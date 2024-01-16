Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – Stewart Cink accelerates into the weekend at Sony Open, stays in Hawai’i for first Champions Tour event … Andy Ogletree welcomed into LIV Golf and HyFlyers team … Cink not a fan of new event structure on PGA Tour … Three Jackets in field for first Korn Ferry Tour event … More details below in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.

*****

CINK ACCELERATES INTO WEEKEND AT SONY OPEN

Stewart Cink has surveyed PGA TOUR Champions pros about when to commit a full-time crossover to the 50-and-over circuit, and he receives a consistent response.

Not that he gathers much specific insight.

“Most everybody I talked to just said, ‘You’ll know,’” Cink said. “They didn’t say how. They didn’t even say how they knew. They just said, ‘You’ll know.’”

Right now, Cink knows that he has a chance at his ninth PGA TOUR title. (Cink tied for 24th ultimately).

Cink, 50, opened the Sony Open in Hawaii in rounds of 67-65, one back of leader Carl Yuan through the late-early wave at Waialae Country Club. Cink stayed steady in gnarly conditions Thursday afternoon – steady rain and stiff winds – and pounced with a bogey-free, 5-under 65 on Friday morning, positioning himself for a realistic chance at his ninth TOUR title this weekend.

Unlike most of his TOUR peers, Cink is staying in Hawaii for next week’s PGA TOUR Champions season-opening Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai. Cink played four Champions Tour events last season (in addition to 27 TOUR starts) and might play a healthy number this season. His gathered advice has also included picking one Tour and sticking with it, but he plans to take the opposite approach.

“I’m not doing that,” Cink said. “I’m not trying to make the FedExCup or the Charles Schwab Cup my priority, to capture one of those Cups. I just want to play good golf, and I don’t care where it is.”

More from PGATour.com

Sinking everything.@StewartCink stays hot and is tied for the lead @SonyOpenHawaii. pic.twitter.com/O5emkU1wNy — PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) January 12, 2024

*****

CINK AMONG STORYLINES TO FOLLOW ON PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

PGA TOUR Champions kicks off its 45th year next week in Hawaii with the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, the first of 28 events in 2024. The season will culminate in November with the crowning of a Charles Schwab Cup champion in Phoenix.

The 2024 schedule includes 25 regular-season tournaments and three Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs events. During the season, players will compete for more than $67 million in total prize money, the highest in PGA TOUR Champions history. Here are some storylines to watch as the 2024 season unfolds.

2009 Open champion Stewart Cink, who turned 50 on May 21, 2023, made four starts last season, including a third-place finish at the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship. Cink will still be considered a rookie in 2024 due to only making four starts last year.

More from PGATour.com

Stewart Cink will make his 2024 debut @SonyOpenHawaii. He’ll stay in Hawaii next week to kick off his Champions Tour rookie season at Hualalai 🤩 pic.twitter.com/VMOuuWR9ly — PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) January 10, 2024

*****

PETEFISH, STEELMAN START KORN FERRY TOUR SEASON IN BAHAMAS

Chris Petefish and Ross Steelman, both of whom played full-time on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2023, are guaranteed 12 starts in 2024 and got started with their 2024 Korn Ferry Tour schedule this week at the Bahamas Great Exuma Classic along with Paul Haley II, who also has status on the PGA Tour for 2024.

Steelman stood tied for 13th place at 6-under-par, six strokes off the lead after round 2 on Monday.

Korn Ferry Tour leaderboard

Looking to make a name for himself in his second season on the #KornFerryTour. After finishing No. 4 on the 2023 PGA TOUR U rankings, Ross Steelman begins his first full pro season on Sunday @BahamasKFTour. pic.twitter.com/FxzgAqnECU — Korn Ferry Tour (@KornFerryTour) January 9, 2024