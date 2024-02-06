Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – Matt Kuchar back on track with solid weekend at Pebble Beach … Ross Steelman continues strong start on Korn Ferry Tour … Cameron Tringale and Andy Ogletree kickoff 2024 LIV Golf season … More details below in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.
KUCHAR HAS SOLID WEEKEND AT PEBBLE BEACH
Matt Kuchar remains eligible for the PGA Tour’s elevated events, and the former Georgia Tech All-American had a solid weekend at the first 2024 event, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Kuchar tied for 39th place with a 6-under-par total of 210 in the weather-shortended event.
Kuchar had missed the cut in his first two tournaments of 2024 after finishing 53rd in the FedEx Cup fall series.
He will compete this week in the WM Phoenix Open along with Stewart Cink, Chesson Hadley and Vince Whaley. Cink remains eligible as a tournament winner the past two seasons, and is also competing in some PGA Tour Champions events. Hadley finished inside the top 125 last season, while Whaley is eligible through a major medical extension.
STEELMAN CONTINUES STRONG START ON KORN FERRY TOUR
Ross Steelman turned in another solid finish last weekend on the Korn Ferry Tour, tying for 16th place at The Panama Championship with a 1-under-par total of 279.
The 2023 Tech graduate sits No. 7 in the points standings on the Korn Ferry Tour after three events, making the cut in all three with a high finish of third in the opening Great Exuma Classic. Steelman has made fast starts in each event, averaging 68.8 in the first two rounds of each event, then has faded back, averaging 71.0.
He leads the Korn Ferry Tour in eagles (5), while ranking No. 6 in scoring average, fifth in total birdies and fifth in par breaker holes.
Richy Werenski tied for 52nd last weekend, and Paul Haley II tied for 65th, while Chris Petefish and Seth Reeves missed the cut. All but Haley will travel south to Bogota for this weekend’s Astara Golf Championship.
TRINGALE, OGLETREE GET 2024 STARTED IN MEXICO
Cameron Tringale kicked off his second full season in LIV Golf, and Andy Ogletree began his rookie year in the series last weekend at Mayakoba in Mexico. Tringale continued his steady play on the circuit, tying for 17th place with a 3-under-par score of 210. Ogletree stumbled with a second-roubnd 79, and finished 50th at 8-over-par 221.
Their HyFlyers teammate Phil Mickelson finished below Ogletree, helping drag the team down to a 10th-place finish.
Phil Mickelson won the Andy Ogletree sweepstakes this off-season and believes it has the potential to put HyFlyers GC on A LOT of podiums in 2024.
Ogletree finished his season on the Asian Tour with a 68.86 scoring average and won Player of the Year.
UPCOMING EVENTS
- PGA Tour: WM Phoenix Open • February 8-11, 2024 • TPC Scottsdale • Scottsdale, Ariz. • Purse: $8.8M • FedEx Cup points: 700
- Korn Ferry Tour: Astara Golf Championship • February 8-11, 2024 • Country Club de Bogota-Lagos • Bogota, Colombia • Purse: $1M • KFT points: 500
- PGA Tour Champions: Chubb Classic • February 16-18, 2023 • Tiburon Golf Club • Naples, Fla. • Purse: $1.8M
- PGA Tour Americas: Bupa Championship • March 21-24, 2024 • PGA Riviera Maya • Tulum, Mexico • Purse: $225K • Fortinet Cup points: n/a
- Asian Tour/International Series: International Series Oman • February 22-25, 2024 • Al Mouj Golf • Oman • Purse: $2M • Fortinet Cup points: n/a
- LIV Golf Series: Las Vegas • February 8-10, 2024 • Las Vegas Country Club • Las Vegas, Nev. • Purse: $20M
- GPro Tour: Simons Open • February 27-29, 2024 • King and Prince Golf Club • St. Simons Island, Ga. • Purse: $68,125
PLAYER PLAYER LAST WEEK DATA ANDERS ALBERTSON
Hometown: Woodstock, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play FedEx Cup points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings (PGAT): $512,187
Career earnings (KFT): $915,431
STEWART CINK
Hometown: Florence, Ala.
Residence: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 1995
Years at Georgia Tech: 1991-95
Status: PGA Tour/PGA Tour Champions
Did not play Schwab Cup points: 5
YTD Earnings (Champions): $93,000
Career earnings (Champions): $561,639
FedEx Cup points ranking: 94
YTD earnings (PGA Tour): $67,645
Career earnings (PGA Tour): $43,526,864
WILL DICKSON
Hometown: Providence, R.I.
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2021
Years at Georgia Tech: 2017-21
Status: Developmental tours
Did not play GPro Points ranking: n/a
YTD Earnings (GPro): $n/a
Career earnings (GPro): $56,010
Points ranking (KFT): 193
YTD earnings (KFT): $4,538
Points ranking (FET): 154
YTD earnings (FET): $2,571
DAVID DUVAL
Hometown: Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Residence: Denver, Colo.
Turned pro: 1993
Years at Georgia Tech: 1989-93
Status: PGA Tour Champions
Did not play Schwab Cup Points ranking: 4
YTD earnings (Champions): $17,000
Career earnings (Champions): $310,290
Career earnings (PGAT): $18,983,931
J.T. GRIFFIN
Hometown: Wilson, N.C.
