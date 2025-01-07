Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

Top photo by Clyde Click | Front page photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

THE FLATS – Christo Lamprecht among top 10 potential breakout stars for 2025 … Bryson Dechambeau credits Matt Kuchar for improving his putting … Kuchar and Vince Whaley begin 2025 PGA Tour season in Hawai’i … More details below in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.

LAMPRECHT AMONG TOP 10 POTENTIAL BREAKOUT STARS FOR 2025

From Brentley Romine at Golf Channel: “Projecting the game’s next stars is usually an impossible task. Case in point: I tabbed 20 names in last year’s breakout predictions, and most of them didn’t exactly take off. However, I did hit on a few, most notably David Puig, who added another Asian Tour win to start the year before notching a pair of late-season top-5s on the DP World Tour; Chris Gotterup and Kevin Yu, who broke through for their first career PGA Tour titles; and Ricky Castillo and Noah Goodwin, who aren’t stars yet, but they did both graduate from the Korn Ferry Tour this year.”

No. 7 – Christo Lamprecht

Age: 23

OWGR rank: 476

Main tour: Korn Ferry Tour

Why it will be him: The 6-foot-9 bomber has re-tooled his swing to alleviate the strain on his lower back following a long run of MCs on the KFT this summer, and a T-2 finish at the DPWT’s Mauritius Open shows that those changes are taking effect.

Why it won’t be him: The KFT is a demanding tour where guys often find themselves playing five or six straight weeks, which isn’t ideal for Lamprecht and his large frame.

More from Golf Channel

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunshine Tour (@sunshinetourgolf)

DECHAMBEAU CREDITS MATT KUCHAR FOR PUTTING STYLE SHIFT

Bryson DeChambeau, the 10th-ranked golfer in the Official World Golf Rankings, has revealed how he drew inspiration from Matt Kuchar to transform his putting game. The 31-year-old professional golfer, also known as ‘The Scientist,’ turned pro in 2016 and has since achieved nine wins on the PGA Tour, including the 2020 US Open.

In a conversation with NFL superstar Tom Brady on his YouTube channel, DeChambeau shared: “So, I do consider myself a really good putter now, I was one of the worst putters.

“In 2017, statistically, I was probably dead last. I did face side, I was trying a bunch of stuff. Ultimately, I got to a point where I was like, ‘Okay, I’ve got to really figure this out.’

“And I saw Matt Kuchar do it one time, and it was an arm lock, and I was like, ‘Let me try that’. And I tried it, and it changed my game forever. So, I have Matt Kuchar to thank for that – which is kind of a weird, little fun fact.”

More from TheExpress.com

KUCHAR AND WHALEY BEGIN 2025 PGA TOUR SEASON IN HAWAI’I

Matt Kuchar and Vince Whaley are in the field to compete in the PGA Tour’s first full-field event of 2025, the Sony Open in Hawai’i at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu.

Kuchar is beginning his 24th full season on the PGA Tour, and competing in the Sony Open for the 20th time. He finished No. 109 in the FedExCup Fall standings and recorded one top-10 and 13 made cuts in 26 starts.

Whaley entered the 2024 the season on a Major Medical Extension with 18 starts available to earn 169.652 FedExCup points and match No. 125 from the 2022-23 FedExCup Fall and Eligibility Points List (Carl Yuan/439.740). He made 16 cuts in 25 starts to finish No. 103 in the FedExCup Fall standings. He recorded three top-10s, including a career-best runner-up result at the Barracuda Championship.

Leaderboard