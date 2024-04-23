Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – Stewart Cink is the official host for this week’s PGA Tour Champions event at TPC Sugarloaf, his former residence … Cink chimes in on PGA Tour players seeking more protection from the sun … More details below in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.
STEWART CINK HOSTING PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS EVENT IN DULUTH
Stewart Cink was the main attraction at a pro-am Monday for this week’s Mitsubishi Electric Classic on the PGA Tour Champions, and he is serving as the official host of the tournament. Cink, formerly a Sugarloaf resident, is now 50 and eligible to compete in the event. Former Tech All-American David Duval and 1987 Masters champion Larry Mize also will compete.
More from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Cink joined Golf Today to discuss how his views on tournament hosting have changed and why hosting the Mistubishi Electric Classic is a ‘second chance; a mulligan’.
CINK AMONG THOSE TAKING PRECAUTIONS WITH THE SUN
There seems to be a renewed emphasis on sun protection. Golfers are more exposed to the sun for longer periods of time than players in any other sport. The weekday rounds last five hours. Throw in an hour of practice before the round, sometimes after, and it adds up quickly.
No need telling Stewart Cink. He was walking off the practice range at Innisbrook Resort in Palm Harbor, Florida, last month when he was asked why sun protection was important to him.
“Well, as someone whose maternal grandmother passed away from melanoma, and someone who’s out in the sun a whole lot and someone who already had a big chunk of stuff cut off the side of my face,” he said, pausing to smile. “It very important, not to mention what my wife is going through with her (breast cancer) treatment. It would be dumb not to.”
More from the Associated Press
COMPETITION UPDATE
PGA Tour
Four Yellow Jackets are in the field for the PGA Tour’s annual team event, the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, this weekend in Avondale, La. The Zurich Classic uses an alternating-round four-ball and foursomes format. The first and third rounds will be four-ball, and the second and final rounds will be foursomes.
Eighty two-man teams are in the field, including Matt Kuchar, who is paired with Steve Stricker. The twosome have 21 combined wins on the PGA Tour, while Stricker had 17 wins on the PGA Tour Champions. Also competing is Chesson Hadley, who has teamed up with former Georgia Bulldog Greyson Sigg, Paul Haley II (paired with Blaine Hale, Jr.) and Vince Whaley (with Adam Long).
Whaley led the Jackets in last week’s Corales Puntacana Championship in the Dominican Republic, tying for 23rd place at 11-under-par 277, while Richy Werenski tied for 59th place at 4-under-par 284.
*****
Korn Ferry Tour
PGA Tour members Anders Albertson and Richy Werenski are not in the field for this week’s Zurich Classic of New Orleans, so both will join the Yellow Jackets regulars on the Korn Ferry Tour this week for the Veritex Bank Open in Arlington, Texas. Chris Petefish, Seth Reeves, Ollie Schniederjans and Ross Steelman also ae competing,
Reeves (T-14), Petefish (T-20) and Steelman (T-20) all had excellent performances in last weekend’s LECOM Suncoast Classic. Reeves took a significant leap in his position in the Korn Ferry Tour points standings, rising from No. 119 to No. 84. Steelman remains the highest-ranked Jacket at No. 21.
Great week at @LECOMHC . Had a round of 63 and fought hard to finish t20.
On to Texas- he is trending! pic.twitter.com/6Lz59fQ37E
— COA Golf (@golfplanners) April 22, 2024
*****
Asian Tour/International Series
Andy Ogletree had a solid weekend at the Saudi Open on the Asian Tour, tying for 17th place with a 7-under-par total of 277. He played the weekend 69-66 and finished 10 shots off the lead. Ogletree won the Asian Tour Order of Merit last year, earning him a spot in the LIV Golf Series for 2024.
