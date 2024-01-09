Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – Matt Kuchar, Stewart Cink and Vincent Whaley begin the 2024 PGA Tour season in Hawai’i … More details below in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.
KUCHAR, CINK, WHALEY BEGIN 2024 SEASON IN HAWAI’I
Matt Kuchar, one of six past champions in the field, joins Stewart Cink and Vincent Whaley for the PGA Tour’s first full-field event of the 2024 season, the Sony Open at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawai’i.
The 45-year-old Kuchar has been a threat in earnest at Waialae since a tie for fifth place in 2011. Dating back to it, he’s 8-for-10 with a win (2019) among seven top 10s. He’s also fourth in all-time tournament earnings. He enjoyed a strong fall that included three top 20 finishes worldwide, and finished in the top 60 of the FedEx Cup points list for 2023.
Cink, who finished outside the top 150 last year with three top-25 finishes in 27 events, remains eligible to play on the PGA Tour as a tournament winner during the past two seasons). Whaley continues to compete on a major medical extension after missing four months of the 2022-23 season and finishing No. 148 in the FedEx Fall standings.
Kuchar finished seventh at the Fortinet where he was in contention through 54 holes, trailing Sahith Theegala by three going into Sunday. He followed that up by finishing 19th at the Andalucia Masters, and second at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he was the 54-hole leader.
His final event of 2023 saw him finish 53rd at the RSM Classic, but he was in contention for half the event as well. After round one, Kuchar sat in sixth, and a round later he was inside the top five. Weekend rounds of 69-70 saw him fall away, but that would have been the third time in five starts he was in contention going into Sunday, so maybe some fatigue finally kicked in.
In his last 10 starts at the Sony Open, Kuchar has finished inside the top inside the top 10 seven times, including a win, 13th on one other occasion, and he has missed just two cuts.
Not only are a bunch of PGA Tour members teeing it up in today’s Sony Open Monday qualifier. So, too, is Cameron Kuchar, the 16-year-old son of 2019 Sony winner Matt Kuchar.
Cameron Kuchar got through the pre-q last Thursday on the same course.
— Brentley Romine (@BrentleyGC) January 8, 2024
UPCOMING EVENTS
- PGA Tour: Sony Open • January 11-14, 2024 • Waialae Country Club • Honolulu, Oahu, Hawai’i • Purse: $8.3M • FedEx Cup points: 496
- Korn Ferry Tour: The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic • January 14-17, 2024 • Sandals Emerald Bay Golf Club • Great Exuma, Bahamas • Purse: $1.85M
- PGA Tour Champions: Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalei • January 18-20, 2023 • Ritz-Carlton Golf Club • Orlando, Fla. • Purse: $2M
- PGA Tour Americas: Bupa Championship • March 21-24, 2024 • PGA Riviera Maya • Tulum, Mexico • Purse: $225K • Fortinet Cup points: n/a
- Asian Tour/International Series: Season concluded
- LIV Golf Series: Mayakoba • February 2-4, 2024 • El Camaleon Golf Club • Mayakoba, Mexico • Purse: $20M
