Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

Top photo courtesy of Augusta National Golf Club | Front page image courtesy of LIV Golf
THE FLATS – Andy Ogletree joins the Fairway to Heaven podcast and reveals his 2025 plans, and shares a moment with Tiger Woods from the November Masters … Stewart Cink commits to play in the Simmons Bank Championship on PGA Tour Champions … More details below in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.
OGLETREE TO REMAIN WITH HYFLYERS FOR 2025 LIV SEASON
LIV Golf star Andy Ogletree has confirmed his plans for 2025 and spoke of his admiration for Phil Mickelson.
Ogletree, 26, has banked just over £2million this year on the Saudi-backed tour, placing him 36th out of 58 on the individual money list, just above the likes of Henrik Stenson, Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter. In the Team Championship, his HyFlyers team, captained by golf great Mickelson, finished tied-seventh.
Ogletree is now looking forward to next year, which will see him remain with the same team. The former US Amateur champion revealed to LIV Golf’s Fairway to Heaven podcast: “I’m under contract for next season and I can’t wait to be a HyFlyer.”
Speaking of his respect for six-time major winner Mickelson, Ogletree said: “He’s really taken me under his wing this year. We talk a lot. We talk about a lot of different stuff, not just golf. He’s been such a great mentor.
OGLETREE SHARES MOMENT WITH TIGER WOODS
LIV Golf star Andy Ogletree has shared a conversation with Tiger Woods which showed the superstar’s true colours.
The 26-year-old is currently tearing up the course with HyFlyers GC alongside Phil Mickelson, Brendan Steele and Cameron Tringale, having joined the Saudi-backed LIV circuit earlier this year, after impressing on the Asian Tour last year. However, it was at the 2020 Masters where he first met Woods and had shared a conversation which left him slightly bemused.
Speaking on the Fairway To Heaven podcast, Ogletree said: “It was November Masters – no fans, just me and Tiger – and we’d teed off down 10. We’d both hit the fairway and I could tell he was walking over towards me and gonna say something to me. He walks over and we had just had a rain delay that morning.
CINK COMMITS TO SIMMONS BANK CHAMPIONSHIP
Stewart Cink has declared his intention to compete in the inaugural Simmons Bank Championship, October 21-27, tournament officials announced.
Cink served last weekend as an assistant captain for the United States team at the President Cup being contested in Canada. Cink has played on five previous Presidents Cup teams.
Cink, 51, is currently 12th on the Charles Schwab Cup standings and won earlier this year on the PGA TOUR Champions at The Ally Challenge for his first win on this tour. He won eight times on the PGA TOUR, including The Open Championship in 2009.
The inaugural Simmons Bank Championship presented by Stephens will be held at Pleasant Valley Country Club in Little Rock, Arkansas with activities throughout the week of Oct. 21-27. Tournament play will take place Friday, Oct. 25 through Sunday, Oct. 27. The tournament will serve as the second round of the PGA TOUR Champions annual Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs. The field will consist of the top 54 players in the standings competing for $2.3 million in prize money and a chance to earn their spot among the top 36 in the final event of the season.
COMPETITION ROUND-UP
PGA Tour
Matt Kuchar headlines four Yellow Jackets who will compete this week when the PGA Tour resumes its fall schedule with the Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Miss. Kuchar is No. 102 on the FedEx Cup points list and is exempt for 2025 already.
Anders Albertson (No. 234), Chesson Hadley (No. 138) and Vince Whaley (No. 126) are all in the field looking to move into the top 125 and retain their playing privileges in 2025.
Sanderson Farms Championship field
*****
Korn Ferry Tour
Three Yellow Jackets remain among the top 75 on the Korn Ferry Tour points list who have moved on to the Korn Ferry Tour Championship, the final event in the Korn Ferry Tour playoffs to be played this weekend. Seth Reeves (No. 39), Ross Steelman (No. 53) and Richy Werenski (No. 56) have a tee time at the French Lick Resort in French Lick, Ind.
Ollie Schniederjans (No. 100) will not advance after tying for 35th at the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship in Columbus, Ohio. Werenski, who tied for 13th place (277, -7), and Reeves, who tied for 35th, held their positions on the points list, while Steelman also held his spot despite missing the cut.
