Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – Stewart Cink set to help push United States team to victory at the Presidents Cup this weekend in Montreal, Quebec … More details below in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.
STEWART CINK PRESIDENTS CUP BIO
Stewart Cink will be one of four assistant captains for this year’s Presidents Cup that will be contested this weekend at Royal Montreal Golf Club in Canada. The biennial competition is Sept. 26-29 and pits a 12-man International squad (minus the European nations) against a 12-man U.S. team. The Americans lead the all-time series 12-1-1 and have never lost on home soil. The lone International win came in 1998 at Royal Melbourne.
Cink has appeared in four Presidents Cups (2000, 2005, 2007, 2009), compiling a 9-7-2 record in four U.S. Team victories, including a 4-0-0 performance in his debut in 2000. The only time Cink and Furyk were paired together in Presidents Cup competition was in 2007 at Royal Montreal, where they notched a 2-up victory over Angel Cabrera and K.J. Choi during Saturday’s fourball matches. The 51-year-old will be making his first appearance as a captain’s assistant in 2024. Cink also has served as an assistant captain for the U.S. Ryder Cup team in 2023.
STEWART CINK TO BE KEYNOTE SPEAKER AT GOLF INC. SUMMIT
This year’s Golf Inc. Summit will be held October 1-3 at the Westin Hilton Head Island Resort & Spa in Hilton Head, South Carolina. Hundreds join the Summit to network and learn with the golf industry’s top professionals and smartest minds. This year will include a golf outing and an awards luncheon honoring this year’s annual Golf Inc. competition winners and Hilda Allen award recipients. Attendees will hear from more than 80 presenters covering 21 educational sessions and three keynotes.
On Tuesday, October 1, Stewart Cink, winner of the 2009 Open Championship, will kick off the conference with the opening keynote, sharing his perspective on golf today, as well as stories from his golfing career and lessons learned throughout his life and 27-year PGA Tour career.
CINK: DISCOVER HIS ROOTS AND LEGACY
Stewart Cink, renowned for his exceptional golf skills and sportsmanship, has earned international acclaim while maintaining his strong American roots.
Born in the United States, his journey from Alabama golf courses to the PGA Tour epitomizes the American dream and embodies perseverance and dedication.
Through Ryder Cup representations and major championship victories, Cink’s American nationality highlights his patriotic pride and status as a symbol of American sporting excellence.
Beyond his athletic accomplishments, Cink mentors young American golfers, fostering future talent and upholding the values of American sportsmanship. His legacy continues to inspire and shape the future of American golf.
COMPETITION ROUND-UP
Korn Ferry Tour
Three Yellow Jackets remain among the top 75 on the Korn Ferry Tour points list who have moved on to the Korn Ferry Tour Championship, the final event in the Korn Ferry Tour playoffs to be played Oct. 3-6. Seth Reeves (No. 39), Ross Steelman (No. 53) and Richy Werenski (No. 56) have a tee time at the French Lick Resort in French Lick, Ind.
Ollie Schniederjans (No. 100) will not advance after tying for 35th last weekend at the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship in Columbus, Ohio. Werenski, who tied for 13th place (277, -7), and Reeves, who tied for 35th, held their positions on the points list, while Steelman also held his spot despite missing the cut.
The top 30 on the points list after the Korn Ferry Tour Championships will earn 2025 PGA TOUR cards.
PGA Tour Champions
David Duval made the cut but did not finish last weekend at the PURE Insurance Championship at Pebble Beach, Calif., and remains No. 51 on the Schwab Cup points list, safely inside the top 70 that advance to the PGA Tour Championship playoffs.
LIV Golf League
Cameron Tringale and Andy Ogletree returned to action last weekend as the LIV Golf League staged its team championship in Dallas. Tringale won both of his singles matches, while Ogletree went 0-2, for the HyFlyers team, which won their quarterfinal match before losing in the semifinals.
Both players finished the season in the “open zone” of the LIV Golf standings, Tringale at No. 28, Ogletree at No. 34, leaving them open to be released or traded by their HyFlyers. HyFlyers ranks 12th out of the 13 teams in the league.
