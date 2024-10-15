Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

Top photo courtesy of PGA Tour Canada | Front page image by Al Messerschmidt/WireImage.com
THE FLATS – David Duval talks about friendship during early days together on tour … Connor Howe and Luke Schniederjans advance to second stage of PGA Tour qualifying … Charles Schwab Cup playoffs begin this week for Duval and Stewart Cink … More details below in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.
DUVAL CLARIFIES “RIVALRY” WITH TIGER WOODS
Tiger Woods’ former rival David Duval says he was one of the hall of famer’s closest friends during his early PGA Tour days.
Woods was on everyone’s radar long before he made his debut at the 1996 Greater Milwaukee Open when he was 20 years old.
The late 90s and early noughties coincided with Duval’s pomp, where he won 11 PGA Tour titles and the 2001 Open Championship at Royal Lytham & St Annes.
During the early years of Woods’ career, the golfer claimed that Duval was one of the players he was ‘most concerned with’ in regards to battling for titles.
Woods, of course, had no reason to be worried as he essentially dominated the sport and bludgeoned all in his path for 13 years.
David Duval with a heartwarming reflection on his career.
Spotify: https://t.co/lSukbH1PzF
YouTube: https://t.co/oUSNLSHG6n pic.twitter.com/7822ZsXjNg
— No Laying Up (@NoLayingUp) October 8, 2024
COMPETITION ROUND-UP
PGA TOUR
Chesson Hadley and Vince Whaley both made the cut at last weekend’s Black Desert Championship in Utah, tying for 64th and 67th, respectively. Both players, battling to get inside the top 125 in FedEx Cup points to remains fully exempt on the PGA Tour in 2025, were in contention through 36 holes, but fell back with scores in Saturday’s third round. Whaley sits at No. 125, Hadley at No. 142.
Both players are competing this week at the Shriners Children’s Open in Las Vegas, where Matt Kuchar also is in the field, and Christo Lamprecht is playing on a sponsor exemption.
Black Desert Championship leaderboard
*****
PGA TOUR QUALIFYING
Luke Schniederjans and Connor Howe both advanced out of the first-stage of qualifying last week in Lincoln, Neb. (four first-stage events were played last week). Twenty-five players moved on from Lincoln, with Schniederjans placing sixth (-13) and Howe tying for seventh (-12).
Four more first-stage events are taking place this week (Oct. 15-18). Andy Mao and Shun Yat Hak are competing in West Palm Beach, Fla., and Chris Petefish is in the Madison, Miss., qualifier. Bartley Forrester will try to qualify next week (Oct. 22-25) at Semmes, Ala.
*****
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS
Stewart Cink tied for 11th place (-5) at last weekend’s SAS Championship in Cary, N.C., the final regular season event on the Champions Tour. He is No. 16 in Schwab Cup points as the three-event playoff series begins this weekend in Richmond, Va., with the Dominion Energy Charity Classic.
David Duval remains No. 53 on the Schwab Cup points list despite withdrawing after 36 holes of the SAS Championship.
PGA Tour Champions leaderboard
UPCOMING EVENTS
- PGA Tour: Shriners Children’s Open • October 17-20, 2024 • TPC Summerlin • Las Vegas, Nev. • Purse: $7M • FedEx Cup points: 500
- Korn Ferry Tour: The Bahamas Great Exuma Championship • January 14-17, 2025, 2024 • Sandals Emerald Bay Golf Club • Great Exuma, Bahamas • Purse: $1M • KFT points: 500
- PGA Tour Champions: Dominion Energy Charity Classic • October 18-20, 2024 • Country Club of Virginia • Richmond, Va. • Purse: $2.3M
- PGA Tour Americas: season concluded
- Asian Tour/International Series: Black Mountain Championship • October 17-20, 2024 • Black Mountain Golf Club • Thailand • Purse: $2M
- LIV Golf Series: Riyadh • February 6-8, 2025 • Purse: $25M
- GPro Tour: Woodlake Open • October 29-31, 2024 • Woodlake Country Club • Vass, N.C. • Purse: $68,125
#PROJACKETS ON SOCIAL MEDIA
It’s been 28 years, 8 @PGATOUR wins and the 2009 @TheOpen championship since Stewart Cink has played in Cary!
