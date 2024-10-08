Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

Top photo by Clyde Click | Front page image by David Berding/Getty Images

THE FLATS – How Tiger Woods helped Matt Kuchar early in his golf career … Christo Lamprecht earns a spot in the Nedbank Golf Challenge … Bartley Forrester wins a PGA Tour Q-school pre-qualifying event … More details below in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.

HOW TIGER WOODS HELPED MATT KUCHAR IN MORE WAYS THAN ONE

Matt Kuchar peeled off his white golf gloves, tugged at his white baseball cap, then wiped a stream of sweat from his brow.

His walk on the blacktop path between the practice putting green and the 10th hole at the Country Club of Jackson late Tuesday afternoon was both pragmatic and purposeful.

And included a conversation about Tiger Woods.

The 46-year-old from Winter Park, Florida, the guy with nine PGA Tour wins to his name, was preparing to try to turn that nine into 10 at the Country Club of Jackson during this week’s Sanderson Farms Championship.

“These events are meant to be kind of a chase for the card, so the guys that didn’t finish in the top 50 are kind of jockeying for those positions,” Kuchar said during that walk. “And then there is a race for (the) top 125 and keeping your card.”

LAMPRECHT EARNS SPOT IN NEDBANK GOLF CHALLENGE

South African golf sensation Christo Lamprecht has earned a coveted spot in the prestigious Nedbank Golf Challenge hosted at the iconic Gary Player Country Club in Sun City, from December 5-8, 2024.

This opportunity follows Lamprecht’s historic recognition as the inaugural recipient of the Gary Player International Golfer of the Year Award presented by FlightScope, an accolade that is now closely tied to the Nedbank Golf Challenge.

The Gary Player International Golfer of the Year Award, established in partnership with the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA) and FlightScope, recognises the top international collegiate golfers from outside the United States. The award is presented annually to five athletes across NCAA Divisions I, II, and III, as well as NAIA and NJCAA levels.

Lamprecht, a standout in NCAA Division I, is the first-ever winner of this prestigious award, which is set to become a hallmark in identifying future global golf stars, with a clear pathway to competing in the Nedbank Golf Challenge and the professional golf tours.

PGA TOUR QUALIFYING SCHOOL UNDERWAY

Several Georgia Tech pros competed last week in PGA Tour Q-School pre-qualifying and are in the fields for Q-School first stage events this week.

Bartley Forrester, competing as an amateur, won the pre-qualifying event Sept. 28-20 in Brunswick, Ga., posting a 16-under-par score of 194 to win that event by three strokes. He will compete in a first stage event Oct. 22-25 in Semmes, Ala.

Will Dickson tied for 20th and advanced from a pre-qualifying tournament in Kannapolis, N.C., while Andy Mao also advanced from Brunswick, tying for 29th.

Dickson, Connor Howe, Luke Schniederjans and Ben Smith are competing this week in a first stage qualifier in Lincoln, Neb.

