THE FLATS – Stewart Cink set to help push United States team to victory at the Presidents Cup this weekend in Montreal, Quebec … More details below in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.

STEWART CINK PRESIDENTS CUP BIO

Stewart Cink will be one of four assistant captains for this year’s Presidents Cup that will be contested this weekend at Royal Montreal Golf Club in Canada. The biennial competition is Sept. 26-29 and pits a 12-man International squad (minus the European nations) against a 12-man U.S. team. The Americans lead the all-time series 12-1-1 and have never lost on home soil. The lone International win came in 1998 at Royal Melbourne.

Cink has appeared in four Presidents Cups (2000, 2005, 2007, 2009), compiling a 9-7-2 record in four U.S. Team victories, including a 4-0-0 performance in his debut in 2000. The only time Cink and Furyk were paired together in Presidents Cup competition was in 2007 at Royal Montreal, where they notched a 2-up victory over Angel Cabrera and K.J. Choi during Saturday’s fourball matches. The 51-year-old will be making his first appearance as a captain’s assistant in 2024. Cink also has served as an assistant captain for the U.S. Ryder Cup team in 2023.

STEWART CINK TO BE KEYNOTE SPEAKER AT GOLF INC. SUMMIT

This year’s Golf Inc. Summit will be held October 1-3 at the Westin Hilton Head Island Resort & Spa in Hilton Head, South Carolina. Hundreds join the Summit to network and learn with the golf industry’s top professionals and smartest minds. This year will include a golf outing and an awards luncheon honoring this year’s annual Golf Inc. competition winners and Hilda Allen award recipients. Attendees will hear from more than 80 presenters covering 21 educational sessions and three keynotes.

On Tuesday, October 1, Stewart Cink, winner of the 2009 Open Championship, will kick off the conference with the opening keynote, sharing his perspective on golf today, as well as stories from his golfing career and lessons learned throughout his life and 27-year PGA Tour career.

CINK: DISCOVER HIS ROOTS AND LEGACY

Stewart Cink, renowned for his exceptional golf skills and sportsmanship, has earned international acclaim while maintaining his strong American roots.

Born in the United States, his journey from Alabama golf courses to the PGA Tour epitomizes the American dream and embodies perseverance and dedication.

Through Ryder Cup representations and major championship victories, Cink’s American nationality highlights his patriotic pride and status as a symbol of American sporting excellence.

Beyond his athletic accomplishments, Cink mentors young American golfers, fostering future talent and upholding the values of American sportsmanship. His legacy continues to inspire and shape the future of American golf.

