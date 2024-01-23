Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – Chesson Hadley makes solid 2024 debit on PGA Tour … Stewart Cink opens 2024 Champions Tour campaign with a tie for fifth … Ross Steelman serving notice on Korn Ferry Tour … More details below in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.
HADLEY, WHALEY POST SOLID STARTS AT THE AMERICAN EXPRESS
Chesson Hadley made his first start of the 2024 PGA Tour season by tying for 56th place at The American Express last weekend, while Vincent Whaley tied for 34th in his second outing of the season.
On a weekend when the winning score of 29-under-par by an amateur (Nick Dunlap of Alabama), Whaley was 18-under-par and Hadley 14-under-par. Matt Kuchar was 11-under-par and missed the cut.
Hadley and Whaley are in the field along with Stewart Cink for this week’s second California stop at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course.
The American Express Leaderboard
CINK MAKES STRONG 2024 DEBUT ON PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS
Holding over in Hawai’i from competing in the Sony Open on the PGA Tour, Stewart Cink made a strong showing in the first 2024 event on PGA Tour Champions by tying for fifth place at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai last weekend.
The 50-year-old Cink, who enjoyed a fine rookie season on the senior circuit last year while still competing in PGA Tour events, fired rounds of 67-69-66 got s 54-hole total of 202 (-14).
David Duval, in his third season on the tour, was solid with a tie for 30th place at 4-under-par 212.
PGA Tour Champions Leaderboard
Another eagle! 🦅🦅@StewartCink is two shots back with his second eagle @MEC_golf. pic.twitter.com/sjTT6fqkvZ
— PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) January 19, 2024
Go time. Good vibes only.#MECGolf | @stewartcink | @ChampionsTour pic.twitter.com/eYyBaQmQiY
— Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai (@MEC_golf) January 18, 2024
ROSS STEELMAN OFF TO HOT START ON KORN FERRY TOUR
Ross Steelman served notice that he will be a force to be reckoned with on the Korn Ferry Tour last week by tying for third place at The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic in the Bahamas. It was a career-best finish in 10 events on the PGA Tour’s top feeder circuit, and he achieved it with a closing round of 9-under-par 63 at the Sandals Emerald Bay resort.
This week at the Bahamas Great Abaco Classic, with 36 holes in the books, he’s tied for first place after carding rounds of 68-71 (-5).
The 2003 graduate of Georgia Tech earned his status on the Korn Ferry Tour after finishing fourth in last year’s PGA Tour University rankings. The 6-foot-5 Steelman played in eight 2023 events, made four cuts and posted a high finish of a tie for 25th place.
Also competing this week at the Abaco Classic are Chris Petefish, Seth Reeves and Richy Werenski.
Best-career finish!💪
A sizzling final round 9-under 63 and @Ross_Steelman is T2 @BahamasKFTour. pic.twitter.com/x87CK67Hnw
— Korn Ferry Tour (@KornFerryTour) January 17, 2024
New season, new Steelman 💪
A career-best 3rd place finish for @Ross_Steelman to start his second year as a pro. pic.twitter.com/55VGRLgR8T
— Korn Ferry Tour (@KornFerryTour) January 18, 2024
JOINING LIV GOLF ‘SAVED ME FROM THE LOWESTS OF LOWS’
Andy Ogletree has revealed being given the chance to join LIV Golf has saved his professional career, after the former US Amateur champion was unable to find a way onto the PGA Tour.
Ogletree is one of LIV’s latest signings for the 2024 season, after he earned a place on the roster by winning the Asian Tour’s International Series at the end of last year. This has seen him claim full playing rights with the LIV setup for the year, and a place on Phil Mickelson’s HyFlyers.
