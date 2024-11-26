Open search form
Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – Everything you want to know about Vince Whaley, who posted two straight top-10 finishes to close out the PGA Tour fall season … Competition round-up … More details below in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.

WHO IS VINCE WHALEY? EVERYTHING TO KNOW ABOUT THE 29-YEAR-OLD PGA TOUR STAR

With an Official World Golf Ranking of 115, Vince Whaley has made many headlines with his name for his stunning birdies. The American golfer has had an intriguing relationship with golf since his childhood. He was born in Lexington, Kentucky, in the United States, back on March 14, 1995. His introduction to clubs, balls, and greens came naturally, as his instructor was his father, Bill Whaley. But his favorite golf memory is with his grandpa instead. Vince Whaley shared how at 7, his grandpa caddied for him at a Starburst Junior Golf tournament.

The 29-year-old was passionate about the sport since childhood, but his passion grew when Vince Whaley joined Georgia Tech. During his time at Georgia Tech, Whaley says, “I really wasn’t that great of a player. I just hitched my wagon to Ollie Schniederjans because he was No. 1 (amateur) in the world at the time.”

COMPETITION ROUND-UP

PGA TOUR

Georgia Tech alum Vince Whaley finished out the PGA Tour fall season with his second straight top-10 finish, tying for eighth place at the RSM Classic. Whaley earned himself a share of the 54-hole lead with a 63 on Saturday, but finished three shots back of champion Maverick McNealy after carding a 71 Sunday.

Whaley finished the fall at No. 103 on the FedEx Cup points list, keeping full status on the PGA Tour for 2025. He had finished T5 at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship the week before, jumping 10 spots from No. 123 to No. 113.

Stewart Cink tied for 17th place at 10-under-par, and Christo Lamprecht made his second straight cut to close out the fall.

Only Whaley (No. 103) and Matt Kuchar (No. 109) finished inside the top 125 necessary to retain full PGA Tour status for 2025.

Players who finished Nos. 126-150 earned conditional status for 2025, unless otherwise exempt, and are eligible for Final Stage of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry in December. Chesson Hadley, at No. 150, is inside that group.

RSM Classic leaderboard

PGA TOUR QUALIFYING SCHOOL CONTINUES

The second stage of PGA Tour Qualifying School got underway this week with one event in Savannah, Ga., where Ollie Schniederjans missed advancing by one stroke. He tied for 21st with an 11-under-par total of 277, while the top 20 finishers advanced to the final stage.

Other Yellow Jackets set to compete in second-stage events next week (Dec. 3-6) are Paul Haley II and Connor Howe in Dothan, Ala., as well as Anders Albertson and Luke Schniederjans in Valdosta, Ga.

Players who finish outside the top 125 in the FedExCup Fall standings can earn or improve their status for 2025 through Final Stage of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, with the top five players (and ties) earning PGA TOUR cards for 2025.

Exempt categories for Final Stage include the top 40 available players below No. 125 in the FedExCup Fall standings and non-members whose FedExCup points are greater than or equal to No. 150 in the FedExCup Fall standings. Players in the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking published on Monday, November 18 are also exempt for Final Stage.

Final stage of Q-School will be contested Dec. 12-15 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., at Dye’s Valley Course at TPC Sawgrass and Sawgrass Country Club. The top five finishers (and ties) will earn TOUR cards, giving players without status an opportunity to earn or re-gain TOUR membership and players in the 126-150 category or below a chance to improve their status.

Schedule and leaderboards

UPCOMING EVENTS

  • PGA Tour: Hero World Challenge • December 5-8, 2024 • Albany Golf Club • Albany, Bahamas • Purse: $5M • FedEx Cup points: n/a
  • Korn Ferry Tour:  The Bahamas Great Exuma Championship • January 14-17, 2025, 2024 • Sandals Emerald Bay Golf Club • Great Exuma, Bahamas • Purse: $1M • KFT points: 500
  • PGA Tour Champions: PNC Championship • December 20-22, 2024 • Ritz-Carlton Golf Club • Orlando, Fla. • Purse: $1.1M
  • PGA Tour Americas: season concluded
  • Asian Tour/International Series: Link Hong Kong Open • November 21-24, 2024 • Hong Kong Golf Club • Hong Kong, China • Purse: $2M
  • LIV Golf Series: Riyadh • February 6-8, 2025 • Purse: $25M
  • GPro Tour: Augusta Open • December 3-5, 2024 • Belle Meade Country Club • Thomson, Ga. • Purse: $68,125

