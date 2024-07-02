Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – Matt Kuchar posts a solid finish at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, racing to make the FedEx Cup playoffs … Richy Werenski earns a high finish on the Korn Ferry Tour … More details below in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.
COMPETITION ROUND-UP
PGA Tour
Matt Kuchar earned a top-25 finish and Vince Whaley played the weekend at the Rocket Mortgage Classic last weekend in Detroit, Mich.
Kuchar turned in a 10-under-par 278 to tie for 25th place and has made the cut in five of his last six events. The only player to reach the FedEx Cup playoffs every year since they began in 2007, he sits No. 140 in the FedEx Cup points list and has five more events to try and extend that streak to 18, beginning this week at the John Deere Classic.
Whaley was the only other Jackets (out of five competitors) to make the cut, tying for 57th place. He joins Kuchar, Anders Albertson, Stewart Cink, Chesson Hadley and Richy Werenski at the John Deere Classic this weekend.
#PROJACKETS
What a finish!
Matt Kuchar drains a 45-foot walk-off birdie putt at Rocket Mortgage https://t.co/XacOdXZt4e
— Georgia Tech Golf (@GTGolf) June 30, 2024
A birdie is a birdie, no matter how you draw it up 👏
Matt Kuchar holes it at the turn! pic.twitter.com/DMx1lyq9fh
— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 27, 2024
*****
Korn Ferry Tour
Seven Yellow Jackets competed last weekend at the Memorial Health Championship in Springfield, Ill., but only two advanced to the weekend. Richy Werenski, who has conditional status on the PGA Tour, has competed mostly on the Korn Ferry Tour, and tied for 16th last weekend with an 18-under-par total of 266. Ross Steelman tied for 56th place at 11-under-par 273.
Seth Reeves, the highest-ranked Yellow Jacket on the Korn Ferry points list at No. 32, missed the cut along with Paul Haley II, Ollie Schniederjans, Connor Howe and Christo Lamprecht.
The tour moves to Colorado this week for The Ascendant.
*****
LIV Golf Series
UPCOMING EVENTS
- PGA Tour: John Deere Classic • July 4-7, 2024 • TPC Deere Run • Silvis, Ill. • Purse: $8M • FedEx Cup points: 500
- Korn Ferry Tour: The Ascendant • July 11-14, 2024 • TPC Colorado • Berthoud, Colo. • Purse: $1M • KFT points: 500
- PGA Tour Champions: Kaulig Companies Championship • July 11-14, 2024 • Firestone Country Club • Akron, Ohio • Purse: $3.5M
- PGA Tour Americas: Explore NB Open • July 11-14, 2024 • Mactaquac Golf Course • Fredericton, New Brunswick • Purse: $225K • Fortinet Cup points: 500
- Asian Tour/International Series: International Series Morocco • July 4-7, 2024 • Royal Golf Dar Es Salam • Morocco • Purse: $2M
- LIV Golf Series: Andalucia • July 12-14, 2024 • Real Club Valderrama • Sotogrande, Spain • Purse: $25M
- GPro Tour: Greenville Open • August 7-9, 2024 • Brook Valley Country Club • Greenville, N.C. • Purse: $68,125
#PROJACKETS ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Oldest player in the field:
51-year-old Stewart Cink
🤝
Youngest player in the field:
15-year-old Miles Russell
Golf knows no age. pic.twitter.com/9zjOyWa1c5
— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 26, 2024
Golf is a heck of a game.
51-year-old Stewart Cink and 15-year old Miles Russell met in Detroit. They’re both playing in the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
— Brad Galli (@BradGalli) June 28, 2024
Three #PROJACKETS greats join up on pro-am day at the @RocketClassic in Detroit –
Kuuch, #Megatron and @chessonhadley pic.twitter.com/BnHEuDyvwh
— Georgia Tech Golf (@GTGolf) June 25, 2024
PLAYER PLAYER LAST WEEK DATA ANDERS ALBERTSON
Hometown: Woodstock, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: PGA Tour
PGA Tour
Rocket Mortgage Classic
missed cut
73-70--143 (+1)
FedEx Cup points ranking: 231
YTD earnings: $8,760
KFT points ranking: 126
YTD earnings (KFT): $14,525
Career earnings (PGAT): $556,905
Career earnings (KFT): $929,956
STEWART CINK
Hometown: Florence, Ala.
