Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – It’s been 15 years since Stewart Cink won The Open Championship … Andy Ogletree makes his Open debut after missing out in 2020 … Christo Lamprecht and Richy Werenski enjoy big weekends on the Korn Ferry Tour … More details below in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.
CINK RECALLS 2009 OPEN CHAMPIONSHIP
Fifteen years ago, Stewart Cink, one of the most affable, kind and sincere humans, let alone golfers, became one of sport’s biggest villains for defeating sentimental favorite Tom Watson in a playoff at Turnberry to win the British Open and be crowned Champion Golfer of the Year. Virtually everyone but Cink’s immediate family was rooting for the 59-year-old eight-time major champion to have one more moment of glory. Cink was a James Bond villain except he succeeded in making the kill.
Cink, three behind with a round to go, birdied the final hole from 16 feet before Watson bogeyed it to fall into a tie. The former then dominated the four-hole play-off, winning it by six strokes, for the high point of a career which has brought five Ryder Cup caps, most recently in 2010, and four winning Presidents Cup appearances.
Fifteen years later, he still hears about it all the time. During an interview in Detroit at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, he told a local interviewer, “More often than not, people are saying why did you have to beat Tom Watson, my favorite golfer. To me it feels like it was yesterday, I know it was a lot longer than yesterday, and it’s a pretty fresh memory in people’s mind too.”
Cink, 51, is still battling to play with the big boys while dipping in from time to time to play the senior circuit. He took a stroll down memory lane last month from seat 3B of his Delta Airlines flight home to Atlanta from Buffalo after competing in the RBC Canadian Open and trying to qualify for the U.S. Open in Final Qualifying.
Stewart Cink British Open Q&A: The 2009 champ recalls Tom Watson’s big mistake and more https://t.co/MLL9S8cHbP pic.twitter.com/DTTmFV9qXX
— Golfweek (@golfweek) July 15, 2024
OGLETREE MAKES OPEN DEBUT AFTER GIVING UP EXEMPTION IN 2020
The winner of the 2019 US Amateur title and part of the victorious Walker Cup team at Royal Liverpool shortly afterwards, Andy Ogletree was the low amateur in finishing joint 34th at The Masters the following April, but by turning professional in the wake of that he lost his Open exemption.
He now makes his debut in the Championship off the Federation Ranking list at the end of May, a new category offering five spots at Royal Troon. He had hip surgery in 2021, but the following season joined LIV Golf, which gave him access to the Asian Tour’s international series of events.
Ogletree won by four strokes in Egypt with a closing 62, then last year added further victories by three in Qatar and by seven over Ian Poulter at Close House in Northumberland. It made him their Order of Merit champion and Asian Tour Player of the Year. He made his PGA Championship debut this May.
Good luck to @HyFlyers_GC’s @PhilMickelson and @andy_ogletree in the 152nd Open Championship. This year, the event returns to Royal Troon in Troon, South Ayrshire, Scotland and runs through Sunday, July 21. pic.twitter.com/4yQlc1A5wd
— Bunkers in Baghdad (@bunkerstweets) July 15, 2024
WERENSKI STRADDLING LINE BETWEEN PGA TOUR, KORN FERRY TOUR
PGA TOUR and Korn Ferry Tour winner Richy Werenski opened in 9-under 63 to tie the 18-hole tournament scoring record and TPC Colorado course record at The Ascendant presented by Blue. This is the first 18-hole lead/co-lead in a Korn Ferry Tour event.
Werenski withdrew from the PGA Tour’s ISCO Championship to compete in The Ascendant, and is currently No. 50 in the Korn Ferry Tour standings after tying for 13th place. He has conditional status on the PGA Tour after finishing No. 158 in the FedEx Cup fall standings in 2023.
“It was a tough decision,” said Werenski on the decision to play The Ascendant instead of the ISCO Championship. “I played last week at John Deere (Classic) and I was just thinking about all week, what I was going to do the rest of the year because I was in Kentucky (ISCO Championship) and Barracuda (Championship), so kind of just figured I’d probably be kicking myself if I didn’t play out here. I’ve got a good chance to get a card this year.”
Werenski on playing both the PGA TOUR and Korn Ferry Tour this season: “It’s a pretty bad spot to be. It’s hard because you don’t know if you’re going to get in out on the big tour and if you do, it’s last minute and then you’ve got to make a decision. It’s like it almost would be easier if I had no status on that tour and I just knew I had to play out here. It’s new for me. It’s the first time I’ve ever had to deal with it. There’s always guys who deal with this. For me it’s been tough, but I just kind of made the decision I’m going to stick it out out here and give it my all out on this tour.”