UPCOMING EVENTS
- PGA Tour: Zurich Classic of New Orleans • April 25-28, 2024 • TPC Louisiana • Avondale, La. • Purse: $8.9M • FedEx Cup points: 500
- Korn Ferry Tour: Veritex Bank Championship • April 25-28, 2024 • Texas Rangers Golf Club • Arlington, Texas • Purse: $1M • KFT points: 500
- PGA Tour Champions: Mitsubishi Electric Classic • April 26-28, 2024 • TPC Sugarloaf • Duluth, Ga. • Purse: $2M
- PGA Tour Americas: Diners Club Peru Open • April 25-28, 2024 • Los Inkas Golf Club • Lima, Peru • Purse: $225K • Fortinet Cup points: n/a
- Asian Tour/International Series: GS Caltex Maekyung Open Golf Championship • May 2-5, 2024 • Namseoul Country Club • Korea • Purse: $1.3M KSW
- LIV Golf Series: Adelaide • April 26-28, 2024 • The Grange Golf Club • Adelaide, Autralia • Purse: $20M
- GPro Tour: Forest Oaks Classic • May 8-10, 2024 • Forest Oaks Country Club • Greensboro, N.C. • Purse: $68,125
#PROJACKETS ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Matt Kuchar swinging through the years at the @RyderCup. pic.twitter.com/JyHgIi8PHL
— Ryder Cup USA (@RyderCupUSA) April 18, 2024
Stewart Cink Pro-Am pic.twitter.com/5ZKa3ktACr
— Thomas Sinowski (@BourbonLawyer) April 22, 2024
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
PLAYER PLAYER LAST WEEK DATA ANDERS ALBERTSON
Hometown: Woodstock, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play FedEx Cup points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings (PGAT): $512,187
Career earnings (KFT): $915,431
STEWART CINK
Hometown: Florence, Ala.
Residence: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 1995
Years at Georgia Tech: 1991-95
Status: PGA Tour/PGA Tour Champions
Did not play Schwab Cup points ranking: 17
YTD Earnings (Champions): $152,086
Career earnings (Champions): $620,725
FedEx Cup points ranking: 158
YTD earnings (PGA Tour): $67,645
Career earnings (PGA Tour): $43,526,864
WILL DICKSON
Hometown: Providence, R.I.
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2021
Years at Georgia Tech: 2017-21
Status: Developmental tours
Did not play GPro Points ranking: 18
YTD Earnings (GPro): $3,792
Career earnings (GPro): $58,699
Points ranking (KFT): 193
YTD earnings (KFT): $4,538
Points ranking (FET): 154
YTD earnings (FET): $2,571
DAVID DUVAL
Hometown: Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Residence: Denver, Colo.
Turned pro: 1993
Years at Georgia Tech: 1989-93
Status: PGA Tour Champions
Did not play Schwab Cup Points ranking: 79
YTD earnings (Champions): $18,276
Career earnings (Champions): $311,556
Career earnings (PGAT): $18,983,931
J.T. GRIFFIN
Hometown: Wilson, N.C.
Residence: Marietta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Fortinet Cup points: n/a
YTD earnings (Canada): n/a
Career earnings (Canada): $29,836
Career earnings (KFT): $187,056
CHESSON HADLEY
Hometown: Raleigh, N.C.
Turned pro: 2010
Years at Georgia Tech: 2006-10
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play FedEx Cup points ranking: 139
YTD earnings: $191,297
Career earnings: $11,915,296
SHUN YAT HAK
Hometown: Hong Kong
Turned pro: 2013
Years at Georgia Tech: 2012-13
Status: PGA Tour China
Did not play Fortinet Cup points: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: ¥251,305
PAUL HALEY II
Hometown: Dallas, Texas
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: PGA Tour
PGA Tour
Corales Puntacana Championship
missed cut
69-76--145 (+1)
FedEx Cup points: 217
YTD earnings (PGA Tour): $9,160
KFT points ranking: 119
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings (PGAT): $837,353
Career earnings (KFT): $1,078,795
CONNOR HOWE
Hometown: Ogden, Utah
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2023
Years at Georgia Tech: 2018-23
Status: PGA Tour Canada
Did not play KFT points ranking: 146
YTD earnings (KFT): $4,050
Fortinet Cup points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings (Canada): $n/a
MATT KUCHAR
Hometown:
Lake Mary, Fla.
Residence: Sea Island, Ga.
Turned pro: 2000
Years at Georgia Tech: 1997-2000
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play FedEx Cup points ranking: 187
YTD earnings: $70,125
Career earnings (PGAT): $58,828,816
LARRY MIZE
Residence: Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 1980
Years at Georgia Tech: 1975-79
Status: PGA Tour Champions
Did not play Schwab Cup points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings (Champions): $5,154,323
Career earnings (PGAT): $7,947,092
NOAH NORTON
Hometown: Chico, Calif.