UPCOMING EVENTS
- PGA Tour: Sanderson Farms Championship • October 3-6, 2024 • The Country Club of Jackson • Jackson, Miss. • Purse: $7.6M • FedEx Cup points: 500
- Korn Ferry Tour: Korn Ferry Tour Championship • October 3-6, 2024 • French Lick Golf Resort • French Lick, Ind. • Purse: $1.5M • KFT points: 600
- PGA Tour Champions: Constellation Furyk & Friends • October 4-6, 2024 • Timuquana Country Club • Jacksonville, Fla. • Purse: $2.1M
- PGA Tour Americas: season concluded
- Asian Tour/International Series: Black Mountain Championship • October 17-20, 2024 • Black Mountain Golf Club • Thailand • Purse: $2M
- LIV Golf Series: Riyadh • February 6-8, 2025 • Purse: $25M
- GPro Tour: Huntsville Open • September 24-26, 2024 • Sanctuary Golf Club • Waverly, Ga. • Purse: $68,125
PLAYER PLAYER LAST WEEK DATA ANDERS ALBERTSON
Hometown: Woodstock, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play FedEx Cup points ranking: 233
YTD earnings: $8,760
KFT points ranking: 126
YTD earnings (KFT): $14,525
Career earnings (PGAT): $556,905
Career earnings (KFT): $929,956
STEWART CINK
Hometown: Florence, Ala.
Residence: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 1995
Years at Georgia Tech: 1991-95
Status: PGA Tour/PGA Tour Champions
Did not play Schwab Cup points ranking: 12
YTD Earnings (Champions): $273,786
Career earnings (Champions): $1,364,145
FedEx Cup points ranking: 173
YTD earnings (PGA Tour): $273,786
Career earnings (PGA Tour): $43,800,650
WILL DICKSON
Hometown: Providence, R.I.
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2021
Years at Georgia Tech: 2017-21
Status: Developmental tours
Did not play GPro Points ranking: 20
YTD Earnings (GPro): $4,797
Career earnings (GPro): $59,704
Points ranking (KFT): 193
YTD earnings (KFT): $4,538
Points ranking (FET): 154
YTD earnings (FET): $2,571
DAVID DUVAL
Hometown: Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Residence: Denver, Colo.
Turned pro: 1993
Years at Georgia Tech: 1989-93
Status: PGA Tour Champions
PGA Tour Champions
PURE Insurance Championship
MDF
Schwab Cup Points ranking: 51
YTD earnings (Champions): $351,167
Career earnings (Champions): $644,457
Career earnings (PGAT): $18,983,931
J.T. GRIFFIN
Hometown: Wilson, N.C.
Residence: Marietta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Fortinet Cup points: n/a
YTD earnings (Canada): n/a
Career earnings (Canada): $29,836
Career earnings (KFT): $187,056
CHESSON HADLEY
Hometown: Raleigh, N.C.
Turned pro: 2010
Years at Georgia Tech: 2006-10
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play FedEx Cup points ranking: 138
YTD earnings: $563,066
Career earnings: $12,287,126
SHUN YAT HAK
Hometown: Hong Kong
Turned pro: 2013
Years at Georgia Tech: 2012-13
Status: PGA Tour China
Did not play GPro Tour points ranking: n/a PAUL HALEY II
Hometown: Dallas, Texas
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play FedEx Cup points: 204
YTD earnings (PGA Tour): $9,160
KFT points ranking: 203
YTD earnings (KFT): $9,160
Career earnings (PGAT): $837,353
Career earnings (KFT): $1,098,205
CONNOR HOWE
Hometown: Ogden, Utah
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2023
Years at Georgia Tech: 2018-23
Status: PGA Tour Canada
Did not play KFT points ranking: 159
YTD earnings (KFT): $32,406
Fortinet Cup points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings (Canada): $n/a
MATT KUCHAR
Hometown:
Lake Mary, Fla.
Residence: Sea Island, Ga.
