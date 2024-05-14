Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – Andy Ogletree will be the Yellow Jackets’ lone representative in the second major of the 2024 season, the PGA Championship in Louisville, Ky. … Chesson Hadley bags top-10 finish at the Myrtle Beach Classic … More details below in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.
OGLETREE HEADS TO LOUISVILLE FOR THE PGA CHAMPIONSHIP
Georgia Tech will have one alumnus in the PGA Championship this week, the second major on the pro golf schedule for 2024. Andy Ogletree earned a spot by virtue of his top three International Federation ranking, which he earned by finishing at the top of the Asian Tour and International Series Order of Merit in 2023.
It will be Ogletree’s first start at the PGA Championship, and he has a berth in the Open Championship later this summer by virtue of his International Federation ranking.
His best finish in the LIV Golf Series this year has been a tie for third at LIV Golf Adelaide, and he currently sits 28th in the individual standings. He earned his spot in LIV Golf after finishing atop the 2023 International Series standings on the Asian Tour. Ogletree’s only major starts came in 2020 by virtue of his U.S. Amateur win the year before.
COMPETITION ROUND-UP
PGA Tour
Matt Kuchar was the only Yellow Jacket to compete in the Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte, N.C., last weekend’s signature event on the PGA Tour, and the 9-time winner tied for 34th place.
About 180 miles Southeast of Charlotte, Chesson Hadley shot four rounds in the 60s and earned a top-10 finish at the Myrtle Beach Championship, posting a 14-under-par total of 270. It was Hadley’s first top-10 of 2024 in a non-team event (he tied for 8th at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans) and first since a pair of T-7s last fall.
Anders Albertson also made the cut at Myrtle Beach, his first made cut of 2024, tying for 63rd place, at 283 (-1). Richy Werenski (-1) missed the cut.
*****
PGA Tour Champions
Stewart Cink earned his third top-5 finish on the PGA Tour Champions last weekend when he tied for third place at the Regions Tradition, the first major on the senior circuit. In hissecond season splitting time between the PGA Tour and the senior tour, Cink posted his sixth career top-10 finish with a 14-under-par score of 274, three shots off the lead. David Duval tied for 52nd at 3-over-par 291.
PGA Tour Champions leaderboard
*****
GProTour
Will Dickson tied for 25th place at last week’s Forest Oaks Classic in Greensboro, N.C., posting a 6-under-par score of 210 in his fourth start of 2024. He stands No. 20 on the tour’s Empact Cup points list. Ben Smith (142, -2) missed the cut.
The next event on the schedule is the Albermarle Classic, May 23-24, in Hertford, N.C.
UPCOMING EVENTS
- PGA Tour: PGA Championship • May 16-19, 2024 • Valhalla Golf Club • Louisville, Ky. • Purse: tba • FedEx Cup points: 750
- Korn Ferry Tour: AdventHealth Championship • May 16-19, 2024 • Blue Hills Country Club • Kansas City, Mo. • Purse: $1M • KFT points: 500
- PGA Tour Champions: KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship • May 23-26, 2024 • Harbor Shores Resort • Benton Harbor, Mich. • Purse: $3.5M
- PGA Tour Americas: Inter Rapidisimo Golf Championship • May 16-19, 2024 • Club El Rincon de Cajica • Bogota, Colombia • Purse: $225K • Fortinet Cup points: 500
- Asian Tour/International Series: Kolon Korea Open Golf • June 20-23, 2024 • Woo Jeong Hills Country Club • Korea • Purse: $1.4M KSW
- LIV Golf Series: Houston • June 7-9, 2024 • Golf Club of Houston • Houston, Texas • Purse: $25M
- GPro Tour: Albermarle Classic • May 23-25, 2024 • Albemarle Plantation • Hertford, N.C. • Purse: $68,125
#PROJACKETS ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Hometown: Woodstock, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: PGA Tour
PGA Tour
Myrtle Beach Classic
T-63
68-71-72-72--283 (-1)
FedEx Cup points ranking: 283
YTD earnings: $8,760
KFT points ranking: 126
YTD earnings (KFT): $14,525
Career earnings (PGAT): $556,905
Career earnings (KFT): $929,956
STEWART CINK
Hometown: Florence, Ala.
Residence: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 1995
Years at Georgia Tech: 1991-95
Status: PGA Tour/PGA Tour Champions
PGA Tour Champions
Regions Tradition
T-3
70-68-70-66--274 (-14)
Schwab Cup points ranking: 24
YTD Earnings (Champions): $144,315
Career earnings (Champions): $787,185
FedEx Cup points ranking: 169
YTD earnings (PGA Tour): $67,645
Career earnings (PGA Tour): $43,526,864
WILL DICKSON
Hometown: Providence, R.I.
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2021
Years at Georgia Tech: 2017-21
Status: Developmental tours
GPro Tour
Forest Oaks Classic
74-65-71--210 (-6)
GPro Points ranking: 20
YTD Earnings (GPro): $4,797
Career earnings (GPro): $59,704
Points ranking (KFT): 193
YTD earnings (KFT): $4,538
Points ranking (FET): 154
YTD earnings (FET): $2,571
DAVID DUVAL
Hometown: Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Residence: Denver, Colo.
Turned pro: 1993
Years at Georgia Tech: 1989-93
Status: PGA Tour Champions
PGA Tour Champions
Regions Tradition
T-52
74-71-73-73--291 (+3)
Schwab Cup Points ranking: 84
YTD earnings (Champions): $38,506
Career earnings (Champions): $331,796
Career earnings (PGAT): $18,983,931
J.T. GRIFFIN
Hometown: Wilson, N.C.
