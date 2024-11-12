Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

Top photo by Kathryn Riley/USGA | Front page image by Logan Whitton/USGA
THE FLATS – Stewart Cink enjoys repping the Phoenix Suns when competing in the area … A day in the life of Christo Lamprecht … Browse some photos of David Duval through the years … Competition round-up … More details below in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.
CINK LEADS SCHWAB CUP AFTER HELPING SUNS’ MASCOT DUNK
Stewart Cink has a thing for the Phoenix Suns.
During the 2023 WM Phoenix Open, Cink donned a Kevin Durant jersey on the 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale.
What was impressive then was Durant had just been traded to the Suns the day before, and Cink pulled some strings to get a jersey made.
Cink went to Georgia Tech, lives in Atlanta and is a self-described die-hard Hawks fan, but he was in the Suns arena Wednesday night for the game against the Miami Heat.
He held up a Kevin Durant jersey but also had some fun on the court. Wearing Bol Bol’s No. 11, Cink assisted the Suns Gorilla in a stunt. Holding the ball up high, the Gorilla bounced off a trampoline before grabbing the ball, flying through the air and then dunking.
A DAY IN THE LIFE OF CHRISTO LAMPRECHT
Korn Ferry Tour rookie and Under Armour Ambassador, Christo Lamprecht gives us an inside look at his day in preparation for the 2024 Korn Ferry Tour Finals. He takes us through his pre-practice routine, breakfast, range session and chipping before playing 18 holes and finishing his day with a cognitive test.
PHOTOS OF DAVID DUVAL THROYUGH THE YEARS
David Duval has been an analyst on Golf Channel, but before that, he was a tenured master of the golf course.
The former World No. 1 won his first and only major at the 2001 British Open and came close to two Masters titles (second place in 1998 and T-2 in 2001) and a U.S. Open title in 2009 (T-2).
Duval, who was born on Nov 09, 1971, joined the PGA Tour in 1995 after playing college golf at Georgia Tech. One of Duval’s most memorable achievements was after earning his first Tour victory at the 1997 Michelob Championship at Kingsmill, he went on to win his next two starts in consecutive weeks at the Walt Disney World/Oldsmobile Classic and Tour Championship.
In the 30 years after he participated in his first Tour event, the 1990 U.S. Open, Duval accumulated 13 victories on Tour.
Here are a few of the highlights from his extensive career (Golfweek.com)
COMPETITION ROUND-UP
PGA TOUR
Matt Kuchar (T-30), Chesson Hadley (T-39) and Vince Whaley (T-55) all made the cut but didn’t make significant gains in their PGA Tour status at last weekend’s Worldwide Technology Championship in Los Cabos, Mexico.
At. No. 104, Kuchar is well within the top 25 in FedEx Cup points to have full status on the tour in 2025, but is well short of earning sports in the Tour’s signature events or major championships. Whaley stand No. 123, and need a pair of solid performances in the last two fall events to remain fully exempt. Hadley probably needs a top-5 finish or two to get inside the top 125.
The PGA Tour concludes its fall schedule with the Butterfield Bermuda Championship this week and the RSM Classic in St. Simons Island, Ga., next week.
Hadley and Whaley are competing this week in Bermuda along with Christo Lamprecht (sponsor exemption), Luke Schniederjans (open qualifier) and Richy Werenski (re-order category).
Worldwide Technology Championship leaderboard
*****
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS
Stewart Cink shot 64-65 in the opening rounds to grab the 36-hole lead at the season-ending Charles Schwab Cup Championship last weekend in Phoenix, Ariz., but the 51-year-old wound up on a tie for sixth place after finishing 75-70 and fell short of earning his second PGA Tour Champions win.
Still, Cink enjoyed a stellar second year on the senior circuit, earning more than $1.2 million and finishing ninth on the Charles Schwab Cup point list.
PGA Tour Champions leaderboard
*****
PGA TOUR QUALIFYING SCHOOL CONTINUES
The second stage of PGA Tour Qualifying School gets underway next week with one event in Savannah, Ga., where Ollie Schniederjans is the only Yellow Jacket in the field.
