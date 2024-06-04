Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – It’ll be a Yellow Jacket foursome in Pinehurst after three #ProJackets make it through final qualifying Monday … Matt Kuchar tries out 0-degree putter to fit his reverse-armlock style … David Duval delivers career-best finish on PGA Tour Champions … More details below in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.
THREE JACKETS MAKE IT THROUGH FINAL U.S. OPEN QUALIFYING
Georgia Tech sophomore Hiroshi Tai will have company in Pinehurst next week after three Yellow Jacket pros made it through final qualifying tournaments Monday for the 124th U.S. Open championship.
Tai earned an exemption last week as a result of winning the NCAA Championship in Carlsbad, Calif., but that made him only the first Jacket in the field. Thirteen Tech pros entered final qualifying at five different sites Monday, and Matt Kuchar, Chris Petefish and Chesson Hadley all qualified.
Kuchar was the medalist at Bear’s Best in Jupiter, Fla., pacing the field with rounds of 70-67 (137, -7) and earning one of the five available spots. The nine-time PGA Tour winner will compete in his 21st U.S. Open next week.
Petefish, in his second full season on the Korn Ferry Tour, was one of six Yellow Jackets competing at the team’s home course, the Golf Club of Georgia in Alpharetta. He came away with one of the three available spots there as co-medalist (13-under-par 131), and was the only professional to qualify at that site, joining amateurs Jackson Buchanan and Frederik Kjettrup.
Hadley tied for fourth and grabbed one of the seven spots available at the Duke University Golf Club in Durham, N.C., posting a 4-under-par total of 136. The Raleigh, N.C., native will compete in his fourth U.S. Open.
Among the Jackets who came up short Monday were Korn Ferry Tour player Connor Howe (-11), who finished fourth in Alpharetta and is the first alternate. Ollie Schniederjans (-9), Andy Ogletree (-7), Christo Lamprecht (even) and Aidan Kramer (+1) also failed to qualify.
Cameron Tringale and Tyler Strafaci were among those who did not advance in Jupiter, Fla., while Stewart Cink came up short in Ridgeway, Ontario and Vince Whaley didn’t make it in Columbus, Ohio.
Ticket punched 🎟️
Chris Petefish will tee it up in his first @USOpenGolf after successfully qualifying today in Alpharetta. pic.twitter.com/uL4RlT2IME
— Korn Ferry Tour (@KornFerryTour) June 4, 2024
#TeamPM’s Ryan Gerard and Chesson Hadley are playing together in the longest day of golf. Coming down to the final holes as they look to qualify for the @usopengolf. pic.twitter.com/GftBbqx5kc
— Peter Millar (@petermillar) June 3, 2024
That was a close one!
Matt Kuchar remains as the solo leader. pic.twitter.com/8f0tAnuF4e
— Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) November 5, 2023
KUCHAR TRIES OUT 0-DEGREE PUTTER
Golf is a game of trends, especially as it relates to putting. Over the last several years, the armlock putting style has soared in popularity.
But Matt Kuchar is reversing the trend, and now he has a putter to match his style.
Kuchar is using a unique Bettinardi prototype putter specifically designed for Kuchar’s reverse-armlock putting style, meaning his hands sit behind the golf ball at address. That grip and stroke style necessitates a putter with zero degrees of loft because Kuchar adds loft with his stroke. A standard putter is lofted between two and five degrees, but if Kuchar used that much loft with his hands positioned behind the golf ball, the putter would have far too much effective loft, launching the ball in the air and causing it to bounce too much. A putter with zero degrees of loft helps him offset the stroke style and achieve a quicker roll.
Kuchar, who has deployed a reverse-armlock style since 2021, wanted a putter that measured 40.5 inches so the end of the grip nestled against his inner right forearm. He also wanted to boost stability, feel and acoustics with the putter.
With that in mind, Kuchar looked to Bettinardi, who has built his putters since the early 2000s.
