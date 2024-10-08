Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

Top photo by Clyde Click | Front page image by David Berding/Getty Images
THE FLATS – How Tiger Woods helped Matt Kuchar early in his golf career … Christo Lamprecht earns a spot in the Nedbank Golf Challenge … Bartley Forrester wins a PGA Tour Q-school pre-qualifying event … More details below in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.
——————————–
HOW TIGER WOODS HELPED MATT KUCHAR IN MORE WAYS THAN ONE
Matt Kuchar peeled off his white golf gloves, tugged at his white baseball cap, then wiped a stream of sweat from his brow.
His walk on the blacktop path between the practice putting green and the 10th hole at the Country Club of Jackson late Tuesday afternoon was both pragmatic and purposeful.
And included a conversation about Tiger Woods.
The 46-year-old from Winter Park, Florida, the guy with nine PGA Tour wins to his name, was preparing to try to turn that nine into 10 at the Country Club of Jackson during this week’s Sanderson Farms Championship.
“These events are meant to be kind of a chase for the card, so the guys that didn’t finish in the top 50 are kind of jockeying for those positions,” Kuchar said during that walk. “And then there is a race for (the) top 125 and keeping your card.”
For Matt Kuchar, whose golf career has everything from Tiger Woods to losing his PGA Tour card, the Sanderson Farms Championship is part of the job. https://t.co/HhurGFOem2
— Clarion Ledger (@clarionledger) October 3, 2024
——————————–
LAMPRECHT EARNS SPOT IN NEDBANK GOLF CHALLENGE
South African golf sensation Christo Lamprecht has earned a coveted spot in the prestigious Nedbank Golf Challenge hosted at the iconic Gary Player Country Club in Sun City, from December 5-8, 2024.
This opportunity follows Lamprecht’s historic recognition as the inaugural recipient of the Gary Player International Golfer of the Year Award presented by FlightScope, an accolade that is now closely tied to the Nedbank Golf Challenge.
The Gary Player International Golfer of the Year Award, established in partnership with the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA) and FlightScope, recognises the top international collegiate golfers from outside the United States. The award is presented annually to five athletes across NCAA Divisions I, II, and III, as well as NAIA and NJCAA levels.
Lamprecht, a standout in NCAA Division I, is the first-ever winner of this prestigious award, which is set to become a hallmark in identifying future global golf stars, with a clear pathway to competing in the Nedbank Golf Challenge and the professional golf tours.
South African golfing sensation Christo Lamprecht earns a spot at the 2024 Nedbank Golf Challenge 🚨⛳@AfricasMajor | #NGC2024
— SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) October 2, 2024
——————————–
PGA TOUR QUALIFYING SCHOOL UNDERWAY
Several Georgia Tech pros competed last week in PGA Tour Q-School pre-qualifying and are in the fields for Q-School first stage events this week.
Bartley Forrester, competing as an amateur, won the pre-qualifying event Sept. 28-20 in Brunswick, Ga., posting a 16-under-par score of 194 to win that event by three strokes. He will compete in a first stage event Oct. 22-25 in Semmes, Ala.
Will Dickson tied for 20th and advanced from a pre-qualifying tournament in Kannapolis, N.C., while Andy Mao also advanced from Brunswick, tying for 29th.
Dickson, Connor Howe, Luke Schniederjans and Ben Smith are competing this week in a first stage qualifier in Lincoln, Neb.
COMPETITION ROUND-UP
PGA Tour
Vince Whaley shot four rounds in the 60s and tied for 16th place last weekend at the Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Miss. He posted a 17-under-par score of 271, six strokes off the lead at the Country Club of Jackson, and moved up to No. 121 in the FedEx Cup points list.
Chesson Hadley opened with a 66, but followed with 71-70-71 and tied for 55th, moving up to No. 137 on the points list. Matt Kuchar missed the cut and sits at No. 104.
The PGA Tour plays in Utah this weekend for a first-time event, the Black Desert Championship, with Hadley, Whaley and Anders Albertson in the field. Christo Lamprecht will attempt to Monday qualify.
Sanderson Farms Championship leaderboard
*****
Korn Ferry Tour
The Korn Ferry Tour’s 2024 season came to a close last weekend with the Korn Ferry Tour Championship in French Lick, Ind., with Richy Werenski turning in the highest finish of the three Yellow Jackets in the field, a tie for 25th place at 287 (-1). Ross Steelman finished 62nd, and Seth Reeves tied for 63rd in the limited 75-player field for the final event.
All three players retain their playing status on the tour for 2025, but none were able to finish among the top 30 and earn PGA Tour cards.
Korn Ferry Tour Championship leaderboard
*****
PGA Tour Champions
David Duval remains No. 53 on the Schwab Cup points list, safely inside the top 70 that advance to the PGA Tour Championship playoffs, after thing for 55th place last weekend at the Constellation Furyk & Friends event in Jacksonville, Fla.
He and Stewart Cink are in the field for this week’s SAS Championship in Cary, N.C., the final regular-season event before the three-tournament playoff begins.
