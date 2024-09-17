Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

Top photo by Jeff Haynes/USGA | Front page image by Clyde Click
THE FLATS – Korn Ferry Tour rookie Christo Lamprecht is in it for the long game … Golf Digest takes a look at Lamprecht’s unique swing … More details below in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.
CHRISTO LAMPRECHT IS IN IT FOR THE LONG GAME
Christo Lamprecht sat in an air-conditioned mobile trailer with a spider-like device strapped to his head, a couple dozen sensors mapping his brain, as the outside commotion of the Korn Ferry Tour Finals faded to a distant memory. The 6-foot-8 South African leaned back in a brown cushioned recliner, eyes closed, quipping that he could spend hours in that exact position. His legs crept over the chair’s edge, same as that morning on a physio’s treatment table in a hitting bay just off the driving range. That’s life for one of golf’s tallest pros.
Lamprecht arrived at Vanderbilt Legends Club just before 8 a.m. Tuesday, and dinner hour was now approaching outside Nashville. Rest is crucial for Lamprecht, who finds it more difficult to sleep on the road versus at home, and this week’s Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation marks a crossroads just three months into his pro career. He stands No. 138 on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List with three events remaining in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals; only the top 120 will qualify for next week’s Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship.
But he craves the extra edge, a trait that led him to world No. 1 amateur during an illustrious college career at Georgia Tech and led him to this trailer for a cognitive test – brain mapping and a treatment to move his brain waves closer to ideal form. It might help just .1%, the technician explained.
“I’m on board for that,” Lamprecht said.
Lamprecht finished No. 2 on the PGA TOUR University Ranking this spring, having contended for the No. 1 spot that awards TOUR status but losing out to Stanford’s Michael Thorbjornsen after a back injury required him to withdraw from the NCAA Championships before the second round. He’s exempt to PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry’s Final Stage via his PGA TOUR University ranking, with conditional Korn Ferry Tour status at minimum for 2025 and a chance at a TOUR card via the top five and ties.
“The depth of how many guys are good out here is a big difference.”
The first summer as a pro has been a learning experience for @PGATOURU alum Christo Lamprecht. An inside look into his preparation as he aims to move inside the top 120 on the #KornFerryTour Points List this… pic.twitter.com/pprww88Cfv
— Korn Ferry Tour (@KornFerryTour) September 13, 2024
CHRISTO LAMPRECHT’S UNIQUE AND FASCINATING GOLF SWING
How do you swing a golf club that’s too short for you, while you’re in the middle of a massive growth spurt, and still manage to play elite-level amateur golf?
That was the problem for six-foot-eight-inch (6’8″) Christo Lamprecht, one of the most intriguing amateur golfers in the game. He won the Amateur Championship in 2023, which exempted him into the 2023 Open Championship and 2024 Masters. He led the field in Driving Distance in both, and was low amateur at the 2023 Open.
COMPETITION ROUND-UP
PGA Tour
Matt Kuchar led five Yellow Jackets in the field last weekend with a tie for 13th place at the Procore Championship in Napa, Calif. The nine-time PGA Tour champion, who came close to winning twice in the weeks leading up to the FedEx Cup Playoffs, shot a 9-under-par 279 at the Silverado Resort, including a second-round 64.
Chesson Hadley was the only other Jacket to make the cut, tying for 50th place (285, -3).
Former tournament winner Stewart Cink, Vince Whaley and Anders Albertson missed the cut.
The Tour takes this week off as the Presidents Cup is conducted in Montreal, Quebec, and resumes the first week of October with the Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Miss.
Procore Championship leaderboard
Three players moved into the Top 125 in the FedExCup Fall standings this week: Patton Kizzire (No. 70), David Lipsky (No. 101), Greyson Sigg (No. 112).
Three players fell out of the Top 125: Vince Whaley (No. 126), Hayden Springer (No. 127), Sam Ryder (128).
— PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) September 16, 2024
*****
Korn Ferry Tour
Four Yellow Jackets are among the top 120 on the Korn Ferry Tour points list who have moved on to the third event in the Korn Ferry Tour playoffs – Seth Reeves (No. 39), Ross Steelman (No. 49), Richy Werenski (No. 56) and Ollie Schniederjans (No. 102).
