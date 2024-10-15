Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

Top photo courtesy of PGA Tour Canada | Front page image by Al Messerschmidt/WireImage.com

THE FLATS – David Duval talks about friendship during early days together on tour … Connor Howe and Luke Schniederjans advance to second stage of PGA Tour qualifying … Charles Schwab Cup playoffs begin this week for Duval and Stewart Cink … More details below in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.

DUVAL CLARIFIES “RIVALRY” WITH TIGER WOODS

Tiger Woods’ former rival David Duval says he was one of the hall of famer’s closest friends during his early PGA Tour days.

Woods was on everyone’s radar long before he made his debut at the 1996 Greater Milwaukee Open when he was 20 years old.

The late 90s and early noughties coincided with Duval’s pomp, where he won 11 PGA Tour titles and the 2001 Open Championship at Royal Lytham & St Annes.

During the early years of Woods’ career, the golfer claimed that Duval was one of the players he was ‘most concerned with’ in regards to battling for titles.

Woods, of course, had no reason to be worried as he essentially dominated the sport and bludgeoned all in his path for 13 years.

More from GolfMagic