UPCOMING EVENTS
- PGA Tour: Farmers Insurance Open • January 24-27, 2024 • Torrey Pines Golf Course • San Diego, Calif. • Purse: $9M • FedEx Cup points: 500
- Korn Ferry Tour: The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic (in progress) • January 21-24, 2024 • The Abaco Club on Winding Bay • Great Abaco, Bahamas • Purse: $1M • KFT points: 500
- PGA Tour Champions: Chubb Classic • February 16-18, 2023 • Tiburon Golf Club • Naples, Fla. • Purse: $1.8M
- PGA Tour Americas: Bupa Championship • March 21-24, 2024 • PGA Riviera Maya • Tulum, Mexico • Purse: $225K • Fortinet Cup points: n/a
- Asian Tour/International Series: International Series Oman • February 22-25, 2024 • Al Mouj Golf • Oman • Purse: $2M • Fortinet Cup points: n/a
- LIV Golf Series: Mayakoba • February 2-4, 2024 • El Camaleon Golf Club • Mayakoba, Mexico • Purse: $20M
#PROJACKETS ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Thriving in windy conditions 🌬️@Ross_Steelman‘s (T2) second round @BahamasKFTour:
Par
Par
Par
Par
Bogey
Par
Birdie
Bogey
Par
Birdie
Birdie
Bogey
Bogey
Birdie
Par
Par
Birdie
Par pic.twitter.com/Pqt57TwEge
— Korn Ferry Tour (@KornFerryTour) January 22, 2024
My Granddaughter, Little Tuna, got to meet @Buzz_GT
This GT thing is gonna run in the family!!!!!
Go Yellow Jackets. @GeorgiaTech pic.twitter.com/cDsS1hAflQ
— Charlie Rymer (@CharlieRymerPGA) January 20, 2024
McCamish looking great tonight with its @The_McLemore wrapper.
And look who
I ran into. @Buzz_GT is THE BEST!
Let’s go Yellow Jackets!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/oV2HwY8zqm
— Charlie Rymer (@CharlieRymerPGA) January 20, 2024
PLAYER PLAYER LAST WEEK DATA ANDERS ALBERTSON
Hometown: Woodstock, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play FedEx Cup points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings (PGAT): $512,187
Career earnings (KFT): $915,431
STEWART CINK
Hometown: Florence, Ala.
Residence: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 1995
Years at Georgia Tech: 1991-95
Status: PGA Tour/PGA Tour Champions
PGA Tour Champions
Mitsubishi Electric Championship
T-5
67-69-66--202 (-14)
Schwab Cup points: 5
YTD Earnings (Champions): $93,000
Career earnings (Champions): $561,639
FedEx Cup points ranking: 76
YTD earnings (PGA Tour): $67,645
Career earnings (PGA Tour): $43,526,864
WILL DICKSON
Hometown: Providence, R.I.
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2021
Years at Georgia Tech: 2017-21
Status: Developmental tours
Did not play GPro Points ranking: n/a
YTD Earnings (GPro): $n/a
Career earnings (GPro): $56,010
Points ranking (KFT): 193
YTD earnings (KFT): $4,538
Points ranking (FET): 154
YTD earnings (FET): $2,571
DAVID DUVAL
Hometown: Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Residence: Denver, Colo.
Turned pro: 1993
Years at Georgia Tech: 1989-93
Status: PGA Tour Champions
PGA Tour Champions
Mitsubishi Electric Championship
T-30
75-70-67--212 (-4)
Schwab Cup Points ranking: 4
YTD earnings (Champions): $17,000
Career earnings (Champions): $310,290
Career earnings (PGAT): $18,983,931
J.T. GRIFFIN
Hometown: Wilson, N.C.
Residence: Marietta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Fortinet Cup points: n/a
YTD earnings (Canada): n/a
Career earnings (Canada): $29,836
Career earnings (KFT): $187,056
CHESSON HADLEY
Hometown: Raleigh, N.C.
Turned pro: 2010
Years at Georgia Tech: 2006-10
Status: PGA Tour
PGA Tour
The American Express
T-56
65-66-71-72--274 (-14)
FedEx Cup points ranking: 119
YTD earnings: $19,404
Career earnings: $11,743,464
SHUN YAT HAK
Hometown: Hong Kong
Turned pro: 2013
Years at Georgia Tech: 2012-13
Status: PGA Tour China
Did not play Fortinet Cup points: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: ¥251,305
PAUL HALEY II
Hometown: Dallas, Texas
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: PGA Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
Bahamas Great Exuma Classic
missed cut
71-75--146 (+2)
in progress
FedEx Cup points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings (PGAT): $828,193
Career earnings (KFT): $1,078,795
CONNOR HOWE
Hometown: Ogden, Utah
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2023
Years at Georgia Tech: 2018-23
Status: PGA Tour Canada
Did not play Fortinet Cup points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings (Canada): $n/a
MATT KUCHAR
Hometown:
Lake Mary, Fla.