Schniederjans (T-46), Werenski (T-55) and Reeves (58th) held their positions by making the cut last weekend at the Simons Bank Open, while Steelman also held his spot despite missing the cut. Tour rookie Christo Lamprecht also missed the cut, and at No. 140 on the points list, saw his 2024 season come to an end.
The top 75 after this weekend’s Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship will qualify for the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance, after which the top 30 will earn 2025 PGA TOUR cards.
*****
PGA Tour Champions
David Duval tied for 46th place last weekend at the Sanford Invitational, and remains No. 50 on the Schwab Cup points list, safely inside the top 70 that advance to the PGA Tour Championship playoffs.
PGA Tour Champions leaderboard
*****
LIV Golf League
Cameron Tringale and Andy Ogletree returned to action last weekend as the LIV Golf League staged its final regular season event in Chicago, tying for 34th and 40th place, respectively.
Both players finished the season in the “open zone” of the LIV Golf standings, Tringale at No. 28, Ogletree at No. 34, leaving them open to be released or traded by their HyFlyers. HyFlyers ranks 12th out of the 13 teams in the league.
@PhilMickelson x @Andy_Ogletree
🆚
Danny x Patrick
Our #BeASchmo winners had an epic showdown at Bolingbrook GC on Tuesday afternoon. More content dropping soon.#HyFlyersGC pic.twitter.com/byaBy6jISa
— HyFlyers GC (@HyFlyers_GC) September 11, 2024
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
*****
GProTour
Andy Mao tied for 23rd place at last week’s Huntsville (Ala.) Open, posting a 5-under-par total of 208. The 2023 Tech graduate has made three cuts in five events and sits No. 72 on the tour’s points list.
Former Tech player Shun Yat Hak missed the cut.
UPCOMING EVENTS
- PGA Tour: Sanderson Farms Championship • October 3-6, 2024 • The Country Club of Jackson • Jackson, Miss. • Purse: $7.6M • FedEx Cup points: 500
- Korn Ferry Tour: Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship • September 19-22, 2024 • Ohio State University Golf Club • Columbus, Ohio • Purse: $1.5M • KFT points: 600
- PGA Tour Champions: PURE Insurance Championship • September 20-22, 2024 • Pebble Beach Golf Links • Pebble Beach, Calif. • Purse: $2.3M
- PGA Tour Americas: season concluded
- Asian Tour/International Series: Black Mountain Championship • October 17-20, 2024 • Black Mountain Golf Club • Thailand • Purse: $2M
- LIV Golf Series: Team Championship Dallas • September 20-22, 2024 • Maridoe Golf Club • Carrollton, Texas • Purse: $25M
- GPro Tour: Huntsville Open • September 24-26, 2024 • Sanctuary Golf Club • Waverly, Ga. • Purse: $68,125
#PROJACKETS ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Food tourism. Where am I? pic.twitter.com/ybtJ9wLC7n
— Charlie Rymer (@CharlieRymerPGA) September 16, 2024
It was a honor to be among the first 13 people to play The Keep @The_McLemore You gotta see it to believe it! I’m so proud of our entire team and especially our newest team members…..our caddies. They are integral in helping us deliver a true world class golf experience. pic.twitter.com/DsKMEudZEo
— Charlie Rymer (@CharlieRymerPGA) September 15, 2024
Big afternoon on Lookout Mountain. Stopped by Windy Hill Farmers market in Mentone, AL and picked up the best sourdough loaf on the planet. It opens at 2pm every Friday. You gotta get there at 1:30 and stand in line or it’s gone. Then came down the mountain to South… pic.twitter.com/5F9xX7IWI9
— Charlie Rymer (@CharlieRymerPGA) September 13, 2024
Where did the desks go? SNF, now CBS. No one wants to see legs/pants/shoes, there’s no place for notes, and they all look awkward as hell trying to figure out where to put their hands. Terrible. pic.twitter.com/lJbEvYGG4y
— Roberto Castro (@cicioCASTRO) September 15, 2024
Spotted this week at @SilveradoResort #TeamTroon @GaryWoodland & Matt Kuchar. Photo by @GaboStyle_ pic.twitter.com/iqRbKfPfT9
— Troon (@Troon) September 16, 2024
Big dog @StewartCink 😂 https://t.co/a14Es8mb9d pic.twitter.com/YcZoEThCMA
— PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) September 8, 2024
PLAYER PLAYER LAST WEEK DATA ANDERS ALBERTSON
Hometown: Woodstock, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: PGA Tour
PGA Tour
Procore Championship
missed cut
FedEx Cup points ranking: 233
YTD earnings: $8,760
KFT points ranking: 126
YTD earnings (KFT): $14,525
Career earnings (PGAT): $556,905
Career earnings (KFT): $929,956
STEWART CINK
Hometown: Florence, Ala.