Residence: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 1995
Years at Georgia Tech: 1991-95
Status: PGA Tour/PGA Tour Champions
PGA Tour
Rocket Mortgage Classic
missed cut
74-73--147 (+5)
Schwab Cup points ranking: 24
YTD Earnings (Champions): $144,315
Career earnings (Champions): $787,185
FedEx Cup points ranking: 170
YTD earnings (PGA Tour): $210,115
Career earnings (PGA Tour): $43,736,979
WILL DICKSON
Hometown: Providence, R.I.
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2021
Years at Georgia Tech: 2017-21
Status: Developmental tours
Did not play GPro Points ranking: 20
YTD Earnings (GPro): $4,797
Career earnings (GPro): $59,704
Points ranking (KFT): 193
YTD earnings (KFT): $4,538
Points ranking (FET): 154
YTD earnings (FET): $2,571
DAVID DUVAL
Hometown: Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Residence: Denver, Colo.
Turned pro: 1993
Years at Georgia Tech: 1989-93
Status: PGA Tour Champions
Did not play Schwab Cup Points ranking: 51
YTD earnings (Champions): $164,798
Career earnings (Champions): $458,088
Career earnings (PGAT): $18,983,931
J.T. GRIFFIN
Hometown: Wilson, N.C.
Residence: Marietta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Fortinet Cup points: n/a
YTD earnings (Canada): n/a
Career earnings (Canada): $29,836
Career earnings (KFT): $187,056
CHESSON HADLEY
Hometown: Raleigh, N.C.
Turned pro: 2010
Years at Georgia Tech: 2006-10
Status: PGA Tour
PGA Tour
Rocket Mortgage Classic
missed cut
71-70--141 (-1)
FedEx Cup points ranking: 133
YTD earnings: $463,903
Career earnings: $12,187,963
SHUN YAT HAK
Hometown: Hong Kong
Turned pro: 2013
Years at Georgia Tech: 2012-13
Status: PGA Tour China
Did not play Fortinet Cup points: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: ¥251,305
PAUL HALEY II
Hometown: Dallas, Texas
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: PGA Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
Memorial Health Championship
missed cut
71-66--137 (-5)
FedEx Cup points: 223
YTD earnings (PGA Tour): $9,160
KFT points ranking: 205
YTD earnings (KFT): $9,160
Career earnings (PGAT): $837,353
Career earnings (KFT): $1,090,275
CONNOR HOWE
Hometown: Ogden, Utah
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2023
Years at Georgia Tech: 2018-23
Status: PGA Tour Canada
Korn Ferry Tour
Memorial Health Championship
missed cut
68-70--138 (-4)
KFT points ranking: 154
YTD earnings (KFT): $27,131
Fortinet Cup points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings (Canada): $n/a
MATT KUCHAR
Hometown:
Lake Mary, Fla.
Residence: Sea Island, Ga.
Turned pro: 2000
Years at Georgia Tech: 1997-2000
Status: PGA Tour
PGA Tour
Rocket Mortgage Classic
T-25
70-68-71-69--278 (-10)
FedEx Cup points ranking: 140
YTD earnings: $550,656
Career earnings (PGAT): $59,309,347
CHRISTO LAMPRECHT
Hometown: George, South Africa
Turned pro: 2024
Years at Georgia Tech: 2000-24
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
Memorial Health Championship
missed cut
68-72--140 (-2)
KFT points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings (KFT): n/a
ANDY MAO
Hometown: Johns Creek, Ga.
