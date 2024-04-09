Georgia Tech "#ProJackets" Golf Report

THE FLATS – It’s Masters week! Georgia Tech has only one representative in the field for the first major championship of 2024, and it’s amateur Christo Lamprecht, Yellow Jacket senior from George, South Africa. Enjoy some great stories that have been written on the 6-foot-8 All-American in various golf publications in the run-up. More details below in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.
LAMPRECHT’S NEXT TALL ORDER: REP HIMSELF, TECH AT MASTERS
The obligations and opportunities are piling up around Georgia Tech’s Christo Lamprecht these days, so high that they might block the view of even golf’s human cellphone tower.
Easy to lose sight of the moment when so much future clutters the horizon.
“I think it’s human to get in that situation of thinking ahead to what can happen and what can’t,” said Lamprecht last week, leaning anxiously forward from his chair inside the sanctuary of the Tech golf facility.
“I try to remind myself whenever I get into that position, hey, what matters is what’s in front of you right now.”
Most immediate is a tee time at the Masters (April 11-14), where he figures to be the only player with any Tech ties playing in Bobby Jones’ ode to spring. Lean year on the Jackets golfing front.
Beyond that, the coming attractions include: Completion of a resplendent college playing career. A spring graduation walk with finance degree in hand, rewarding all that faith he put into a decision to leave South Africa for a foreign, cluttered outpost in the American South. And seven weeks of golf that could go miles toward defining his dream to play professionally. Lamprecht is one of two players competing for a place in the big leagues through the PGA Tour University points system designed to advance the best college players. Other than that, nothing much happening for the guy.
TOWERING GOLFER CHRISTO LAMPRECHT SWINGS FOR MASTERS HISTORY
Christo Lamprecht knows what’s coming.
As a 6-foot-8 senior at Georgia Tech, Lamprecht gets it. He understands that most of the time, strangers who see him wearing a Tech T-shirt or hoodie definitely do not assume that his sport of choice is golf and, when they learn it is, inevitably ask him the same set of questions.
So, for the record:
Yes, he has big sneakers. (He’s a size 13.)
No, he’s not on the Tech basketball team. (Though he’s taller than 12 of the 16 players who are.)
Yes, he likes basketball and the NBA even though he didn’t watch a game until he was 12. (Rugby and soccer are far more popular in his home country of South Africa.)
And no, dunking isn’t easy for him, despite the fact he’s nearly the same height as LeBron James. “I kind of have to put a lot of effort into it,” Lamprecht says earnestly. “It’s hard — it’s a full two-leg jump!” Quickly recognizing that most other humans won’t necessarily accept this explanation from someone who is taller than the average refrigerator, he adds, in a slightly lower voice, “I’m probably not the best jumper in the world.”
Fortunately for Lamprecht, a decent vertical isn’t especially relevant to his life aspirations. Professional golf awaits him later this summer, but this week he’ll play at the Masters — where, by all accounts, he’ll become the tallest competitor in the history of the event.
IS CHRISTO LAMPRECHT GOLF’S NEXT BIG THING?
At 6′ 8″, the South African amateur is likely the tallest golfer in Masters history. More relevant: He’s the No. 1-ranked amateur in the world. Here’s hoping his debut is a [groans] slam dunk.
The scene: Zooming from the team room at Georgia Tech, where the 23-year-old is a college senior.
Dylan Dethier: Growing up in South Africa, who were your golfing heroes?
Christo Lamprecht: Ernie Els. I’ve gotten to know him personally a little, and I’ve looked up to him a lot. Gary Player is obviously our golf legend, our godfather, like Jack Nicklaus or Arnold Palmer in America. And Louis [Oosthuizen] has always been a great mentor to me too. So those are probably my top three South African golfers.
TALL ORDER: AMATEUR LAMPRECHT POSSESSES POWER FOR AUGUSTA NATIONAL
At No. 1 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, Lamprecht fits in just fine in his last season at Georgia Tech – where he has no trouble sleeping at a school accustomed to housing basketball and football players at least as tall as the 23-year-old South African. Despite heading to college after becoming the youngest player to win the South African Amateur Championship in 2017, he fulfilled a promise to his college coach, Bruce Heppler, to stay four years until he graduated, never considering turning pro early. Now he is threatening to break the Georgia Tech career scoring average record (70.19 by Bryce Molder) with a career mark of 70.10.
“I think you’re only as valuable as your word,” he said. “Also, I personally needed the four years. I think I’m somewhat ready to turn pro now. My golf game is ready. And I think turning pro in today’s circuit, you’ve got to time it correctly to make sure that I feel like I want to be out there and the first tournament I play as a professional I feel like I can win.”
Lamprecht narrowly ranks second to Stanford’s Michael Thorbjornsen in the PGA Tour University Ranking, to which the top finisher at the end of the NCAA Championship in May will earn a PGA Tour card for the rest of the 2024 season and the top five earn Korn Ferry Tour status. It’s a vehicle that launched Ludvig Åberg to immediate stardom last year.
