Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – How Andy Ogletree rebuilt his golf swing after brutal hip surgery … What’s in store for Ogletree as his begins his rookie season in the LIV Golf series? … Lisa Cink comes full circle after cancer diagnoses at Farmers … Ross Steelman leading Tech contingent on Korn Ferry Tour … More details below in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.
*****
HOW LIV GOLF PRO REBUILT HIS SWING AFTER BRUTAL HIP SURGERY
Andy Ogletree is about to start the season as part of Phil Mickelson’s LIV Golf team, but if it wasn’t for a major swing rebuild, he wouldn’t be playing golf at all.
The 25-year-old spoke to bunkered about his ordeal after a torn labrum required surgery and a lengthy break from the game, in a wide-ranging interview.
For those of us interested in the mechanics of his swing, the interesting part comes after Ogletree’s surgery, where the former US Amateur champion had to completely change his action.
“I had to get a lot stronger, learn the new move and motion and trust it,” he said.
“It was a long process, but it’s made me a lot more aware of my body and positions in my golf swing. I learned more about the golf swing and what’s the safest way to swing.
“Learning all these things at a young age is huge. Most people my age haven’t been able to learn as much as me. It’s a blessing in disguise. I’m only 25-years-old and I hope to play golf for 20-plus years, and it can only help me.”
Getting ready for 4 weeks on the road! This was striped! @andy_ogletree ! @KWAYNE_FITNESS pic.twitter.com/LpsAOkvJnR
— Tony Ruggiero (@dewsweepergolf) July 31, 2023
*****
PREDICTIONS FOR 2024 LIV GOLF
Andy Ogletree will finish top 13 in points…
He led the International Series season-long standings in 2023, which is how he earned his ticket to the League in 2024. And he showed in Tulsa last year as a final-round substitute for Majesticks GC co-captain Lee Westwood that he’s more than capable to stepping up in class, shooting an 8-under 62. Now with a full ride, he’s going to make the most of it. Don’t be surprised if he leads the HyFlyers in most points.
Andy Ogletree has had a unique pathway to the top of the game, by becoming just the 2nd player ever to qualify for the LIV Golf League via the International Series on the Asian Tour, where he’s now been selected by Phil Mickelson to play for the HyFlyers.
Andy is an exceptional… pic.twitter.com/N2hmc9HOKf
— Flushing It (@flushingitgolf) January 25, 2024
20 THINGS YOU DIDN’T KNOW ABOUT ANDY OGLETREE
Georgia Tech golf fans already knew these things, but ….
Andy Ogletree is one of the brightest talents in the game, having won the 2023 Asian Tour Player of the Year award just four years after lifting the US Amateur Championship trophy.
Ogletree now plays in the LIV Golf League as part of Phil Mickelson‘s HyFlyers GC team. Get to know him better with these 20 facts…
Andy Ogletree Facts: 20 Things You Didn’t Know About The LIV Golfer https://t.co/yhD6uFusJv
— Georgia Tech Golf (@GTGolf) January 29, 2024
*****
LISA CINK COMES FULL CIRCLE IN CANCER FIGHT AT FARMERS
In the quiet of a disquieting night at the sprawling MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Lisa Cink sat in a small, white room with her oncologist, doctor and PGA Tour-playing husband Stewart.
The group convened late, after much of the hospital had cleared, to walk through the results of a PET scan that would reveal the reach of her menacing breast cancer.
Fear and doubt swirled. Bracing for the unknown felt paralyzing.
“Dr. (Thomas) Buchholz said, and I remember what his face looked like, he said, ‘It’s in several places in your bones,’ ” Lisa said Tuesday at Torrey Pines. “I was like a puddle on the floor. It was absolutely terrifying when you hear those words, Stage 4. I thought, I’m going to die.”
That was 2016, seven years after Stewart Cink captured the British Open. As the Farmers Insurance Open prepares to roar to life Wednesday, it’s a sobering reminder that there are things far larger than birdies and bogeys.
Lisa Cink, wife of PGA Tour 8x winner @stewartcink, teaches lessons far beyond the course at the @FarmersInsOpen. Column: https://t.co/iP3T1F6x1h
— Bryce Miller (@Bryce_A_Miller) January 24, 2024
*****
STEELMAN OFF TO STRONG START ON KORN FERRY TOUR
Ross Steelman served notice that he will be a force to be reckoned with on the Korn Ferry Tour by tying for third place at The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic in the Bahamas. It was a career-best finish in 10 events on the PGA Tour’s top feeder circuit, and he achieved it with a closing round of 9-under-par 63 at the Sandals Emerald Bay resort.
