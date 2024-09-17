Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

Top photo by Jeff Haynes/USGA | Front page image by Clyde Click

THE FLATS – Korn Ferry Tour rookie Christo Lamprecht is in it for the long game … Golf Digest takes a look at Lamprecht’s unique swing … More details below in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.

CHRISTO LAMPRECHT IS IN IT FOR THE LONG GAME

Christo Lamprecht sat in an air-conditioned mobile trailer with a spider-like device strapped to his head, a couple dozen sensors mapping his brain, as the outside commotion of the Korn Ferry Tour Finals faded to a distant memory. The 6-foot-8 South African leaned back in a brown cushioned recliner, eyes closed, quipping that he could spend hours in that exact position. His legs crept over the chair’s edge, same as that morning on a physio’s treatment table in a hitting bay just off the driving range. That’s life for one of golf’s tallest pros.

Lamprecht arrived at Vanderbilt Legends Club just before 8 a.m. Tuesday, and dinner hour was now approaching outside Nashville. Rest is crucial for Lamprecht, who finds it more difficult to sleep on the road versus at home, and this week’s Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation marks a crossroads just three months into his pro career. He stands No. 138 on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List with three events remaining in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals; only the top 120 will qualify for next week’s Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship.

But he craves the extra edge, a trait that led him to world No. 1 amateur during an illustrious college career at Georgia Tech and led him to this trailer for a cognitive test – brain mapping and a treatment to move his brain waves closer to ideal form. It might help just .1%, the technician explained.

“I’m on board for that,” Lamprecht said.

Lamprecht finished No. 2 on the PGA TOUR University Ranking this spring, having contended for the No. 1 spot that awards TOUR status but losing out to Stanford’s Michael Thorbjornsen after a back injury required him to withdraw from the NCAA Championships before the second round. He’s exempt to PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry’s Final Stage via his PGA TOUR University ranking, with conditional Korn Ferry Tour status at minimum for 2025 and a chance at a TOUR card via the top five and ties.

More from PGATour.com

“The depth of how many guys are good out here is a big difference.” The first summer as a pro has been a learning experience for @PGATOURU alum Christo Lamprecht. An inside look into his preparation as he aims to move inside the top 120 on the #KornFerryTour Points List this… pic.twitter.com/pprww88Cfv — Korn Ferry Tour (@KornFerryTour) September 13, 2024

CHRISTO LAMPRECHT’S UNIQUE AND FASCINATING GOLF SWING

How do you swing a golf club that’s too short for you, while you’re in the middle of a massive growth spurt, and still manage to play elite-level amateur golf?

That was the problem for six-foot-eight-inch (6’8″) Christo Lamprecht, one of the most intriguing amateur golfers in the game. He won the Amateur Championship in 2023, which exempted him into the 2023 Open Championship and 2024 Masters. He led the field in Driving Distance in both, and was low amateur at the 2023 Open.

More from Golf Digest