COMPETITION ROUNDUP FROM LAST WEEKEND
PGA Tour
Stewart Cink tied for 39th place at 2-under-par 286, and Vince Whaley tied for 69th place at 2-over-par 290 at the Valero Texas Open. Chesson Hadley and Matt Kuchar both missed the cut in an event where many of the competitors tuned up for this week’s Masters.
A strong round from @StewartCink 💪
*****
Korn Ferry Tour
Ollie Schniederjans competed for the first time in a year and earned a top-10 finish, tying for ninth place at last weekend’s Club Car Championship in Savannah, Ga. The former Tech All-American posted a 10-under-par total of 278 at The Landings Golf and Athletic Club, four shots off the lead.
Chris Petefish also made the cut in the Korn Ferry Tour’s first 2024 event on American soil, tying for 48th place (286, -2). Eight Yellow Jackets total competed in the event.
*****
LIV Golf Series
At Trump Doral Golf Club in Miami, Cameron Tringale tied for 21st place at 2-under-par 214, while Andy Ogletree was 50th at 227 (+11). Their HyFlyers team, which includes Phil Mickelson and Brendan Steele, finished last.
UPCOMING EVENTS
- PGA Tour: Masters Tournament • April 11-14, 2024 • Augusta National Golf Club • Augusta, Ga. • Purse: TBA • FedEx Cup points: 750
- Korn Ferry Tour: LECOM Suncoast Classic • April 18-21, 2024 • Lakewood National Golf Club • Lakewood Ranch, Fla. • Purse: $1M • KFT points: 500
- PGA Tour Champions: Invited Celebrity Classic • April 19-21, 2024 • Las Colinas Country Club • Irving, Texas • Purse: $2.2M
- PGA Tour Americas: 69th ECP Brazil Open • April 18-21, 2024 • Rio Olympic Golf Course • Rio de Janeiro, Brazil • Purse: $225K • Fortinet Cup points: n/a
- Asian Tour/International Series: International Series Morocco • July 4-7, 2024 • Royal Golf Dar Es Salam • Morocco • Purse: $2M
- LIV Golf Series: Adelaide • April 26-28, 2024 • The Grange Golf Club • Adelaide, Autralia • Purse: $20M
- GPro Tour: Sanctuary Championship • April 9-11, 2024 • Sanctuary Golf Club • Waverly, Ga. • Purse: $119,175
#PROJACKETS ON SOCIAL MEDIA
PLAYER PLAYER LAST WEEK DATA ANDERS ALBERTSON
Hometown: Woodstock, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play FedEx Cup points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings (PGAT): $512,187
Career earnings (KFT): $915,431
STEWART CINK
Hometown: Florence, Ala.
Residence: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 1995
Years at Georgia Tech: 1991-95
Status: PGA Tour/PGA Tour Champions
PGA Tour
Valspar Championship
T-33
69-67-76-70--282 (-2)
Schwab Cup points ranking: 17
YTD Earnings (Champions): $152,086
Career earnings (Champions): $620,725
FedEx Cup points ranking: 155
YTD earnings (PGA Tour): $67,645
Career earnings (PGA Tour): $43,526,864
WILL DICKSON
Hometown: Providence, R.I.
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2021
Years at Georgia Tech: 2017-21
Status: Developmental tours
Did not play GPro Points ranking: 18
YTD Earnings (GPro): $1,232
Career earnings (GPro): $56,010
Points ranking (KFT): 193
YTD earnings (KFT): $4,538
Points ranking (FET): 154
YTD earnings (FET): $2,571
DAVID DUVAL
Hometown: Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Residence: Denver, Colo.
Turned pro: 1993
Years at Georgia Tech: 1989-93
Status: PGA Tour Champions
PGA Tour Champions
Hoag Classic
T-62
74-71-71--216 (+3)
Schwab Cup Points ranking: 79
YTD earnings (Champions): $18,276
Career earnings (Champions): $311,556
Career earnings (PGAT): $18,983,931
J.T. GRIFFIN
Hometown: Wilson, N.C.
Residence: Marietta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
PGA Tour Americas
Bupa Championship
missed cut
77-75--152 (+8)
Fortinet Cup points: n/a
YTD earnings (Canada): n/a
Career earnings (Canada): $29,836
Career earnings (KFT): $187,056
CHESSON HADLEY
Hometown: Raleigh, N.C.
Turned pro: 2010
Years at Georgia Tech: 2006-10
Status: PGA Tour
PGA Tour
Valspar Championship
missed cut
71-75--146 (+2)
FedEx Cup points ranking: 114
YTD earnings: $191,297
Career earnings: $11,915,296
SHUN YAT HAK
Hometown: Hong Kong
Turned pro: 2013
Years at Georgia Tech: 2012-13
Status: PGA Tour China
Did not play Fortinet Cup points: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: ¥251,305
PAUL HALEY II
Hometown: Dallas, Texas
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play FedEx Cup points: 202
YTD earnings (PGA Tour): $9,160
KFT points ranking: 119
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings (PGAT): $837,353
Career earnings (KFT): $1,078,795
CONNOR HOWE
Hometown: Ogden, Utah
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2023
Years at Georgia Tech: 2018-23
Status: PGA Tour Canada
Did not play KFT points ranking: 146
YTD earnings (KFT): $4,050
Fortinet Cup points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings (Canada): $n/a
MATT KUCHAR
Hometown:
Lake Mary, Fla.
