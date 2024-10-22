Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

Top photo by Kathryn Riley/USGA | Front page image by Logan Whitton/USGA
THE FLATS – Georgia Tech pros continue on in the PGA Tour fall schedule, the PGA Tour Champions playoffs and PGA Tour Qualifying School … More details below in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.
COMPETITION ROUND-UP
PGA TOUR
Matt Kuchar (T-14) and Vince Whaley (T-16) both earned top-20 finishes at last weekend’s Shriners Children’s Open in Las Vegas, Nev. Both players posted four rounds in the 60s at TPC Summerlin, with Kuchar recording a 15-under-par total of 269, and Whaley a 14-under 270.
Both players also helped themselves on the FedEx Cup points leaderboard, Kuchar moving up to No. 104, and Whaley to No. 120.
Chesson Hadley (No. 143) and Christo Lamprecht, making his PGA Tour debut on a sponsor exemption, missed the cut.
The PGA Tour’s next three events are outside the Untied States, beginning this week with the ZOZO Championship in Chiba, Japan, where Kuchar is in the field, and Whaley is currently an alternate.
Shriners Children’s Open leaderboard
*****
PGA TOUR QUALIFYING
Bartley Forrester and J.T. Griffin are competing in the first stage of qualifying this week (Oct. 22-25) at Semmes, Ala., while Tyler Strafaci is attempting to advance from a first-stage event in Henryville, Ind. They are two of four first-stage events taking place this week, with one more left to be conducted next week.
Forrester, who completed his five-year career on The Flats last spring and won two college events, continues to compete as an amateur. Prize money is not offered in Q-school until the final stage.
Luke Schniederjans and Connor Howe both advanced out of the first-stage two weeks ago. Last week, Andy Mao and Shun Yat Hak both failed to advance from the first-stage event in West Palm Beach, Fla., and Chris Petefish did not advance in Madison, Miss.
The second stage of PGA Tour qualifying will take place at five sites, one beginning the last week of October, and the other first Dec. 3-6.
*****
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS
Stewart Cink tied for fifth place last weekend in the Dominion Energy Charity Classic, the first event in the three-week PGA Tour Champions playoff for the Charles Schwab Cup. Cink posted a 7-under-par score of 209 and now sits No. 12 in the Charles Schwab Cup points list.
David Duval tied for 65th at 222 (+6) and is No. 61 on the points list, out of the running as the top 54 points leaders move on to this week’s Simmons bank Championship in Little Rock, Ark.
PGA Tour Champions leaderboard
UPCOMING EVENTS
- PGA Tour: ZOZO Championship • October 24-27, 2024 • Accordia Golf • Chiba, Japan • Purse: $8,5M • FedEx Cup points: 500
- Korn Ferry Tour: The Bahamas Great Exuma Championship • January 14-17, 2025, 2024 • Sandals Emerald Bay Golf Club • Great Exuma, Bahamas • Purse: $1M • KFT points: 500
- PGA Tour Champions: Simmons Bank Championship • October 25-27, 2024 • Pleasant Valley Country Club • Little rock, Ark. • Purse: $2.3M
- PGA Tour Americas: season concluded
- Asian Tour/International Series: International Series Thailand • October 24-27, 2024 • Thai Country Club • Thailand • Purse: $2M
- LIV Golf Series: Riyadh • February 6-8, 2025 • Purse: $25M
- GPro Tour: Woodlake Open • October 29-31, 2024 • Woodlake Country Club • Vass, N.C. • Purse: $68,125
#PROJACKETS ON SOCIAL MEDIA
PLAYER PLAYER LAST WEEK DATA ANDERS ALBERTSON
Hometown: Woodstock, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play FedEx Cup points ranking: 233
YTD earnings: $8,760
KFT points ranking: 126
YTD earnings (KFT): $14,525
Career earnings (PGAT): $556,905
Career earnings (KFT): $929,956
STEWART CINK
Hometown: Florence, Ala.
Residence: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 1995
Years at Georgia Tech: 1991-95
Status: PGA Tour/PGA Tour Champions
PGA Tour Champions
Dominion Energy Charity Classic
T-5 (-7)
Schwab Cup points ranking: 12
YTD Earnings (Champions): $273,786
Career earnings (Champions): $1,486,795
FedEx Cup points ranking: 173
YTD earnings (PGA Tour): $273,786
Career earnings (PGA Tour): $43,800,650
WILL DICKSON
Hometown: Providence, R.I.
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2021
Years at Georgia Tech: 2017-21
Status: Developmental tours
Did not play GPro Points ranking: 20
YTD Earnings (GPro): $4,797
Career earnings (GPro): $59,704
Points ranking (KFT): 193
YTD earnings (KFT): $4,538
Points ranking (FET): 154
YTD earnings (FET): $2,571
DAVID DUVAL
Hometown: Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Residence: Denver, Colo.
Turned pro: 1993
Years at Georgia Tech: 1989-93
Status: PGA Tour Champions
PGA Tour Champions
Dominion Energy Charity Classic
T-65 (+6)
Schwab Cup Points ranking: 61
YTD earnings (Champions): $356,865
Career earnings (Champions): $650,155
Career earnings (PGAT): $18,983,931
J.T. GRIFFIN
Hometown: Wilson, N.C.
Residence: Marietta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Fortinet Cup points: n/a
YTD earnings (Canada): n/a
Career earnings (Canada): $29,836
Career earnings (KFT): $187,056
CHESSON HADLEY
Hometown: Raleigh, N.C.
