Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – Richy Werenski highlights weekend for former Yellow Jackets with third-place on the Korn Ferry Tour … More details below in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.
RICHY WERENSKI CONTENDS IN COLOMBIA
Richy Werenski, working to return to the PGA Tour after losing his card after 2023, made a significant step in that direction last weekend in Bogota, Colombia, tying for third place at the Astara Golf Championship.
The 32-year-old former Tech star shot a 62 in the second round, then followed with 65-66 on the weekend to finish two shots out of the lead. He vaulted himself to No. 21 in the Korn Ferry tour points standings (top 25 at the end of the season earn PGA Tour cards).
In 49 career events on the Korn Ferry Tour, Werenski has one victory (the 2016 BMW Charity Pro-Am), three runner-up finishes and five total top-5s. He spent the last seven seasons on the PGA Tour.
TRINGALE, OGLETREE THROUGH TWO EVENTS IN LIV GOLF
After two events on the 2024 LIV Golf Series, Andy Ogletree has a 50th-place finish and a 48th-place showing, carding one high round in each tournament, and sits 54th in the series standings. Ogletree stood 6-under-par through 36 holes last weekend in Las Vegas, then shot 77 Sunday.
Cameron Tringale is No. 29 in the series standings after finishing 19th in Mayakoba and 37th in Las Vegas with a collective 4-under-par in six rounds.
LIV Golf Leaderboard – Las Vegas
JACKETS SHUT OUT IN THE DESERT
None of the four Yellow Jackets competing last weekend made it to the weekend at the WM Phoenix Open in Scottsdale, Ariz. Stewart Cink came the closest, carding rounds of 71-70 (-1) to miss the cut by one stroke.
Chesson Hadley (+1 at the WM), Cink, Matt Kuchar (+4), Vincent Whaley (+8) all rank between No. 11 and No. 132 in the current FedEx Cup points standings.
UPCOMING EVENTS
- PGA Tour: Genesis Invitational • February 15-18, 2024 • Riviera Country Club • Pacific Palisades, Calif. • Purse: $20M • FedEx Cup points: 700
- Korn Ferry Tour: 117 Visa Argentina Open • February 29-March 3, 2024 • Olivos Golf Club • Buenos Aires, Argentina • Purse: $1M • KFT points: 500
- PGA Tour Champions: Chubb Classic • February 16-18, 2023 • Tiburon Golf Club • Naples, Fla. • Purse: $1.8M
- PGA Tour Americas: Bupa Championship • March 21-24, 2024 • PGA Riviera Maya • Tulum, Mexico • Purse: $225K • Fortinet Cup points: n/a
- Asian Tour/International Series: International Series Oman • February 22-25, 2024 • Al Mouj Golf • Oman • Purse: $2M • Fortinet Cup points: n/a
- LIV Golf Series: King Abdullah Economic City • March 1-3, 2024 • Royal Greens Golf and Country Club • Saudi Arabia • Purse: $20M
- GPro Tour: Simons Open • February 27-29, 2024 • King and Prince Golf Club • St. Simons Island, Ga. • Purse: $68,125
PLAYER PLAYER LAST WEEK DATA ANDERS ALBERTSON
Hometown: Woodstock, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play FedEx Cup points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings (PGAT): $512,187
Career earnings (KFT): $915,431
STEWART CINK
Hometown: Florence, Ala.
Residence: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 1995
Years at Georgia Tech: 1991-95
Status: PGA Tour/PGA Tour Champions
PGA Tour
WM Phoenix Open
missed cut
71-70--141 (-1)
Schwab Cup points: 5
YTD Earnings (Champions): $93,000
Career earnings (Champions): $561,639
FedEx Cup points ranking: 114
YTD earnings (PGA Tour): $67,645
Career earnings (PGA Tour): $43,526,864
WILL DICKSON
Hometown: Providence, R.I.
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2021
Years at Georgia Tech: 2017-21
Status: Developmental tours
Did not play GPro Points ranking: n/a
YTD Earnings (GPro): $n/a
Career earnings (GPro): $56,010
Points ranking (KFT): 193
YTD earnings (KFT): $4,538
Points ranking (FET): 154
YTD earnings (FET): $2,571
DAVID DUVAL
Hometown: Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Residence: Denver, Colo.
Turned pro: 1993
Years at Georgia Tech: 1989-93
Status: PGA Tour Champions
Did not play Schwab Cup Points ranking: 4
YTD earnings (Champions): $17,000
Career earnings (Champions): $310,290
Career earnings (PGAT): $18,983,931
J.T. GRIFFIN
Hometown: Wilson, N.C.
Residence: Marietta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Fortinet Cup points: n/a
YTD earnings (Canada): n/a
Career earnings (Canada): $29,836
Career earnings (KFT): $187,056
CHESSON HADLEY
Hometown: Raleigh, N.C.
