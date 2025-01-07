Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

Top photo by Clyde Click | Front page photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images
THE FLATS – Christo Lamprecht among top 10 potential breakout stars for 2025 … Bryson Dechambeau credits Matt Kuchar for improving his putting … Kuchar and Vince Whaley begin 2025 PGA Tour season in Hawai’i … More details below in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.
LAMPRECHT AMONG TOP 10 POTENTIAL BREAKOUT STARS FOR 2025
From Brentley Romine at Golf Channel: “Projecting the game’s next stars is usually an impossible task. Case in point: I tabbed 20 names in last year’s breakout predictions, and most of them didn’t exactly take off. However, I did hit on a few, most notably David Puig, who added another Asian Tour win to start the year before notching a pair of late-season top-5s on the DP World Tour; Chris Gotterup and Kevin Yu, who broke through for their first career PGA Tour titles; and Ricky Castillo and Noah Goodwin, who aren’t stars yet, but they did both graduate from the Korn Ferry Tour this year.”
No. 7 – Christo Lamprecht
Age: 23
OWGR rank: 476
Main tour: Korn Ferry Tour
Why it will be him: The 6-foot-9 bomber has re-tooled his swing to alleviate the strain on his lower back following a long run of MCs on the KFT this summer, and a T-2 finish at the DPWT’s Mauritius Open shows that those changes are taking effect.
Why it won’t be him: The KFT is a demanding tour where guys often find themselves playing five or six straight weeks, which isn’t ideal for Lamprecht and his large frame.
DECHAMBEAU CREDITS MATT KUCHAR FOR PUTTING STYLE SHIFT
Bryson DeChambeau, the 10th-ranked golfer in the Official World Golf Rankings, has revealed how he drew inspiration from Matt Kuchar to transform his putting game. The 31-year-old professional golfer, also known as ‘The Scientist,’ turned pro in 2016 and has since achieved nine wins on the PGA Tour, including the 2020 US Open.
In a conversation with NFL superstar Tom Brady on his YouTube channel, DeChambeau shared: “So, I do consider myself a really good putter now, I was one of the worst putters.
“In 2017, statistically, I was probably dead last. I did face side, I was trying a bunch of stuff. Ultimately, I got to a point where I was like, ‘Okay, I’ve got to really figure this out.’
“And I saw Matt Kuchar do it one time, and it was an arm lock, and I was like, ‘Let me try that’. And I tried it, and it changed my game forever. So, I have Matt Kuchar to thank for that – which is kind of a weird, little fun fact.”
KUCHAR AND WHALEY BEGIN 2025 PGA TOUR SEASON IN HAWAI’I
Matt Kuchar and Vince Whaley are in the field to compete in the PGA Tour’s first full-field event of 2025, the Sony Open in Hawai’i at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu.
Kuchar is beginning his 24th full season on the PGA Tour, and competing in the Sony Open for the 20th time. He finished No. 109 in the FedExCup Fall standings and recorded one top-10 and 13 made cuts in 26 starts.
Whaley entered the 2024 the season on a Major Medical Extension with 18 starts available to earn 169.652 FedExCup points and match No. 125 from the 2022-23 FedExCup Fall and Eligibility Points List (Carl Yuan/439.740). He made 16 cuts in 25 starts to finish No. 103 in the FedExCup Fall standings. He recorded three top-10s, including a career-best runner-up result at the Barracuda Championship.
UPCOMING EVENTS
- PGA Tour: Sony Open in Hawai’i • January 11-14, 2025 • Waialae Country Club • Honolulu, Hawai’i. • Purse: $8.7M • FedEx Cup points: 500
- Korn Ferry Tour: The Bahamas Great Exuma Championship • January 14-17, 2025 • Sandals Emerald Bay Golf Club • Great Exuma, Bahamas • Purse: $1M • KFT points: 500
- PGA Tour Champions: Mitsubish Electric Championship at Hualalei • January 16-18, 2024 • Hualalei Golf Club • Ka’aupulehu-Kona, Hawai’i • Purse: $2M
- PGA Tour Americas: 93 Abierto del Centro • March 27-30, 2025 • Cordoba Golf Club • Cordoba, Argentina. • Purse: $225K
- Asian Tour/International Series: season concluded
- LIV Golf Series: Riyadh • February 6-8, 2025 • Riyadh Golf Club • Saudi Arabia
- GPro Tour: St. Augustine Open • February 11-13, 2025 • The Palencia Club • St. Augustine, Fla.
PLAYER PLAYER LAST WEEK DATA ANDERS ALBERTSON
Hometown: Woodstock, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play FedEx Cup points ranking: 239
YTD earnings: $8,760
KFT points ranking: 126
YTD earnings (KFT): $14,525
Career earnings (PGAT): $556,905
Career earnings (KFT): $929,956
STEWART CINK
Hometown: Florence, Ala.
Residence: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 1995
Years at Georgia Tech: 1991-95
Status: PGA Tour/PGA Tour Champions
Did not play Schwab Cup points ranking: 9
YTD Earnings (Champions): $1,258,156
Career earnings (Champions): $1,726,795
FedEx Cup points ranking: 173
YTD earnings (PGA Tour): $378,476
Career earnings (PGA Tour): $43,905,340
WILL DICKSON
Hometown: Providence, R.I.
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2021
Years at Georgia Tech: 2017-21
Status: Developmental tours
Did not play GPro Points ranking: 20
YTD Earnings (GPro): $4,797
Career earnings (GPro): $59,704
Points ranking (KFT): 193
YTD earnings (KFT): $4,538
Points ranking (FET): 154
YTD earnings (FET): $2,571
DAVID DUVAL
Hometown: Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Residence: Denver, Colo.
