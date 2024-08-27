Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

Top photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images | Front page image by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

THE FLATS – Stewart Cink wins a PGA Tour Champions event in just his 10th start, triumphing by four strokes at The Ally Challenge … Seth Reeves makes a big move on the Korn Ferry Tour with a tie for fourth finish … More details below in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.

CINK RUNS AWAY TO FOUR-SHOT VICTORY AT ALLY CHALLENGE

Stewart Cink was a champion Sunday night on PGA TOUR Champions, rolling to a relatively easy triumph at The Ally Challenge presented by McLaren at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club in Grand Blanc, Michigan. Perhaps the only surprising aspect of Cink’s accomplishment is that it took him until his 10th start among the over-50 circuit to get across the line.

An eight-time winner on the PGA TOUR as well as a major champion (2009 Open), Cink began Sunday with a three-shot lead at Ally and only grew stronger as a perfect late-summer afternoon unfolded in Michigan. He made six birdies and no bogeys in shooting his second consecutive 6-under 66, a round that carried the 51-year-old to a four-shot victory over K.J. Choi. Cink sealed his bogey-free weekend by getting up-and-down from 62 yards for par at 18, winning with style points.

Cink’s 54-hole total of 17-under 199 tied the tournament scoring mark set by Joe Durant in 2021. Cink earned $330,000 for his victory, moved to 19th in the Charles Schwab Cup standings (in only six starts), and afterward said that fans of PGA TOUR Champions can expect to see a lot more of him this fall.

“It feels like it’s a new hurdle to get over,” Cink said. “It’s a new chapter in my competitive life, and I would probably tell you that I thought I might have won before now. This is about my 10th event, and I hadn’t gotten one yet. So it feels good to get No. 1.”

Cink, who spent most of his summer competing on the PGA TOUR, has had his openings on PGA TOUR Champions. In five previous starts this season, he had finished outside of the top 10 only once.

Cink won in his 10th career start on the 50-and-over tour. He became the 22nd player to win on each of the PGA Tour’s three tours — the PGA Tour, PGA Tour Champions and Korn Ferry Tour.

His first PGA TOUR Champions victory!@StewartCink has won the @AllyChallenge 🏆 pic.twitter.com/p1C36NZ2dG — PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) August 25, 2024