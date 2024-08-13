Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

Top photo by Clyde Click | Front page image by David Berding/Getty Images
THE FLATS – Matt Kuchar comes up short in bid to win at Wyndham Championship, extend his playoff streak … Christo Lamprecht ties for 29th at Korn Ferry Tour stop in Nebraska … More details below in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.
KUCHAR COMES UP SHORT, COMPLETES FINAL ROUND MONDAY MORNING
The Wyndham Championship crowned a winner Sunday night. But the final round at Sedgefield Country Club was not over.
In a tournament marked by a tropical storm, a quadruple bogey collapse and a Sunday that saw three different rounds being played, the golf gods offered one final twist.
Playing in the final group with the sun setting, Matt Kuchar opted not to finish the 18th hole and to return Monday morning to conclude his final round.
Round 2 was suspended due to darkness and concluded Sunday morning. With a split-tee start and no re-grouping in Rounds 3 and 4, Kuchar played in the final group in both rounds. His final-round group teed off at 3:21 p.m. ET.
Seventeen holes later, at approximately 8:15 p.m. – two minutes after the sun had set – Kuchar hit the first tee shot in his group on hole 18 (a hook into the left pine straw) in near-darkness. The group ahead of him, which included Wyndham leader and eventual winner Aaron Rai, was still in the fairway. At 11-under par, Kuchar was six shots back of Rai.
Play was suspended after all three players in Kuchar’s group – including Chad Ramey and Max Greyserman – hit their tee shots. All three players were given the option to finish on Monday. The CBS broadcast announced that according to chief referee Ken Tackett, Kuchar said he would finish Monday. Kuchar walked up his ball and marked it, 212 yards away from the hole. Both Ramey and Greyserman completed their rounds.
Editor’s note: Kuchar completed his round with a par at the 18th hole Monday morning. See the completion of his round below in social media section.
Matt Kuchar’s FedEx Cup Playoff streak refuses to die without a fight and aces were wild at 2024 Wyndham Championship https://t.co/NRMxHC2Fcu pic.twitter.com/GFjkeD6IRY
— Golfweek (@golfweek) August 11, 2024
COMPETITION ROUND-UP
PGA Tour
Needing to win in order to advance to the FedEx Cup playoffs, Matt Kuchar found himself in the lead unto the third round of his second straight event, but faded to a tie for 12th place during a 36-hole Sunday at the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, N.C.
Kuchar opened the weather-delayed tournament with 64s on Friday and Saturday to get to 12-under-par after 36 holes. He birdied three holes on the front side to make the turn at 15-under-par led by two shots, but bogeyed three holes on the back for a 70 to fall back, then added a 71 in the final round.
The former Tech All-American had tied for third place at the 3M Open two weeks ago in an effort to secure his first PGA Tour win since 2018.
Vince Whaley opened with a 65 but was unable sustain his momentum and finished in 63rd place. Chesson Hadley and Stewart Cink missed the cut.
Thus, no Yellow Jackets have qualified for the FedEx Cup playoffs for the first time since their inception in 2008.
Clean card for the solo leader 💪
Matt Kuchar shoots back-to-back rounds of 64 to lead by one @WyndhamChamp. pic.twitter.com/rXWz3kAhmh
— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 11, 2024
Matt Kuchar’s FedEx Cup Playoff streak refuses to die without a fight and aces were wild at 2024 Wyndham Championship https://t.co/NRMxHC2Fcu pic.twitter.com/GFjkeD6IRY
— Golfweek (@golfweek) August 11, 2024
*****
Korn Ferry Tour
Christo Lamprecht fired a 4-under-par score of 280 to tie for 29th place at the Pinnacle Bank Championship in Omaha, Neb., while Richy Werenski tied for 53rd at even-par 284.
Chris Petefish, Paul Haley II and Seth Reeves all missed the cut, while Ollie Schniederjans withdrew.
The Korn Ferry Tour wraps up its regular season this week with the Magnit Championship in Jackson Township, N.J. The top 75 players on the points list will advance to the Korn Ferry Tour playoffs. Reeves (No. 40), Werenski (No. 51) and Ross Steelman (No. 42) are currently inside the top 75.
*****
PGA Tour Champions
David Duval tied for 64th place at last weekend’s Boeing Classic, posting a 6-over-par score of 222 at The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge in Snoqualmie, Wash. The tour moves to Canada this week for the Rogers Charity Classic in Calgary, Alberta.
