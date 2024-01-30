Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – How Andy Ogletree rebuilt his golf swing after brutal hip surgery … What’s in store for Ogletree as his begins his rookie season in the LIV Golf series? … Lisa Cink comes full circle after cancer diagnoses at Farmers … Ross Steelman leading Tech contingent on Korn Ferry Tour … More details below in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.

HOW LIV GOLF PRO REBUILT HIS SWING AFTER BRUTAL HIP SURGERY

Andy Ogletree is about to start the season as part of Phil Mickelson’s LIV Golf team, but if it wasn’t for a major swing rebuild, he wouldn’t be playing golf at all.

The 25-year-old spoke to bunkered about his ordeal after a torn labrum required surgery and a lengthy break from the game, in a wide-ranging interview.

For those of us interested in the mechanics of his swing, the interesting part comes after Ogletree’s surgery, where the former US Amateur champion had to completely change his action.

“I had to get a lot stronger, learn the new move and motion and trust it,” he said.

“It was a long process, but it’s made me a lot more aware of my body and positions in my golf swing. I learned more about the golf swing and what’s the safest way to swing.

“Learning all these things at a young age is huge. Most people my age haven’t been able to learn as much as me. It’s a blessing in disguise. I’m only 25-years-old and I hope to play golf for 20-plus years, and it can only help me.”

Getting ready for 4 weeks on the road! This was striped! @andy_ogletree ! @KWAYNE_FITNESS pic.twitter.com/LpsAOkvJnR — Tony Ruggiero (@dewsweepergolf) July 31, 2023

PREDICTIONS FOR 2024 LIV GOLF

Andy Ogletree will finish top 13 in points…

He led the International Series season-long standings in 2023, which is how he earned his ticket to the League in 2024. And he showed in Tulsa last year as a final-round substitute for Majesticks GC co-captain Lee Westwood that he’s more than capable to stepping up in class, shooting an 8-under 62. Now with a full ride, he’s going to make the most of it. Don’t be surprised if he leads the HyFlyers in most points.

