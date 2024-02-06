Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – Matt Kuchar back on track with solid weekend at Pebble Beach … Ross Steelman continues strong start on Korn Ferry Tour … Cameron Tringale and Andy Ogletree kickoff 2024 LIV Golf season … More details below in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.

KUCHAR HAS SOLID WEEKEND AT PEBBLE BEACH

Matt Kuchar remains eligible for the PGA Tour’s elevated events, and the former Georgia Tech All-American had a solid weekend at the first 2024 event, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Kuchar tied for 39th place with a 6-under-par total of 210 in the weather-shortended event.

Kuchar had missed the cut in his first two tournaments of 2024 after finishing 53rd in the FedEx Cup fall series.

He will compete this week in the WM Phoenix Open along with Stewart Cink, Chesson Hadley and Vince Whaley. Cink remains eligible as a tournament winner the past two seasons, and is also competing in some PGA Tour Champions events. Hadley finished inside the top 125 last season, while Whaley is eligible through a major medical extension.

PGA Tour leaderboard

STEELMAN CONTINUES STRONG START ON KORN FERRY TOUR

Ross Steelman turned in another solid finish last weekend on the Korn Ferry Tour, tying for 16th place at The Panama Championship with a 1-under-par total of 279.

The 2023 Tech graduate sits No. 7 in the points standings on the Korn Ferry Tour after three events, making the cut in all three with a high finish of third in the opening Great Exuma Classic. Steelman has made fast starts in each event, averaging 68.8 in the first two rounds of each event, then has faded back, averaging 71.0.

He leads the Korn Ferry Tour in eagles (5), while ranking No. 6 in scoring average, fifth in total birdies and fifth in par breaker holes.

Richy Werenski tied for 52nd last weekend, and Paul Haley II tied for 65th, while Chris Petefish and Seth Reeves missed the cut. All but Haley will travel south to Bogota for this weekend’s Astara Golf Championship.

Korn Ferry Tour Leaderboard