Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – Chesson Hadley turns in another solid finish on the PGA Tour last weekend in Palm Beach Gardens … Seth Reeves and Connor Howe make the weekend on the Korn Ferry Tour … Ben Smith has a top-10 finish on the GPro Tour … more details below in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.

COMPETITION ROUNDUP FROM LAST WEEKEND

PGA Tour

Chesson Hadley turned in another solid finish last weekend at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beached, tying for 35th place with an 8-under-par total of 276, and sits 99th on the FedEx Cup points standings. Matt Kuchar was the only other Yellow Jacket in the field and missed the cut.

The Tour hosts two events this weekend, with Paul Haley II, Richy Werenski and Vince Whaley heading south to the Puerto Rico Open. No Yellow Jackets are in the field for the Arnold Palmer Invitational, a signature event on the PGA Tour.

PGA Tour leaderboard

*****

Korn Ferry Tour

Seth Reeves and Connor Howe both made the cut at last weekend’s 117 Visa Argentina Open in Buenos Aires. Reeves tied for 57th place at 3-under-par 277, while Howe made his first cut in two career Korn Ferry events, tying for 61st at even-par 280. Chris Petefish did not advance to the weekend.

Ross Steelman, who took last weekend off and sits No. 14 in the Korn Ferry Tour points standings, joins the trio in Chile this weekend for the Astara Chile Classic in Santiago.

Korn Ferry Tour leaderboard

*****

LIV Golf Series

Cameron Tringale tied for 22nd place (204, -6), and Andy Ogletree tied for 41st (209, -1) last weekend in the LIV Golf Series event in Saudi Arabia.

LIV leaderboard

*****

GPro Tour

Ben Smith turned in a career-best performance with a tie for seventh place at 7-under-par 209 at the St. Simons Open. Will Dickson tied for 20th place at 3-under-par 213.

GPro Tour leaderboard

LAMPRECHT AMONG FIVE AMATEURS IN THE MASTERS FIELD

The Georgia Tech standout won the 2023 British Amateur champion and also finished as the low amateur in the British Open, winning the silver medal. Lamprecht is currently ranked No. 4 in the Golfweek/AmateurGolf.com World Rankings.

This will be the 6-foot-8 South African’s first appearance in the Masters. He also finished T8 at the Men’s World Amateur Team Championships. Lamprecht has established himself as one of the top collegiate golfers in the country and has had success worldwide. He won the 2022 Inverness Intercollegiate and the 2023 Fighting Illini Invitational.

