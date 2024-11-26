Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

Top photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images
THE FLATS – Everything you want to know about Vince Whaley, who posted two straight top-10 finishes to close out the PGA Tour fall season … Competition round-up … More details below in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.
WHO IS VINCE WHALEY? EVERYTHING TO KNOW ABOUT THE 29-YEAR-OLD PGA TOUR STAR
With an Official World Golf Ranking of 115, Vince Whaley has made many headlines with his name for his stunning birdies. The American golfer has had an intriguing relationship with golf since his childhood. He was born in Lexington, Kentucky, in the United States, back on March 14, 1995. His introduction to clubs, balls, and greens came naturally, as his instructor was his father, Bill Whaley. But his favorite golf memory is with his grandpa instead. Vince Whaley shared how at 7, his grandpa caddied for him at a Starburst Junior Golf tournament.
The 29-year-old was passionate about the sport since childhood, but his passion grew when Vince Whaley joined Georgia Tech. During his time at Georgia Tech, Whaley says, “I really wasn’t that great of a player. I just hitched my wagon to Ollie Schniederjans because he was No. 1 (amateur) in the world at the time.”
COMPETITION ROUND-UP
PGA TOUR
Georgia Tech alum Vince Whaley finished out the PGA Tour fall season with his second straight top-10 finish, tying for eighth place at the RSM Classic. Whaley earned himself a share of the 54-hole lead with a 63 on Saturday, but finished three shots back of champion Maverick McNealy after carding a 71 Sunday.
Whaley finished the fall at No. 103 on the FedEx Cup points list, keeping full status on the PGA Tour for 2025. He had finished T5 at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship the week before, jumping 10 spots from No. 123 to No. 113.
Stewart Cink tied for 17th place at 10-under-par, and Christo Lamprecht made his second straight cut to close out the fall.
Only Whaley (No. 103) and Matt Kuchar (No. 109) finished inside the top 125 necessary to retain full PGA Tour status for 2025.
Players who finished Nos. 126-150 earned conditional status for 2025, unless otherwise exempt, and are eligible for Final Stage of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry in December. Chesson Hadley, at No. 150, is inside that group.
PGA TOUR QUALIFYING SCHOOL CONTINUES
The second stage of PGA Tour Qualifying School got underway this week with one event in Savannah, Ga., where Ollie Schniederjans missed advancing by one stroke. He tied for 21st with an 11-under-par total of 277, while the top 20 finishers advanced to the final stage.
Other Yellow Jackets set to compete in second-stage events next week (Dec. 3-6) are Paul Haley II and Connor Howe in Dothan, Ala., as well as Anders Albertson and Luke Schniederjans in Valdosta, Ga.
Players who finish outside the top 125 in the FedExCup Fall standings can earn or improve their status for 2025 through Final Stage of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, with the top five players (and ties) earning PGA TOUR cards for 2025.
Exempt categories for Final Stage include the top 40 available players below No. 125 in the FedExCup Fall standings and non-members whose FedExCup points are greater than or equal to No. 150 in the FedExCup Fall standings. Players in the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking published on Monday, November 18 are also exempt for Final Stage.
Final stage of Q-School will be contested Dec. 12-15 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., at Dye’s Valley Course at TPC Sawgrass and Sawgrass Country Club. The top five finishers (and ties) will earn TOUR cards, giving players without status an opportunity to earn or re-gain TOUR membership and players in the 126-150 category or below a chance to improve their status.
UPCOMING EVENTS
- PGA Tour: Hero World Challenge • December 5-8, 2024 • Albany Golf Club • Albany, Bahamas • Purse: $5M • FedEx Cup points: n/a
- Korn Ferry Tour: The Bahamas Great Exuma Championship • January 14-17, 2025, 2024 • Sandals Emerald Bay Golf Club • Great Exuma, Bahamas • Purse: $1M • KFT points: 500
- PGA Tour Champions: PNC Championship • December 20-22, 2024 • Ritz-Carlton Golf Club • Orlando, Fla. • Purse: $1.1M
- PGA Tour Americas: season concluded
- Asian Tour/International Series: Link Hong Kong Open • November 21-24, 2024 • Hong Kong Golf Club • Hong Kong, China • Purse: $2M
- LIV Golf Series: Riyadh • February 6-8, 2025 • Purse: $25M
- GPro Tour: Augusta Open • December 3-5, 2024 • Belle Meade Country Club • Thomson, Ga. • Purse: $68,125
