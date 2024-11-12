Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

Top photo by Kathryn Riley/USGA | Front page image by Logan Whitton/USGA

THE FLATS – Stewart Cink enjoys repping the Phoenix Suns when competing in the area … A day in the life of Christo Lamprecht … Browse some photos of David Duval through the years … Competition round-up … More details below in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.

CINK LEADS SCHWAB CUP AFTER HELPING SUNS’ MASCOT DUNK

Stewart Cink has a thing for the Phoenix Suns.

During the 2023 WM Phoenix Open, Cink donned a Kevin Durant jersey on the 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale.

What was impressive then was Durant had just been traded to the Suns the day before, and Cink pulled some strings to get a jersey made.

Cink went to Georgia Tech, lives in Atlanta and is a self-described die-hard Hawks fan, but he was in the Suns arena Wednesday night for the game against the Miami Heat.

He held up a Kevin Durant jersey but also had some fun on the court. Wearing Bol Bol’s No. 11, Cink assisted the Suns Gorilla in a stunt. Holding the ball up high, the Gorilla bounced off a trampoline before grabbing the ball, flying through the air and then dunking.

Wednesday night: Rep @KDTrey5

Thursday night: Solo leader It’s been a fun 24 hours for @StewartCink 🔥 📷: @Suns pic.twitter.com/70aomQLEkQ — PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) November 8, 2024

A DAY IN THE LIFE OF CHRISTO LAMPRECHT

Korn Ferry Tour rookie and Under Armour Ambassador, Christo Lamprecht gives us an inside look at his day in preparation for the 2024 Korn Ferry Tour Finals. He takes us through his pre-practice routine, breakfast, range session and chipping before playing 18 holes and finishing his day with a cognitive test.

PHOTOS OF DAVID DUVAL THROYUGH THE YEARS

David Duval has been an analyst on Golf Channel, but before that, he was a tenured master of the golf course.

The former World No. 1 won his first and only major at the 2001 British Open and came close to two Masters titles (second place in 1998 and T-2 in 2001) and a U.S. Open title in 2009 (T-2).

Duval, who was born on Nov 09, 1971, joined the PGA Tour in 1995 after playing college golf at Georgia Tech. One of Duval’s most memorable achievements was after earning his first Tour victory at the 1997 Michelob Championship at Kingsmill, he went on to win his next two starts in consecutive weeks at the Walt Disney World/Oldsmobile Classic and Tour Championship.

In the 30 years after he participated in his first Tour event, the 1990 U.S. Open, Duval accumulated 13 victories on Tour.

Here are a few of the highlights from his extensive career (Golfweek.com)

Happy birthday, David Duval! 25 years ago, he played one of the greatest rounds in PGA TOUR history. A historic 59 en route to winning @TheAmExGolf 🔥 pic.twitter.com/L6UfSJigJ0 — PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) November 9, 2024