Matt Kuchar and @BettinardiGolf have been working on a prototype putter he’ll debut at Colonial. Aluminum core places more mass towards the perimeter to mitigate face rotation. pic.twitter.com/cz9PtOmGix
— Jonathan Wall (@jonathanrwall) May 22, 2024
COMPETITION ROUND-UP
PGA Tour
Stewart Cink, Vince Whaley and Chesson Hadley played the weekend North of the border at the RBC Canadian Open. Cink tied for 27th place with a 2-under-par score of 275, while Whaley tied for 33rd at 276 (-4) and Hadley tied for 51st at 279 (-1).
Matt Kuchar missed the cut in Canada, but is the only Yellow Jacket with a spot in the field for this week’s signature event, the Memorial Tournament in Dublin, Ohio.
There are no former Jackets currently within the top 125 on the FedEx Cup points list.
Cink-ing it from WAY downtown! 💥@StewartCink is T6 after a 52-foot birdie putt @RBCCanadianOpen. pic.twitter.com/C9rIfxekK4
— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 30, 2024
*****
Korn Ferry Tour
Richy Werenski and Seth Reeves delivered solid performances last weekend at the UNC Health Championship in Raleigh, N.C. Werenski, playing events on both the PGA Tour and Korn Ferry Tour in2024, tied for 29th place at even-par 280, while Reeves tied for 48th place at 282 (+2).
Ross Steelman, who remains Tech’s highest-ranked player on the tour at No. 31, missed the cut as did Paul Haley II, Connor Howe and Chris Petefish.
All but Steelman are in the field for this week’s BMW Charity Pro-Am in Greer, S.C.
*****
PGA Tour Champions
David Duval turned in the highest finish of his PGA Tour Champions career last weekend, tying for third place at the Principal Charity Classic in Des Moines, Iowa. At one point tied for the lead in the final round Sunday, the 13-time PGA Tour winner posted a 17-under-par score of 199, four strokes behind winner Ernie Els.
PGA Tour Champions leaderboard
What a week for @David59Duval!
His T3 in Iowa is the best finish of his PGA TOUR Champions career 💪 pic.twitter.com/Sx3fjZZJJ5
— PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) June 3, 2024
*****
PGA Tour Americas
Several Yellow Jackets took part in various qualifying tournaments to gain eligibility for the second half of the 2024 tour, all of which will take place in Canada.
GPro Tour member Ben Smith and Andy Mao, who competed as an amateur after concluding his eligibility at Tech in May, both failed to qualify in Dothan, Ala., while GPro Tour member Will Dickson came up short in Ocala, Fla. Luke Schniederjans, who closed the Latin America swing with two top-25 finishes in his last three events, was unable to qualify in Litchfield Park, Ariz.
UPCOMING EVENTS
- PGA Tour: The Memorial Tournament • June 6-9, 2024 • Muirfield Village Golf Club • Dublin, Ohio • Purse: $20M • FedEx Cup points: 700
- Korn Ferry Tour: BMW Charity Pro-Am • June 6-9, 2024 • Thornblade Club • Greer, S.C. • Purse: $1M • KFT points: 500
- PGA Tour Champions: American Family Insurance Championship • June 7-9, 2024 • University Ridge Golf Club • Madison, Wis. • Purse: $2.4M
- PGA Tour Americas: The Beachlands Victoria Open • June 20-23, 2024 • Uplands Golf Club • Victoria, British Colombia • Purse: $225K • Fortinet Cup points: 500
- Asian Tour/International Series: Kolon Korea Open Golf • June 20-23, 2024 • Woo Jeong Hills Country Club • Korea • Purse: $1.4M KSW
- LIV Golf Series: Houston • June 7-9, 2024 • Golf Club of Houston • Houston, Texas • Purse: $25M
- GPro Tour: Colonial Classic • June 11-13, 2024 • Colonial Country Club • Thomasville, N.C. • Purse: $68,125
#PROJACKETS ON SOCIAL MEDIA
51 years old and still grinding!
Looking to earn his 24th #USOpen start, Stewart Cink is one of 66 players competing for 7 spots at Cherry Hill Club in Canada.