Turned pro: 2000
Years at Georgia Tech: 1997-2000
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play FedEx Cup points ranking: 102
YTD earnings: $1,260,037
Career earnings (PGAT): $60,018,727
CHRISTO LAMPRECHT
Hometown: George, South Africa
Turned pro: 2024
Years at Georgia Tech: 2000-24
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play KFT points ranking: 140
YTD earnings: $42,504
Career earnings (KFT): $42,504
ANDY MAO
Hometown: Johns Creek, Ga.
Turned pro: 2024
Years at Georgia Tech: 2020-24
Status: developmental tours
Did not play GPro points ranking: 72
YTD earnings: $1,215
LARRY MIZE
Residence: Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 1980
Years at Georgia Tech: 1975-79
Status: PGA Tour Champions
Did not play Schwab Cup points ranking: 112
YTD earnings: $10,863
Career earnings (Champions): $5,166,866
Career earnings (PGAT): $7,947,092
ANDY OGLETREE
Hometown: Little Rock, Miss.
Residence: Roswell, Ga.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: Asian Tour
LIV Golf League
Team Championship
0-2
LIV standings: 34
YTD earnings (LIV): $2,432,833
Order of Merit (Asian Tour): 52
YTD earnings (Asian Tour): $20,300
Career earnings (LIV): $3,543,875
CHRIS PETEFISH
Hometown: Danville, Calif.
Turned pro: 2018
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play KFT Points ranking: 162
YTD earnings (KFT): $20,239
Career earnings (KFT): $342,455
Career earnings (PGA Tour Canada): $21,118
SETH REEVES
Hometown: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship
T-35
KFT points ranking: 39
YTD earnings (KFT): $227,620
Career earnings (PGAT): $846,696
Career earnings (KFT): $853,738
LUKE SCHNIEDERJANS
Hometown: Powder Springs, Ga.
Residence: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: MacKenzie Tour/Forme Tour
Did not play Fortinet Cup points: 121
YTD earnings (Americas): $4,736
Career earnings (Canada): $46,844
OLLIE SCHNIEDERJANS
Hometown: Powder Springs, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship
T-35
KFT Points ranking: 100
YTD earnings: $85,403
Career earnings (KFT): $651,113
Career earnings (PGAT): $3,879,653
BEN SMITH
Hometown: Novi, Mich.
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2022
Years at Georgia Tech: 2018-22
Status: developmental tours
Did not play GPro points ranking: 36
YTD earnings: $4,490
ROSS STEELMAN
Hometown: Columbia, Mo.
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2023
Years at Georgia Tech: 2021-23
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship
missed cut
KFT points ranking: 53
YTD earnings (KFT): $167,256
Career earnings (KFT): $191,377
TYLER STRAFACI
Hometown: Davie, Fla.
Residence: Davie, Fla.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: none
DP World Tour
Q-School
T-57
Fortinet Cup points: 219
YTD earnings (Canada): $789
Career earnings (PGAT Americas): $45,681
YTD earnings (GPro Tour): $1,112
Career earnings (PGA Tour): $21,111
Career earnings (Canada): $12,970
CAMERON TRINGALE
Hometown: Laguna Niguel, Calif.
Turned pro: 2009
Years at Georgia Tech: 2005-09
Status: LIV Golf/Asian Tour
LIV Golf League
Team Championship
2-0
LIV standings: 28
YTD Earnings (LIV): $2,727,625
YTD earnings (Asian Tour): n/a
Career earnings (LIV): $9,599,325
Career earnings (PGAT): $17,310,004
RICHY WERENSKI
Hometown: South Hadley, Mass.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-14
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship
T-13
KFT points ranking: 56
YTD earnings (KFT): $65,960
YTD earnings (PGA Tour): $57,000
Career earnings (KFT): $620,681
Career earnings (PGAT): $6,765,035
VINCENT WHALEY
Hometown: McKinney, Texas
Residence: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2017
Years at Georgia Tech: 2013-17
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play FedEx Cup points ranking: 126
YTD earnings (PGA Tour): $735,743
Career earnings (PGA Tour): $3,381,552
KFT points ranking: 107
YTD earnings (KFT): $206,369
Career earnings (KFT): $350,642