Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – Chesson Hadley and Matt Kuchar were among those PGA Tour players to express happiness with the PGA Tour’s new equity ownership program … Cameron Tringale turns in another solid finish in the LIV Golf Series despite one hiccup … More details below in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.
PGA TOUR PLAYERS REACT TO EQUITY OWNERSHIP PLAN
One of those players who had his phone out and received a memo with good news was Chesson Hadley. Last June, he was the first-round leader at the RBC Canadian Open after Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan stunned the world by announcing the framework agreement with Saudi Arabia’s PIF. Hadley, 36, remarked at the time that he would like to be compensated for his loyalty and the one-time Tour winner, ranked No. 297 and with earnings north of $12 million, was crucified for it.
“I chose the wrong pronoun. I said ‘I’ and people thought I was trying to be like I’m some world hero, golf hero that deserves it. I’m very aware of my career compared to the big fish who have stayed, I’m very aware of that,” he said last week ahead of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson.
“The basement pays pretty good. I have a good view from the basement.”
Hadley was pleased to receive his shares, something he said all players who finished in the top 125 in the FedEx Cup point standings received and noted that he was “blessed to be in the right place at the right time.”
Matt Kuchar, 45, is 10th on the all-time money list with earnings nearing $60 million. He said he’s kept a low-key, head-down approach to the player equity plan.
“It feels like you’re a shareholder now. It’s kind of cool to be an investor in the original new entity, whatever that is,” Kuchar said, but added, “I don’t get real excited until the deal is done, until the money is in your account. I reserve some of the excitement until the deal is done. It’s a nice bonus.”
Kuchar has always been a good soldier for the Tour, willing to do a media interview, shake hands with sponsors, stop by a tent after the round. Asked if being a shareholder will make him more willing to do more, he said, “I feel like I have a good rapport with fans and they like that I smile and I look like I’m enjoying myself out there. I feel like that has gone as far for me financially as good golf has. That’s a way I’m an asset to the Tour. I’m fortunate that fans want to holler my name. Am I going to start a social media presence? I probably have such a tainted view of social media that it would be tough for me to actually be the one that does it, maybe if someone else does it on my behalf, maybe if that helps the PGA Tour and the stock, maybe. It’s a neat incentive to think about it as a shareholder if you can do something to help the Tour, you can also help yourself. It’s an incentive, for sure.”
TRINGALE SHAKES OFF QUAD TO TIE FOR 14TH AT LIV SINGAPORE
Cameron Tringale finished in a tie for 14th at LIV Golf Singapore, despite racking up a disastrous quadruple-bogey nine on the par-5 fourth hole at Sentosa Golf Club. He wasn’t the only one to fall foul of the 587-yard strip, however, with Scott Vincent tripping up via a seven.
Only one other player failed to make par or better on that hole, though (Joaquin Niemann bogeyed it), as 22 birdies and five eagles were recorded in the final round alone. Tringale made up for his error with four birdies and an eagle elsewhere.
COMPETITION ROUND-UP
PGA Tour
Vince Whaley and Chesson Hadley both took turns near the lead at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson last weekend, but in the end, Whaley was the only one of five Yellow Jackets to take home a paycheck.
Hadley birdied five holes in a row and posted a 64 in the opening round, one shot off the lead, but was headed home for the weekend after carding a 73 on Saturday and missing the cut by a stroke.
Whaley, who opened with a 70, followed with rounds of 63-66 to rise into the top 10 on the leaderboard after 54 holes, but shot 72 Sunday and wound up in a tie for 41st.
Stewart Cink, Matt Kuchar and Richy Werenski all missed the cut at TPC Craig Ranch.
The Tour hosts two events this weekend, the Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte, N.C., and the Myrtle Beach Classic in Myrtle Beach, S.C. No former Jackets are playing in Charlotte, but the Myrtle Beach event includes Hadley, Werenski and Anders Albertson. Paul Haley II is an alternate.
*****
PGA Tour Champions
David Duval and Larry Mize posted solid finishes last weekend at the rain-shortened Insperity Invitational in The Woodlands, Texas, Duval tying for 37th place at even-par 144 and Mize tying for 45th at 1-over-par 145.
The Champions circuit has its first major of 2024 this weekend with the Regions Tradition in Birmingham, Ala., with Duval and Stewart Cink in the field.
PGA Tour Champions leaderboard
*****
PGA Tour Americas
Luke Schniederjans and J.T. Griffin both missed the cut at last weekend’s KIA Open in Quito, Ecuador.
The South American portion of the schedule comes to a conclusion this weekend with the Inter Rapidisimo Golf Championship in Bogota, Colombia. The tour then takes a break and resumes in Canada the weekend of June 20-23.