Scores: https://t.co/KWQ4ZGLTHc pic.twitter.com/zwYW88N2Cm
— U.S. Open (@usopengolf) June 3, 2024
The pride of South Africa 🇿🇦
Aldrich Potgieter and Christo Lamprecht take on golf’s longest day with a shot in play @usopengolf. pic.twitter.com/9vhd8CyOPf
— Korn Ferry Tour (@KornFerryTour) June 3, 2024
PLAYER PLAYER LAST WEEK DATA ANDERS ALBERTSON
Hometown: Woodstock, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play FedEx Cup points ranking: 283
YTD earnings: $8,760
KFT points ranking: 126
YTD earnings (KFT): $14,525
Career earnings (PGAT): $556,905
Career earnings (KFT): $929,956
STEWART CINK
Hometown: Florence, Ala.
Residence: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 1995
Years at Georgia Tech: 1991-95
Status: PGA Tour/PGA Tour Champions
PGA Tour
RBC Canadian Open
T-27
70-66-72-67--275 (-5)
Schwab Cup points ranking: 24
YTD Earnings (Champions): $144,315
Career earnings (Champions): $787,185
FedEx Cup points ranking: 167
YTD earnings (PGA Tour): $210,115
Career earnings (PGA Tour): $43,736,979
WILL DICKSON
Hometown: Providence, R.I.
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2021
Years at Georgia Tech: 2017-21
Status: Developmental tours
PGA Tour Americas
Q-School Ocala, Fla.
T-41 (dnq)
69-78-73-68--288 (even)
GPro Points ranking: 20
YTD Earnings (GPro): $4,797
Career earnings (GPro): $59,704
Points ranking (KFT): 193
YTD earnings (KFT): $4,538
Points ranking (FET): 154
YTD earnings (FET): $2,571
DAVID DUVAL
Hometown: Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Residence: Denver, Colo.
Turned pro: 1993
Years at Georgia Tech: 1989-93
Status: PGA Tour Champions
PGA Tour Champions
Principal Charity Classic
T-3
67-65-67--199 (-17)
Schwab Cup Points ranking: 51
YTD earnings (Champions): $164,798
Career earnings (Champions): $458,088
Career earnings (PGAT): $18,983,931
J.T. GRIFFIN
Hometown: Wilson, N.C.
Residence: Marietta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Fortinet Cup points: n/a
YTD earnings (Canada): n/a
Career earnings (Canada): $29,836
Career earnings (KFT): $187,056
CHESSON HADLEY
Hometown: Raleigh, N.C.
Turned pro: 2010
Years at Georgia Tech: 2006-10
Status: PGA Tour
PGA Tour
RBC Canadian Open
T-51
71-69-69-70--279 (-1)
FedEx Cup points ranking: 127
YTD earnings: $463,903
Career earnings: $12,187,963
SHUN YAT HAK
Hometown: Hong Kong
Turned pro: 2013
Years at Georgia Tech: 2012-13
Status: PGA Tour China
Did not play Fortinet Cup points: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: ¥251,305
PAUL HALEY II
Hometown: Dallas, Texas
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: PGA Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
UNC Health Championship
missed cut
72-76--148 (+8)
FedEx Cup points: 221
YTD earnings (PGA Tour): $9,160
KFT points ranking: 192
YTD earnings (KFT): $9,160
Career earnings (PGAT): $837,353
Career earnings (KFT): $1,086,525
CONNOR HOWE
Hometown: Ogden, Utah
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2023
Years at Georgia Tech: 2018-23
Status: PGA Tour Canada
Korn Ferry Tour
UNC Health Championship
missed cut
76-76--152 (+12)
KFT points ranking: 175
YTD earnings (KFT): $12,110
Fortinet Cup points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings (Canada): $n/a
MATT KUCHAR
Hometown:
Lake Mary, Fla.
Residence: Sea Island, Ga.
Turned pro: 2000
Years at Georgia Tech: 1997-2000
Status: PGA Tour
PGA Tour
RBC Canadian Open
missed cut
75-73--148 (+8)
FedEx Cup points ranking: 165
YTD earnings: $197,276
Career earnings (PGAT): $58,955,967
LARRY MIZE
Residence: Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 1980
Years at Georgia Tech: 1975-79
Status: PGA Tour Champions
Did not play Schwab Cup points ranking: 112
YTD earnings: $10,863
Career earnings (Champions): $5,166,866
Career earnings (PGAT): $7,947,092
ANDY OGLETREE
Hometown: Little Rock, Miss.
