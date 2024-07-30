Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

Front page photo by David Berding/Getty Images | Top photo by Charles Laberge/LIV Golf

THE FLATS – Matt Kuchar takes lead deep into final round of the 3M Open … Andy Ogletree leads deep into final round of LIV Golf UK … More details below in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.

KUCHAR GATHERS MOMENTUM WITH TIE FOR 3RD IN 3M OPEN

Matt Kuchar trailed by as many as three strokes Sunday in the 3M Open but approached the 18th tee with a chance to extend an impressive streak.

It was a methodical grind to reach that point. Kuchar, part of a final group that included Maverick McNealy and eventual winner Jhonattan Vegas, was worked over by the TPC Twin Cities course throughout the day. But all three were among the cast of characters who delivered one of the better finishes in tournament history.

The best finish here came during the first 3M Open in 2019, when Bryson DeChambeau eagled No. 18 and thought he was in the driver’s seat — only to watch Matthew Wolff sink a 26-foot putt to match his eagle and leapfrog him for the championship in front of an energized crowd.

That was a blockbuster of an ending. This year’s version was more suspenseful.

Kuchar was part of a four-way tie for the lead with five holes to play, and the tournament rose toward a crescendo. Kuchar, who shot 63 on Saturday, was the veteran of the group. McNealy also fired a 63 on Saturday to challenge the leaders. Tour rookie Max Greyserman, the clubhouse leader at 16-under after his own 63 on Sunday, played table tennis to pass the time while the final groups finished up. And then there was Vegas, baby, who closed with a 70 to win by a stroke.

Kuchar, one stroke back with a hole to play, saw his tee shot on 18 veer left, landing near the cart path. That took away the option of going for the green in two. Once he reached the green, he had an 18-foot putt for birdie that would have pulled him into a brief tie for the lead, but it faded left of the cup. On the final stroke of the tournament, Vegas rolled in a 3-footer to win.

“Our group was kind of give-or-take all day, it seemed like,” Kuchar said. “It was a fun vibe just in our group and to have the great crowds that were out here certainly made it more exciting.”

It’s been 5 Years, 6 Months, and 15 Days since Matt Kuchar’s last TOUR win. He wants to change that today. pic.twitter.com/u9FAb5LnRS — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 28, 2024

Quick birdie for Matt Kuchar! He grabs the solo lead early @3MOpen. pic.twitter.com/emkRI8eTI6 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 28, 2024

“Golf gets fun when you have a chance on Sundays and I am looking forward to having a good time out there.” Matt Kuchar spoke with @Amanda_Balionis on what it would mean to win the @3MOpen pic.twitter.com/NTohlj48Kr — Golf on CBS ⛳ (@GolfonCBS) July 27, 2024

OGLETREE DOES ABOUT FACE AT LIV EVENT IN LONDON

Two years ago, Andy Ogletree was part of the inaugural LIV Golf field in London. It did not go well for the American. Fighting through hip and back injuries that had lingered from the previous year, he finished in last place and was left scrambling for playing opportunities.

This week, Ogletree once again is playing a LIV Golf event in England, and he once again is bouncing back from injury. But his position on the leaderboard has done an about-face through the first two rounds at LIV Golf UK by JCB.

Shooting a bogey-free 6-under 65, Ogletree is at 12 under and will take a two-shot lead entering Sunday’s final round at JCB Golf and Country Club. On the team side, Smash GC and Legion XIII share a four-shot lead over Ogletree’s HyFlyers GC, Stinger GC and Torque GC.

Not only is Ogletree seeking his first LIV Golf title and the biggest victory of his young career, he also hopes to complete an amazing redemption story.

“Complete the journey,” said Ogletree, who joined Phil Mickelson’s HyFlyers after earning a LIV Golf spot this season as the 2023 International Series champion. “It’s been a crazy road.

“I don’t know exactly what it will mean. We’ll see. But for now, just focus on tomorrow, focus on taking care of the things that I can control, and we’ll go from there.”

Ogletree, forced to adjust his swing this season to compensate for an injured left wrist, can’t afford to look too far ahead because his closest pursuers are two of LIV Golf’s top players.

Been an incredible change of fate for Andy Ogletree since his first #LIVGolf start 2 years ago in England. Now takes a 2-shot lead entering final round #LIVGolf UK and is 18 holes away from biggest win of his young career. I asked him about it👇 pic.twitter.com/QQh6RL6UZ2 — Mike McAllister (@thegolfeditor) July 27, 2024