Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – Richy Werenski highlights weekend for former Yellow Jackets with third-place on the Korn Ferry Tour … More details below in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.

RICHY WERENSKI CONTENDS IN COLOMBIA

Richy Werenski, working to return to the PGA Tour after losing his card after 2023, made a significant step in that direction last weekend in Bogota, Colombia, tying for third place at the Astara Golf Championship.

The 32-year-old former Tech star shot a 62 in the second round, then followed with 65-66 on the weekend to finish two shots out of the lead. He vaulted himself to No. 21 in the Korn Ferry tour points standings (top 25 at the end of the season earn PGA Tour cards).

In 49 career events on the Korn Ferry Tour, Werenski has one victory (the 2016 BMW Charity Pro-Am), three runner-up finishes and five total top-5s. He spent the last seven seasons on the PGA Tour.

TRINGALE, OGLETREE THROUGH TWO EVENTS IN LIV GOLF

After two events on the 2024 LIV Golf Series, Andy Ogletree has a 50th-place finish and a 48th-place showing, carding one high round in each tournament, and sits 54th in the series standings. Ogletree stood 6-under-par through 36 holes last weekend in Las Vegas, then shot 77 Sunday.

Cameron Tringale is No. 29 in the series standings after finishing 19th in Mayakoba and 37th in Las Vegas with a collective 4-under-par in six rounds.

JACKETS SHUT OUT IN THE DESERT

None of the four Yellow Jackets competing last weekend made it to the weekend at the WM Phoenix Open in Scottsdale, Ariz. Stewart Cink came the closest, carding rounds of 71-70 (-1) to miss the cut by one stroke.

Chesson Hadley (+1 at the WM), Cink, Matt Kuchar (+4), Vincent Whaley (+8) all rank between No. 11 and No. 132 in the current FedEx Cup points standings.