Residence: Roswell, Ga.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: Asian Tour
Did not play LIV standings: 28
YTD earnings (LIV): $1,608,000
Order of Merit (Asian Tour): 52
YTD earnings (Asian Tour): $20,300
Career earnings (LIV): $2,083,250
CHRIS PETEFISH
Hometown: Danville, Calif.
Turned pro: 2018
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
UNC Health Championship
missed cut
68-76--144 (+4)
KFT Points ranking: 132
YTD earnings (KFT): $20,239
Career earnings (KFT): $342,455
Career earnings (PGA Tour Canada): $21,118
SETH REEVES
Hometown: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
UNC Health Championship
T-48
67-72-76-67--282 (+2)
KFT points ranking: 73
YTD earnings (KFT): $60,549
Career earnings (PGAT): $649,622
Career earnings (KFT): $686,576
LUKE SCHNIEDERJANS
Hometown: Powder Springs, Ga.
Residence: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: MacKenzie Tour/Forme Tour
PGA Tour Americas
Q-School Ocala, Fla.
T-73 (dnq)
73-74-69-75--293 (+5)
Fortinet Cup points: 65
YTD earnings (Americas): $4,736
Career earnings (Canada): $46,844
OLLIE SCHNIEDERJANS
Hometown: Powder Springs, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play KFT Points ranking: 112
YTD earnings: $28,830
Career earnings (KFT): $589,540
Career earnings (PGAT): $3,879,653
BEN SMITH
Hometown: Novi, Mich.
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2022
Years at Georgia Tech: 2018-22
Status: developmental tours
PGA Tour Americas
Q-School Dothan, Ala.
T-46 (dnq)
69-69-72-77--287 (-1)
GPro points ranking: 36
YTD earnings: $2,595
ROSS STEELMAN
Hometown: Columbia, Mo.
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2023
Years at Georgia Tech: 2021-23
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
UNC Health Championship
missed cut
70-73--143 (+3)
KFT points ranking: 31
YTD earnings (KFT): $100,793
Career earnings (KFT): $124,914
TYLER STRAFACI
Hometown: Davie, Fla.
Residence: Davie, Fla.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: none
Did not play Fortinet Cup points: 114
YTD earnings (Canada): $789
Career earnings (PGAT Americas): $45,681
YTD earnings (GPro Tour): $1,112
Career earnings (PGA Tour): $21,111
Career earnings (Canada): $12,970
NICHOLAS THOMPSON
Hometown: Coral Springs, Fla.
Turned pro: 2005
Years at Georgia Tech: 2001-05
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play KFT points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings (KFT): $922,294
Career earnings (PGAT): $5,729,551
CAMERON TRINGALE
Hometown: Laguna Niguel, Calif.
Turned pro: 2009
Years at Georgia Tech: 2005-09
Status: LIV Golf/Asian Tour
Did not play LIV standings: 32
YTD Earnings (LIV): $1,484,050
YTD earnings (Asian Tour): n/a
Career earnings (LIV): $7,535,898
Career earnings (PGAT): $17,310,004
RICHY WERENSKI
Hometown: South Hadley, Mass.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-14
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
UNC Health Championship
T-29
72-68-72-68--280 (even)
FedEx Cup points ranking: 191
KFT points ranking: 56
YTD earnings (KFT): $65,960
YTD earnings (PGA Tour): $57,000
Career earnings (KFT): $518,875
Career earnings (PGAT): $6,765,035
VINCENT WHALEY
Hometown: McKinney, Texas
Residence: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2017
Years at Georgia Tech: 2013-17
Status: PGA Tour
PGA Tour
RBC Canadian Open
T-33
68-69-69-70--276 (-4)
FedEx Cup points ranking: 160
YTD earnings (PGA Tour): $261,124
Career earnings (PGA Tour): $2,906,933
Korn Ferry Tour points ranking: 81
YTD earnings (KFT): $206,369
Career earnings (KFT): $350,642