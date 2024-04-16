Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – The Masters was the only professional golf event to be played anywhere in the world last weekend, but the PGA Tour, Korn Ferry Tour, PGA Tour Champions and PGA Tour Americas all resume action this week, and several former Georgia tech golfers are competing … More details below in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.

COMPETITION UPDATE

PGA Tour

Neither of the former Georgia Tech winners of the RBC Heritage, Stewart Cink and Matt Kuchar, are in the field for this week’s traditional post-Masters event in Hilton Head, S.C. Cink is taking this week off, while Kuchar joins Paul Haley II, Richy Werenski and Vince Whaley in the PGA Tour’s alternate event in the Dominican Republic, the Corales Puntacana Championship. The four competitors rank between No. 156 and 210 on the FedEx Cup points list.

A fun moment of humility from Paul Haley II @CSChallengeFW 😅 pic.twitter.com/b8O0NSiI9o — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 29, 2023

The magic continues for the Haley/Scheffler group 🔥 Paul Haley II played this one perfectly @CSChallengeFW. pic.twitter.com/KrFwEgWe15 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 28, 2023

*****

Korn Ferry Tour

Five former Yellow Jackets are down in Lakewood Ranch, Fla., this week for the LECOM Suncoast Classic. Including Anders Albertson, Chris Petefish, Seth Reeves, Ollie Schniederjans and Ross Steelman.

Steelman currently sits No. 21 on the Korn Ferry Tour points list, while Schniederjans is No. 80 after his solid finish two weeks ago at the Club Car Championship in Savannah, his first event in a year. Albertson and Reeves are both playing on a medical, while Albertson still have status on the PGA Tour but is not in the field for either of the two Tour events this week.

*****

PGA Tour Americas

Luke Schniederjans and Tyler Strafaci are back in South America this week for the 69th ECP Brazil Open on PGA Tour Americas. Four events remain in the South American portion of the schedule before the tour moves to Canada beginning in June.

*****

GProTour

Will Dickson was the only Yellow Jacket in action last week, tying for 10th place at the Sanctuary Championship on the GPro Tour. Dickson shot 67-71 for a total of 6-under-par 138 in the weather-shortened event. He ranks No. 21 in points after three events.