#PROJACKETS
Our @werenskir opens round 2 today on top of the leaderboard at The Ascendant https://t.co/fP20ZnIegO
— Georgia Tech Golf (@GTGolf) July 12, 2024
CINK DISAPPOINTED IN NOT BEING NAMED RYDER CUP CAPTAIN
During Tuesday’s press conference to introduce Keegan Bradley as next year’s U.S. Ryder Cup captain, PGA of America President John Lindert described a streamlined and relatively quick selection process.
“Came to a pretty quick decision,” Lindert said before calling Bradley a “slam dunk” candidate from an unspecified list of potential captains.
One of the names thought to be on that list was Stewart Cink, a five-time Ryder Cup player and a vice captain at last year’s matches for Zach Johnson in Rome.
“I’m disappointed that I wasn’t chosen to be the captain, of course. I was really hoping to be in that role,” Cink said Tuesday at the Genesis Scottish Open. “I love the United States and I love the players. I have so much respect for the players and the Ryder Cup, and Keegan has great energy and he’s playing great. He’ll do a really good job. I know he wants a team win and his roots being there in New England, he’ll be a great captain.”
“I’m disappointed that I wasn’t chosen to be the captain of course. I was really hoping to be in that role.”
Stewart Cink reacts to Keegan Bradley’s Ryder Cup selection with @RexHoggardGC. pic.twitter.com/WSZhdOaySi
— Golf Today (@GCGolfToday) July 9, 2024
COMPETITION ROUND-UP
PGA Tour
Stewart Cink, one of three Yellow Jackets in the field for the Open Championship this week, tuned up by competing in the Genesis Scottish Open in North Berwick, tying for 62nd place at 4-under-par 276.
Cink, who won the Open in 2009, David Duval, the 2001 Open champion, and Andy Ogletree, who made the field due to his International Golf Federation ranking, are competing at Royal Troon this week.
Chesson Hadley and Vince Whaley both competed in the ISCO Championship, the PGA Tour’s alternate event in Kentucky, but both missed the cut. They both are in the field for the Barracuda Championship this week in Truckee, Calif.
*****
Korn Ferry Tour
After missing the cut in his first three events on the Korn Ferry Tour, Christo Lamprecht tied for fifth place last weekend at The Ascendant, which is contested in the Denver, Colo., vicinity. The recent Tech graduate shot 16-under-par 272 at TPC Colorado and earned $32,300.
Richy Werenski tied for 13th place at 14-under-par 274 after grabbing the opening-round last by carding a 63. Werenski sits at No. 50 on the Korn Ferry Tour points list.
Five other Yellow Jackets missed the cut but return to action when the tour moves to Missouri this week for the Price Cutter Charity Championship.
Richy Werenski retakes the lead and is 11-under @AscendantGolf through 12 holes in round 2. pic.twitter.com/yD2MIyzzR7
— Korn Ferry Tour (@KornFerryTour) July 12, 2024
That is one way to play a par 4 😳
Richy Werenski eagles the third hole @AscendantGolf to take a one-stroke lead. pic.twitter.com/9hKeq9sGGd
— Korn Ferry Tour (@KornFerryTour) July 11, 2024
Representing at the top of the leaderboard 👏
Six PGA TOUR U alums finished in the top five across all three tours over the weekend.
Ludvig Åberg – T4 @ScottishOpen @Pierceson_Coody – T2 @ISCOChamp
Matthew Riedel – T2 @AscendantGolf
Christo Lamprecht – T5 @AscendantGolf… pic.twitter.com/ezAQ9uYtQr
— PGA TOUR University (@PGATOURU) July 15, 2024
*****
PGA Tour Champions
David Duval tied for 44th place (286, +6) at the Kaulig Companies Championship in Akron, Ohio. The tour takes this weekend off while some of its members compete in The Open Championship (Duval, Stewart Cink) at Royal Troon and resumes next week with The Senior Open Championship in Carnoustie, Scotland.
PGA Tour Champions leaderboard
*****
LIV Golf Series
Cameron Tringale tied for 27th place at 6-over-par 219, and Andy Ogletree tied for 42nd at 10-over-par 223 last weekend at the LIV Golf Series event at Real Valderrama in Andalucia, Spain.
The series resumes in two weeks with its event in the United Kingdom.
