Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – Stewart Cink achieves rare milestone at Valspar Championship … David Duval is featured guest during Hoag Classic week … more details below in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.
CINK ACHIEVES RARE MILESTONE AT VALSPAR CHAMPIONSHIP
Stewart Cink‘s 36-hole co-lead this week at the Valspar Championship isn’t just unlikely, it’s historic.
With Cink’s opening rounds of 69-67, he not only grabbed the seventh career 36-hole lead or co-lead, but he also made the cut for the 500th time in his PGA Tour career.
That’s an accomplishment only seven other men in Tour history have earned. Jay Haas has the record with 592 cuts made, but legends like Jack Nicklaus (495) and Gary Player (384) haven’t accomplished the feat. Tiger Woods, who once made a PGA Tour record 142 cuts in a row, only has 338 made cuts in his career.
Despite being just two-and-a-half years younger than Cink, Woods hasn’t even played close to 500 events in his career. This week is Cink’s 677th career start.
THAT OSPREY WANTS LUNCH!
Stewart Cink was unfazed by this bird diving into the water mid-shot.
DUVAL FEATURED GUEST AT HOAG CLASSIC BREAKFAST
The Hoag Classic Hall of Fame Community Breakfast has often featured some of the shiny new toys on the PGA Tour Champions.
Players may not join the senior circuit until turning 50, so by that time, most have become known commodities, to some degree.
There have been household names, to be sure. David Duval belongs there, a name golf fans likely remember gracing leaderboards, well before he joined the broadcast booth with ESPN and Golf Channel.
Duval was the highlight attraction at the kickoff breakfast Tuesday at VEA Newport Beach, and a crowded ballroom was quite chatty with a personality some may have become accustomed to hearing in their living room.
COMPETITION ROUNDUP FROM LAST WEEKEND
PGA Tour
As noted above, Stewart Cink made his 500th cut on the PGA Tour in his 677th start, but after sharing the 36-hole lead and taking the lead to himself on the front nine of Saturday’s third round, Cink rank into trouble on the back none and fell out of contention eventually finishing in a tie for 33rd at last weekend’s Valspar Championship (2-under-par 282).
Cink held the 36-hole lead/co-lead for the seventh time and had converted each of his last three, most recently at the 2021 RBC Heritage. He had finished in the top 10 three times previously in the Valspar.
Meanwhile, Matt Kuchar (T-49) and Vince Whaley (T-54) made the cut at Innisbrook Resort, while Chesson Hadley and Richy Werenski, who Monday qualified, did not.
All but Kuchar are in the field for this week’s Texas Children’s Houston Open.
*****
PGA Tour Champions
David Duval tied for 62nd place at last weekend’s Hoag Classic in Newport Beach, Calif., posting a 3-over-par score of 216. He is in the field for this week’s event, The Galleri Classic in Rancho Mirage, Calif.
PGA Tour Champions leaderboard
*****
PGA Tour Americas
J.T. Griffin, Luke Schniederjans and 2020 U.S. Amateur champion Tyler Strafaci competed last weekend in the 2024 season opener on the PGA Tour Americas, the Bupa Championship this weekend in Tulum, Mexico. All threer players held their status from last year’s PGA Tour Canada.
Strafaci was the only Jacket to make the cut, tying for 47th place at 9-over-par 297.
The Bupa Championship at Tulum was the first event in a 16-tournament schedule which combined events in Latin America and Canada. The tour moves to Guadalara, Mexico for this week’s Totalplay Championship.
UPCOMING EVENTS
- PGA Tour: Texas Children’s Houston Open • March 28-31, 2024 • Memorial Park Golf Course • Houston, Texas • Purse: $9.1M • FedEx Cup points: 500
- Korn Ferry Tour: Club Car Championship • April 4-7, 2024 • The Landings Golf and Athletic Club • Savannah, Ga. • Purse: $1M • KFT points: 500
- PGA Tour Champions: The Galleri Classic • March 29-31, 2023 • Mission Hills Country Club • Rancho Mirage, Calif. • Purse: $2.2M
- PGA Tour Americas: TotalPlay Championship • March 28-31, 2024 • Atlas Country Club • Guadalajara, Mexico • Purse: $225K • Fortinet Cup points: n/a
- Asian Tour/International Series: International Series Morocco • July 4-7, 2024 • Royal Golf Dar Es Salam • Morocco • Purse: $2M
- LIV Golf Series: Miami • April 5-7, 2024 • Trump National Doral Golf Course • Doral, Fla. • Purse: $20M
- GPro Tour: Heritage Open • March 27-29, 2024 • Heritage Oaks Golf Club • Brunswick, Ga. • Purse: $68,125
#PROJACKETS ON SOCIAL MEDIA
