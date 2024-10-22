Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech pros continue on in the PGA Tour fall schedule, the PGA Tour Champions playoffs and PGA Tour Qualifying School … More details below in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.

COMPETITION ROUND-UP

PGA TOUR

Matt Kuchar (T-14) and Vince Whaley (T-16) both earned top-20 finishes at last weekend’s Shriners Children’s Open in Las Vegas, Nev. Both players posted four rounds in the 60s at TPC Summerlin, with Kuchar recording a 15-under-par total of 269, and Whaley a 14-under 270.

Both players also helped themselves on the FedEx Cup points leaderboard, Kuchar moving up to No. 104, and Whaley to No. 120.

Chesson Hadley (No. 143) and Christo Lamprecht, making his PGA Tour debut on a sponsor exemption, missed the cut.

The PGA Tour’s next three events are outside the Untied States, beginning this week with the ZOZO Championship in Chiba, Japan, where Kuchar is in the field, and Whaley is currently an alternate.

Shriners Children’s Open leaderboard

Matt Kuchar birdies the 3rd and he’s in the mix at TPC Summerlin. 👀 📺 Golf Channel 📱 NBC Sports App | @ShrinersOpen pic.twitter.com/5QKCF9xFwe — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) October 19, 2024

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christo Lamprecht (@christolamprecht224)

*****

PGA TOUR QUALIFYING

Bartley Forrester and J.T. Griffin are competing in the first stage of qualifying this week (Oct. 22-25) at Semmes, Ala., while Tyler Strafaci is attempting to advance from a first-stage event in Henryville, Ind. They are two of four first-stage events taking place this week, with one more left to be conducted next week.

Forrester, who completed his five-year career on The Flats last spring and won two college events, continues to compete as an amateur. Prize money is not offered in Q-school until the final stage.

Luke Schniederjans and Connor Howe both advanced out of the first-stage two weeks ago. Last week, Andy Mao and Shun Yat Hak both failed to advance from the first-stage event in West Palm Beach, Fla., and Chris Petefish did not advance in Madison, Miss.

The second stage of PGA Tour qualifying will take place at five sites, one beginning the last week of October, and the other first Dec. 3-6.

Schedule and leaderboards

*****

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

Stewart Cink tied for fifth place last weekend in the Dominion Energy Charity Classic, the first event in the three-week PGA Tour Champions playoff for the Charles Schwab Cup. Cink posted a 7-under-par score of 209 and now sits No. 12 in the Charles Schwab Cup points list.

David Duval tied for 65th at 222 (+6) and is No. 61 on the points list, out of the running as the top 54 points leaders move on to this week’s Simmons bank Championship in Little Rock, Ark.

PGA Tour Champions leaderboard

Cross-handed magic!@StewartCink chips in to move within three of the lead @DECCGolf 🔥 pic.twitter.com/JMN61bhz2Z — PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) October 20, 2024

Cink on track with back-to-back birdies 🐦🐦 Stewart Cink is now T5 thru 10 @DECCGolf pic.twitter.com/OcyvDlLaPc — PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) October 18, 2024