The top 30 on the season-long Korn Ferry Tour Points List after the Korn Ferry Tour Championship, contested for the first time at French Lick Golf Resort’s Pete Dye Course in southern Indiana, will earn 2025 PGA TOUR membership and fulfill a lifelong dream. The top 17 on the Points List into the week have clinched their TOUR cards, with 13 cards yet to be determined.
*****
PGA Tour Champions
David Duval remains No. 51 on the Schwab Cup points list, safely inside the top 70 that advance to the PGA Tour Championship playoffs, and will be in the field for this week’s Constellation Furyk & Friends event in Jacksonville, Fla.
PGA Tour Champions leaderboard
*****
GProTour
Ben Smith tied for 14th place at last week’s Sanctuary Open in Waverly, Ga., posting an 8-under-par score of 136.
UPCOMING EVENTS
- PGA Tour: Sanderson Farms Championship • October 3-6, 2024 • The Country Club of Jackson • Jackson, Miss. • Purse: $7.6M • FedEx Cup points: 500
- Korn Ferry Tour: Korn Ferry Tour Championship • October 3-6, 2024 • French Lick Golf Resort • French Lick, Ind. • Purse: $1.5M • KFT points: 600
- PGA Tour Champions: Constellation Furyk & Friends • October 4-6, 2024 • Timuquana Country Club • Jacksonville, Fla. • Purse: $2.1M
- PGA Tour Americas: season concluded
- Asian Tour/International Series: Black Mountain Championship • October 17-20, 2024 • Black Mountain Golf Club • Thailand • Purse: $2M
- LIV Golf Series: Riyadh • February 6-8, 2025 • Purse: $25M
- GPro Tour: Cardinal Classic • October 8-10, 2024 • The Cardinal by Pete Dye • Greensboro, N.C. • Purse: $68,125
PLAYER PLAYER LAST WEEK DATA ANDERS ALBERTSON
Hometown: Woodstock, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play FedEx Cup points ranking: 233
YTD earnings: $8,760
KFT points ranking: 126
YTD earnings (KFT): $14,525
Career earnings (PGAT): $556,905
Career earnings (KFT): $929,956
STEWART CINK
Hometown: Florence, Ala.
Residence: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 1995
Years at Georgia Tech: 1991-95
Status: PGA Tour/PGA Tour Champions
Did not play Schwab Cup points ranking: 12
YTD Earnings (Champions): $273,786
Career earnings (Champions): $1,364,145
FedEx Cup points ranking: 173
YTD earnings (PGA Tour): $273,786
Career earnings (PGA Tour): $43,800,650
WILL DICKSON
Hometown: Providence, R.I.
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2021
Years at Georgia Tech: 2017-21
Status: Developmental tours
Did not play GPro Points ranking: 20
YTD Earnings (GPro): $4,797
Career earnings (GPro): $59,704
Points ranking (KFT): 193
YTD earnings (KFT): $4,538
Points ranking (FET): 154
YTD earnings (FET): $2,571
DAVID DUVAL
Hometown: Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Residence: Denver, Colo.
Turned pro: 1993
Years at Georgia Tech: 1989-93
Status: PGA Tour Champions
Did not play Schwab Cup Points ranking: 51
YTD earnings (Champions): $351,167
Career earnings (Champions): $644,457
Career earnings (PGAT): $18,983,931
J.T. GRIFFIN
Hometown: Wilson, N.C.
Residence: Marietta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Fortinet Cup points: n/a
YTD earnings (Canada): n/a
Career earnings (Canada): $29,836
Career earnings (KFT): $187,056
CHESSON HADLEY
Hometown: Raleigh, N.C.
Turned pro: 2010
Years at Georgia Tech: 2006-10
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play FedEx Cup points ranking: 138
YTD earnings: $563,066
Career earnings: $12,287,126
SHUN YAT HAK
Hometown: Hong Kong
Turned pro: 2013
Years at Georgia Tech: 2012-13
Status: PGA Tour China
Did not play GPro Tour points ranking: n/a PAUL HALEY II
Hometown: Dallas, Texas
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play FedEx Cup points: 204
YTD earnings (PGA Tour): $9,160
KFT points ranking: 203
YTD earnings (KFT): $9,160
Career earnings (PGAT): $837,353
Career earnings (KFT): $1,098,205
CONNOR HOWE
Hometown: Ogden, Utah
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2023
Years at Georgia Tech: 2018-23
Status: PGA Tour Canada
Did not play KFT points ranking: 159
YTD earnings (KFT): $32,406
Fortinet Cup points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings (Canada): $n/a
MATT KUCHAR
Hometown:
Lake Mary, Fla.