Come out and see Cink and the rest of the legends of @ChampionsTour this weekend!
🎟️https://t.co/CYMCoHGT7I pic.twitter.com/vHt2puDhUo
— SAS Championship (@SASChampionship) October 10, 2024
What an amazing Sunday! The day started with Chapel Service @The_McLemore with guest speakers https://t.co/Ku8KDM6qLS
and ended in Benton, TN beside the Hiwassee river on my friend’s farm with an amazing Bluegrass concert. Everybody brought a dish(we brought Publix fried… pic.twitter.com/M7uWKkbhp3
— Charlie Rymer (@CharlieRymerPGA) October 14, 2024
View this post on Instagram
PLAYER PLAYER LAST WEEK DATA ANDERS ALBERTSON
Hometown: Woodstock, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play FedEx Cup points ranking: 233
YTD earnings: $8,760
KFT points ranking: 126
YTD earnings (KFT): $14,525
Career earnings (PGAT): $556,905
Career earnings (KFT): $929,956
STEWART CINK
Hometown: Florence, Ala.
Residence: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 1995
Years at Georgia Tech: 1991-95
Status: PGA Tour/PGA Tour Champions
PGA Tour Champions
SAS Championship
T-11 (-5)
Schwab Cup points ranking: 16
YTD Earnings (Champions): $273,786
Career earnings (Champions): $1,364,145
FedEx Cup points ranking: 173
YTD earnings (PGA Tour): $273,786
Career earnings (PGA Tour): $43,800,650
WILL DICKSON
Hometown: Providence, R.I.
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2021
Years at Georgia Tech: 2017-21
Status: Developmental tours
Did not play GPro Points ranking: 20
YTD Earnings (GPro): $4,797
Career earnings (GPro): $59,704
Points ranking (KFT): 193
YTD earnings (KFT): $4,538
Points ranking (FET): 154
YTD earnings (FET): $2,571
DAVID DUVAL
Hometown: Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Residence: Denver, Colo.
Turned pro: 1993
Years at Georgia Tech: 1989-93
Status: PGA Tour Champions
PGA Tour Champions
SAS Championship
WD
Schwab Cup Points ranking: 53
YTD earnings (Champions): $356,865
Career earnings (Champions): $650,155
Career earnings (PGAT): $18,983,931
J.T. GRIFFIN
Hometown: Wilson, N.C.
Residence: Marietta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Fortinet Cup points: n/a
YTD earnings (Canada): n/a
Career earnings (Canada): $29,836
Career earnings (KFT): $187,056
CHESSON HADLEY
Hometown: Raleigh, N.C.
Turned pro: 2010
Years at Georgia Tech: 2006-10
Status: PGA Tour
PGA Tour
Black Desert Championship
T-64 (-3)
FedEx Cup points ranking: 142
YTD earnings: $596,746
Career earnings: $12,320,806
SHUN YAT HAK
Hometown: Hong Kong
Turned pro: 2013
Years at Georgia Tech: 2012-13
Status: PGA Tour China
Did not play GPro Tour points ranking: n/a PAUL HALEY II
Hometown: Dallas, Texas
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play FedEx Cup points: 204
YTD earnings (PGA Tour): $9,160
KFT points ranking: 203
YTD earnings (KFT): $9,160
Career earnings (PGAT): $837,353
Career earnings (KFT): $1,098,205
CONNOR HOWE
Hometown: Ogden, Utah
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2023
Years at Georgia Tech: 2018-23
Status: PGA Tour Canada
PGA Tour Qualifying
1st stage - Lincoln, Neb.
T-7 (advanced)
KFT points ranking: 159
YTD earnings (KFT): $32,406
Fortinet Cup points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings (Canada): $n/a
MATT KUCHAR
Hometown:
Lake Mary, Fla.
Residence: Sea Island, Ga.