PGA Tour Champions leaderboard
*****
GProTour
Ben Smith tied for 14th place at last week’s Sanctuary Open in Waverly, Ga., posting an 8-under-par score of 136.
UPCOMING EVENTS
- PGA Tour: Black Desert Championship • October 10-13, 2024 • Black Desert Resort Golf Course • Ivins, Utah • Purse: $7.5M • FedEx Cup points: 500
- Korn Ferry Tour: The Bahamas Great Exuma Championship • January 14-17, 2025, 2024 • Sandals Emerald Bay Golf Club • Great Exuma, Bahamas • Purse: $1M • KFT points: 500
- PGA Tour Champions: SAS Championship • October 11-13, 2024 • Prestonwood Country Club • Cary, N.C. • Purse: $2.1M
- PGA Tour Americas: season concluded
- Asian Tour/International Series: Black Mountain Championship • October 17-20, 2024 • Black Mountain Golf Club • Thailand • Purse: $2M
- LIV Golf Series: Riyadh • February 6-8, 2025 • Purse: $25M
- GPro Tour: Cardinal Classic • October 8-10, 2024 • The Cardinal by Pete Dye • Greensboro, N.C. • Purse: $68,125
#PROJACKETS ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Two new faces are coming to Cary next week!
2009 @TheOpen Champion Stewart Cink and 2018 @RyderCupEurope Captain Thomas Bjorn will be making their SAS Championship debuts!
Get your tickets now to see these legends and more!
🎟️https://t.co/HEp9xtz5RS pic.twitter.com/XvpHD9jgga
— SAS Championship (@SASChampionship) October 3, 2024
Good night from @The_McLemore
The Moon and Venus with the last bit of sun over Lookout Mountain. You gotta see this place to believe it.
Come see us. https://t.co/CDYd1kgNRW pic.twitter.com/oFuvbEABnO
— Charlie Rymer (@CharlieRymerPGA) October 7, 2024
Good morning from #TheKeep @The_McLemore Nothing better than golf #AboveTheClouds
NW Georgia is absolutely spectacular! Come see us. pic.twitter.com/Qbd0zKhssR
— Charlie Rymer (@CharlieRymerPGA) October 5, 2024
Nothing better than life on Lookout Mountain! Especially after 9 holes toting it on #TheKeep
BTW. The hole you see there is #6. It’s a par 4. I made 3!!!@The_McLemore @WeberGrills pic.twitter.com/PnQGOVGrre
— Charlie Rymer (@CharlieRymerPGA) October 5, 2024
Man I would like to watch Christo Lamprecht during this Monday Q.. He hits it straight off the tee with his length and scoring could be so low https://t.co/iejK0BRlid
— LUDVIG ÅBERG TRACKER (@LudvigTracker) October 5, 2024
PLAYER PLAYER LAST WEEK DATA ANDERS ALBERTSON
Hometown: Woodstock, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play FedEx Cup points ranking: 233
YTD earnings: $8,760
KFT points ranking: 126
YTD earnings (KFT): $14,525
Career earnings (PGAT): $556,905
Career earnings (KFT): $929,956
STEWART CINK
Hometown: Florence, Ala.
Residence: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 1995
Years at Georgia Tech: 1991-95
Status: PGA Tour/PGA Tour Champions
Did not play Schwab Cup points ranking: 12
YTD Earnings (Champions): $273,786
Career earnings (Champions): $1,364,145
FedEx Cup points ranking: 173
YTD earnings (PGA Tour): $273,786
Career earnings (PGA Tour): $43,800,650
WILL DICKSON
Hometown: Providence, R.I.
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2021
Years at Georgia Tech: 2017-21
Status: Developmental tours
Did not play GPro Points ranking: 20
YTD Earnings (GPro): $4,797
Career earnings (GPro): $59,704
Points ranking (KFT): 193
YTD earnings (KFT): $4,538
Points ranking (FET): 154
YTD earnings (FET): $2,571
DAVID DUVAL
Hometown: Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Residence: Denver, Colo.
Turned pro: 1993
Years at Georgia Tech: 1989-93
Status: PGA Tour Champions
PGA Tour Champions
Constellation Furyk & Friends
T-55
Schwab Cup Points ranking: 53
YTD earnings (Champions): $356,865
Career earnings (Champions): $650,155
Career earnings (PGAT): $18,983,931
J.T. GRIFFIN
Hometown: Wilson, N.C.
Residence: Marietta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Fortinet Cup points: n/a
YTD earnings (Canada): n/a
Career earnings (Canada): $29,836
Career earnings (KFT): $187,056
CHESSON HADLEY
Hometown: Raleigh, N.C.
