Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – Chesson Hadley and Matt Kuchar were among those PGA Tour players to express happiness with the PGA Tour’s new equity ownership program … Cameron Tringale turns in another solid finish in the LIV Golf Series despite one hiccup … More details below in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.

PGA TOUR PLAYERS REACT TO EQUITY OWNERSHIP PLAN

One of those players who had his phone out and received a memo with good news was Chesson Hadley. Last June, he was the first-round leader at the RBC Canadian Open after Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan stunned the world by announcing the framework agreement with Saudi Arabia’s PIF. Hadley, 36, remarked at the time that he would like to be compensated for his loyalty and the one-time Tour winner, ranked No. 297 and with earnings north of $12 million, was crucified for it.

“I chose the wrong pronoun. I said ‘I’ and people thought I was trying to be like I’m some world hero, golf hero that deserves it. I’m very aware of my career compared to the big fish who have stayed, I’m very aware of that,” he said last week ahead of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

“The basement pays pretty good. I have a good view from the basement.”

Hadley was pleased to receive his shares, something he said all players who finished in the top 125 in the FedEx Cup point standings received and noted that he was “blessed to be in the right place at the right time.”

Matt Kuchar, 45, is 10th on the all-time money list with earnings nearing $60 million. He said he’s kept a low-key, head-down approach to the player equity plan.

“It feels like you’re a shareholder now. It’s kind of cool to be an investor in the original new entity, whatever that is,” Kuchar said, but added, “I don’t get real excited until the deal is done, until the money is in your account. I reserve some of the excitement until the deal is done. It’s a nice bonus.”

Kuchar has always been a good soldier for the Tour, willing to do a media interview, shake hands with sponsors, stop by a tent after the round. Asked if being a shareholder will make him more willing to do more, he said, “I feel like I have a good rapport with fans and they like that I smile and I look like I’m enjoying myself out there. I feel like that has gone as far for me financially as good golf has. That’s a way I’m an asset to the Tour. I’m fortunate that fans want to holler my name. Am I going to start a social media presence? I probably have such a tainted view of social media that it would be tough for me to actually be the one that does it, maybe if someone else does it on my behalf, maybe if that helps the PGA Tour and the stock, maybe. It’s a neat incentive to think about it as a shareholder if you can do something to help the Tour, you can also help yourself. It’s an incentive, for sure.”

The price of loyalty: PGA Tour pros from Jordan Spieth to Adam Scott to Chesson Hadley react to the PGA Tour’s equity ownership plan https://t.co/G0br53QPVv pic.twitter.com/vRf4ZtfLxT — Golfweek (@golfweek) May 7, 2024

Who’s ready to kick some Friday butt!! @chessonhadley heads into Round 2 of the @cjbyronnelson at T2 (-7). Let’s go!! pic.twitter.com/qjIBgKfIza — #TeamKHI (@KHIManagement) May 3, 2024

TRINGALE SHAKES OFF QUAD TO TIE FOR 14TH AT LIV SINGAPORE

Cameron Tringale finished in a tie for 14th at LIV Golf Singapore, despite racking up a disastrous quadruple-bogey nine on the par-5 fourth hole at Sentosa Golf Club. He wasn’t the only one to fall foul of the 587-yard strip, however, with Scott Vincent tripping up via a seven.

Only one other player failed to make par or better on that hole, though (Joaquin Niemann bogeyed it), as 22 birdies and five eagles were recorded in the final round alone. Tringale made up for his error with four birdies and an eagle elsewhere.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HyFlyers GC (@hyflyers_gc)

COMPETITION ROUND-UP

PGA Tour

Vince Whaley and Chesson Hadley both took turns near the lead at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson last weekend, but in the end, Whaley was the only one of five Yellow Jackets to take home a paycheck.

Hadley birdied five holes in a row and posted a 64 in the opening round, one shot off the lead, but was headed home for the weekend after carding a 73 on Saturday and missing the cut by a stroke.

Whaley, who opened with a 70, followed with rounds of 63-66 to rise into the top 10 on the leaderboard after 54 holes, but shot 72 Sunday and wound up in a tie for 41st.

Stewart Cink, Matt Kuchar and Richy Werenski all missed the cut at TPC Craig Ranch.

The Tour hosts two events this weekend, the Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte, N.C., and the Myrtle Beach Classic in Myrtle Beach, S.C. No former Jackets are playing in Charlotte, but the Myrtle Beach event includes Hadley, Werenski and Anders Albertson. Paul Haley II is an alternate.

*****

PGA Tour Champions

David Duval and Larry Mize posted solid finishes last weekend at the rain-shortened Insperity Invitational in The Woodlands, Texas, Duval tying for 37th place at even-par 144 and Mize tying for 45th at 1-over-par 145.

The Champions circuit has its first major of 2024 this weekend with the Regions Tradition in Birmingham, Ala., with Duval and Stewart Cink in the field.

*****

PGA Tour Americas

Luke Schniederjans and J.T. Griffin both missed the cut at last weekend’s KIA Open in Quito, Ecuador.

The South American portion of the schedule comes to a conclusion this weekend with the Inter Rapidisimo Golf Championship in Bogota, Colombia. The tour then takes a break and resumes in Canada the weekend of June 20-23.

*****

LIV Golf Series

Cameron Tringale continued his solid play on the circuit with a tie for 14th place last weekend in Singapore, posting an 8-under-par total of 204. Andy Ogletree tied for 45th place ac 215 (+2).

The series comes to the United States for its next event in June, but before that, Ogletree will compete in the PGA Championship next week in Louisville, Ky.