*****
LIV Golf Series
Cameron Tringale continued his solid play on the circuit with a tie for 14th place last weekend in Singapore, posting an 8-under-par total of 204. Andy Ogletree tied for 45th place ac 215 (+2).
The series comes to the United States for its next event in June, but before that, Ogletree will compete in the PGA Championship next week in Louisville, Ky.
UPCOMING EVENTS
- PGA Tour: Wells Fargo Championship • May 9-12, 2024 • Quail Hollow Club • Charlotte, N.C. • Purse: $20M • FedEx Cup points: 700
- PGA Tour: Myrtle Beach Classic • May 9-12, 2024 • The Dunes Golf and Beach Club • Myrtle Beach, S.C. • Purse: $4M • FedEx Cup points: 300
- Korn Ferry Tour: AdventHealth Championship • May 16-19, 2024 • Blue Hills Country Club • Kansas City, Mo. • Purse: $1M • KFT points: 500
- PGA Tour Champions: Regions Tradition • May 9-12, 2024 • Greystone Golf and Country Club • Birmingham, Ala. • Purse: $2.6M
- PGA Tour Americas: KIA Open • May 2-5, 2024 • Quito Tenis y Golf Club • Quito, Ecuador • Purse: $225K • Fortinet Cup points: 500
- Asian Tour/International Series: Kolon Korea Open Golf • June 20-23, 2024 • Woo Jeong Hills Country Club • Korea • Purse: $1.4M KSW
- LIV Golf Series: Houston • June 7-9, 2024 • Golf Club of Houston • Houston, Texas • Purse: $25M
- GPro Tour: Forest Oaks Classic • May 8-10, 2024 • Forest Oaks Country Club • Greensboro, N.C. • Purse: $68,125
#PROJACKETS ON SOCIAL MEDIA
PLAYER PLAYER LAST WEEK DATA ANDERS ALBERTSON
Hometown: Woodstock, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play FedEx Cup points ranking: n/a
KFT points ranking: 126
YTD earnings (KFT): $14,525
Career earnings (PGAT): $512,187
Career earnings (KFT): $929,956
STEWART CINK
Hometown: Florence, Ala.
Residence: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 1995
Years at Georgia Tech: 1991-95
Status: PGA Tour/PGA Tour Champions
PGA Tour
The CJ Cup Byron Nelson
missed cut
71-70--141 (-1)
Schwab Cup points ranking: 32
YTD Earnings (Champions): $144,315
Career earnings (Champions): $631,185
FedEx Cup points ranking: 169
YTD earnings (PGA Tour): $67,645
Career earnings (PGA Tour): $43,526,864
WILL DICKSON
Hometown: Providence, R.I.
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2021
Years at Georgia Tech: 2017-21
Status: Developmental tours
Did not play GPro Points ranking: 18
YTD Earnings (GPro): $3,792
Career earnings (GPro): $58,699
Points ranking (KFT): 193
YTD earnings (KFT): $4,538
Points ranking (FET): 154
YTD earnings (FET): $2,571
DAVID DUVAL
Hometown: Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Residence: Denver, Colo.
Turned pro: 1993
Years at Georgia Tech: 1989-93
Status: PGA Tour Champions
PGA Tour Champions
Insperity Invitational
T-37
73-71--144 (even)
Schwab Cup Points ranking: 88
YTD earnings (Champions): $38,506
Career earnings (Champions): $331,796
Career earnings (PGAT): $18,983,931
J.T. GRIFFIN
Hometown: Wilson, N.C.
Residence: Marietta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
PGA Tour Americas
KIA Open
missed cut
73-74--147 (+3)
Fortinet Cup points: n/a
YTD earnings (Canada): n/a
Career earnings (Canada): $29,836
Career earnings (KFT): $187,056
CHESSON HADLEY
Hometown: Raleigh, N.C.
Turned pro: 2010
Years at Georgia Tech: 2006-10
Status: PGA Tour
PGA Tour
The CJ Cup Byron Nelson
missed cut
64-73--137 (-5)
FedEx Cup points ranking: 128
YTD earnings: $340,312
Career earnings: $12,064,371
SHUN YAT HAK
Hometown: Hong Kong
Turned pro: 2013
Years at Georgia Tech: 2012-13
Status: PGA Tour China
Did not play Fortinet Cup points: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: ¥251,305
PAUL HALEY II
Hometown: Dallas, Texas
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play FedEx Cup points: 221
YTD earnings (PGA Tour): $9,160
KFT points ranking: 119
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings (PGAT): $837,353
Career earnings (KFT): $1,078,795
CONNOR HOWE
Hometown: Ogden, Utah
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2023
Years at Georgia Tech: 2018-23
Status: PGA Tour Canada
Did not play KFT points ranking: 146
YTD earnings (KFT): $4,050
Fortinet Cup points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings (Canada): $n/a
MATT KUCHAR
Hometown:
Lake Mary, Fla.