Residence: Sea Island, Ga.
Turned pro: 2000
Years at Georgia Tech: 1997-2000
Status: PGA Tour
PGA Tour
Valspar Championship
T-49
75-67-70-72--284 (even
FedEx Cup points ranking: 175
YTD earnings: $70,125
Career earnings (PGAT): $58,828,816
LARRY MIZE
Residence: Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 1980
Years at Georgia Tech: 1975-79
Status: PGA Tour Champions
Did not play Schwab Cup points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings (Champions): $5,154,323
Career earnings (PGAT): $7,947,092
NOAH NORTON
Hometown: Chico, Calif.
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2021
Years at Georgia Tech: 2017-21
Status: Developmental tours
Did not play Points ranking (GPro): n/a
YTD earnings (GPro): n/a
ANDY OGLETREE
Hometown: Little Rock, Miss.
Residence: Roswell, Ga.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: Asian Tour
Did not play LIV standings: 46
YTD earnings (LIV): $476,625
Order of Merit (Asian Tour): 52
YTD earnings (Asian Tour): $20,300
YTD earnings (LIV): n/a
Career earnings (LIV): $1,038,250
CHRIS PETEFISH
Hometown: Danville, Calif.
Turned pro: 2018
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play KFT Points ranking: 123
YTD earnings (KFT): $5,850
Career earnings (KFT): $328,065
Career earnings (PGA Tour Canada): $21,118
SETH REEVES
Hometown: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play KFT points ranking: 112
YTD earnings: $13,250
Career earnings (PGAT): $649,622
Career earnings (KFT): $639,368
LUKE SCHNIEDERJANS
Hometown: Powder Springs, Ga.
Residence: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: MacKenzie Tour/Forme Tour
PGA Tour Americas
Bupa Championship
missed cut
72-78--150 (+6)
Fortinet Cup points: n/a
YTD earnings (Canada): n/a
Career earnings (Canada): $46,844
OLLIE SCHNIEDERJANS
Hometown: Powder Springs, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play KFT Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings (KFT): $553,500
Career earnings (PGAT): $3,879,653
BEN SMITH
Hometown: Novi, Mich.
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2022
Years at Georgia Tech: 2018-22
Status: developmental tours
Did not play GPro points ranking: 6
YTD earnings: $2,595
ROSS STEELMAN
Hometown: Columbia, Mo.
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2023
Years at Georgia Tech: 2021-23
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play KFT points ranking: 18
YTD earnings: $85,619
Career earnings (KFT): $109,740
TYLER STRAFACI
Hometown: Davie, Fla.
Residence: Davie, Fla.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: none
PGA Tour Americas
Bupa Championship
T-47
79-70-76-72--297 (+9)
Fortinet Cup points: T-47
YTD earnings (Canada): n/a
Career earnings (PGAT Americas): $45,681
YTD earnings (GPro Tour): $1,112
Career earnings (PGA Tour): $21,111
Career earnings (Canada): $12,970
NICHOLAS THOMPSON
Hometown: Coral Springs, Fla.
Turned pro: 2005
Years at Georgia Tech: 2001-05
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play KFT points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings (KFT): $922,294
Career earnings (PGAT): $5,729,551
CAMERON TRINGALE
Hometown: Laguna Niguel, Calif.
Turned pro: 2009
Years at Georgia Tech: 2005-09
Status: LIV Golf/Asian Tour
Did not play LIV standings: 40
YTD Earnings (LIV): $747,000
YTD earnings (Asian Tour): n/a
Career earnings (LIV): $7,018,898
Career earnings (PGAT): $17,310,004
RICHY WERENSKI
Hometown: South Hadley, Mass.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-14
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
PGA Tour
Valspar Championship
missed cut
73-74--147 (+3)
FedEx Cup points ranking: 162
KFT points ranking: 21
YTD earnings (KFT): $56,680
YTD earnings (PGA Tour): $57,000
Career earnings (KFT): $508,233
Career earnings (PGAT): $6,756,075
VINCENT WHALEY
Hometown: McKinney, Texas
Residence: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2017
Years at Georgia Tech: 2013-17
Status: PGA Tour
PGA Tour
Valspar Championship
T-54
70-72-71-72--285 (+1)
FedEx Cup points ranking: 139
YTD earnings (PGA Tour): $102,780
Career earnings (PGA Tour): $2,748,589
Korn Ferry Tour points ranking: 119
YTD earnings (KFT): $20,415
Career earnings (KFT): $263,392