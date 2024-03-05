Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – Chesson Hadley turns in another solid finish on the PGA Tour last weekend in Palm Beach Gardens … Seth Reeves and Connor Howe make the weekend on the Korn Ferry Tour … Ben Smith has a top-10 finish on the GPro Tour … more details below in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.
COMPETITION ROUNDUP FROM LAST WEEKEND
PGA Tour
Chesson Hadley turned in another solid finish last weekend at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beached, tying for 35th place with an 8-under-par total of 276, and sits 99th on the FedEx Cup points standings. Matt Kuchar was the only other Yellow Jacket in the field and missed the cut.
The Tour hosts two events this weekend, with Paul Haley II, Richy Werenski and Vince Whaley heading south to the Puerto Rico Open. No Yellow Jackets are in the field for the Arnold Palmer Invitational, a signature event on the PGA Tour.
*****
Korn Ferry Tour
Seth Reeves and Connor Howe both made the cut at last weekend’s 117 Visa Argentina Open in Buenos Aires. Reeves tied for 57th place at 3-under-par 277, while Howe made his first cut in two career Korn Ferry events, tying for 61st at even-par 280. Chris Petefish did not advance to the weekend.
Ross Steelman, who took last weekend off and sits No. 14 in the Korn Ferry Tour points standings, joins the trio in Chile this weekend for the Astara Chile Classic in Santiago.
*****
LIV Golf Series
Cameron Tringale tied for 22nd place (204, -6), and Andy Ogletree tied for 41st (209, -1) last weekend in the LIV Golf Series event in Saudi Arabia.
GPro Tour
Ben Smith turned in a career-best performance with a tie for seventh place at 7-under-par 209 at the St. Simons Open. Will Dickson tied for 20th place at 3-under-par 213.
LAMPRECHT AMONG FIVE AMATEURS IN THE MASTERS FIELD
The Georgia Tech standout won the 2023 British Amateur champion and also finished as the low amateur in the British Open, winning the silver medal. Lamprecht is currently ranked No. 4 in the Golfweek/AmateurGolf.com World Rankings.
This will be the 6-foot-8 South African’s first appearance in the Masters. He also finished T8 at the Men’s World Amateur Team Championships. Lamprecht has established himself as one of the top collegiate golfers in the country and has had success worldwide. He won the 2022 Inverness Intercollegiate and the 2023 Fighting Illini Invitational.
UPCOMING EVENTS
- PGA Tour: Arnold Palmer Invitational • March 7-10, 2024 • Bay Hill Cub & Lodge • Orlando, Fla. • Purse: $20M • FedEx Cup points: 700
- PGA Tour: Puerto Rico Open • March 7-10, 2024 • Grand Reserve Golf Club • Rio Grande, P.R. • Purse: $4M • FedEx Cup points: 300
- Korn Ferry Tour: Astara Chile Classic by ScotiaBank • March 7-10, 2024 • Prince of Wales Country Club • Santiago, Chile • Purse: $1M • KFT points: 500
- PGA Tour Champions: Cologuard Classic • March 8-10, 2023 • La Paloma Country Club • Tucson, Ariz. • Purse: $2.2M
- PGA Tour Americas: Bupa Championship • March 21-24, 2024 • PGA Riviera Maya • Tulum, Mexico • Purse: $225K • Fortinet Cup points: n/a
- Asian Tour/International Series: International Series Macau • March 14-17, 2024 • Macau Golf and Country Club • Macau, China • Purse: $2M
- LIV Golf Series: Hong Kong • March 8-10, 2024 • Hong Kong Country Club • Hong Kong • Purse: $20M
- GPro Tour: Heritage Open • March 27-29, 2024 • Heritage Oaks Golf Club • Brunswick, Ga. • Purse: $68,125
PLAYER PLAYER LAST WEEK DATA ANDERS ALBERTSON
Hometown: Woodstock, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play FedEx Cup points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings (PGAT): $512,187
Career earnings (KFT): $915,431
STEWART CINK
Hometown: Florence, Ala.
Residence: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 1995
Years at Georgia Tech: 1991-95
Status: PGA Tour/PGA Tour Champions
Did not play Schwab Cup points: 5
YTD Earnings (Champions): $93,000
Career earnings (Champions): $561,639
FedEx Cup points ranking: 132
YTD earnings (PGA Tour): $67,645
Career earnings (PGA Tour): $43,526,864
WILL DICKSON
Hometown: Providence, R.I.
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2021
Years at Georgia Tech: 2017-21
Status: Developmental tours
GPro Tour
St. Simons Open
T-20
66-73-74--213 (-3)
GPro Points ranking: n/a
YTD Earnings (GPro): $1,232
Career earnings (GPro): $56,010
Points ranking (KFT): 193
YTD earnings (KFT): $4,538
Points ranking (FET): 154
YTD earnings (FET): $2,571
DAVID DUVAL
Hometown: Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Residence: Denver, Colo.
Turned pro: 1993
Years at Georgia Tech: 1989-93
Status: PGA Tour Champions
Did not play Schwab Cup Points ranking: 49
YTD earnings (Champions): $17,000
Career earnings (Champions): $310,290
Career earnings (PGAT): $18,983,931
J.T. GRIFFIN
Hometown: Wilson, N.C.
Residence: Marietta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Fortinet Cup points: n/a
YTD earnings (Canada): n/a
Career earnings (Canada): $29,836
Career earnings (KFT): $187,056
CHESSON HADLEY
Hometown: Raleigh, N.C.
