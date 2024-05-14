Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – Andy Ogletree will be the Yellow Jackets’ lone representative in the second major of the 2024 season, the PGA Championship in Louisville, Ky. … Chesson Hadley bags top-10 finish at the Myrtle Beach Classic … More details below in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.

OGLETREE HEADS TO LOUISVILLE FOR THE PGA CHAMPIONSHIP

Georgia Tech will have one alumnus in the PGA Championship this week, the second major on the pro golf schedule for 2024. Andy Ogletree earned a spot by virtue of his top three International Federation ranking, which he earned by finishing at the top of the Asian Tour and International Series Order of Merit in 2023.

It will be Ogletree’s first start at the PGA Championship, and he has a berth in the Open Championship later this summer by virtue of his International Federation ranking.

His best finish in the LIV Golf Series this year has been a tie for third at LIV Golf Adelaide, and he currently sits 28th in the individual standings. He earned his spot in LIV Golf after finishing atop the 2023 International Series standings on the Asian Tour. Ogletree’s only major starts came in 2020 by virtue of his U.S. Amateur win the year before.

COMPETITION ROUND-UP

PGA Tour

Matt Kuchar was the only Yellow Jacket to compete in the Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte, N.C., last weekend’s signature event on the PGA Tour, and the 9-time winner tied for 34th place.

About 180 miles Southeast of Charlotte, Chesson Hadley shot four rounds in the 60s and earned a top-10 finish at the Myrtle Beach Championship, posting a 14-under-par total of 270. It was Hadley’s first top-10 of 2024 in a non-team event (he tied for 8th at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans) and first since a pair of T-7s last fall.

Anders Albertson also made the cut at Myrtle Beach, his first made cut of 2024, tying for 63rd place, at 283 (-1). Richy Werenski (-1) missed the cut.

PGA Tour leaderboard

Five birdies on his last seven holes!@ChessonHadley is making moves @MyrtleBeachCl. pic.twitter.com/vxtH23ysrD — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 11, 2024

*****

PGA Tour Champions

Stewart Cink earned his third top-5 finish on the PGA Tour Champions last weekend when he tied for third place at the Regions Tradition, the first major on the senior circuit. In hissecond season splitting time between the PGA Tour and the senior tour, Cink posted his sixth career top-10 finish with a 14-under-par score of 274, three shots off the lead. David Duval tied for 52nd at 3-over-par 291.

PGA Tour Champions leaderboard

A good look at Stewart Cink’s swing on the practice tee before his round at the Regions Tradition. Looks effortless but the ball explodes off the clubface. pic.twitter.com/AG87J726ig — Gregg Dewalt (@GreggDewalt) May 9, 2024

*****

GProTour

Will Dickson tied for 25th place at last week’s Forest Oaks Classic in Greensboro, N.C., posting a 6-under-par score of 210 in his fourth start of 2024. He stands No. 20 on the tour’s Empact Cup points list. Ben Smith (142, -2) missed the cut.

The next event on the schedule is the Albermarle Classic, May 23-24, in Hertford, N.C.

GPro leaderboard