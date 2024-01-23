Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – Chesson Hadley makes solid 2024 debit on PGA Tour … Stewart Cink opens 2024 Champions Tour campaign with a tie for fifth … Ross Steelman serving notice on Korn Ferry Tour … More details below in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.

*****

HADLEY, WHALEY POST SOLID STARTS AT THE AMERICAN EXPRESS

Chesson Hadley made his first start of the 2024 PGA Tour season by tying for 56th place at The American Express last weekend, while Vincent Whaley tied for 34th in his second outing of the season.

On a weekend when the winning score of 29-under-par by an amateur (Nick Dunlap of Alabama), Whaley was 18-under-par and Hadley 14-under-par. Matt Kuchar was 11-under-par and missed the cut.

Hadley and Whaley are in the field along with Stewart Cink for this week’s second California stop at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course.

The American Express Leaderboard

*****

CINK MAKES STRONG 2024 DEBUT ON PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

Holding over in Hawai’i from competing in the Sony Open on the PGA Tour, Stewart Cink made a strong showing in the first 2024 event on PGA Tour Champions by tying for fifth place at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai last weekend.

The 50-year-old Cink, who enjoyed a fine rookie season on the senior circuit last year while still competing in PGA Tour events, fired rounds of 67-69-66 got s 54-hole total of 202 (-14).

David Duval, in his third season on the tour, was solid with a tie for 30th place at 4-under-par 212.

PGA Tour Champions Leaderboard