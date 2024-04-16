Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – The Masters was the only professional golf event to be played anywhere in the world last weekend, but the PGA Tour, Korn Ferry Tour, PGA Tour Champions and PGA Tour Americas all resume action this week, and several former Georgia tech golfers are competing … More details below in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.
COMPETITION UPDATE
PGA Tour
Neither of the former Georgia Tech winners of the RBC Heritage, Stewart Cink and Matt Kuchar, are in the field for this week’s traditional post-Masters event in Hilton Head, S.C. Cink is taking this week off, while Kuchar joins Paul Haley II, Richy Werenski and Vince Whaley in the PGA Tour’s alternate event in the Dominican Republic, the Corales Puntacana Championship. The four competitors rank between No. 156 and 210 on the FedEx Cup points list.
A fun moment of humility from Paul Haley II @CSChallengeFW 😅 pic.twitter.com/b8O0NSiI9o
— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 29, 2023
The magic continues for the Haley/Scheffler group 🔥
Paul Haley II played this one perfectly @CSChallengeFW. pic.twitter.com/KrFwEgWe15
— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 28, 2023
*****
Korn Ferry Tour
Five former Yellow Jackets are down in Lakewood Ranch, Fla., this week for the LECOM Suncoast Classic. Including Anders Albertson, Chris Petefish, Seth Reeves, Ollie Schniederjans and Ross Steelman.
Steelman currently sits No. 21 on the Korn Ferry Tour points list, while Schniederjans is No. 80 after his solid finish two weeks ago at the Club Car Championship in Savannah, his first event in a year. Albertson and Reeves are both playing on a medical, while Albertson still have status on the PGA Tour but is not in the field for either of the two Tour events this week.
*****
PGA Tour Americas
Luke Schniederjans and Tyler Strafaci are back in South America this week for the 69th ECP Brazil Open on PGA Tour Americas. Four events remain in the South American portion of the schedule before the tour moves to Canada beginning in June.
*****
GProTour
Will Dickson was the only Yellow Jacket in action last week, tying for 10th place at the Sanctuary Championship on the GPro Tour. Dickson shot 67-71 for a total of 6-under-par 138 in the weather-shortened event. He ranks No. 21 in points after three events.
UPCOMING EVENTS
- PGA Tour: RBC Heritage • April 18-21, 2024 • Harbor Town Golf Links • Hilton Head Island, S.C. • Purse: $20M • FedEx Cup points: 700
- PGA Tour: Corales Punta Cana Championship • April 18-21, 2024 • Punta Cana Resort & Club • Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. • Purse: $4M • FedEx Cup points: 300
- Korn Ferry Tour: LECOM Suncoast Classic • April 18-21, 2024 • Lakewood National Golf Club • Lakewood Ranch, Fla. • Purse: $1M • KFT points: 500
- PGA Tour Champions: Invited Celebrity Classic • April 19-21, 2024 • Las Colinas Country Club • Irving, Texas • Purse: $2.2M
- PGA Tour Americas: 69th ECP Brazil Open • April 18-21, 2024 • Rio Olympic Golf Course • Rio de Janeiro, Brazil • Purse: $225K • Fortinet Cup points: n/a
- Asian Tour/International Series: International Series Morocco • July 4-7, 2024 • Royal Golf Dar Es Salam • Morocco • Purse: $2M
- LIV Golf Series: Adelaide • April 26-28, 2024 • The Grange Golf Club • Adelaide, Autralia • Purse: $20M
- GPro Tour: Forest Oaks Classic • May 8-10, 2024 • Forest Oaks Country Club • Greensboro, N.C. • Purse: $68,125
#PROJACKETS ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Excited to finally get Matt Kuchar in my collection! Thank you Matt for signing these for me! #collectinggolf #golfhistory pic.twitter.com/18FG6GDyiL
— Dave Moore (@pagolfhistorian) April 9, 2024
No week at Augusta is complete without the @WaffleHouse pilgrimage. Texas chicken melt with hash browns scattered smothered covered and chunked with @TABASCO and coffee. If you don’t like that, something is wrong with you!!!!!
Gonna walk it off on the course out following… pic.twitter.com/Df7pix4FrV
— Charlie Rymer (@CharlieRymerPGA) April 11, 2024
PLAYER PLAYER LAST WEEK DATA ANDERS ALBERTSON
Hometown: Woodstock, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play FedEx Cup points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings (PGAT): $512,187
Career earnings (KFT): $915,431
STEWART CINK
Hometown: Florence, Ala.
Residence: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 1995
Years at Georgia Tech: 1991-95
Status: PGA Tour/PGA Tour Champions
Did not play Schwab Cup points ranking: 17
YTD Earnings (Champions): $152,086
Career earnings (Champions): $620,725
FedEx Cup points ranking: 155
YTD earnings (PGA Tour): $67,645
Career earnings (PGA Tour): $43,526,864
WILL DICKSON
Hometown: Providence, R.I.
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2021
Years at Georgia Tech: 2017-21
Status: Developmental tours
GPro Tour
Sanctuary Championship
T-10
67-71--138 (-6)
GPro Points ranking: 18
YTD Earnings (GPro): $3,792
Career earnings (GPro): $58,699
Points ranking (KFT): 193
YTD earnings (KFT): $4,538
Points ranking (FET): 154
YTD earnings (FET): $2,571
DAVID DUVAL
Hometown: Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Residence: Denver, Colo.