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2021
Years at Georgia Tech: 2017-21
Status: Developmental tours
Did not play Points ranking (GPro): n/a
YTD earnings (GPro): n/a
ANDY OGLETREE
Hometown: Little Rock, Miss.
Residence: Roswell, Ga.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: Asian Tour
Did not play LIV standings: 46
YTD earnings (LIV): $476,625
Order of Merit (Asian Tour): 52
YTD earnings (Asian Tour): $20,300
YTD earnings (LIV): n/a
Career earnings (LIV): $1,038,250
CHRIS PETEFISH
Hometown: Danville, Calif.
Turned pro: 2018
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
LECOM Suncoast Classic
T-20
70-67-63-70--270 (-14)
KFT Points ranking: 99
YTD earnings (KFT): $20,239
Career earnings (KFT): $342,455
Career earnings (PGA Tour Canada): $21,118
SETH REEVES
Hometown: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
LECOM Suncoast Classic
T-14
69-68-64-68--269 (-15)
KFT points ranking: 84
YTD earnings: $29,750
Career earnings (PGAT): $649,622
Career earnings (KFT): $655,868
LUKE SCHNIEDERJANS
Hometown: Powder Springs, Ga.
Residence: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: MacKenzie Tour/Forme Tour
PGA Tour Americas
69th ECP Brazil Open
missed cut
72-70--142 (even)
Fortinet Cup points: 103
YTD earnings (Canada): $776
Career earnings (Canada): $46,844
OLLIE SCHNIEDERJANS
Hometown: Powder Springs, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
69th ECP Brazil Open
missed cut
71-71--142 (even)
KFT Points ranking: 90
YTD earnings: $28,830
Career earnings (KFT): $589,540
Career earnings (PGAT): $3,879,653
BEN SMITH
Hometown: Novi, Mich.
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2022
Years at Georgia Tech: 2018-22
Status: developmental tours
Did not play GPro points ranking: 6
YTD earnings: $2,595
ROSS STEELMAN
Hometown: Columbia, Mo.
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2023
Years at Georgia Tech: 2021-23
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
LECOM Suncoast Classic
T-20
64-71-67-68--270 (-14)
KFT points ranking: 22
YTD earnings: $95,633
Career earnings (KFT): $119,754
TYLER STRAFACI
Hometown: Davie, Fla.
Residence: Davie, Fla.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: none
PGA Tour Americas
69th ECP Brazil Open
missed cut
74-71--145 (+3)
Fortinet Cup points: 100
YTD earnings (Canada): $789
Career earnings (PGAT Americas): $45,681
YTD earnings (GPro Tour): $1,112
Career earnings (PGA Tour): $21,111
Career earnings (Canada): $12,970
NICHOLAS THOMPSON
Hometown: Coral Springs, Fla.
Turned pro: 2005
Years at Georgia Tech: 2001-05
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play KFT points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings (KFT): $922,294
Career earnings (PGAT): $5,729,551
CAMERON TRINGALE
Hometown: Laguna Niguel, Calif.
Turned pro: 2009
Years at Georgia Tech: 2005-09
Status: LIV Golf/Asian Tour
Did not play LIV standings: 40
YTD Earnings (LIV): $747,000
YTD earnings (Asian Tour): n/a
Career earnings (LIV): $7,018,898
Career earnings (PGAT): $17,310,004
RICHY WERENSKI
Hometown: South Hadley, Mass.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-14
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
PGA Tour
Corales Puntacana Championship
T-59
71-69-72-72--284 (-4)
FedEx Cup points ranking: 182
KFT points ranking: 21
YTD earnings (KFT): $56,680
YTD earnings (PGA Tour): $57,000
Career earnings (KFT): $508,233
Career earnings (PGAT): $6,765,035
VINCENT WHALEY
Hometown: McKinney, Texas
Residence: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2017
Years at Georgia Tech: 2013-17
Status: PGA Tour
PGA Tour
Corales Puntacana Championship
T-23
71-68-73-65--277 (-11)
FedEx Cup points ranking: 146
YTD earnings (PGA Tour): $141,044
Career earnings (PGA Tour): $2,818,453
Korn Ferry Tour points ranking: 119
YTD earnings (KFT): $20,415
Career earnings (KFT): $263,392