 

PLAYERPLAYERLAST WEEKDATA
ANDERS ALBERTSON
Hometown: Woodstock, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: PGA Tour		PGA Tour
RSM Classic
missed cut		FedEx Cup points ranking: 239
YTD earnings: $8,760
KFT points ranking: 126
YTD earnings (KFT): $14,525
Career earnings (PGAT): $556,905
Career earnings (KFT): $929,956
STEWART CINK
Hometown: Florence, Ala.
Residence: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 1995
Years at Georgia Tech: 1991-95
Status: PGA Tour/PGA Tour Champions		PGA Tour
RSM Classic
T-17 (-10)		Schwab Cup points ranking: 9
YTD Earnings (Champions): $1,258,156
Career earnings (Champions): $1,726,795
FedEx Cup points ranking: 173
YTD earnings (PGA Tour): $378,476
Career earnings (PGA Tour): $43,905,340
WILL DICKSON
Hometown: Providence, R.I.
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2021
Years at Georgia Tech: 2017-21
Status: Developmental tours		Did not playGPro Points ranking: 20
YTD Earnings (GPro): $4,797
Career earnings (GPro): $59,704
Points ranking (KFT): 193
YTD earnings (KFT): $4,538
Points ranking (FET): 154
YTD earnings (FET): $2,571
DAVID DUVAL
Hometown: Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Residence: Denver, Colo.
Turned pro: 1993
Years at Georgia Tech: 1989-93
Status: PGA Tour Champions		Did not playSchwab Cup Points ranking: 61
YTD earnings (Champions): $356,865
Career earnings (Champions): $650,155
Career earnings (PGAT): $18,983,931
J.T. GRIFFIN
Hometown: Wilson, N.C.
Residence: Marietta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: Korn Ferry Tour		Did not playFortinet Cup points: n/a
YTD earnings (Canada): n/a
Career earnings (Canada): $29,836
Career earnings (KFT): $187,056
CHESSON HADLEY
Hometown: Raleigh, N.C.
Turned pro: 2010
Years at Georgia Tech: 2006-10
Status: PGA Tour		Did not playFedEx Cup points ranking: 143
YTD earnings: $628,066
Career earnings: $12,352,126
SHUN YAT HAK
Hometown: Hong Kong
Turned pro: 2013
Years at Georgia Tech: 2012-13
Status: PGA Tour China		Did not playGPro Tour points ranking: n/a
PAUL HALEY II
Hometown: Dallas, Texas
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: PGA Tour		Did not playFedEx Cup points: 204
YTD earnings (PGA Tour): $9,160
KFT points ranking: 203
YTD earnings (KFT): $9,160
Career earnings (PGAT): $837,353
Career earnings (KFT): $1,098,205
CONNOR HOWE
Hometown: Ogden, Utah
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2023
Years at Georgia Tech: 2018-23
Status: PGA Tour Canada		Did not playKFT points ranking: 159
YTD earnings (KFT): $32,406
Fortinet Cup points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings (Canada): $n/a
MATT KUCHAR
Hometown:
Lake Mary, Fla.
Residence: Sea Island, Ga.
Turned pro: 2000
Years at Georgia Tech: 1997-2000
Status: PGA Tour		PGA Tour
RSM Classic
missed cut		FedEx Cup points ranking: 109
YTD earnings: $1,469,667
Career earnings (PGAT): $60,228,357
CHRISTO LAMPRECHT
Hometown: George, South Africa
Turned pro: 2024
Years at Georgia Tech: 2000-24
Status: Korn Ferry Tour		PGA Tour
RSM Classic
64th (-1)		KFT points ranking: 140
YTD earnings: $42,504
Career earnings (KFT): $42,504
ANDY MAO
Hometown: Johns Creek, Ga.
Turned pro: 2024
Years at Georgia Tech: 2020-24
Status: developmental tours		Did not playGPro points ranking: 72
YTD earnings: $1,215
LARRY MIZE
Residence: Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 1980