Turned pro: 2010
Years at Georgia Tech: 2006-10
Status: PGA Tour
PGA Tour
WM Phoenix Open
missed cut
73-70--143 (+1)
FedEx Cup points ranking: 110
YTD earnings: $85,667
Career earnings: $11,809,726
SHUN YAT HAK
Hometown: Hong Kong
Turned pro: 2013
Years at Georgia Tech: 2012-13
Status: PGA Tour China
Did not play Fortinet Cup points: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: ¥251,305
PAUL HALEY II
Hometown: Dallas, Texas
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: PGA Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
Panama Championship
T-65
70-71-77-73--291 (+11)
KFT points ranking: 119
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings (PGAT): $828,193
Career earnings (KFT): $1,078,795
CONNOR HOWE
Hometown: Ogden, Utah
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2023
Years at Georgia Tech: 2018-23
Status: PGA Tour Canada
Did not play Fortinet Cup points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings (Canada): $n/a
MATT KUCHAR
Hometown:
Lake Mary, Fla.
Residence: Sea Island, Ga.
Turned pro: 2000
Years at Georgia Tech: 1997-2000
Status: PGA Tour
PGA Tour
WM Phoenix Open
missed cut
75-71--146 (+6)
FedEx Cup points ranking: 131
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings (PGAT): $58,758,691
LARRY MIZE
Residence: Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 1980
Years at Georgia Tech: 1975-79
Status: PGA Tour Champions
Did not play Schwab Cup points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings (Champions): $5,154,323
Career earnings (PGAT): $7,947,092
NOAH NORTON
Hometown: Chico, Calif.
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2021
Years at Georgia Tech: 2017-21
Status: Developmental tours
Did not play Points ranking (GPro): n/a
YTD earnings (GPro): n/a
ANDY OGLETREE
Hometown: Little Rock, Miss.
Residence: Roswell, Ga.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: Asian Tour
LIV Golf
Las Vegas
T-45
67-67-77--211 (+1)
LIV standings: 50
YTD earnings (LIV): $182,250
Order of Merit (Asian Tour): n/a
YTD earnings (Asian Tour): n/a
YTD earnings (LIV): n/a
Career earnings (LIV): $873,250
CHRIS PETEFISH
Hometown: Danville, Calif.
Turned pro: 2018
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
Astara Golf Championship
77-67--144 (+3)
KFT Points ranking: 92
YTD earnings (KFT): $5,850
Career earnings (KFT): $328,065
Career earnings (PGA Tour Canada): $21,118
SETH REEVES
Hometown: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
Astara Golf Championship
missed cut
75-66--141 (even)
KFT points ranking: 133
YTD earnings: $4,050
Career earnings (PGAT): $649,622
Career earnings (KFT): $630,168
LUKE SCHNIEDERJANS
Hometown: Powder Springs, Ga.
Residence: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: MacKenzie Tour/Forme Tour
Did not play Fortinet Cup points: n/a
YTD earnings (Canada): n/a
Career earnings (Canada): $46,844
OLLIE SCHNIEDERJANS
Hometown: Powder Springs, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play KFT Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings (KFT): $553,500
Career earnings (PGAT): $3,879,653
BEN SMITH
Hometown: Novi, Mich.
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2022
Years at Georgia Tech: 2018-22
Status: developmental tours
Did not play GPro points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
ROSS STEELMAN
Hometown: Columbia, Mo.
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2023
Years at Georgia Tech: 2021-23
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
Astara Golf Championship
missed cut
74-64--138 (-3)
KFT points ranking: 9
YTD earnings: $85,619
Career earnings (KFT): $109,740
TYLER STRAFACI
Hometown: Davie, Fla.
Residence: Davie, Fla.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: none
Did not play Fortinet Cup points: n/a
YTD earnings (Canada): n/a
Career earnings (Canada): $24,570
YTD earnings (GPro Tour): $1,112
Career earnings (PGA Tour): $21,111
Career earnings (Canada): $12,970
NICHOLAS THOMPSON
Hometown: Coral Springs, Fla.
Turned pro: 2005
Years at Georgia Tech: 2001-05
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play KFT points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings (KFT): $922,294
Career earnings (PGAT): $5,729,551
CAMERON TRINGALE
Hometown: Laguna Niguel, Calif.
Turned pro: 2009
Years at Georgia Tech: 2005-09
Status: LIV Golf/Asian Tour
LIV Golf
Las Vegas
69-68-72--209 (-1)
YTD Earnings (LIV): $397,800
YTD earnings (Asian Tour): n/a
Career earnings (LIV): $6,872,648
Career earnings (PGAT): $17,310,004
RICHY WERENSKI
Hometown: South Hadley, Mass.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-14
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
Astara Golf Championship
T-3
70-62-65-66--263 (-20)
KFT points ranking: 21
YTD earnings: $56,680
Career earnings (KFT): $508,233
Career earnings (PGAT): $6,699,075
VINCENT WHALEY
Hometown: McKinney, Texas
Residence: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2017
Years at Georgia Tech: 2013-17
Status: PGA Tour
PGA Tour
WM Phoenix Open
missed cut
73-77--150 (+8)
FedEx Cup points ranking: 130
YTD earnings (PGA Tour): $45,780
Career earnings (PGAT): $2,691,589
Korn Ferry Tour points ranking: 119
YTD earnings (KFT): $20,415
Career earnings (KFT): $263,392