Residence: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 1995
Years at Georgia Tech: 1991-95
Status: PGA Tour/PGA Tour Champions
PGA Tour
Procore Championship
missed cut
Schwab Cup points ranking: 12
YTD Earnings (Champions): $273,786
Career earnings (Champions): $1,364,145
FedEx Cup points ranking: 173
YTD earnings (PGA Tour): $273,786
Career earnings (PGA Tour): $43,800,650
WILL DICKSON
Hometown: Providence, R.I.
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2021
Years at Georgia Tech: 2017-21
Status: Developmental tours
Did not play GPro Points ranking: 20
YTD Earnings (GPro): $4,797
Career earnings (GPro): $59,704
Points ranking (KFT): 193
YTD earnings (KFT): $4,538
Points ranking (FET): 154
YTD earnings (FET): $2,571
DAVID DUVAL
Hometown: Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Residence: Denver, Colo.
Turned pro: 1993
Years at Georgia Tech: 1989-93
Status: PGA Tour Champions
PGA Tour Ascension Sanford Invitational
T-42
Schwab Cup Points ranking: 50
YTD earnings (Champions): $351,167
Career earnings (Champions): $644,457
Career earnings (PGAT): $18,983,931
J.T. GRIFFIN
Hometown: Wilson, N.C.
Residence: Marietta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Fortinet Cup points: n/a
YTD earnings (Canada): n/a
Career earnings (Canada): $29,836
Career earnings (KFT): $187,056
CHESSON HADLEY
Hometown: Raleigh, N.C.
Turned pro: 2010
Years at Georgia Tech: 2006-10
Status: PGA Tour
PGA Tour
Procore Championship
T-50
FedEx Cup points ranking: 138
YTD earnings: $563,066
Career earnings: $12,287,126
SHUN YAT HAK
Hometown: Hong Kong
Turned pro: 2013
Years at Georgia Tech: 2012-13
Status: PGA Tour China
GPro Tour
Huntsville Open
missed cut
GPro Tour points ranking: n/a PAUL HALEY II
Hometown: Dallas, Texas
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play FedEx Cup points: 204
YTD earnings (PGA Tour): $9,160
KFT points ranking: 203
YTD earnings (KFT): $9,160
Career earnings (PGAT): $837,353
Career earnings (KFT): $1,098,205
CONNOR HOWE
Hometown: Ogden, Utah
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2023
Years at Georgia Tech: 2018-23
Status: PGA Tour Canada
Did not play KFT points ranking: 159
YTD earnings (KFT): $32,406
Fortinet Cup points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings (Canada): $n/a
MATT KUCHAR
Hometown:
Lake Mary, Fla.
Residence: Sea Island, Ga.
Turned pro: 2000
Years at Georgia Tech: 1997-2000
Status: PGA Tour
PGA Tour
Procore Championship
T-13
FedEx Cup points ranking: 102
YTD earnings: $1,260,037
Career earnings (PGAT): $60,018,727
CHRISTO LAMPRECHT
Hometown: George, South Africa
Turned pro: 2024
Years at Georgia Tech: 2000-24
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
Simmons Bank Open
missed cut
KFT points ranking: 140
YTD earnings: $42,504
Career earnings (KFT): $42,504
ANDY MAO
Hometown: Johns Creek, Ga.
