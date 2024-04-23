Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – Stewart Cink is the official host for this week’s PGA Tour Champions event at TPC Sugarloaf, his former residence … Cink chimes in on PGA Tour players seeking more protection from the sun … More details below in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.

STEWART CINK HOSTING PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS EVENT IN DULUTH

Stewart Cink was the main attraction at a pro-am Monday for this week’s Mitsubishi Electric Classic on the PGA Tour Champions, and he is serving as the official host of the tournament. Cink, formerly a Sugarloaf resident, is now 50 and eligible to compete in the event. Former Tech All-American David Duval and 1987 Masters champion Larry Mize also will compete.

Cink joined Golf Today to discuss how his views on tournament hosting have changed and why hosting the Mistubishi Electric Classic is a ‘second chance; a mulligan’.

CINK AMONG THOSE TAKING PRECAUTIONS WITH THE SUN

There seems to be a renewed emphasis on sun protection. Golfers are more exposed to the sun for longer periods of time than players in any other sport. The weekday rounds last five hours. Throw in an hour of practice before the round, sometimes after, and it adds up quickly.

No need telling Stewart Cink. He was walking off the practice range at Innisbrook Resort in Palm Harbor, Florida, last month when he was asked why sun protection was important to him.

“Well, as someone whose maternal grandmother passed away from melanoma, and someone who’s out in the sun a whole lot and someone who already had a big chunk of stuff cut off the side of my face,” he said, pausing to smile. “It very important, not to mention what my wife is going through with her (breast cancer) treatment. It would be dumb not to.”

COMPETITION UPDATE

PGA Tour

Four Yellow Jackets are in the field for the PGA Tour’s annual team event, the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, this weekend in Avondale, La. The Zurich Classic uses an alternating-round four-ball and foursomes format. The first and third rounds will be four-ball, and the second and final rounds will be foursomes.

Eighty two-man teams are in the field, including Matt Kuchar, who is paired with Steve Stricker. The twosome have 21 combined wins on the PGA Tour, while Stricker had 17 wins on the PGA Tour Champions. Also competing is Chesson Hadley, who has teamed up with former Georgia Bulldog Greyson Sigg, Paul Haley II (paired with Blaine Hale, Jr.) and Vince Whaley (with Adam Long).

Whaley led the Jackets in last week’s Corales Puntacana Championship in the Dominican Republic, tying for 23rd place at 11-under-par 277, while Richy Werenski tied for 59th place at 4-under-par 284.

Korn Ferry Tour

PGA Tour members Anders Albertson and Richy Werenski are not in the field for this week’s Zurich Classic of New Orleans, so both will join the Yellow Jackets regulars on the Korn Ferry Tour this week for the Veritex Bank Open in Arlington, Texas. Chris Petefish, Seth Reeves, Ollie Schniederjans and Ross Steelman also ae competing,

Reeves (T-14), Petefish (T-20) and Steelman (T-20) all had excellent performances in last weekend’s LECOM Suncoast Classic. Reeves took a significant leap in his position in the Korn Ferry Tour points standings, rising from No. 119 to No. 84. Steelman remains the highest-ranked Jacket at No. 21.

Great week at ⁦@LECOMHC⁩ . Had a round of 63 and fought hard to finish t20.

On to Texas- he is trending! pic.twitter.com/6Lz59fQ37E — COA Golf (@golfplanners) April 22, 2024

Asian Tour/International Series

Andy Ogletree had a solid weekend at the Saudi Open on the Asian Tour, tying for 17th place with a 7-under-par total of 277. He played the weekend 69-66 and finished 10 shots off the lead. Ogletree won the Asian Tour Order of Merit last year, earning him a spot in the LIV Golf Series for 2024.