Turned pro: 2010
Years at Georgia Tech: 2006-10
Status: PGA Tour
PGA Tour
Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
T-35
65-72-70-69--276 (-8)
FedEx Cup points ranking: 99
YTD earnings: $191,297
Career earnings: $11,915,296
SHUN YAT HAK
Hometown: Hong Kong
Turned pro: 2013
Years at Georgia Tech: 2012-13
Status: PGA Tour China
Did not play Fortinet Cup points: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: ¥251,305
PAUL HALEY II
Hometown: Dallas, Texas
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play KFT points ranking: 119
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings (PGAT): $828,193
Career earnings (KFT): $1,078,795
CONNOR HOWE
Hometown: Ogden, Utah
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2023
Years at Georgia Tech: 2018-23
Status: PGA Tour Canada
Korn Ferry Tour
117 Visa Argentina Open
T-61
71-64-71-74--280 (even)
KFT points ranking: 147
YTD earnings (KFT): $4,050
Fortinet Cup points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings (Canada): $n/a
MATT KUCHAR
Hometown:
Lake Mary, Fla.
Residence: Sea Island, Ga.
Turned pro: 2000
Years at Georgia Tech: 1997-2000
Status: PGA Tour
PGA Tour
Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
missed cut
74-70--144 (+2)
FedEx Cup points ranking: 158
YTD earnings: $70,125
Career earnings (PGAT): $58,828,816
LARRY MIZE
Residence: Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 1980
Years at Georgia Tech: 1975-79
Status: PGA Tour Champions
Did not play Schwab Cup points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings (Champions): $5,154,323
Career earnings (PGAT): $7,947,092
NOAH NORTON
Hometown: Chico, Calif.
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2021
Years at Georgia Tech: 2017-21
Status: Developmental tours
Did not play Points ranking (GPro): n/a
YTD earnings (GPro): n/a
ANDY OGLETREE
Hometown: Little Rock, Miss.
Residence: Roswell, Ga.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: Asian Tour
LIV Golf Series
Jeddah
71-69-69--209 (-1)
LIV standings: 50
YTD earnings (LIV): $311,625
Order of Merit (Asian Tour): n/a
YTD earnings (Asian Tour): n/a
YTD earnings (LIV): n/a
Career earnings (LIV): $873,250
CHRIS PETEFISH
Hometown: Danville, Calif.
Turned pro: 2018
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
117 Visa Argentina Open
missed cut
69-68--137 (-3)
KFT Points ranking: 106
YTD earnings (KFT): $5,850
Career earnings (KFT): $328,065
Career earnings (PGA Tour Canada): $21,118
SETH REEVES
Hometown: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
117 Visa Argentina Open
T-57
68-68-73-68--277 (-3)
KFT points ranking: 128
YTD earnings: $8,200
Career earnings (PGAT): $649,622
Career earnings (KFT): $634,318
LUKE SCHNIEDERJANS
Hometown: Powder Springs, Ga.
Residence: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: MacKenzie Tour/Forme Tour
Did not play Fortinet Cup points: n/a
YTD earnings (Canada): n/a
Career earnings (Canada): $46,844
OLLIE SCHNIEDERJANS
Hometown: Powder Springs, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play KFT Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings (KFT): $553,500
Career earnings (PGAT): $3,879,653
BEN SMITH
Hometown: Novi, Mich.
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2022
Years at Georgia Tech: 2018-22
Status: developmental tours
GPro Tour
St. Simons Open
T-7
69-69-71--209 (-7)
GPro points ranking: $2,595
YTD earnings: n/a
ROSS STEELMAN
Hometown: Columbia, Mo.
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2023
Years at Georgia Tech: 2021-23
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play KFT points ranking: 9
YTD earnings: $85,619
Career earnings (KFT): $109,740
TYLER STRAFACI
Hometown: Davie, Fla.
Residence: Davie, Fla.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: none
Did not play Fortinet Cup points: n/a
YTD earnings (Canada): n/a
Career earnings (Canada): $24,570
YTD earnings (GPro Tour): $1,112
Career earnings (PGA Tour): $21,111
Career earnings (Canada): $12,970
NICHOLAS THOMPSON
Hometown: Coral Springs, Fla.
Turned pro: 2005
Years at Georgia Tech: 2001-05
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play KFT points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings (KFT): $922,294
Career earnings (PGAT): $5,729,551
CAMERON TRINGALE
Hometown: Laguna Niguel, Calif.
Turned pro: 2009
Years at Georgia Tech: 2005-09
Status: LIV Golf/Asian Tour
LIV Golf Series
Jeddah
T-22
68-66-70--206 (-4)
YTD Earnings (LIV): $600,800
YTD earnings (Asian Tour): n/a
Career earnings (LIV): $6,872,648
Career earnings (PGAT): $17,310,004
RICHY WERENSKI
Hometown: South Hadley, Mass.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-14
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play KFT points ranking: 21
YTD earnings: $56,680
Career earnings (KFT): $508,233
Career earnings (PGAT): $6,699,075
VINCENT WHALEY
Hometown: McKinney, Texas
Residence: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2017
Years at Georgia Tech: 2013-17
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play FedEx Cup points ranking: 144
YTD earnings (PGA Tour): $45,780
Career earnings (PGAT): $2,691,589
Korn Ferry Tour points ranking: 119
YTD earnings (KFT): $20,415
Career earnings (KFT): $263,392