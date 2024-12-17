Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

Top photo by Montana Pritchard/LIV Golf | Front page photo by Clyde Click
THE FLATS – Christo Lamprecht offers insight for taller golfers … Lamprecht secures Korn Ferry Tour status for 2025 … Ollie Schniederjans earns status on Asian Tour’s International Series through LIV Golf Promotions event … More details below in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.
LAMPRECHT OFFERS INSIGHT FOR TALLER GOLFERS
Christo Lamprecht burst onto the scene at Royal Liverpool in July 2023, as the then-Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket led The Open by himself after day one.
The amateur drove the ball admirably on that Thursday, consistently carrying tee shots beyond 330 yards with ease. The laid-back, down-to-earth South African attributed that strong start to the benign conditions that morning, as everything seemed to flow nicely. But what impressed golf fans the most was his physical presence. Lamprecht, at 6-foot-8, has the stature to play for the Georgia Tech basketball team and the height and length to grab rebounds over conference foes at Duke and North Carolina.
He’s much happier playing golf, though, and he’s a tremendous golfer at that. Lamprecht is currently playing in PGA Tour Q-School this week, hoping to snag one of the five PGA Tour cards up for grabs. Through 36 holes, he’s in a tie for 23rd and only five strokes off the lead. Yes, the tall South African can earn full status on tour with two more solid rounds.
But before teeing off this week in Ponta Vedra Beach, Florida, Lamprecht caught up with SB Nation to discuss his game and specifically address the question, “How do you have so much success being so tall?”
“The great saying about power is with great power comes great responsibility,” Lamprecht said with a smile.
LAMPRECHT SECURES KORN FERRY TOUR STATUS FOR 2025
Former No. 2 ranked amateur in the Golfweek/AmateurGolf.com World Rankings and Georgia Tech standout Christo Lamprecht earned 12 guaranteed starts on the Korn ferry Tour during the 2024-25 season by finishing even par and T19 at the PGA Tour Q-School Final Stage.
“With PGA Tour University, I had a good start from graduating college and getting some tournaments out there,” Lamprecht told the PGA Tour after his round. “I got a feeling of what pro golf life was all about, and I got myself ready for this week. I played some pretty solid golf and am happy with it.”
Lamprecht added, “having a full year on the Korn Ferry Tour, playing some good golf, and giving myself a full season as a professional golfer and working my way up.”
At the Final Stage, the top five finishers (and ties) secure PGA TOUR cards for 2025, while the next 40 finishers (and ties) receive Korn Ferry Tour status, with guaranteed starts for the first 12 or eight events, depending on their position.
SCHNIEDERJANS EARNS STATUS ON ASIAN TOUR INTERNATIONAL SERIES
Ollie Schniederjans was the dream contender for LIV Golf in its Promotions event. The 31-year-old former All-American from Georgia, who held the No. 1 spot in the World Amateur Golf Rankings for 41 consecutive weeks 10 years ago, was in position to earn the tour’s single promotion in this week’s qualifying event in Saudi Arabia. Schniederjans was just two shots of the lead heading into the final 36 holes that were played on Saturday.
A back-nine stumble in his final round, however, knocked Schniederjans out of contention, and the lone card was earned by a little-known player from Chinese Taipei. Chieh-po “Max” Lee shot 64-68 at Riyadh Golf Club to finish at 10 under and beat two players, former PGA Tour winner Branden Grace and Taichi Kho, by two shots.
Three under for the final round through his first 10 holes, Schniederjans suffered three bogeys from the 11th through 14th and eventually shot even-par 71 to tie for fourth. His consolation, if he chooses, is that he was among the top 10 who earned full status next season on the International Series sanctioned by the Asian Tour. This year, Schniederjans played in 16 events on the Korn Ferry Tour and finished 100th in points.
COMPETITION ROUND-UP
PGA TOUR
Matt Kuchar teamed up with LPGA star Megan Khang to tie for ninth place at last weekend’s Grant Thornton Invitational, combining for an 18-under-par total after rounds of 64-72-62.
The event featured a 32-player field evenly comprised of PGA TOUR and LPGA Tour professionals playing on 16 mixed teams that will compete for an equal purse of $4 million. The three-day professional competition included Scramble, Foursomes and a Modified Four-Ball format.
*****
KORN FERRY TOUR
Five Yellow Jackets were in the field for the final stage of the PGA Tour qualifying school last weekend in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. Christo Lamprecht turned in the top finish with a tie for 19th place at even par 280 over Dye’s Valley and Sawgrass Country Club, cementing his Korn Ferry Tour status for the first 12 events of the 2025 season.
Korn Ferry Tour members Ross Steelman (T-50th place) and Richy Werenski (T-64) also secured their returns to the Korn Ferry Tour in 2025. Connor Howe, tied for 96th place, and Seth Reeves tied for 124th. Reeves also remains a Korn Ferry Tour member for 2025 based on his 2024 regular-season finish.
*****
LIV GOLF LEAGUE
Ollie Schniederjans advanced all the way to the final round of the LIV Golf Promotions Event last weekend in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, coming up just shy of earning a spot in the LIV Golf League for 2025. Schniederjans posted a final-round 5-under-par 65 to finish second, two strokes behind Lee Chieh-po. Having come up short of reaching the final stage of PGA Tour Q-School and not securing Korn Ferry Tour status for next year, Schniederjans earned exempt status for the Asian Tour’s International Series in 2025. That is the same series in which former Yellow Jacket Andy Ogletree finished first in the Order of Merit in2023, earning a spot in LIV Golf.