Residence: Sea Island, Ga.
Turned pro: 2000
Years at Georgia Tech: 1997-2000
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play FedEx Cup points ranking: 102
YTD earnings: $1,260,037
Career earnings (PGAT): $60,018,727
CHRISTO LAMPRECHT
Hometown: George, South Africa
Turned pro: 2024
Years at Georgia Tech: 2000-24
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play KFT points ranking: 140
YTD earnings: $42,504
Career earnings (KFT): $42,504
ANDY MAO
Hometown: Johns Creek, Ga.
Turned pro: 2024
Years at Georgia Tech: 2020-24
Status: developmental tours
Did not play GPro points ranking: 72
YTD earnings: $1,215
LARRY MIZE
Residence: Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 1980
Years at Georgia Tech: 1975-79
Status: PGA Tour Champions
Did not play Schwab Cup points ranking: 112
YTD earnings: $10,863
Career earnings (Champions): $5,166,866
Career earnings (PGAT): $7,947,092
ANDY OGLETREE
Hometown: Little Rock, Miss.
Residence: Roswell, Ga.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: Asian Tour
Did not play LIV standings: 34
YTD earnings (LIV): $2,432,833
Order of Merit (Asian Tour): 52
YTD earnings (Asian Tour): $20,300
Career earnings (LIV): $3,543,875
CHRIS PETEFISH
Hometown: Danville, Calif.
Turned pro: 2018
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play KFT Points ranking: 162
YTD earnings (KFT): $20,239
Career earnings (KFT): $342,455
Career earnings (PGA Tour Canada): $21,118
SETH REEVES
Hometown: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play KFT points ranking: 39
YTD earnings (KFT): $227,620
Career earnings (PGAT): $846,696
Career earnings (KFT): $853,738
LUKE SCHNIEDERJANS
Hometown: Powder Springs, Ga.
Residence: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: MacKenzie Tour/Forme Tour
Did not play Fortinet Cup points: 121
YTD earnings (Americas): $4,736
Career earnings (Canada): $46,844
OLLIE SCHNIEDERJANS
Hometown: Powder Springs, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play KFT Points ranking: 100
YTD earnings: $85,403
Career earnings (KFT): $651,113
Career earnings (PGAT): $3,879,653
BEN SMITH
Hometown: Novi, Mich.
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2022
Years at Georgia Tech: 2018-22
Status: developmental tours
GPro Tour
Waverly Open
T-14
GPro points ranking: 39
YTD earnings: $6,976
ROSS STEELMAN
Hometown: Columbia, Mo.
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2023
Years at Georgia Tech: 2021-23
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play KFT points ranking: 53
YTD earnings (KFT): $167,256
Career earnings (KFT): $191,377
TYLER STRAFACI
Hometown: Davie, Fla.
Residence: Davie, Fla.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: none
Did not play Fortinet Cup points: 219
YTD earnings (Canada): $789
Career earnings (PGAT Americas): $45,681
YTD earnings (GPro Tour): $1,112
Career earnings (PGA Tour): $21,111
Career earnings (Canada): $12,970
CAMERON TRINGALE
Hometown: Laguna Niguel, Calif.
Turned pro: 2009
Years at Georgia Tech: 2005-09
Status: LIV Golf/Asian Tour
Did not play LIV standings: 28
YTD Earnings (LIV): $2,727,625
YTD earnings (Asian Tour): n/a
Career earnings (LIV): $9,599,325
Career earnings (PGAT): $17,310,004
RICHY WERENSKI
Hometown: South Hadley, Mass.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-14
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play KFT points ranking: 56
YTD earnings (KFT): $65,960
YTD earnings (PGA Tour): $57,000
Career earnings (KFT): $620,681
Career earnings (PGAT): $6,765,035
VINCENT WHALEY
Hometown: McKinney, Texas
Residence: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2017
Years at Georgia Tech: 2013-17
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play FedEx Cup points ranking: 126
YTD earnings (PGA Tour): $735,743
Career earnings (PGA Tour): $3,381,552
KFT points ranking: 107
YTD earnings (KFT): $206,369
Career earnings (KFT): $350,642