Years at Georgia Tech: 1975-79
Status: PGA Tour Champions		Did not playSchwab Cup points ranking: 112
YTD earnings: $10,863
Career earnings (Champions): $5,166,866
Career earnings (PGAT): $7,947,092
ANDY OGLETREE
Hometown: Little Rock, Miss.
Residence: Roswell, Ga.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: Asian Tour		Did not playLIV standings: 34
YTD earnings (LIV): $2,432,833
Order of Merit (Asian Tour): 52
YTD earnings (Asian Tour): $20,300
Career earnings (LIV): $3,543,875
CHRIS PETEFISH
Hometown: Danville, Calif.
Turned pro: 2018
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
Status: Korn Ferry Tour		Did not playKFT Points ranking: 162
YTD earnings (KFT): $20,239
Career earnings (KFT): $342,455
Career earnings (PGA Tour Canada): $21,118
SETH REEVES
Hometown: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
Status: Korn Ferry Tour		Did not playKFT points ranking: 43
YTD earnings (KFT): $227,620
Career earnings (PGAT): $233,065
Career earnings (KFT): $859,183
LUKE SCHNIEDERJANS
Hometown: Powder Springs, Ga.
Residence: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: MacKenzie Tour/Forme Tour		PGA Tour
Butterfield Bermuda Championship
missed cut		Fortinet Cup points: 121
YTD earnings (Americas): $4,736
Career earnings (Canada): $46,844
OLLIE SCHNIEDERJANS
Hometown: Powder Springs, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: Korn Ferry Tour		PGA Tour Q-School
Second Stage
T-21 (did not advance)		KFT Points ranking: 100
YTD earnings: $85,403
Career earnings (KFT): $651,113
Career earnings (PGAT): $3,879,653
BEN SMITH
Hometown: Novi, Mich.
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2022
Years at Georgia Tech: 2018-22
Status: developmental tours		Did not playGPro points ranking: 39
YTD earnings: $6,976
ROSS STEELMAN
Hometown: Columbia, Mo.
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2023
Years at Georgia Tech: 2021-23
Status: Korn Ferry Tour		Did not playKFT points ranking: 56
YTD earnings (KFT): $172,746
Career earnings (KFT): $196,867
TYLER STRAFACI
Hometown: Davie, Fla.
Residence: Davie, Fla.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: none		Did not playFortinet Cup points: 219
YTD earnings (Canada): $789
Career earnings (PGAT Americas): $45,681
YTD earnings (GPro Tour): $1,112
Career earnings (PGA Tour): $21,111
Career earnings (Canada): $12,970
CAMERON TRINGALE
Hometown: Laguna Niguel, Calif.
Turned pro: 2009
Years at Georgia Tech: 2005-09
Status: LIV Golf/Asian Tour		Did not playLIV standings: 28
YTD Earnings (LIV): $2,727,625
YTD earnings (Asian Tour): n/a
Career earnings (LIV): $9,599,325
Career earnings (PGAT): $17,310,004
RICHY WERENSKI
Hometown: South Hadley, Mass.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-14
Status: Korn Ferry Tour		PGA Tour
RSM Classic
missed cut		KFT points ranking: 55
YTD earnings (KFT): $65,960
YTD earnings (PGA Tour): $57,000
Career earnings (KFT): $632,504
Career earnings (PGAT): $6,765,035
VINCENT WHALEY
Hometown: McKinney, Texas
Residence: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2017
Years at Georgia Tech: 2013-17
Status: PGA Tour		PGA Tour
RSM Classic
T-8 (-13)		FedEx Cup points ranking: 103
YTD earnings (PGA Tour): $1,474,033
Career earnings (PGA Tour): $4,119,842
KFT points ranking: 107
YTD earnings (KFT): $206,369
Career earnings (KFT): $350,642