Residence: Marietta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Fortinet Cup points: n/a
YTD earnings (Canada): n/a
Career earnings (Canada): $29,836
Career earnings (KFT): $187,056
CHESSON HADLEY
Hometown: Raleigh, N.C.
Turned pro: 2010
Years at Georgia Tech: 2006-10
Status: PGA Tour
PGA Tour
Myrtle Beach Classic
T-10
69-67-67-67--270 (-14)
FedEx Cup points ranking: 122
YTD earnings: $441,312
Career earnings: $12,165,371
SHUN YAT HAK
Hometown: Hong Kong
Turned pro: 2013
Years at Georgia Tech: 2012-13
Status: PGA Tour China
Did not play Fortinet Cup points: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: ¥251,305
PAUL HALEY II
Hometown: Dallas, Texas
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play FedEx Cup points: 221
YTD earnings (PGA Tour): $9,160
KFT points ranking: 119
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings (PGAT): $837,353
Career earnings (KFT): $1,078,795
CONNOR HOWE
Hometown: Ogden, Utah
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2023
Years at Georgia Tech: 2018-23
Status: PGA Tour Canada
Did not play KFT points ranking: 146
YTD earnings (KFT): $4,050
Fortinet Cup points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings (Canada): $n/a
MATT KUCHAR
Hometown:
Lake Mary, Fla.
Residence: Sea Island, Ga.
Turned pro: 2000
Years at Georgia Tech: 1997-2000
Status: PGA Tour
PGA Tour
Wells Fargo Championship
T-34
69-72-75-71--287 (+3)
FedEx Cup points ranking: 180
YTD earnings: $197,276
Career earnings (PGAT): $58,955,967
LARRY MIZE
Residence: Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 1980
Years at Georgia Tech: 1975-79
Status: PGA Tour Champions
Did not play Schwab Cup points ranking: 112
YTD earnings: $10,863
Career earnings (Champions): $5,166,866
Career earnings (PGAT): $7,947,092
ANDY OGLETREE
Hometown: Little Rock, Miss.
Residence: Roswell, Ga.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: Asian Tour
Did not play LIV standings: 28
YTD earnings (LIV): $1,608,000
Order of Merit (Asian Tour): 52
YTD earnings (Asian Tour): $20,300
Career earnings (LIV): $2,083,250
CHRIS PETEFISH
Hometown: Danville, Calif.
Turned pro: 2018
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play KFT Points ranking: 111
YTD earnings (KFT): $20,239
Career earnings (KFT): $342,455
Career earnings (PGA Tour Canada): $21,118
SETH REEVES
Hometown: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play KFT points ranking: 96
YTD earnings: $29,750
Career earnings (PGAT): $649,622
Career earnings (KFT): $655,868
LUKE SCHNIEDERJANS
Hometown: Powder Springs, Ga.
Residence: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: MacKenzie Tour/Forme Tour
Did not play Fortinet Cup points: 72
YTD earnings (Canada): $2,576
Career earnings (Canada): $46,844
OLLIE SCHNIEDERJANS
Hometown: Powder Springs, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play KFT Points ranking: 104
YTD earnings: $28,830
Career earnings (KFT): $589,540
Career earnings (PGAT): $3,879,653
BEN SMITH
Hometown: Novi, Mich.
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2022
Years at Georgia Tech: 2018-22
Status: developmental tours
GPro Tour
Forest Oaks Classic
missed cut
72-70--142 (-2)
GPro points ranking: 36
YTD earnings: $2,595
ROSS STEELMAN
Hometown: Columbia, Mo.
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2023
Years at Georgia Tech: 2021-23
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play KFT points ranking: 24
YTD earnings: $95,633
Career earnings (KFT): $119,754
TYLER STRAFACI
Hometown: Davie, Fla.
Residence: Davie, Fla.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: none
Did not play Fortinet Cup points: 114
YTD earnings (Canada): $789
Career earnings (PGAT Americas): $45,681
YTD earnings (GPro Tour): $1,112
Career earnings (PGA Tour): $21,111
Career earnings (Canada): $12,970
NICHOLAS THOMPSON
Hometown: Coral Springs, Fla.
Turned pro: 2005
Years at Georgia Tech: 2001-05
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play KFT points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings (KFT): $922,294
Career earnings (PGAT): $5,729,551
CAMERON TRINGALE
Hometown: Laguna Niguel, Calif.
Turned pro: 2009
Years at Georgia Tech: 2005-09
Status: LIV Golf/Asian Tour
Did not play LIV standings: 32
YTD Earnings (LIV): $1,484,050
YTD earnings (Asian Tour): n/a
Career earnings (LIV): $7,535,898
Career earnings (PGAT): $17,310,004
RICHY WERENSKI
Hometown: South Hadley, Mass.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-14
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
PGA Tour
Myrtle Beach Classic
missed cut
69-72--142 (+1)
FedEx Cup points ranking: 191
KFT points ranking: 48
YTD earnings (KFT): $65,960
YTD earnings (PGA Tour): $57,000
Career earnings (KFT): $512,403
Career earnings (PGAT): $6,765,035
VINCENT WHALEY
Hometown: McKinney, Texas
Residence: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2017
Years at Georgia Tech: 2013-17
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play FedEx Cup points ranking: 154
YTD earnings (PGA Tour): $206,369
Career earnings (PGA Tour): $2,852,178
Korn Ferry Tour points ranking: 119
YTD earnings (KFT): $20,415
Career earnings (KFT): $263,392