Schniederjans has played 85 events on the Korn Ferry Tour in his career, winning once and posting six top-5 finishes and earning more than $650,000. In 2024, he got 16 starts, posting three top-25 finishes and eight cuts made.
UPCOMING EVENTS
- PGA Tour: Butterfield Bermuda Championship • November 14-17, 2024 • Port Royal Golf Club • Southampton, Bermuda • Purse: $6.9M • FedEx Cup points: 500
- Korn Ferry Tour: The Bahamas Great Exuma Championship • January 14-17, 2025, 2024 • Sandals Emerald Bay Golf Club • Great Exuma, Bahamas • Purse: $1M • KFT points: 500
- PGA Tour Champions: season concluded
- PGA Tour Americas: season concluded
- Asian Tour/International Series: International Series Thailand • October 24-27, 2024 • Thai Country Club • Thailand • Purse: $2M
- LIV Golf Series: Riyadh • February 6-8, 2025 • Purse: $25M
- GPro Tour: Augusta Open • December 3-5, 2024 • Belle Meade Country Club • Thomson, Ga. • Purse: $68,125
#PROJACKETS ON SOCIAL MEDIA
PLAYER PLAYER LAST WEEK DATA ANDERS ALBERTSON
Hometown: Woodstock, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play FedEx Cup points ranking: 233
YTD earnings: $8,760
KFT points ranking: 126
YTD earnings (KFT): $14,525
Career earnings (PGAT): $556,905
Career earnings (KFT): $929,956
STEWART CINK
Hometown: Florence, Ala.
Residence: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 1995
Years at Georgia Tech: 1991-95
Status: PGA Tour/PGA Tour Champions
PGA Tour Champions
Charles Schwab Cup Championship
T-6 (-9)
Schwab Cup points ranking: 9
YTD Earnings (Champions): $1,258,156
Career earnings (Champions): $1,726,795
FedEx Cup points ranking: 173
YTD earnings (PGA Tour): $273,786
Career earnings (PGA Tour): $43,800,650
WILL DICKSON
Hometown: Providence, R.I.
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2021
Years at Georgia Tech: 2017-21
Status: Developmental tours
Did not play GPro Points ranking: 20
YTD Earnings (GPro): $4,797
Career earnings (GPro): $59,704
Points ranking (KFT): 193
YTD earnings (KFT): $4,538
Points ranking (FET): 154
YTD earnings (FET): $2,571
DAVID DUVAL
Hometown: Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Residence: Denver, Colo.
Turned pro: 1993
Years at Georgia Tech: 1989-93
Status: PGA Tour Champions
Did not play Schwab Cup Points ranking: 61
YTD earnings (Champions): $356,865
Career earnings (Champions): $650,155
Career earnings (PGAT): $18,983,931
J.T. GRIFFIN
Hometown: Wilson, N.C.
Residence: Marietta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Fortinet Cup points: n/a
YTD earnings (Canada): n/a
Career earnings (Canada): $29,836
Career earnings (KFT): $187,056
CHESSON HADLEY
Hometown: Raleigh, N.C.
Turned pro: 2010
Years at Georgia Tech: 2006-10
Status: PGA Tour
PGA Tour
Worldwide Technology Championship
T-39 (-11)
FedEx Cup points ranking: 143
YTD earnings: $628,066
Career earnings: $12,352,126
SHUN YAT HAK
Hometown: Hong Kong
Turned pro: 2013
Years at Georgia Tech: 2012-13
Status: PGA Tour China
Did not play GPro Tour points ranking: n/a PAUL HALEY II
Hometown: Dallas, Texas
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play FedEx Cup points: 204
YTD earnings (PGA Tour): $9,160
KFT points ranking: 203
YTD earnings (KFT): $9,160
Career earnings (PGAT): $837,353
Career earnings (KFT): $1,098,205
CONNOR HOWE
Hometown: Ogden, Utah
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2023
Years at Georgia Tech: 2018-23
Status: PGA Tour Canada
Did not play KFT points ranking: 159
YTD earnings (KFT): $32,406
Fortinet Cup points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings (Canada): $n/a
MATT KUCHAR
Hometown:
Lake Mary, Fla.
Residence: Sea Island, Ga.