Turned pro: 2010
Years at Georgia Tech: 2006-10
Status: PGA Tour
PGA Tour
Sanderson Farms Championship
T-55
FedEx Cup points ranking: 137
YTD earnings: $580,506
Career earnings: $12,304,606
SHUN YAT HAK
Hometown: Hong Kong
Turned pro: 2013
Years at Georgia Tech: 2012-13
Status: PGA Tour China
Did not play GPro Tour points ranking: n/a PAUL HALEY II
Hometown: Dallas, Texas
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play FedEx Cup points: 204
YTD earnings (PGA Tour): $9,160
KFT points ranking: 203
YTD earnings (KFT): $9,160
Career earnings (PGAT): $837,353
Career earnings (KFT): $1,098,205
CONNOR HOWE
Hometown: Ogden, Utah
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2023
Years at Georgia Tech: 2018-23
Status: PGA Tour Canada
Did not play KFT points ranking: 159
YTD earnings (KFT): $32,406
Fortinet Cup points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings (Canada): $n/a
MATT KUCHAR
Hometown:
Lake Mary, Fla.
Residence: Sea Island, Ga.
Turned pro: 2000
Years at Georgia Tech: 1997-2000
Status: PGA Tour
PGA Tour
Sanderson Farms Championship
missed cut
FedEx Cup points ranking: 102
YTD earnings: $1,260,037
Career earnings (PGAT): $60,018,727
CHRISTO LAMPRECHT
Hometown: George, South Africa
Turned pro: 2024
Years at Georgia Tech: 2000-24
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play KFT points ranking: 140
YTD earnings: $42,504
Career earnings (KFT): $42,504
ANDY MAO
Hometown: Johns Creek, Ga.
Turned pro: 2024
Years at Georgia Tech: 2020-24
Status: developmental tours
Did not play GPro points ranking: 72
YTD earnings: $1,215
LARRY MIZE
Residence: Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 1980
Years at Georgia Tech: 1975-79
Status: PGA Tour Champions
Did not play Schwab Cup points ranking: 112
YTD earnings: $10,863
Career earnings (Champions): $5,166,866
Career earnings (PGAT): $7,947,092
ANDY OGLETREE
Hometown: Little Rock, Miss.
Residence: Roswell, Ga.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: Asian Tour
Did not play LIV standings: 34
YTD earnings (LIV): $2,432,833
Order of Merit (Asian Tour): 52
YTD earnings (Asian Tour): $20,300
Career earnings (LIV): $3,543,875
CHRIS PETEFISH
Hometown: Danville, Calif.
Turned pro: 2018
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play KFT Points ranking: 162
YTD earnings (KFT): $20,239
Career earnings (KFT): $342,455
Career earnings (PGA Tour Canada): $21,118
SETH REEVES
Hometown: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
KFT Championship
T-63
KFT points ranking: 43
YTD earnings (KFT): $227,620
Career earnings (PGAT): $233,065
Career earnings (KFT): $859,183
LUKE SCHNIEDERJANS
Hometown: Powder Springs, Ga.
Residence: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: MacKenzie Tour/Forme Tour
Did not play Fortinet Cup points: 121
YTD earnings (Americas): $4,736
Career earnings (Canada): $46,844
OLLIE SCHNIEDERJANS
Hometown: Powder Springs, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play KFT Points ranking: 100
YTD earnings: $85,403
Career earnings (KFT): $651,113
Career earnings (PGAT): $3,879,653
BEN SMITH
Hometown: Novi, Mich.
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2022
Years at Georgia Tech: 2018-22
Status: developmental tours
Did not play GPro points ranking: 39
YTD earnings: $6,976
ROSS STEELMAN
Hometown: Columbia, Mo.
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2023
Years at Georgia Tech: 2021-23
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
KFT Championship
62nd
KFT points ranking: 56
YTD earnings (KFT): $172,746
Career earnings (KFT): $196,867
TYLER STRAFACI
Hometown: Davie, Fla.
Residence: Davie, Fla.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: none
Did not play Fortinet Cup points: 219
YTD earnings (Canada): $789
Career earnings (PGAT Americas): $45,681
YTD earnings (GPro Tour): $1,112
Career earnings (PGA Tour): $21,111
Career earnings (Canada): $12,970
CAMERON TRINGALE
Hometown: Laguna Niguel, Calif.
Turned pro: 2009
Years at Georgia Tech: 2005-09
Status: LIV Golf/Asian Tour
Did not play LIV standings: 28
YTD Earnings (LIV): $2,727,625
YTD earnings (Asian Tour): n/a
Career earnings (LIV): $9,599,325
Career earnings (PGAT): $17,310,004
RICHY WERENSKI
Hometown: South Hadley, Mass.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-14
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
KFT Championship
T-25
KFT points ranking: 55
YTD earnings (KFT): $65,960
YTD earnings (PGA Tour): $57,000
Career earnings (KFT): $632,504
Career earnings (PGAT): $6,765,035
VINCENT WHALEY
Hometown: McKinney, Texas
Residence: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2017
Years at Georgia Tech: 2013-17
Status: PGA Tour
PGA Tour
Sanderson Farms Championship
T-16
FedEx Cup points ranking: 121
YTD earnings (PGA Tour): $844,043
Career earnings (PGA Tour): $3,489,852
KFT points ranking: 107
YTD earnings (KFT): $206,369
Career earnings (KFT): $350,642