Residence: Sea Island, Ga.
Turned pro: 2000
Years at Georgia Tech: 1997-2000
Status: PGA Tour
PGA Tour
The CJ Cup Byron Nelson
missed cut
69-69--138 (-4)
FedEx Cup points ranking: 193
YTD earnings: $70,125
Career earnings (PGAT): $58,828,816
LARRY MIZE
Residence: Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 1980
Years at Georgia Tech: 1975-79
Status: PGA Tour Champions
PGA Tour Champions
Insperity Invitational
T-45
72-73--145 (+1)
Schwab Cup points ranking: 112
YTD earnings: $10,863
Career earnings (Champions): $5,166,866
Career earnings (PGAT): $7,947,092
ANDY OGLETREE
Hometown: Little Rock, Miss.
Residence: Roswell, Ga.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: Asian Tour
LIV Golf Singapore
T-45
77-71-67--215 (+2)
LIV standings: 28
YTD earnings (LIV): $1,608,000
Order of Merit (Asian Tour): 52
YTD earnings (Asian Tour): $20,300
Career earnings (LIV): $2,083,250
CHRIS PETEFISH
Hometown: Danville, Calif.
Turned pro: 2018
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play KFT Points ranking: 111
YTD earnings (KFT): $20,239
Career earnings (KFT): $342,455
Career earnings (PGA Tour Canada): $21,118
SETH REEVES
Hometown: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play KFT points ranking: 96
YTD earnings: $29,750
Career earnings (PGAT): $649,622
Career earnings (KFT): $655,868
LUKE SCHNIEDERJANS
Hometown: Powder Springs, Ga.
Residence: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: MacKenzie Tour/Forme Tour
PGA Tour Americas
KIA Open
missed cut
71-74--145 (+1)
Fortinet Cup points: 72
YTD earnings (Canada): $2,576
Career earnings (Canada): $46,844
OLLIE SCHNIEDERJANS
Hometown: Powder Springs, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play KFT Points ranking: 104
YTD earnings: $28,830
Career earnings (KFT): $589,540
Career earnings (PGAT): $3,879,653
BEN SMITH
Hometown: Novi, Mich.
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2022
Years at Georgia Tech: 2018-22
Status: developmental tours
Did not play GPro points ranking: 6
YTD earnings: $2,595
ROSS STEELMAN
Hometown: Columbia, Mo.
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2023
Years at Georgia Tech: 2021-23
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play KFT points ranking: 24
YTD earnings: $95,633
Career earnings (KFT): $119,754
TYLER STRAFACI
Hometown: Davie, Fla.
Residence: Davie, Fla.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: none
Did not play Fortinet Cup points: 114
YTD earnings (Canada): $789
Career earnings (PGAT Americas): $45,681
YTD earnings (GPro Tour): $1,112
Career earnings (PGA Tour): $21,111
Career earnings (Canada): $12,970
NICHOLAS THOMPSON
Hometown: Coral Springs, Fla.
Turned pro: 2005
Years at Georgia Tech: 2001-05
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play KFT points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings (KFT): $922,294
Career earnings (PGAT): $5,729,551
CAMERON TRINGALE
Hometown: Laguna Niguel, Calif.
Turned pro: 2009
Years at Georgia Tech: 2005-09
Status: LIV Golf/Asian Tour
LIV Golf Singapore
T-14
66-68-71--205 (-8)
LIV standings: 32
YTD Earnings (LIV): $1,484,050
YTD earnings (Asian Tour): n/a
Career earnings (LIV): $7,535,898
Career earnings (PGAT): $17,310,004
RICHY WERENSKI
Hometown: South Hadley, Mass.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-14
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
PGA Tour
The CJ Cup Byron Nelson
missed cut
70-71--141 (-1)
FedEx Cup points ranking: 189
KFT points ranking: 48
YTD earnings (KFT): $65,960
YTD earnings (PGA Tour): $57,000
Career earnings (KFT): $512,403
Career earnings (PGAT): $6,765,035
VINCENT WHALEY
Hometown: McKinney, Texas
Residence: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2017
Years at Georgia Tech: 2013-17
Status: PGA Tour
PGA Tour
The CJ Cup Byron Nelson
T-41
70-63-66-72--271 (-13)
FedEx Cup points ranking: 154
YTD earnings (PGA Tour): $206,369
Career earnings (PGA Tour): $2,852,178
Korn Ferry Tour points ranking: 119
YTD earnings (KFT): $20,415
Career earnings (KFT): $263,392