Turned pro: 1993
Years at Georgia Tech: 1989-93
Status: PGA Tour Champions
Did not play Schwab Cup Points ranking: 61
YTD earnings (Champions): $356,865
Career earnings (Champions): $650,155
Career earnings (PGAT): $18,983,931
J.T. GRIFFIN
Hometown: Wilson, N.C.
Residence: Marietta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Fortinet Cup points: n/a
YTD earnings (Canada): n/a
Career earnings (Canada): $29,836
Career earnings (KFT): $187,056
CHESSON HADLEY
Hometown: Raleigh, N.C.
Turned pro: 2010
Years at Georgia Tech: 2006-10
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play FedEx Cup points ranking: 143
YTD earnings: $628,066
Career earnings: $12,352,126
SHUN YAT HAK
Hometown: Hong Kong
Turned pro: 2013
Years at Georgia Tech: 2012-13
Status: PGA Tour China
Did not play GPro Tour points ranking: n/a PAUL HALEY II
Hometown: Dallas, Texas
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play FedEx Cup points: 204
YTD earnings (PGA Tour): $9,160
KFT points ranking: 203
YTD earnings (KFT): $9,160
Career earnings (PGAT): $837,353
Career earnings (KFT): $1,098,205
CONNOR HOWE
Hometown: Ogden, Utah
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2023
Years at Georgia Tech: 2018-23
Status: PGA Tour Canada
Did not play KFT points ranking: 159
YTD earnings (KFT): $32,406
Fortinet Cup points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings (Canada): $n/a
MATT KUCHAR
Hometown:
Lake Mary, Fla.
Residence: Sea Island, Ga.
Turned pro: 2000
Years at Georgia Tech: 1997-2000
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play FedEx Cup points ranking: 109
YTD earnings: $1,469,667
Career earnings (PGAT): $60,228,357
CHRISTO LAMPRECHT
Hometown: George, South Africa
Turned pro: 2024
Years at Georgia Tech: 2000-24
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play KFT points ranking: 140
YTD earnings: $42,504
Career earnings (KFT): $42,504
ANDY MAO
Hometown: Johns Creek, Ga.
Turned pro: 2024
Years at Georgia Tech: 2020-24
Status: developmental tours
Did not play GPro points ranking: 72
YTD earnings: $1,215
LARRY MIZE
Residence: Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 1980
Years at Georgia Tech: 1975-79
Status: PGA Tour Champions
Did not play Schwab Cup points ranking: 112
YTD earnings: $10,863
Career earnings (Champions): $5,166,866
Career earnings (PGAT): $7,947,092
ANDY OGLETREE
Hometown: Little Rock, Miss.
Residence: Roswell, Ga.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: Asian Tour
Did not play LIV standings: 34
YTD earnings (LIV): $2,432,833
Order of Merit (Asian Tour): 52
YTD earnings (Asian Tour): $20,300
Career earnings (LIV): $3,543,875
CHRIS PETEFISH
Hometown: Danville, Calif.
Turned pro: 2018
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play KFT Points ranking: 162
YTD earnings (KFT): $20,239
Career earnings (KFT): $342,455
Career earnings (PGA Tour Canada): $21,118
SETH REEVES
Hometown: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play KFT points ranking: 43
YTD earnings (KFT): $227,620
Career earnings (PGAT): $233,065
Career earnings (KFT): $859,183
LUKE SCHNIEDERJANS
Hometown: Powder Springs, Ga.
Residence: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: MacKenzie Tour/Forme Tour
Did not play Fortinet Cup points: 121
YTD earnings (Americas): $4,736
Career earnings (Canada): $46,844
OLLIE SCHNIEDERJANS
Hometown: Powder Springs, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play KFT Points ranking: 100
YTD earnings: $85,403
Career earnings (KFT): $651,113
Career earnings (PGAT): $3,879,653
BEN SMITH
Hometown: Novi, Mich.
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2022
Years at Georgia Tech: 2018-22
Status: developmental tours
Did not play GPro points ranking: 39
YTD earnings: $6,976
ROSS STEELMAN
Hometown: Columbia, Mo.
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2023
Years at Georgia Tech: 2021-23
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play KFT points ranking: 56
YTD earnings (KFT): $172,746
Career earnings (KFT): $196,867
TYLER STRAFACI
Hometown: Davie, Fla.
Residence: Davie, Fla.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: none
Did not play Fortinet Cup points: 219
YTD earnings (Canada): $789
Career earnings (PGAT Americas): $45,681
YTD earnings (GPro Tour): $1,112
Career earnings (PGA Tour): $21,111
Career earnings (Canada): $12,970
CAMERON TRINGALE
Hometown: Laguna Niguel, Calif.
Turned pro: 2009
Years at Georgia Tech: 2005-09
Status: LIV Golf/Asian Tour
Did not play LIV standings: 28
YTD Earnings (LIV): $2,727,625
YTD earnings (Asian Tour): n/a
Career earnings (LIV): $9,599,325
Career earnings (PGAT): $17,310,004
RICHY WERENSKI
Hometown: South Hadley, Mass.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-14
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play KFT points ranking: 55
YTD earnings (KFT): $65,960
YTD earnings (PGA Tour): $57,000
Career earnings (KFT): $632,504
Career earnings (PGAT): $6,765,035
VINCENT WHALEY
Hometown: McKinney, Texas
Residence: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2017
Years at Georgia Tech: 2013-17
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play FedEx Cup points ranking: 103
YTD earnings (PGA Tour): $1,474,033
Career earnings (PGA Tour): $4,119,842
KFT points ranking: 107
YTD earnings (KFT): $206,369
Career earnings (KFT): $350,642