Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – Matt Kuchar posts a solid finish at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, racing to make the FedEx Cup playoffs … Richy Werenski earns a high finish on the Korn Ferry Tour … More details below in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.

COMPETITION ROUND-UP

PGA Tour

Matt Kuchar earned a top-25 finish and Vince Whaley played the weekend at the Rocket Mortgage Classic last weekend in Detroit, Mich.

Kuchar turned in a 10-under-par 278 to tie for 25th place and has made the cut in five of his last six events. The only player to reach the FedEx Cup playoffs every year since they began in 2007, he sits No. 140 in the FedEx Cup points list and has five more events to try and extend that streak to 18, beginning this week at the John Deere Classic.

Whaley was the only other Jackets (out of five competitors) to make the cut, tying for 57th place. He joins Kuchar, Anders Albertson, Stewart Cink, Chesson Hadley and Richy Werenski at the John Deere Classic this weekend.

PGA Tour leaderboard

#PROJACKETS

What a finish!

Matt Kuchar drains a 45-foot walk-off birdie putt at Rocket Mortgage https://t.co/XacOdXZt4e — Georgia Tech Golf (@GTGolf) June 30, 2024

A birdie is a birdie, no matter how you draw it up 👏 Matt Kuchar holes it at the turn! pic.twitter.com/DMx1lyq9fh — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 27, 2024

*****

Korn Ferry Tour

Seven Yellow Jackets competed last weekend at the Memorial Health Championship in Springfield, Ill., but only two advanced to the weekend. Richy Werenski, who has conditional status on the PGA Tour, has competed mostly on the Korn Ferry Tour, and tied for 16th last weekend with an 18-under-par total of 266. Ross Steelman tied for 56th place at 11-under-par 273.

Seth Reeves, the highest-ranked Yellow Jacket on the Korn Ferry points list at No. 32, missed the cut along with Paul Haley II, Ollie Schniederjans, Connor Howe and Christo Lamprecht.

The tour moves to Colorado this week for The Ascendant.

Korn Ferry Tour leaderboard

*****

LIV Golf Series

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HyFlyers GC (@hyflyers_gc)