Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

Top photo courtesy of Augusta National Golf Club | Front page image courtesy of LIV Golf

THE FLATS – Andy Ogletree joins the Fairway to Heaven podcast and reveals his 2025 plans, and shares a moment with Tiger Woods from the November Masters … Stewart Cink commits to play in the Simmons Bank Championship on PGA Tour Champions … More details below in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.

OGLETREE TO REMAIN WITH HYFLYERS FOR 2025 LIV SEASON

LIV Golf star Andy Ogletree has confirmed his plans for 2025 and spoke of his admiration for Phil Mickelson.

Ogletree, 26, has banked just over £2million this year on the Saudi-backed tour, placing him 36th out of 58 on the individual money list, just above the likes of Henrik Stenson, Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter. In the Team Championship, his HyFlyers team, captained by golf great Mickelson, finished tied-seventh.

Ogletree is now looking forward to next year, which will see him remain with the same team. The former US Amateur champion revealed to LIV Golf’s Fairway to Heaven podcast: “I’m under contract for next season and I can’t wait to be a HyFlyer.”

Speaking of his respect for six-time major winner Mickelson, Ogletree said: “He’s really taken me under his wing this year. We talk a lot. We talk about a lot of different stuff, not just golf. He’s been such a great mentor.

More from The Mirror

Andy Ogletree is running it back with Phil next year on the @HyFlyers_GC 🔥 Watch the full new episode of FTH here 🔗 https://t.co/mfF7poTe8c@livgolf_league | @andy_ogletree pic.twitter.com/J8Bm1OhSho — Fairway to Heaven Podcast (@FTH_LIVGolf) September 26, 2024

OGLETREE SHARES MOMENT WITH TIGER WOODS

LIV Golf star Andy Ogletree has shared a conversation with Tiger Woods which showed the superstar’s true colours.

The 26-year-old is currently tearing up the course with HyFlyers GC alongside Phil Mickelson, Brendan Steele and Cameron Tringale, having joined the Saudi-backed LIV circuit earlier this year, after impressing on the Asian Tour last year. However, it was at the 2020 Masters where he first met Woods and had shared a conversation which left him slightly bemused.

Speaking on the Fairway To Heaven podcast, Ogletree said: “It was November Masters – no fans, just me and Tiger – and we’d teed off down 10. We’d both hit the fairway and I could tell he was walking over towards me and gonna say something to me. He walks over and we had just had a rain delay that morning.

More from The Mirror

CINK COMMITS TO SIMMONS BANK CHAMPIONSHIP

Stewart Cink has declared his intention to compete in the inaugural Simmons Bank Championship, October 21-27, tournament officials announced.

Cink served last weekend as an assistant captain for the United States team at the President Cup being contested in Canada. Cink has played on five previous Presidents Cup teams.

Cink, 51, is currently 12th on the Charles Schwab Cup standings and won earlier this year on the PGA TOUR Champions at The Ally Challenge for his first win on this tour. He won eight times on the PGA TOUR, including The Open Championship in 2009.

The inaugural Simmons Bank Championship presented by Stephens will be held at Pleasant Valley Country Club in Little Rock, Arkansas with activities throughout the week of Oct. 21-27. Tournament play will take place Friday, Oct. 25 through Sunday, Oct. 27. The tournament will serve as the second round of the PGA TOUR Champions annual Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs. The field will consist of the top 54 players in the standings competing for $2.3 million in prize money and a chance to earn their spot among the top 36 in the final event of the season.

More from PR Newswire