Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

Top photo by Clyde Click | Front page image by David Berding/Getty Images

THE FLATS – Matt Kuchar comes up short in bid to win at Wyndham Championship, extend his playoff streak … Christo Lamprecht ties for 29th at Korn Ferry Tour stop in Nebraska … More details below in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.

KUCHAR COMES UP SHORT, COMPLETES FINAL ROUND MONDAY MORNING

The Wyndham Championship crowned a winner Sunday night. But the final round at Sedgefield Country Club was not over.

In a tournament marked by a tropical storm, a quadruple bogey collapse and a Sunday that saw three different rounds being played, the golf gods offered one final twist.

Playing in the final group with the sun setting, Matt Kuchar opted not to finish the 18th hole and to return Monday morning to conclude his final round.

Round 2 was suspended due to darkness and concluded Sunday morning. With a split-tee start and no re-grouping in Rounds 3 and 4, Kuchar played in the final group in both rounds. His final-round group teed off at 3:21 p.m. ET.

Seventeen holes later, at approximately 8:15 p.m. – two minutes after the sun had set – Kuchar hit the first tee shot in his group on hole 18 (a hook into the left pine straw) in near-darkness. The group ahead of him, which included Wyndham leader and eventual winner Aaron Rai, was still in the fairway. At 11-under par, Kuchar was six shots back of Rai.

Play was suspended after all three players in Kuchar’s group – including Chad Ramey and Max Greyserman – hit their tee shots. All three players were given the option to finish on Monday. The CBS broadcast announced that according to chief referee Ken Tackett, Kuchar said he would finish Monday. Kuchar walked up his ball and marked it, 212 yards away from the hole. Both Ramey and Greyserman completed their rounds.

Editor’s note: Kuchar completed his round with a par at the 18th hole Monday morning. See the completion of his round below in social media section.

