $837,353
Career earnings (KFT): $1,098,205
CONNOR HOWE
Hometown: Ogden, Utah
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2023
Years at Georgia Tech: 2018-23
Status: PGA Tour Canada
Did not play KFT points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings (KFT): n/a
Fortinet Cup points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings (PGAT Americas): n/a
MATT KUCHAR
Hometown:
Lake Mary, Fla.
Residence: Sea Island, Ga.
Turned pro: 2000
Years at Georgia Tech: 1997-2000
Status: PGA Tour
PGA Tour
Sony Open in Hawai'i
T-21 (-10)
FedEx Cup points ranking: 50
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings (PGAT): $60,228,357
CHRISTO LAMPRECHT
Hometown: George, South Africa
Turned pro: 2024
Years at Georgia Tech: 2000-24
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
Bahamas Golf Classic
(in progress)
KFT points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings (KFT): $42,504
ANDY MAO
Hometown: Johns Creek, Ga.
Turned pro: 2024
Years at Georgia Tech: 2020-24
Status: developmental tours
Did not play GPro points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
LARRY MIZE
Residence: Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 1980
Years at Georgia Tech: 1975-79
Status: PGA Tour Champions
Did not play Schwab Cup points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings (Champions): $5,166,866
Career earnings (PGAT): $7,947,092
ANDY OGLETREE
Hometown: Little Rock, Miss.
Residence: Roswell, Ga.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: Asian Tour
Did not play LIV standings: n/a
YTD earnings (LIV): n/a
Order of Merit (Asian Tour): n/a
YTD earnings (Asian Tour): n/a
Career earnings (LIV): $3,543,875
CHRIS PETEFISH
Hometown: Danville, Calif.
Turned pro: 2018
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play KFT Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings (KFT): n/a
Career earnings (KFT): $342,455
Career earnings (PGA Tour Canada): $21,118
SETH REEVES
Hometown: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
Bahamas Golf Classic
(in progress)
KFT points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings (KFT): n/a
Career earnings (PGAT): $233,065
Career earnings (KFT): $859,183
LUKE SCHNIEDERJANS
Hometown: Powder Springs, Ga.
Residence: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: MacKenzie Tour/Forme Tour
Did not play Fortinet Cup points: n/a
YTD earnings (PGAT Americas): N/a
Career earnings (Canada): $46,844
OLLIE SCHNIEDERJANS
Hometown: Powder Springs, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play KFT Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings (KFT): $651,113
Career earnings (PGAT): $3,879,653
BEN SMITH
Hometown: Novi, Mich.
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2022
Years at Georgia Tech: 2018-22
Status: developmental tours
Did not play GPro points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
ROSS STEELMAN
Hometown: Columbia, Mo.
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2023
Years at Georgia Tech: 2021-23
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
Bahamas Golf Classic
(in progress)
KFT points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings (KFT): n/a
Career earnings (KFT): $196,867
TYLER STRAFACI
Hometown: Davie, Fla.
Residence: Davie, Fla.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: none
Did not play Fortinet Cup points: n/a
YTD earnings (PGAT Americas): n/a
Career earnings (PGAT Americas): $45,681
YTD earnings (GPro Tour): $1,112
Career earnings (PGA Tour): $21,111
Career earnings (Canada): $12,970
CAMERON TRINGALE
Hometown: Laguna Niguel, Calif.
Turned pro: 2009
Years at Georgia Tech: 2005-09
Status: LIV Golf/Asian Tour
Did not play LIV standings: n/a
YTD Earnings (LIV): n/a
YTD earnings (Asian Tour): n/a
Career earnings (LIV): $9,599,325
Career earnings (PGAT): $17,310,004
RICHY WERENSKI
Hometown: South Hadley, Mass.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-14
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
Bahamas Golf Classic
(in progress)
KFT points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings (KFT): n/a
YTD earnings (PGA Tour): $57,000
Career earnings (KFT): $632,504
Career earnings (PGAT): $6,765,035
VINCENT WHALEY
Hometown: McKinney, Texas
Residence: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2017
Years at Georgia Tech: 2013-17
Status: PGA Tour
PGA Tour
Sony Open in Hawai'i
T-72 (even)
FedEx Cup points ranking: 108
YTD earnings (PGA Tour): n/a
Career earnings (PGA Tour): $4,119,842
KFT points ranking: 107
YTD earnings (KFT): $206,369
Career earnings (KFT): $350,642