PGA Tour Champions leaderboard
UPCOMING EVENTS
- PGA Tour: FedEx St. Jude Championship • August 15-18, 2024 • TPC Southwind • Memphis, Tenn. • Purse: $20M • FedEx Cup points: 2,000
- Korn Ferry Tour: Magnit Championship • August 15-18, 2024 • Metedeconk National Golf Club • Jackson Township, N.J. • Purse: $1M • KFT points: 500
- PGA Tour Champions: Rogers Classic • August 16-18, 2024 • Canyon Meadows Golf & Country Club • Calgary, Alberta, Canada • Purse: $2.4M
- PGA Tour Americas: Elk Ridge Saskatchewan Open • August 15-18, 2024 • Elk Ridge Resort • Waskesiu Lake, Sask. • Purse: $225K • Fortinet Cup points: 500
- Asian Tour/International Series: Black Mountain Championship • October 17-20, 2024 • Black Mountain Golf Club • Thailand • Purse: $2M
- LIV Golf Series: Greenbrier • August 16-18, 2024 • The Old White Course at The Greenbrier • White Sulfur Springs, W.Va. • Purse: $25M
- GPro Tour: Chatmoss Championship • August 13-15, 2024 • Chatmoss Country Club • Martinsville, Va. • Purse: $68,125
#PROJACKETS ON SOCIAL MEDIA
🚨Full video of Matt Kuchar finishing up the 18th and his post round comments from today. pic.twitter.com/fcufv6xV3S
— NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) August 12, 2024
51 years ago, Chi Chi Rodriguez won @WyndhamChamp in a Monday finish
Perhaps in homage, Matt Kuchar will do the same
Kuchar on cart headed to range, final prep for 8 am restart .. playing 72nd hole, current T12 pic.twitter.com/7RpPv7RGdb
— Kevin Prise (@PGATOURKevin) August 12, 2024
Last-minute stop on putting green for Matt Kuchar before Monday finish @WyndhamChamp
Was only player to make FedExCup Playoffs for first 17 iterations .. will fall just short in 2024, but gave it his all pic.twitter.com/T1MQbcREmX
— Kevin Prise (@PGATOURKevin) August 12, 2024
Kuchar headed out to 18 fairway to complete @WyndhamChamp
Second and third rounds at Sedgefield were completed Sunday .. final round will be completed shortly Monday pic.twitter.com/0upZfNx1VN
— Kevin Prise (@PGATOURKevin) August 12, 2024
Second shot hit, Kuchar heads to green to complete his 72nd hole @WyndhamChamp pic.twitter.com/HcxCyR51N9
— Kevin Prise (@PGATOURKevin) August 12, 2024
Kuchar finishes up with a par and a T12 @WyndhamChamp
Handshakes of appreciation .. moves up 10 spots to No. 103 on FedExCup Playoffs and Eligibility Points List, huge for his top-125 status
Smattering of patrons appreciate as well pic.twitter.com/c3oZyWkXwh
— Kevin Prise (@PGATOURKevin) August 12, 2024
Kuchar meets assembled media .. apologizes to those who had to return for Monday finish (was just a small group of staff + media). Felt like bogey would have been best case if finished Sunday (had minimal time to assess options from well left of 18 fairway as darkness crept in) pic.twitter.com/rMoUG8NbzS
— Kevin Prise (@PGATOURKevin) August 12, 2024
PLAYER PLAYER LAST WEEK DATA ANDERS ALBERTSON
Hometown: Woodstock, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play FedEx Cup points ranking: 236
YTD earnings: $8,760
KFT points ranking: 126
YTD earnings (KFT): $14,525
Career earnings (PGAT): $556,905
Career earnings (KFT): $929,956
STEWART CINK
Hometown: Florence, Ala.
Residence: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 1995
Years at Georgia Tech: 1991-95
Status: PGA Tour/PGA Tour Champions
PGA Tour
Wyndham Championship
missed cut
Schwab Cup points ranking: 24
YTD Earnings (Champions): $144,315
Career earnings (Champions): $787,185
FedEx Cup points ranking: 171
YTD earnings (PGA Tour): $273,786
Career earnings (PGA Tour): $43,800,650
WILL DICKSON
Hometown: Providence, R.I.
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2021
Years at Georgia Tech: 2017-21
Status: Developmental tours
Did not play GPro Points ranking: 20
YTD Earnings (GPro): $4,797
Career earnings (GPro): $59,704
Points ranking (KFT): 193
YTD earnings (KFT): $4,538
Points ranking (FET): 154
YTD earnings (FET): $2,571
DAVID DUVAL
Hometown: Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Residence: Denver, Colo.
Turned pro: 1993
Years at Georgia Tech: 1989-93
Status: PGA Tour Champions
PGA Tour Champions
Boeing Classic
T-64
Schwab Cup Points ranking: 47
YTD earnings (Champions): $251,181
Career earnings (Champions): $545,141
Career earnings (PGAT): $18,983,931
J.T. GRIFFIN
Hometown: Wilson, N.C.
Residence: Marietta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Fortinet Cup points: n/a
YTD earnings (Canada): n/a
Career earnings (Canada): $29,836
Career earnings (KFT): $187,056
CHESSON HADLEY
Hometown: Raleigh, N.C.