Last week at the Bahamas Great Abaco Classic, he was tied for first place after carding rounds after 36 holes before settling for a tie for 20th, and sits No. 6 in the Korn Ferry Tour points race entering this weekend’s third event in Panama.
The 2003 graduate of Georgia Tech earned his status on the Korn Ferry Tour after finishing fourth in last year’s PGA Tour University rankings. The 6-foot-5 Steelman played in eight 2023 events, made four cuts and posted a high finish of a tie for 25th place.
Also competing this week at the Panama Championship are Paul Haley II, Chris Petefish, Seth Reeves and Richy Werenski.
Thriving in windy conditions 🌬️@Ross_Steelman‘s (T2) second round @BahamasKFTour:
Par
Par
Par
Par
Bogey
Par
Birdie
Bogey
Par
Birdie
Birdie
Bogey
Bogey
Birdie
Par
Par
Birdie
Par pic.twitter.com/Pqt57TwEge
— Korn Ferry Tour (@KornFerryTour) January 22, 2024
UPCOMING EVENTS
- PGA Tour: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am • February 1-4, 2024 • Pebble Beach Golf Links • Pebble Beach, Calif. • Purse: $20M • FedEx Cup points: 700
- Korn Ferry Tour: The Panama Championship • February 1-4, 2024 • Club de Golf de Panama • Panama City, Panama • Purse: $1M • KFT points: 500
- PGA Tour Champions: Chubb Classic • February 16-18, 2023 • Tiburon Golf Club • Naples, Fla. • Purse: $1.8M
- PGA Tour Americas: Bupa Championship • March 21-24, 2024 • PGA Riviera Maya • Tulum, Mexico • Purse: $225K • Fortinet Cup points: n/a
- Asian Tour/International Series: International Series Oman • February 22-25, 2024 • Al Mouj Golf • Oman • Purse: $2M • Fortinet Cup points: n/a
- LIV Golf Series: Mayakoba • February 2-4, 2024 • El Camaleon Golf Club • Mayakoba, Mexico • Purse: $20M
#PROJACKETS ON SOCIAL MEDIA
🎯 @ChessonHadley goes right at it to get within one of the lead @FarmersInsOpen. pic.twitter.com/jcz3uLdVdQ
— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 25, 2024
“The last time I played with him, I shot 80 and he won the tournament, so.”@BahamasKFTour co-leader @ross_steelman shares his thoughts on @NickDunlap62 after his win at The American Express. pic.twitter.com/Sqmg3pmS7R
— Korn Ferry Tour (@KornFerryTour) January 23, 2024
PLAYER PLAYER LAST WEEK DATA ANDERS ALBERTSON
Hometown: Woodstock, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play FedEx Cup points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings (PGAT): $512,187
Career earnings (KFT): $915,431
STEWART CINK
Hometown: Florence, Ala.
Residence: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 1995
Years at Georgia Tech: 1991-95
Status: PGA Tour/PGA Tour Champions
PGA Tour
Farmers Insurance Open
missed cut
74-76--150 (+6)
Schwab Cup points: 5
YTD Earnings (Champions): $93,000
Career earnings (Champions): $561,639
FedEx Cup points ranking: 94
YTD earnings (PGA Tour): $67,645
Career earnings (PGA Tour): $43,526,864
WILL DICKSON
Hometown: Providence, R.I.
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2021
Years at Georgia Tech: 2017-21
Status: Developmental tours
Did not play GPro Points ranking: n/a
YTD Earnings (GPro): $n/a
Career earnings (GPro): $56,010
Points ranking (KFT): 193
YTD earnings (KFT): $4,538
Points ranking (FET): 154
YTD earnings (FET): $2,571
DAVID DUVAL
Hometown: Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Residence: Denver, Colo.
Turned pro: 1993
Years at Georgia Tech: 1989-93
Status: PGA Tour Champions
Did not play Schwab Cup Points ranking: 4
YTD earnings (Champions): $17,000
Career earnings (Champions): $310,290
Career earnings (PGAT): $18,983,931
J.T. GRIFFIN
Hometown: Wilson, N.C.
Residence: Marietta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Fortinet Cup points: n/a
YTD earnings (Canada): n/a
Career earnings (Canada): $29,836
Career earnings (KFT): $187,056
CHESSON HADLEY
Hometown: Raleigh, N.C.