Turned pro: 2000
Years at Georgia Tech: 1997-2000
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play FedEx Cup points ranking: 102
YTD earnings: $1,260,037
Career earnings (PGAT): $60,018,727
CHRISTO LAMPRECHT
Hometown: George, South Africa
Turned pro: 2024
Years at Georgia Tech: 2000-24
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play KFT points ranking: 140
YTD earnings: $42,504
Career earnings (KFT): $42,504
ANDY MAO
Hometown: Johns Creek, Ga.
Turned pro: 2024
Years at Georgia Tech: 2020-24
Status: developmental tours
Did not play GPro points ranking: 72
YTD earnings: $1,215
LARRY MIZE
Residence: Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 1980
Years at Georgia Tech: 1975-79
Status: PGA Tour Champions
Did not play Schwab Cup points ranking: 112
YTD earnings: $10,863
Career earnings (Champions): $5,166,866
Career earnings (PGAT): $7,947,092
ANDY OGLETREE
Hometown: Little Rock, Miss.
Residence: Roswell, Ga.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: Asian Tour
Did not play LIV standings: 34
YTD earnings (LIV): $2,432,833
Order of Merit (Asian Tour): 52
YTD earnings (Asian Tour): $20,300
Career earnings (LIV): $3,543,875
CHRIS PETEFISH
Hometown: Danville, Calif.
Turned pro: 2018
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play KFT Points ranking: 162
YTD earnings (KFT): $20,239
Career earnings (KFT): $342,455
Career earnings (PGA Tour Canada): $21,118
SETH REEVES
Hometown: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play KFT points ranking: 43
YTD earnings (KFT): $227,620
Career earnings (PGAT): $233,065
Career earnings (KFT): $859,183
LUKE SCHNIEDERJANS
Hometown: Powder Springs, Ga.
Residence: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: MacKenzie Tour/Forme Tour
PGA Tour Qualifying
1st stage - Lincoln, Neb.
6th (advanced)
Fortinet Cup points: 121
YTD earnings (Americas): $4,736
Career earnings (Canada): $46,844
OLLIE SCHNIEDERJANS
Hometown: Powder Springs, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play KFT Points ranking: 100
YTD earnings: $85,403
Career earnings (KFT): $651,113
Career earnings (PGAT): $3,879,653
BEN SMITH
Hometown: Novi, Mich.
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2022
Years at Georgia Tech: 2018-22
Status: developmental tours
Did not play GPro points ranking: 39
YTD earnings: $6,976
ROSS STEELMAN
Hometown: Columbia, Mo.
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2023
Years at Georgia Tech: 2021-23
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play KFT points ranking: 56
YTD earnings (KFT): $172,746
Career earnings (KFT): $196,867
TYLER STRAFACI
Hometown: Davie, Fla.
Residence: Davie, Fla.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: none
Did not play Fortinet Cup points: 219
YTD earnings (Canada): $789
Career earnings (PGAT Americas): $45,681
YTD earnings (GPro Tour): $1,112
Career earnings (PGA Tour): $21,111
Career earnings (Canada): $12,970
CAMERON TRINGALE
Hometown: Laguna Niguel, Calif.
Turned pro: 2009
Years at Georgia Tech: 2005-09
Status: LIV Golf/Asian Tour
Did not play LIV standings: 28
YTD Earnings (LIV): $2,727,625
YTD earnings (Asian Tour): n/a
Career earnings (LIV): $9,599,325
Career earnings (PGAT): $17,310,004
RICHY WERENSKI
Hometown: South Hadley, Mass.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-14
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play KFT points ranking: 55
YTD earnings (KFT): $65,960
YTD earnings (PGA Tour): $57,000
Career earnings (KFT): $632,504
Career earnings (PGAT): $6,765,035
VINCENT WHALEY
Hometown: McKinney, Texas
Residence: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2017
Years at Georgia Tech: 2013-17
Status: PGA Tour
PGA Tour
Black Desert Championship
67th (-1)
FedEx Cup points ranking: 125
YTD earnings (PGA Tour): $859,868
Career earnings (PGA Tour): $3,505,677
KFT points ranking: 107
YTD earnings (KFT): $206,369
Career earnings (KFT): $350,642