UPCOMING EVENTS
- PGA Tour: The Open Championship • July 11-14, 2024 • Royal Troon • South Ayrshire, Scotland • Purse: $17M • FedEx Cup points:7500
- PGA Tour: Barracuda Championship • July 11-14, 2024 • Tahoe Mountain Club • Truckee, Calif. • Purse: $4M • FedEx Cup points: 300
- Korn Ferry Tour: Price Cutter Charity Championship • July 18-21, 2024 • Highland Springs Country Club • Springfield, Mo. • Purse: $1M • KFT points: 500
- PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship • July 25-28, 2024 • Carnoustie Golf Club • Carnoustie, Scotland • Purse: $2.85M
- PGA Tour Americas: Bromont Open • July 18-21, 2024 • Golf Chateau-Bromont • Bromont Quebec • Purse: $225K • Fortinet Cup points: 500
- Asian Tour/International Series: International Series England • August 8-11, 2024 • Foxhills (Longcross Course) • England • Purse: $2M
- LIV Golf Series: United Kingdom • July 26-28, 2024 • JCB Golf & Country Club • Great Britain • Purse: $25M
- GPro Tour: Greenville Open • August 7-9, 2024 • Brook Valley Country Club • Greenville, N.C. • Purse: $68,125
#PROJACKETS ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Stewart Cink and Dan Bradbury joined local children in a beach clean as part of the European Tour group’s Green Drive initiative.#GenesisScottishOpen | #RolexSeries pic.twitter.com/mHzEAaD7j8
— DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) July 15, 2024
p>
Some recent content to keep you busy on this summer Friday. A mini 🧵:@KylePorterCBS, @bschneider126, and @cicioCASTRO joined @AndyTFE to discuss the biggest questions in golf right now.
Listen: https://t.co/LKDD8ghal7
— Fried Egg Golf (@fried_egg_golf) July 5, 2024
Stinger SZN … 🐝😮💨
Tutorial coming soon … 👀@Andy_Ogletree | #HyFlyersGC pic.twitter.com/92JjH9bTKe
— HyFlyers GC (@HyFlyers_GC) July 11, 2024
View this post on Instagram
PLAYER PLAYER LAST WEEK DATA ANDERS ALBERTSON
Hometown: Woodstock, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: PGA Tour
PGA Tour
Rocket Mortgage Classic
missed cut
73-70--143 (+1)
FedEx Cup points ranking: 231
YTD earnings: $8,760
KFT points ranking: 126
YTD earnings (KFT): $14,525
Career earnings (PGAT): $556,905
Career earnings (KFT): $929,956
STEWART CINK
Hometown: Florence, Ala.
Residence: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 1995
Years at Georgia Tech: 1991-95
Status: PGA Tour/PGA Tour Champions
PGA Tour
Genesis Scottish Open
T-62
66-67-70-73--276 (-4)
Schwab Cup points ranking: 24
YTD Earnings (Champions): $144,315
Career earnings (Champions): $787,185
FedEx Cup points ranking: 169
YTD earnings (PGA Tour): $251,719
Career earnings (PGA Tour): $43,778,583
WILL DICKSON
Hometown: Providence, R.I.
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2021
Years at Georgia Tech: 2017-21
Status: Developmental tours
Did not play GPro Points ranking: 20
YTD Earnings (GPro): $4,797
Career earnings (GPro): $59,704
Points ranking (KFT): 193
YTD earnings (KFT): $4,538
Points ranking (FET): 154
YTD earnings (FET): $2,571
DAVID DUVAL
Hometown: Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Residence: Denver, Colo.
Turned pro: 1993
Years at Georgia Tech: 1989-93
Status: PGA Tour Champions
PGA Tour Champions
Kaulig Companies Championship
T-44
75-69-73-69--286 (+6)
Schwab Cup Points ranking: 47
YTD earnings (Champions): $251,181
Career earnings (Champions): $545,141
Career earnings (PGAT): $18,983,931
J.T. GRIFFIN
Hometown: Wilson, N.C.
Residence: Marietta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Fortinet Cup points: n/a
YTD earnings (Canada): n/a
Career earnings (Canada): $29,836
Career earnings (KFT): $187,056
CHESSON HADLEY
Hometown: Raleigh, N.C.
Turned pro: 2010
Years at Georgia Tech: 2006-10
Status: PGA Tour
PGA Tour
ISCO Championship
missed cut
71-66--137 (-7)
FedEx Cup points ranking: 132
YTD earnings: $515,103
Career earnings: $12,239,163
SHUN YAT HAK
Hometown: Hong Kong
Turned pro: 2013
Years at Georgia Tech: 2012-13
Status: PGA Tour China
Did not play Fortinet Cup points: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: ¥251,305
PAUL HALEY II
Hometown: Dallas, Texas
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play FedEx Cup points: 223
YTD earnings (PGA Tour): $9,160
KFT points ranking: 205
YTD earnings (KFT): $9,160
Career earnings (PGAT): $837,353
Career earnings (KFT): $1,090,275
CONNOR HOWE
Hometown: Ogden, Utah
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2023
Years at Georgia Tech: 2018-23
Status: PGA Tour Canada
Korn Ferry Tour
The Ascendant
missed cut
68-74--142 (-2)
KFT points ranking: 159
YTD earnings (KFT): $27,131
Fortinet Cup points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings (Canada): $n/a
MATT KUCHAR
Hometown:
Lake Mary, Fla.