Turned pro: 2010
Years at Georgia Tech: 2006-10
Status: PGA Tour
PGA Tour
Wyndham Championship
missed cut
FedEx Cup points ranking: 136
YTD earnings: $515,103
Career earnings: $12,239,163
SHUN YAT HAK
Hometown: Hong Kong
Turned pro: 2013
Years at Georgia Tech: 2012-13
Status: PGA Tour China
Did not play Fortinet Cup points: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: ¥251,305
PAUL HALEY II
Hometown: Dallas, Texas
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: PGA Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
Pinnacle Bank Championship
missed cut
FedEx Cup points: 204
YTD earnings (PGA Tour): $9,160
KFT points ranking: 203
YTD earnings (KFT): $9,160
Career earnings (PGAT): $837,353
Career earnings (KFT): $1,098,205
CONNOR HOWE
Hometown: Ogden, Utah
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2023
Years at Georgia Tech: 2018-23
Status: PGA Tour Canada
Did not play KFT points ranking: 155
YTD earnings (KFT): $32,406
Fortinet Cup points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings (Canada): $n/a
MATT KUCHAR
Hometown:
Lake Mary, Fla.
Residence: Sea Island, Ga.
Turned pro: 2000
Years at Georgia Tech: 1997-2000
Status: PGA Tour
PGA Tour
Wyndham Championship
T-12
FedEx Cup points ranking: 103
YTD earnings: $1,028,556
Career earnings (PGAT): $59,787,247
CHRISTO LAMPRECHT
Hometown: George, South Africa
Turned pro: 2024
Years at Georgia Tech: 2000-24
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
Pinnacle Bank Championship
T-29
KFT points ranking: 134
YTD earnings: $32,300
Career earnings (KFT): $32,300
ANDY MAO
Hometown: Johns Creek, Ga.
Turned pro: 2024
Years at Georgia Tech: 2020-24
Status: developmental tours
Did not play GPro points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
LARRY MIZE
Residence: Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 1980
Years at Georgia Tech: 1975-79
Status: PGA Tour Champions
Did not play Schwab Cup points ranking: 112
YTD earnings: $10,863
Career earnings (Champions): $5,166,866
Career earnings (PGAT): $7,947,092
ANDY OGLETREE
Hometown: Little Rock, Miss.
Residence: Roswell, Ga.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: Asian Tour
Did not play LIV standings: 31
YTD earnings (LIV): $1,897,317
Order of Merit (Asian Tour): 52
YTD earnings (Asian Tour): $20,300
Career earnings (LIV): $2,724,375
CHRIS PETEFISH
Hometown: Danville, Calif.
Turned pro: 2018
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
Pinnacle Bank Championship
missed cut
KFT Points ranking: 161
YTD earnings (KFT): $20,239
Career earnings (KFT): $342,455
Career earnings (PGA Tour Canada): $21,118
SETH REEVES
Hometown: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
Pinnacle Bank Championship
missed cut
KFT points ranking: 40
YTD earnings (KFT): $154,619
Career earnings (PGAT): $649,622
Career earnings (KFT): $780,736
LUKE SCHNIEDERJANS
Hometown: Powder Springs, Ga.
Residence: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: MacKenzie Tour/Forme Tour
Did not play Fortinet Cup points: 65
YTD earnings (Americas): $4,736
Career earnings (Canada): $46,844
OLLIE SCHNIEDERJANS
Hometown: Powder Springs, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
Pinnacle Bank Championship
WD
KFT Points ranking: 92
YTD earnings: $70,649
Career earnings (KFT): $636,359
Career earnings (PGAT): $3,879,653
BEN SMITH
Hometown: Novi, Mich.
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2022
Years at Georgia Tech: 2018-22
Status: developmental tours
Did not play GPro points ranking: 36
YTD earnings: $4,490
ROSS STEELMAN
Hometown: Columbia, Mo.
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2023
Years at Georgia Tech: 2021-23
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play KFT points ranking: 42
YTD earnings (KFT): $145,141
Career earnings (KFT): $169,262
TYLER STRAFACI
Hometown: Davie, Fla.
Residence: Davie, Fla.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: none
Did not play Fortinet Cup points: 114
YTD earnings (Canada): $789
Career earnings (PGAT Americas): $45,681
YTD earnings (GPro Tour): $1,112
Career earnings (PGA Tour): $21,111
Career earnings (Canada): $12,970
CAMERON TRINGALE
Hometown: Laguna Niguel, Calif.
Turned pro: 2009
Years at Georgia Tech: 2005-09
Status: LIV Golf/Asian Tour
Did not play LIV standings: 30
YTD Earnings (LIV): $2,169,975
YTD earnings (Asian Tour): n/a
Career earnings (LIV): $8,550,825
Career earnings (PGAT): $17,310,004
RICHY WERENSKI
Hometown: South Hadley, Mass.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-14
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
Pinnacle Bank Championship
T-53
FedEx Cup points ranking: n/a
KFT points ranking: 51
YTD earnings (KFT): $65,960
YTD earnings (PGA Tour): $57,000
Career earnings (KFT): $560,426
Career earnings (PGAT): $6,765,035
VINCENT WHALEY
Hometown: McKinney, Texas
Residence: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2017
Years at Georgia Tech: 2013-17
Status: PGA Tour
PGA Tour
Wyndham Championship
63rd
FedEx Cup points ranking: 121
YTD earnings (PGA Tour): $282,284
Career earnings (PGA Tour): $2,928,093
KFT points ranking: 107
YTD earnings (KFT): $206,369
Career earnings (KFT): $350,642