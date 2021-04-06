Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – Cameron Tringale earns another top-10 finish as the Yellow Jackets go 4-for-4 on the weekend at the Valero Texas Open … Paul Haley II continues climb up Korn Ferry Tour points list … Four Yellow Jackets in the field for The Masters this week … More below in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.
*****
JACKETS GO 4-FOR-4 AT VALERO TEXAS OPEN
All four Yellow Jackets in the field made the cut and posted solid finishes last weekend at the Valero Texas Open, and Cameron Tringale contended for his first PGA Tour title all the way into the final round Sunday before finishing in a tie for ninth place.
Tringale, making his 297th start on a Tour career that began in 2009, most of any player without a win in that span, led after 36 holes for the second time in his career (first was the 2014 Northern Trust, in which he finished in a tie for second place). The former ACC Champion shot 66-69 on Thursday and Friday, making five consecutive birdies at one point in round 2, then shot 73-72 on the weekend.
It was Tringale’s third top-10 finish of the 2020-21 season and continued a period of strong play that has lifted him to No. 34 in FedEx Cup points, trailing only Stewart Cink (No. 26) among former Yellow Jackets.
Meanwhile, on the heels of his third-place finish at the WGC Dell Technologies Match Play, Matt Kuchar posted a tie for 12th place (281, -7) and jumped to No. 89 on the FedEx Cup list. Chesson Hadley continued to inch higher (now No. 130) after tying for 23rd place (284, -4), and Vincent Whaley tied for 34th place (286, -2).
*****
HALEY, REEVES WITH STRONG FINISHES ON KORN FERRY TOUR
Paul Haley II posted his second strong finish in a row last weekend when he tied for fifth place at the Emerald Coast Classic at Sandestin, his fourth finish of T6 or better in the 2020-21 wrap-round Korn Ferry Tour season. The former ACC Champion got better as he went over the weekend, firing rounds of 69-67-68-65 for a 72-hole total of 269 (-11), and logged his highest finish since last July, when he tied for third at the TPC San Antonio Challenge.
Haley, who has a T6, a T16 and a T6 in his last three tournaments, moved up to 29th place on the Korn Ferry Tour points list, just four spots out of the coveted top-25 who get PGA Tour cards at the end of the season.
Meanwhile, Seth Reeves tied for 17th place with a 72-hole score of 274, shooting 65-65 in the middle two rounds, and remains Georgia Tech’s top-ranked player in Korn Ferry Tour points (No. 22).
Anders Albertson, J.T. Griffin and Ollie Schniederjans all missed the cut at Sandestin.
*****
ELSEWHERE
Luke Schniederjans picked up a paycheck after a fifth-place finish at last week’s SwingThought.com Tour event at Georgia National Golf Club in McDonough, Ga. The 2020 graduate shot 69-70-75 for a 1-over-par 213 total … James Clark and Drew Czuchry both missed the cut in a GPro Tour event in Augusta, Ga.
*****
KUCHAR LEADS FOUR FORMER JACKETS IN THE FIELD FOR THE MASTERS
Four former Yellow Jackets are in the field for the Masters this week at Augusta National Golf Club. Matt Kuchar, Stewart Cink, Larry Mize and amateur Tyler Strafaci are among the 88 competitors who begin competition Thursday.
Kuchar and Cink, both in their 40s and with long histories at Augusta National, look to join Mize (1987) as a Masters champion, while Strafaci attempts to keep a Tech tradition of high-level amateur play in the tournament alive.
*****
UPCOMING EVENTS
- PGA Tour: The Masters • April 8-11, 2021 • Augusta National Golf Club • Augusta, Ga. • Purse: ???
- Korn Ferry Tour: MGM Resorts Championship at Paiute • April 16-18, 2021 • Paiute Golf Resort – Sun Mountain Golf Club • Las Vegas, Nev. • Purse: $600,000
- PGA Tour Champions: Chubb Classic • April 16-18, 2021 • Tiburon Golf Club • Naples, Fla. • Purse: $1,600,000
- All Pro Tour: Mac Haik and Lincoln Victory Open • April 7-10, 2021 • Victoria Country Club • Victoria, Texas • Purse: $130,000
- G Pro Tour: St. Augustine Classic • April 13-15, 2021 • The Palencia Club • St. Augustine, Fla.
- SwingThought Tour: ST 19 Stonebridge Golf Club • April 14-16, 2021 • Stonebridge Golf Club • Charlotte, N.C.
PLAYER PLAYER LAST WEEK DATA ANDERS ALBERTSON
Hometown: Woodstock, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
Emerald Coast Classic
missed cut
75-69--144 (+4)
Points ranking: 61
YTD earnings: $106,387
Career earnings (KFT): $628,224
ROBERTO CASTRO
Hometown: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2007
Years at Georgia Tech: 2003-07
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 202
YTD earnings: $52,212
Career earnings: $7,463,260
STEWART CINK
Hometown: Florence, Ala.