Residence: Marietta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Fortinet Cup points: n/a
YTD earnings (Canada): n/a
Career earnings (Canada): $29,836
Career earnings (KFT): $187,056
CHESSON HADLEY
Hometown: Raleigh, N.C.
Turned pro: 2010
Years at Georgia Tech: 2006-10
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play FedEx Cup points ranking: 92
YTD earnings: $85,667
Career earnings: $11,809,726
SHUN YAT HAK
Hometown: Hong Kong
Turned pro: 2013
Years at Georgia Tech: 2012-13
Status: PGA Tour China
Did not play Fortinet Cup points: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: ¥251,305
PAUL HALEY II
Hometown: Dallas, Texas
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: PGA Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
Panama Championship
T-65
70-71-77-73--291 (+11)
KFT points ranking: 119
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings (PGAT): $828,193
Career earnings (KFT): $1,078,795
CONNOR HOWE
Hometown: Ogden, Utah
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2023
Years at Georgia Tech: 2018-23
Status: PGA Tour Canada
Did not play Fortinet Cup points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings (Canada): $n/a
MATT KUCHAR
Hometown:
Lake Mary, Fla.
Residence: Sea Island, Ga.
Turned pro: 2000
Years at Georgia Tech: 1997-2000
Status: PGA Tour
PGA Tour
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
T-39
69-70-71--210 (-6)
FedEx Cup points ranking: 122
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings (PGAT): $58,758,691
LARRY MIZE
Residence: Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 1980
Years at Georgia Tech: 1975-79
Status: PGA Tour Champions
Did not play Schwab Cup points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings (Champions): $5,154,323
Career earnings (PGAT): $7,947,092
NOAH NORTON
Hometown: Chico, Calif.
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2021
Years at Georgia Tech: 2017-21
Status: Developmental tours
Did not play Points ranking (GPro): n/a
YTD earnings (GPro): n/a
ANDY OGLETREE
Hometown: Little Rock, Miss.
Residence: Roswell, Ga.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: Asian Tour
LIV Golf
Mayakoba
50th
72-79-70--221 (+8)
LIV standings: 50
YTD earnings (LIV): $60,000
Order of Merit (Asian Tour): n/a
YTD earnings (Asian Tour): n/a
YTD earnings (LIV): n/a
Career earnings (LIV): $750,000
CHRIS PETEFISH
Hometown: Danville, Calif.
Turned pro: 2018
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
Panama Championship
missed cut
76-77--153 (+13)
KFT Points ranking: 80
YTD earnings (KFT): $5,850
Career earnings (KFT): $328,065
Career earnings (PGA Tour Canada): $21,118
SETH REEVES
Hometown: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
Panama Championship
missed cut
75-72--147 (+7)
KFT points ranking: 114
YTD earnings: $4,050
Career earnings (PGAT): $649,622
Career earnings (KFT): $630,168
LUKE SCHNIEDERJANS
Hometown: Powder Springs, Ga.
Residence: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: MacKenzie Tour/Forme Tour
Did not play Fortinet Cup points: n/a
YTD earnings (Canada): n/a
Career earnings (Canada): $46,844
OLLIE SCHNIEDERJANS
Hometown: Powder Springs, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play KFT Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings (KFT): $553,500
Career earnings (PGAT): $3,879,653
BEN SMITH
Hometown: Novi, Mich.
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2022
Years at Georgia Tech: 2018-22
Status: developmental tours
Did not play GPro points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
ROSS STEELMAN
Hometown: Columbia, Mo.
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2023
Years at Georgia Tech: 2021-23
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
Panama Championship
T-16
68-68-71-72--279 (-1)
KFT points ranking: 7
YTD earnings: $70,619
Career earnings (KFT): $94,740
TYLER STRAFACI
Hometown: Davie, Fla.
Residence: Davie, Fla.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: none
Did not play Fortinet Cup points: n/a
YTD earnings (Canada): n/a
Career earnings (Canada): $24,570
YTD earnings (GPro Tour): $1,112
Career earnings (PGA Tour): $21,111
Career earnings (Canada): $12,970
NICHOLAS THOMPSON
Hometown: Coral Springs, Fla.
Turned pro: 2005
Years at Georgia Tech: 2001-05
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play KFT points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings (KFT): $922,294
Career earnings (PGAT): $5,729,551
CAMERON TRINGALE
Hometown: Laguna Niguel, Calif.
Turned pro: 2009
Years at Georgia Tech: 2005-09
Status: LIV Golf/Asian Tour
LIV Golf
Mayakoba
T-17
69-70-71--210 (-3)
YTD Earnings (LIV): $255,000
YTD earnings (Asian Tour): n/a
Career earnings (LIV): $6,729,848
Career earnings (PGAT): $17,310,004
RICHY WERENSKI
Hometown: South Hadley, Mass.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-14
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
Panama Championship
T-52
74-68-69-74--285 (+5)
KFT points ranking: 107
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings (KFT): $451,533
Career earnings (PGAT): $6,699,075
VINCENT WHALEY
Hometown: McKinney, Texas
Residence: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2017
Years at Georgia Tech: 2013-17
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play FedEx Cup points ranking: 114
YTD earnings (PGA Tour): $45,780
Career earnings (PGAT): $2,691,589
Korn Ferry Tour points ranking: 119
YTD earnings (KFT): $20,415
Career earnings (KFT): $263,392