Turned pro: 2010
Years at Georgia Tech: 2006-10
Status: PGA Tour
PGA Tour
Farmers Insurance Open
T-25
67-70-74-71--282 (-6)
FedEx Cup points ranking: 92
YTD earnings: $85,667
Career earnings: $11,809,726
SHUN YAT HAK
Hometown: Hong Kong
Turned pro: 2013
Years at Georgia Tech: 2012-13
Status: PGA Tour China
Did not play Fortinet Cup points: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: ¥251,305
PAUL HALEY II
Hometown: Dallas, Texas
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play FedEx Cup points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings (PGAT): $828,193
Career earnings (KFT): $1,078,795
CONNOR HOWE
Hometown: Ogden, Utah
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2023
Years at Georgia Tech: 2018-23
Status: PGA Tour Canada
Did not play Fortinet Cup points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings (Canada): $n/a
MATT KUCHAR
Hometown:
Lake Mary, Fla.
Residence: Sea Island, Ga.
Turned pro: 2000
Years at Georgia Tech: 1997-2000
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play FedEx Cup points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings (PGAT): $58,758,691
LARRY MIZE
Residence: Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 1980
Years at Georgia Tech: 1975-79
Status: PGA Tour Champions
Did not play Schwab Cup points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings (Champions): $5,154,323
Career earnings (PGAT): $7,947,092
NOAH NORTON
Hometown: Chico, Calif.
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2021
Years at Georgia Tech: 2017-21
Status: Developmental tours
Did not play Points ranking (GPro): n/a
YTD earnings (GPro): n/a
ANDY OGLETREE
Hometown: Little Rock, Miss.
Residence: Roswell, Ga.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: Asian Tour
Did not play Order of Merit (Asian Tour): n/a
YTD earnings (Asian Tour): n/a
YTD earnings (LIV): n/a
Career earnings (LIV): $750,000
CHRIS PETEFISH
Hometown: Danville, Calif.
Turned pro: 2018
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play KFT Points ranking: 58
YTD earnings (KFT): n/a
Career earnings (KFT): $322,215
Career earnings (PGA Tour Canada): $21,118
SETH REEVES
Hometown: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play KFT points ranking: 87
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings (PGAT): $649,622
Career earnings (KFT): $626,118
LUKE SCHNIEDERJANS
Hometown: Powder Springs, Ga.
Residence: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: MacKenzie Tour/Forme Tour
Did not play Fortinet Cup points: n/a
YTD earnings (Canada): n/a
Career earnings (Canada): $46,844
OLLIE SCHNIEDERJANS
Hometown: Powder Springs, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play KFT Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings (KFT): $553,500
Career earnings (PGAT): $3,879,653
BEN SMITH
Hometown: Novi, Mich.
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2022
Years at Georgia Tech: 2018-22
Status: developmental tours
Did not play GPro points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
ROSS STEELMAN
Hometown: Columbia, Mo.
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2023
Years at Georgia Tech: 2021-23
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play KFT points ranking: 6
YTD earnings: $60,000
Career earnings (KFT): $84,121
TYLER STRAFACI
Hometown: Davie, Fla.
Residence: Davie, Fla.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: none
Did not play Fortinet Cup points: n/a
YTD earnings (Canada): n/a
Career earnings (Canada): $24,570
YTD earnings (GPro Tour): $1,112
Career earnings (PGA Tour): $21,111
Career earnings (Canada): $12,970
NICHOLAS THOMPSON
Hometown: Coral Springs, Fla.
Turned pro: 2005
Years at Georgia Tech: 2001-05
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play KFT points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings (KFT): $922,294
Career earnings (PGAT): $5,729,551
CAMERON TRINGALE
Hometown: Laguna Niguel, Calif.
Turned pro: 2009
Years at Georgia Tech: 2005-09
Status: LIV Golf/Asian Tour
Did not play YTD Earnings (LIV): n/a
YTD earnings (Asian Tour): n/a
Career earnings (LIV): $6,474,848
Career earnings (PGAT): $17,310,004
RICHY WERENSKI
Hometown: South Hadley, Mass.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-14
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play FedEx Cup points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings (PGAT): $6,699,075
VINCENT WHALEY
Hometown: McKinney, Texas
Residence: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2017
Years at Georgia Tech: 2013-17
Status: PGA Tour
PGA Tour
Farmers Insurance Open
missed cut
73-69--142 (-2)
FedEx Cup points ranking: 114
YTD earnings (PGA Tour): $45,780
Career earnings (PGAT): $2,691,589
Korn Ferry Tour points ranking: 119
YTD earnings (KFT): $20,415
Career earnings (KFT): $263,392