Residence: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 1995
Years at Georgia Tech: 1991-95
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 24
YTD earnings: $1,720,715
Career earnings: $39,881,856
JAMES CLARK
Hometown: Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 2019
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-19
Status: developmental tours
GPro Tour
Augusta Open
missed cut
69-76--145 (+5)
Points ranking: T-104
(GPro)
YTD earnings: $2,887.50 (GPro)
Career earnings: n/a
DREW CZUCHRY
Hometown: Auburn, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
Status: developmental tours
GPro Tour
Augusta Open
73-WD (+6)
Points ranking: T-175 (GPro)
YTD earnings: $1,800 (GPro)
Career earnings: n/a
DAVID DUVAL
Hometown: Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Residence: Denver, Colo.
Turned pro: 1993
Years at Georgia Tech: 1989-93
Status: none
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $18,893,931
J.T. GRIFFIN
Hometown: Wilson, N.C.
Residence: Marietta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
Emerald Coast Classic
missed cut
70-74--144 (+4)
Points ranking: 75
YTD earnings: $91,998
Career earnings (KFT): $153,975
CHESSON HADLEY
Hometown: Raleigh, N.C.
Turned pro: 2010
Years at Georgia Tech: 2006-10
Status: PGA Tour
PGA Tour
Valero Texas Open
T-23
73-72-66-73--284 (-4)
Points ranking: 130
YTD earnings: $366,807
Career earnings: $8,451,341
SHUN YAT HAK
Hometown: Hong Kong
Turned pro: 2013
Years at Georgia Tech: 2012-13
Status: PGA Tour China
Did not play Order of Merit: 56
YTD earnings: ¥113,512
Career earnings: ¥251,305
PAUL HALEY II
Hometown: Dallas, Texas
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
Emerald Coast Classic
T-5
69-67-68-65--269 (-11)
Points ranking: 29
YTD earnings: $153,111
Career earnings (KFT): $497,882
MATT KUCHAR
Hometown:
Lake Mary, Fla.
Residence: Sea Island, Ga.
Turned pro: 2000
Years at Georgia Tech: 1997-2000
Status: PGA Tour
PGA Tour
Valero Texas Open
T-12
70-70-70-71--281 (-7)
Points ranking: 89
YTD earnings: $1,082,520
Career earnings (PGAT): $52,600,772
TROY MATTESON
Hometown: Austin, Texas
Turned pro: 2003
Years at Georgia Tech: 2000-03
Status: none
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $9,392,206
LARRY MIZE
Residence: Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 1980
Years at Georgia Tech: 1975-79
Status: PGA Tour Champions
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: $147,670
Career earnings (Champions): $5,000,539
Career earnings (PGAT): $7,947,092
ANDY OGLETREE
Hometown: Little Rock, Miss.
Residence: Roswell, Ga.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: none
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: 0
Career earnings (PGAT): 0
CHRIS PETEFISH
Hometown: Danville, Calif.
Turned pro: 2018
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
Status: MacKenzie Tour
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings (KFT): $5,280
Career earnings (MacKenzie): $16,280
MICHAEL PISCIOTTA
Hometown: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2018
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
Status: Developmental tours
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: n/a
SETH REEVES
Hometown: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
Emerald Coast Classic
T-17
70-65-65-74--274 (-6)
KFT Points ranking: 22
YTD earnings: $208,177
Career earnings (KFT): $469,565
Career earnings (PGAT): $309,588
LUKE SCHNIEDERJANS
Hometown: Powder Springs, Ga.
Residence: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: Developmental Tours
SwingThought Tour
ST17 Georgia National
5th
69-70-75--214 (+1)
Points Ranking: 21 (GPro)
YTD earnings: $6,572 (GPro)
$1,710 (SwingThought)
OLLIE SCHNIEDERJANS
Hometown: Powder Springs, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
Emerald Coast Classic
missed cut
79-68--147 (+7)
KFT Points ranking: 39
YTD earnings: $148,992
Career earnings (KFT): $438,648
Career earnings (PGAT): $3,879,653
NICHOLAS THOMPSON
Hometown: Coral Springs, Fla.
Turned pro: 2005
Years at Georgia Tech: 2001-05
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 151
YTD earnings: $27,635
Career earnings (KFT): $889,499
Career earnings (PGAT): $5,729,551
CAMERON TRINGALE
Hometown: Laguna Niguel, Calif.
Turned pro: 2009
Years at Georgia Tech: 2005-09
Status: PGA Tour
PGA Tour
Valero Texas Open
T-9
66-69-73-72--280 (-8)
Points ranking: 34
YTD earnings: $1,505,962
Career earnings (PGAT): $13,127,013
RICHY WERENSKI
Hometown: South Hadley, Mass.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-14
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 103
YTD earnings: $703,414
Career earnings (PGAT): $5,249,520
VINCENT WHALEY
Hometown: McKinney, Texas
Residence: Fayetteville, Ga.
Turned pro: 2017
Years at Georgia Tech: 2013-17
Status: PGA Tour
PGA Tour
Valero Texas Open
T-34
69-76-70-71--286 (-2)
PGA Tour Points ranking: 136
YTD earnings: $315,279
Career earnings (PGAT): $522,851
Career earnings (KFT): $167,469