Turned pro: 2010
Years at Georgia Tech: 2006-10
Status: PGA Tour
PGA Tour
Shriners Children's Open
missed cut
FedEx Cup points ranking: 143
YTD earnings: $596,746
Career earnings: $12,320,806
SHUN YAT HAK
Hometown: Hong Kong
Turned pro: 2013
Years at Georgia Tech: 2012-13
Status: PGA Tour China
PGA Tour Qualifying
1st stage - Madison, Miss.
T-53 (did not advance)
GPro Tour points ranking: n/a PAUL HALEY II
Hometown: Dallas, Texas
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play FedEx Cup points: 204
YTD earnings (PGA Tour): $9,160
KFT points ranking: 203
YTD earnings (KFT): $9,160
Career earnings (PGAT): $837,353
Career earnings (KFT): $1,098,205
CONNOR HOWE
Hometown: Ogden, Utah
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2023
Years at Georgia Tech: 2018-23
Status: PGA Tour Canada
Did not play KFT points ranking: 159
YTD earnings (KFT): $32,406
Fortinet Cup points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings (Canada): $n/a
MATT KUCHAR
Hometown:
Lake Mary, Fla.
Residence: Sea Island, Ga.
Turned pro: 2000
Years at Georgia Tech: 1997-2000
Status: PGA Tour
PGA Tour
Shriners Children's Open
T-14 (-15)
FedEx Cup points ranking: 104
YTD earnings: $1,260,037
Career earnings (PGAT): $60,018,727
CHRISTO LAMPRECHT
Hometown: George, South Africa
Turned pro: 2024
Years at Georgia Tech: 2000-24
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
PGA Tour
Shriners Children's Open
missed cut
KFT points ranking: 140
YTD earnings: $42,504
Career earnings (KFT): $42,504
ANDY MAO
Hometown: Johns Creek, Ga.
Turned pro: 2024
Years at Georgia Tech: 2020-24
Status: developmental tours
PGA Tour Qualifying
1st stage - Madison, Miss.
T-39 (did not advance)
GPro points ranking: 72
YTD earnings: $1,215
LARRY MIZE
Residence: Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 1980
Years at Georgia Tech: 1975-79
Status: PGA Tour Champions
Did not play Schwab Cup points ranking: 112
YTD earnings: $10,863
Career earnings (Champions): $5,166,866
Career earnings (PGAT): $7,947,092
ANDY OGLETREE
Hometown: Little Rock, Miss.
Residence: Roswell, Ga.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: Asian Tour
Did not play LIV standings: 34
YTD earnings (LIV): $2,432,833
Order of Merit (Asian Tour): 52
YTD earnings (Asian Tour): $20,300
Career earnings (LIV): $3,543,875
CHRIS PETEFISH
Hometown: Danville, Calif.
Turned pro: 2018
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
PGA Tour Qualifying
1st stage - Madison, Miss.
T-33 (did not advance)
KFT Points ranking: 162
YTD earnings (KFT): $20,239
Career earnings (KFT): $342,455
Career earnings (PGA Tour Canada): $21,118
SETH REEVES
Hometown: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play KFT points ranking: 43
YTD earnings (KFT): $227,620
Career earnings (PGAT): $233,065
Career earnings (KFT): $859,183
LUKE SCHNIEDERJANS
Hometown: Powder Springs, Ga.
Residence: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: MacKenzie Tour/Forme Tour
Did not play Fortinet Cup points: 121
YTD earnings (Americas): $4,736
Career earnings (Canada): $46,844
OLLIE SCHNIEDERJANS
Hometown: Powder Springs, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play KFT Points ranking: 100
YTD earnings: $85,403
Career earnings (KFT): $651,113
Career earnings (PGAT): $3,879,653
BEN SMITH
Hometown: Novi, Mich.
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2022
Years at Georgia Tech: 2018-22
Status: developmental tours
Did not play GPro points ranking: 39
YTD earnings: $6,976
ROSS STEELMAN
Hometown: Columbia, Mo.
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2023
Years at Georgia Tech: 2021-23
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play KFT points ranking: 56
YTD earnings (KFT): $172,746
Career earnings (KFT): $196,867
TYLER STRAFACI
Hometown: Davie, Fla.
Residence: Davie, Fla.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: none
Did not play Fortinet Cup points: 219
YTD earnings (Canada): $789
Career earnings (PGAT Americas): $45,681
YTD earnings (GPro Tour): $1,112
Career earnings (PGA Tour): $21,111
Career earnings (Canada): $12,970
CAMERON TRINGALE
Hometown: Laguna Niguel, Calif.
Turned pro: 2009
Years at Georgia Tech: 2005-09
Status: LIV Golf/Asian Tour
Did not play LIV standings: 28
YTD Earnings (LIV): $2,727,625
YTD earnings (Asian Tour): n/a
Career earnings (LIV): $9,599,325
Career earnings (PGAT): $17,310,004
RICHY WERENSKI
Hometown: South Hadley, Mass.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-14
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play KFT points ranking: 55
YTD earnings (KFT): $65,960
YTD earnings (PGA Tour): $57,000
Career earnings (KFT): $632,504
Career earnings (PGAT): $6,765,035
VINCENT WHALEY
Hometown: McKinney, Texas
Residence: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2017
Years at Georgia Tech: 2013-17
Status: PGA Tour
PGA Tour
Shriners Children's Open
T-16 (-14)
FedEx Cup points ranking: 120
YTD earnings (PGA Tour): $953,118
Career earnings (PGA Tour): $3,608,927
KFT points ranking: 107
YTD earnings (KFT): $206,369
Career earnings (KFT): $350,642