Turned pro: 2000
Years at Georgia Tech: 1997-2000
Status: PGA Tour
PGA Tour
Worldwide Technology Championship
T-30 (-12)
FedEx Cup points ranking: 104
YTD earnings: $1,469,667
Career earnings (PGAT): $60,228,357
CHRISTO LAMPRECHT
Hometown: George, South Africa
Turned pro: 2024
Years at Georgia Tech: 2000-24
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play KFT points ranking: 140
YTD earnings: $42,504
Career earnings (KFT): $42,504
ANDY MAO
Hometown: Johns Creek, Ga.
Turned pro: 2024
Years at Georgia Tech: 2020-24
Status: developmental tours
Did not play GPro points ranking: 72
YTD earnings: $1,215
LARRY MIZE
Residence: Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 1980
Years at Georgia Tech: 1975-79
Status: PGA Tour Champions
Did not play Schwab Cup points ranking: 112
YTD earnings: $10,863
Career earnings (Champions): $5,166,866
Career earnings (PGAT): $7,947,092
ANDY OGLETREE
Hometown: Little Rock, Miss.
Residence: Roswell, Ga.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: Asian Tour
Did not play LIV standings: 34
YTD earnings (LIV): $2,432,833
Order of Merit (Asian Tour): 52
YTD earnings (Asian Tour): $20,300
Career earnings (LIV): $3,543,875
CHRIS PETEFISH
Hometown: Danville, Calif.
Turned pro: 2018
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play KFT Points ranking: 162
YTD earnings (KFT): $20,239
Career earnings (KFT): $342,455
Career earnings (PGA Tour Canada): $21,118
SETH REEVES
Hometown: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play KFT points ranking: 43
YTD earnings (KFT): $227,620
Career earnings (PGAT): $233,065
Career earnings (KFT): $859,183
LUKE SCHNIEDERJANS
Hometown: Powder Springs, Ga.
Residence: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: MacKenzie Tour/Forme Tour
Did not play Fortinet Cup points: 121
YTD earnings (Americas): $4,736
Career earnings (Canada): $46,844
OLLIE SCHNIEDERJANS
Hometown: Powder Springs, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play KFT Points ranking: 100
YTD earnings: $85,403
Career earnings (KFT): $651,113
Career earnings (PGAT): $3,879,653
BEN SMITH
Hometown: Novi, Mich.
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2022
Years at Georgia Tech: 2018-22
Status: developmental tours
Did not play GPro points ranking: 39
YTD earnings: $6,976
ROSS STEELMAN
Hometown: Columbia, Mo.
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2023
Years at Georgia Tech: 2021-23
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play KFT points ranking: 56
YTD earnings (KFT): $172,746
Career earnings (KFT): $196,867
TYLER STRAFACI
Hometown: Davie, Fla.
Residence: Davie, Fla.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: none
Did not play Fortinet Cup points: 219
YTD earnings (Canada): $789
Career earnings (PGAT Americas): $45,681
YTD earnings (GPro Tour): $1,112
Career earnings (PGA Tour): $21,111
Career earnings (Canada): $12,970
CAMERON TRINGALE
Hometown: Laguna Niguel, Calif.
Turned pro: 2009
Years at Georgia Tech: 2005-09
Status: LIV Golf/Asian Tour
Did not play LIV standings: 28
YTD Earnings (LIV): $2,727,625
YTD earnings (Asian Tour): n/a
Career earnings (LIV): $9,599,325
Career earnings (PGAT): $17,310,004
RICHY WERENSKI
Hometown: South Hadley, Mass.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-14
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play KFT points ranking: 55
YTD earnings (KFT): $65,960
YTD earnings (PGA Tour): $57,000
Career earnings (KFT): $632,504
Career earnings (PGAT): $6,765,035
VINCENT WHALEY
Hometown: McKinney, Texas
Residence: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2017
Years at Georgia Tech: 2013-17
Status: PGA Tour
PGA Tour
Worldwide Technology Championship
T-55 (-7)
FedEx Cup points ranking: 123
YTD earnings (PGA Tour): $979,966
Career earnings (PGA Tour): $3,625.775
KFT points ranking: 107
YTD earnings (KFT): $206,369
Career earnings (KFT): $350,642