Residence: Sea Island, Ga.
Turned pro: 2000
Years at Georgia Tech: 1997-2000
Status: PGA Tour
PGA Tour
Rocket Mortgage Classic
T-25
70-68-71-69--278 (-10)
FedEx Cup points ranking: 140
YTD earnings: $550,656
Career earnings (PGAT): $59,309,347
CHRISTO LAMPRECHT
Hometown: George, South Africa
Turned pro: 2024
Years at Georgia Tech: 2000-24
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
The Ascendant
T-5
70-64-72-66--272 (-16)
KFT points ranking: 128
YTD earnings: $32,300
Career earnings (KFT): $32,300
ANDY MAO
Hometown: Johns Creek, Ga.
Turned pro: 2024
Years at Georgia Tech: 2020-24
Status: developmental tours
Did not play GPro points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
LARRY MIZE
Residence: Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 1980
Years at Georgia Tech: 1975-79
Status: PGA Tour Champions
Did not play Schwab Cup points ranking: 112
YTD earnings: $10,863
Career earnings (Champions): $5,166,866
Career earnings (PGAT): $7,947,092
ANDY OGLETREE
Hometown: Little Rock, Miss.
Residence: Roswell, Ga.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: Asian Tour
LIV Golf Series
Andalucia
T-42
78-70-75--223 (+10)
LIV standings: 28
YTD earnings (LIV): $1,864,417
Order of Merit (Asian Tour): 52
YTD earnings (Asian Tour): $20,300
Career earnings (LIV): $2,829,500
CHRIS PETEFISH
Hometown: Danville, Calif.
Turned pro: 2018
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
The Ascendant
missed cut
73-76--149 (+5)
KFT Points ranking: 154
YTD earnings (KFT): $20,239
Career earnings (KFT): $342,455
Career earnings (PGA Tour Canada): $21,118
SETH REEVES
Hometown: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
The Ascendant
missed cut
72-70--142 (-2)
KFT points ranking: 32
YTD earnings (KFT): $154,619
Career earnings (PGAT): $649,622
Career earnings (KFT): $780,736
LUKE SCHNIEDERJANS
Hometown: Powder Springs, Ga.
Residence: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: MacKenzie Tour/Forme Tour
Did not play Fortinet Cup points: 65
YTD earnings (Americas): $4,736
Career earnings (Canada): $46,844
OLLIE SCHNIEDERJANS
Hometown: Powder Springs, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
The Ascendant
missed cut
75-73--148 (+4)
KFT Points ranking: 104
YTD earnings: $52,500
Career earnings (KFT): $618,210
Career earnings (PGAT): $3,879,653
BEN SMITH
Hometown: Novi, Mich.
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2022
Years at Georgia Tech: 2018-22
Status: developmental tours
Did not play GPro points ranking: 36
YTD earnings: $4,490
ROSS STEELMAN
Hometown: Columbia, Mo.
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2023
Years at Georgia Tech: 2021-23
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
The Ascendant
missed cut
72-77--149 (+5)
KFT points ranking: 39
YTD earnings (KFT): $119,511
Career earnings (KFT): $143,362
TYLER STRAFACI
Hometown: Davie, Fla.
Residence: Davie, Fla.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: none
Did not play Fortinet Cup points: 114
YTD earnings (Canada): $789
Career earnings (PGAT Americas): $45,681
YTD earnings (GPro Tour): $1,112
Career earnings (PGA Tour): $21,111
Career earnings (Canada): $12,970
CAMERON TRINGALE
Hometown: Laguna Niguel, Calif.
Turned pro: 2009
Years at Georgia Tech: 2005-09
Status: LIV Golf/Asian Tour
LIV Golf Series
Andalucia
T-27
76-70-73--219 (+6)
LIV standings: 32
YTD Earnings (LIV): $2,048,025
YTD earnings (Asian Tour): n/a
Career earnings (LIV): $9,043,173
Career earnings (PGAT): $17,310,004
RICHY WERENSKI
Hometown: South Hadley, Mass.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-14
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
The Ascendant
T-13
63-73-73-65--274 (-14)
FedEx Cup points ranking: 192
KFT points ranking: 50
YTD earnings (KFT): $65,960
YTD earnings (PGA Tour): $57,000
Career earnings (KFT): $560,426
Career earnings (PGAT): $6,765,035
VINCENT WHALEY
Hometown: McKinney, Texas
Residence: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2017
Years at Georgia Tech: 2013-17
Status: PGA Tour
PGA Tour
ISCO Championship
missed cut
73-68--141 (-3)
FedEx Cup points ranking: 166
YTD earnings (PGA Tour): $282,284
Career earnings (PGA Tour): $2,928,093
Korn Ferry Tour points ranking: 81
YTD earnings (KFT): $206,369
Career earnings (KFT): $350,642