Residence: Sea Island, Ga.
Turned pro: 2000
Years at Georgia Tech: 1997-2000
Status: PGA Tour
PGA Tour
The American Express
missed cut
73-67-65--205 (-11)
FedEx Cup points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings (PGAT): $58,758,691
LARRY MIZE
Residence: Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 1980
Years at Georgia Tech: 1975-79
Status: PGA Tour Champions
Did not play Schwab Cup points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings (Champions): $5,154,323
Career earnings (PGAT): $7,947,092
NOAH NORTON
Hometown: Chico, Calif.
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2021
Years at Georgia Tech: 2017-21
Status: Developmental tours
Did not play Points ranking (GPro): n/a
YTD earnings (GPro): n/a
ANDY OGLETREE
Hometown: Little Rock, Miss.
Residence: Roswell, Ga.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: Asian Tour
Did not play Order of Merit (Asian Tour): n/a
YTD earnings (Asian Tour): n/a
YTD earnings (LIV): n/a
Career earnings (LIV): $750,000
CHRIS PETEFISH
Hometown: Danville, Calif.
Turned pro: 2018
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
Bahamas Great Exuma Classic
missed cut
66-79--145 (+1)
in progress
KFT Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings (KFT): n/a
Career earnings (KFT): $316,125
Career earnings (PGA Tour Canada): $21,118
SETH REEVES
Hometown: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play GPro points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings (GPro): $n/a
KFT points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings (PGAT): $649,622
Career earnings (KFT): $626,118
LUKE SCHNIEDERJANS
Hometown: Powder Springs, Ga.
Residence: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: MacKenzie Tour/Forme Tour
Did not play Fortinet Cup points: n/a
YTD earnings (Canada): n/a
Career earnings (Canada): $46,844
OLLIE SCHNIEDERJANS
Hometown: Powder Springs, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play KFT Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings (KFT): $553,500
Career earnings (PGAT): $3,879,653
BEN SMITH
Hometown: Novi, Mich.
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2022
Years at Georgia Tech: 2018-22
Status: developmental tours
Did not play GPro points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
ROSS STEELMAN
Hometown: Columbia, Mo.
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2023
Years at Georgia Tech: 2021-23
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
Bahamas Great Exuma Classic
3
70-68-72-63--273 (-15)
KFT points ranking: 3
YTD earnings: $60,000
Career earnings (KFT): $84,121
TYLER STRAFACI
Hometown: Davie, Fla.
Residence: Davie, Fla.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: none
Did not play Fortinet Cup points: n/a
YTD earnings (Canada): n/a
Career earnings (Canada): $24,570
YTD earnings (GPro Tour): $1,112
Career earnings (PGA Tour): $21,111
Career earnings (Canada): $12,970
NICHOLAS THOMPSON
Hometown: Coral Springs, Fla.
Turned pro: 2005
Years at Georgia Tech: 2001-05
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play KFT points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings (KFT): $922,294
Career earnings (PGAT): $5,729,551
CAMERON TRINGALE
Hometown: Laguna Niguel, Calif.
Turned pro: 2009
Years at Georgia Tech: 2005-09
Status: LIV Golf/Asian Tour
Did not play YTD Earnings (LIV): n/a
YTD earnings (Asian Tour): n/a
Career earnings (LIV): $6,474,848
Career earnings (PGAT): $17,310,004
RICHY WERENSKI
Hometown: South Hadley, Mass.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-14
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play FedEx Cup points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings (PGAT): $6,699,075
VINCENT WHALEY
Hometown: McKinney, Texas
Residence: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2017
Years at Georgia Tech: 2013-17
Status: PGA Tour
PGA Tour
The American Express
T-34
67-68-66-69--270 (-18)
FedEx Cup points ranking: 89
YTD earnings (PGA Tour): $45,780
Career earnings (PGAT): $2,691,589
Korn Ferry Tour points ranking: 119
YTD earnings (KFT): $20,415
Career earnings (KFT): $263,392