Turned pro: 2024
Years at Georgia Tech: 2020-24
Status: developmental tours
GPro Tour
Huntsville Open
T-23
GPro points ranking: 72
YTD earnings: $1,215
LARRY MIZE
Residence: Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 1980
Years at Georgia Tech: 1975-79
Status: PGA Tour Champions
Did not play Schwab Cup points ranking: 112
YTD earnings: $10,863
Career earnings (Champions): $5,166,866
Career earnings (PGAT): $7,947,092
ANDY OGLETREE
Hometown: Little Rock, Miss.
Residence: Roswell, Ga.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: Asian Tour
LIV Golf Series
Chicago
T-40
LIV standings: 34
YTD earnings (LIV): $2,432,833
Order of Merit (Asian Tour): 52
YTD earnings (Asian Tour): $20,300
Career earnings (LIV): $3,543,875
CHRIS PETEFISH
Hometown: Danville, Calif.
Turned pro: 2018
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play KFT Points ranking: 162
YTD earnings (KFT): $20,239
Career earnings (KFT): $342,455
Career earnings (PGA Tour Canada): $21,118
SETH REEVES
Hometown: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
Simmons Bank Open
58th
KFT points ranking: 39
YTD earnings (KFT): $219,579
Career earnings (PGAT): $846,696
Career earnings (KFT): $780,736
LUKE SCHNIEDERJANS
Hometown: Powder Springs, Ga.
Residence: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: MacKenzie Tour/Forme Tour
Did not play Fortinet Cup points: 121
YTD earnings (Americas): $4,736
Career earnings (Canada): $46,844
OLLIE SCHNIEDERJANS
Hometown: Powder Springs, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
Simmons Bank Open
T-46
KFT Points ranking: 102
YTD earnings: $77,632
Career earnings (KFT): $643,071
Career earnings (PGAT): $3,879,653
BEN SMITH
Hometown: Novi, Mich.
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2022
Years at Georgia Tech: 2018-22
Status: developmental tours
Did not play GPro points ranking: 36
YTD earnings: $4,490
ROSS STEELMAN
Hometown: Columbia, Mo.
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2023
Years at Georgia Tech: 2021-23
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
Simmons Bank Open
missed cut
KFT points ranking: 49
YTD earnings (KFT): $167,256
Career earnings (KFT): $191,377
TYLER STRAFACI
Hometown: Davie, Fla.
Residence: Davie, Fla.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: none
Did not play Fortinet Cup points: 219
YTD earnings (Canada): $789
Career earnings (PGAT Americas): $45,681
YTD earnings (GPro Tour): $1,112
Career earnings (PGA Tour): $21,111
Career earnings (Canada): $12,970
CAMERON TRINGALE
Hometown: Laguna Niguel, Calif.
Turned pro: 2009
Years at Georgia Tech: 2005-09
Status: LIV Golf/Asian Tour
LIV Golf Series
Chicago
T-34
LIV standings: 28
YTD Earnings (LIV): $2,727,625
YTD earnings (Asian Tour): n/a
Career earnings (LIV): $9,599,325
Career earnings (PGAT): $17,310,004
RICHY WERENSKI
Hometown: South Hadley, Mass.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-14
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
Simmons Bank Open
T-55
FedEx Cup points ranking: n/a
KFT points ranking: 56
YTD earnings (KFT): $65,960
YTD earnings (PGA Tour): $57,000
Career earnings (KFT): $592,743
Career earnings (PGAT): $6,765,035
VINCENT WHALEY
Hometown: McKinney, Texas
Residence: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2017
Years at Georgia Tech: 2013-17
Status: PGA Tour
PGA Tour
Procore Championship
missed cut
FedEx Cup points ranking: 126
YTD earnings (PGA Tour): $735,743
Career earnings (PGA Tour): $3,381,552
KFT points ranking: 107
YTD earnings (KFT): $206,369
Career earnings (KFT): $350,642