Turned pro: 1993
Years at Georgia Tech: 1989-93
Status: PGA Tour Champions
Did not play Schwab Cup Points ranking: 79
YTD earnings (Champions): $18,276
Career earnings (Champions): $311,556
Career earnings (PGAT): $18,983,931
J.T. GRIFFIN
Hometown: Wilson, N.C.
Residence: Marietta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Fortinet Cup points: n/a
YTD earnings (Canada): n/a
Career earnings (Canada): $29,836
Career earnings (KFT): $187,056
CHESSON HADLEY
Hometown: Raleigh, N.C.
Turned pro: 2010
Years at Georgia Tech: 2006-10
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play FedEx Cup points ranking: 114
YTD earnings: $191,297
Career earnings: $11,915,296
SHUN YAT HAK
Hometown: Hong Kong
Turned pro: 2013
Years at Georgia Tech: 2012-13
Status: PGA Tour China
Did not play Fortinet Cup points: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: ¥251,305
PAUL HALEY II
Hometown: Dallas, Texas
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play FedEx Cup points: 202
YTD earnings (PGA Tour): $9,160
KFT points ranking: 119
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings (PGAT): $837,353
Career earnings (KFT): $1,078,795
CONNOR HOWE
Hometown: Ogden, Utah
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2023
Years at Georgia Tech: 2018-23
Status: PGA Tour Canada
Did not play KFT points ranking: 146
YTD earnings (KFT): $4,050
Fortinet Cup points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings (Canada): $n/a
MATT KUCHAR
Hometown:
Lake Mary, Fla.
Residence: Sea Island, Ga.
Turned pro: 2000
Years at Georgia Tech: 1997-2000
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play FedEx Cup points ranking: 175
YTD earnings: $70,125
Career earnings (PGAT): $58,828,816
LARRY MIZE
Residence: Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 1980
Years at Georgia Tech: 1975-79
Status: PGA Tour Champions
Did not play Schwab Cup points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings (Champions): $5,154,323
Career earnings (PGAT): $7,947,092
NOAH NORTON
Hometown: Chico, Calif.
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2021
Years at Georgia Tech: 2017-21
Status: Developmental tours
Did not play Points ranking (GPro): n/a
YTD earnings (GPro): n/a
ANDY OGLETREE
Hometown: Little Rock, Miss.
Residence: Roswell, Ga.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: Asian Tour
Did not play LIV standings: 46
YTD earnings (LIV): $476,625
Order of Merit (Asian Tour): 52
YTD earnings (Asian Tour): $20,300
YTD earnings (LIV): n/a
Career earnings (LIV): $1,038,250
CHRIS PETEFISH
Hometown: Danville, Calif.
Turned pro: 2018
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play KFT Points ranking: 123
YTD earnings (KFT): $5,850
Career earnings (KFT): $328,065
Career earnings (PGA Tour Canada): $21,118
SETH REEVES
Hometown: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play KFT points ranking: 112
YTD earnings: $13,250
Career earnings (PGAT): $649,622
Career earnings (KFT): $639,368
LUKE SCHNIEDERJANS
Hometown: Powder Springs, Ga.
Residence: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: MacKenzie Tour/Forme Tour
Did not play Fortinet Cup points: n/a
YTD earnings (Canada): n/a
Career earnings (Canada): $46,844
OLLIE SCHNIEDERJANS
Hometown: Powder Springs, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play KFT Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings (KFT): $553,500
Career earnings (PGAT): $3,879,653
BEN SMITH
Hometown: Novi, Mich.
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2022
Years at Georgia Tech: 2018-22
Status: developmental tours
Did not play GPro points ranking: 6
YTD earnings: $2,595
ROSS STEELMAN
Hometown: Columbia, Mo.
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2023
Years at Georgia Tech: 2021-23
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play KFT points ranking: 18
YTD earnings: $85,619
Career earnings (KFT): $109,740
TYLER STRAFACI
Hometown: Davie, Fla.
Residence: Davie, Fla.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: none
Did not play Fortinet Cup points: T-47
YTD earnings (Canada): n/a
Career earnings (PGAT Americas): $45,681
YTD earnings (GPro Tour): $1,112
Career earnings (PGA Tour): $21,111
Career earnings (Canada): $12,970
NICHOLAS THOMPSON
Hometown: Coral Springs, Fla.
Turned pro: 2005
Years at Georgia Tech: 2001-05
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play KFT points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings (KFT): $922,294
Career earnings (PGAT): $5,729,551
CAMERON TRINGALE
Hometown: Laguna Niguel, Calif.
Turned pro: 2009
Years at Georgia Tech: 2005-09
Status: LIV Golf/Asian Tour
Did not play LIV standings: 40
YTD Earnings (LIV): $747,000
YTD earnings (Asian Tour): n/a
Career earnings (LIV): $7,018,898
Career earnings (PGAT): $17,310,004
RICHY WERENSKI
Hometown: South Hadley, Mass.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-14
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play FedEx Cup points ranking: 162
KFT points ranking: 21
YTD earnings (KFT): $56,680
YTD earnings (PGA Tour): $57,000
Career earnings (KFT): $508,233
Career earnings (PGAT): $6,756,075
VINCENT WHALEY
Hometown: McKinney, Texas
Residence: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2017
Years at Georgia Tech: 2013-17
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play FedEx Cup points ranking: 139
YTD earnings (PGA Tour): $102,780
Career earnings (PGA Tour): $2,748,589
Korn Ferry Tour points ranking: 119
YTD earnings (KFT): $20,415
Career earnings (KFT): $263,392