Turned pro: 2024
Years at Georgia Tech: 2020-24
Status: developmental tours
GPro Tour
Mimosa Open
missed cut
69-66--135 (-5)
GPro points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
LARRY MIZE
Residence: Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 1980
Years at Georgia Tech: 1975-79
Status: PGA Tour Champions
Did not play Schwab Cup points ranking: 112
YTD earnings: $10,863
Career earnings (Champions): $5,166,866
Career earnings (PGAT): $7,947,092
ANDY OGLETREE
Hometown: Little Rock, Miss.
Residence: Roswell, Ga.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: Asian Tour
Did not play LIV standings: 28
YTD earnings (LIV): $1,735,750
Order of Merit (Asian Tour): 52
YTD earnings (Asian Tour): $20,300
Career earnings (LIV): $2,211,000
CHRIS PETEFISH
Hometown: Danville, Calif.
Turned pro: 2018
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play KFT Points ranking: 132
YTD earnings (KFT): $20,239
Career earnings (KFT): $342,455
Career earnings (PGA Tour Canada): $21,118
SETH REEVES
Hometown: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
Memorial Health Championship
missed cut
68-68--136 (-8)
KFT points ranking: 32
YTD earnings (KFT): $154,619
Career earnings (PGAT): $649,622
Career earnings (KFT): $780,736
LUKE SCHNIEDERJANS
Hometown: Powder Springs, Ga.
Residence: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: MacKenzie Tour/Forme Tour
Did not play Fortinet Cup points: 65
YTD earnings (Americas): $4,736
Career earnings (Canada): $46,844
OLLIE SCHNIEDERJANS
Hometown: Powder Springs, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
Memorial Health Championship
missed cut
70-68--138 (-4)
KFT Points ranking: 97
YTD earnings: $52,500
Career earnings (KFT): $618,210
Career earnings (PGAT): $3,879,653
BEN SMITH
Hometown: Novi, Mich.
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2022
Years at Georgia Tech: 2018-22
Status: developmental tours
Did not play GPro points ranking: 36
YTD earnings: $4,490
ROSS STEELMAN
Hometown: Columbia, Mo.
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2023
Years at Georgia Tech: 2021-23
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
Memorial Health Championship
T-56
66-67-71-69--273 (-11)
KFT points ranking: 38
YTD earnings (KFT): $119,511
Career earnings (KFT): $143,362
TYLER STRAFACI
Hometown: Davie, Fla.
Residence: Davie, Fla.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: none
Did not play Fortinet Cup points: 114
YTD earnings (Canada): $789
Career earnings (PGAT Americas): $45,681
YTD earnings (GPro Tour): $1,112
Career earnings (PGA Tour): $21,111
Career earnings (Canada): $12,970
CAMERON TRINGALE
Hometown: Laguna Niguel, Calif.
Turned pro: 2009
Years at Georgia Tech: 2005-09
Status: LIV Golf/Asian Tour
Did not play LIV standings: 32
YTD Earnings (LIV): $1,880,925
YTD earnings (Asian Tour): n/a
Career earnings (LIV): $7,932,775
Career earnings (PGAT): $17,310,004
RICHY WERENSKI
Hometown: South Hadley, Mass.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-14
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
Memorial Health Championship
T-16
65-68-69-64--266 (-18)
FedEx Cup points ranking: 192
KFT points ranking: 52
YTD earnings (KFT): $65,960
YTD earnings (PGA Tour): $57,000
Career earnings (KFT): $545,735
Career earnings (PGAT): $6,765,035
VINCENT WHALEY
Hometown: McKinney, Texas
Residence: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2017
Years at Georgia Tech: 2013-17
Status: PGA Tour
PGA Tour
Rocket Mortgage Classic
T-57
70-68-71-73--282 (-6)
FedEx Cup points ranking: 162
YTD earnings (PGA Tour): $282,284
Career earnings (PGA Tour): $2,928,093
Korn Ferry Tour points ranking: 81
YTD earnings (KFT): $206,369
Career earnings (KFT): $350,642