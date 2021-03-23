Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

Open search form
THE FLATS – Three Yellow Jackets make the cut at The Honda Classic, Cameron Tringale and Stewart Cink with top-20 finishes … Matt Kuchar in the bracket for WGC Dell Technologies Match Play … Paul Haley II and Seth Reeves earn top-20 finishes on the Korn Ferry Tour — More below in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.

TRINGALE, CINK HOLD POSITION IN FEDEX CUP RACE

With solid finishes last weekend at The Honda Classic, PGA Tour veterans Cameron Tringale and Stewart Cink held steady in their quests to reach the Tour Championship at the end of the season in Atlanta. Tringale tied for 13th place with a 4-under-par 276 on the normally stingy PGA National course, while Cink tied for 19th place at 3-under-par 277. Tringale, who shot 67-68-69 in his first three rounds to contend after 54 holes, moved ahead eight spots to No. 34, while Cink, with a second-round 64, held his position at No. 20.

Tringale has missed only three cuts in the 2020-21 season, and has six top-25 finishes in 14 starts. Cink shook off missed cuts in his last three starts to post his best finish since a T-19 at the Sony Open in Hawai’i back in mid-January.

Vincent Whaley was the third former Jacket to make the cut at the Honda, tying for 36th place at 281 (+1), while Richy Werenski and Chesson Hadley missed the cut. Whaley is just outside the top 125 necessary to make the FedEx Cup playoffs, sitting at No. 132, having finished T50, T15 and T36 in his last three starts.

Leaderboard

Whaley and Hadley will travel to the Dominican Republic this weekend, along with Roberto Castro and Andy Ogletree, to play in the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, the alternate event on the calendar played opposite the WGC Dell Technologies Match Play, in which Matt Kuchar has a spot.

Castro is making his fourth PGA Tour start, having tied for 39th last time out at the Puerto Rico Open. Ogletree, working to establish status on the tour, made a couple of starts on the California swing.

Kuchar, who won the Dell match play event in 2013, lost in the final, 3 and 2, to Kevin Kisner in 2019, the last time the event was played. He is seeded No. 52 in the 64-player field and is in a grouping with Kisner, Justin Thomas and Louis Oosthuizen.

HALEY, REEVES WITH SOLID FINISHES ON KORN FERRY TOUR

Paul Haley II earned his third top-10 finish of the 2020-21 combined Korn Ferry Tour season, tying for sixth place last weekend at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open with a 13-under-par 271, which was five strokes off the lead. The former ACC champion sits No. 42 in the Korn Ferry points race, and is working to get into the top 25 and regain his PGA Tour card at the end of the regular season.

Seth Reeves, the top-ranked former Jacket on the Korn Ferry Tour at No. 20, held his spot with a tie for 19th in Louisiana, posting a 9-under-par 275. Winner of the Pinnacle Bank Championship last summer, Reeves has six top-25 finishes, but also 12 missed cuts, in 21 events.

Now back on a regular schedule after a month off, the Korn Ferry Tour moves to Savannah, Ga., this weekend for the Club Car Championship at The Landings Club. Anders Albertson returns to action along with J.T. Griffin and Ollie Schniederjans, who didn’t finish the tournament last weekend, Haley, Reeves and Nicholas Thompson.

Leaderboard

ELSEWHERE

Chris Petefish tied for 36th place in the All Pro Tour Paragon Casino Championship in Marksville, La. (leaderboard) with an even-par 213 … James Clark tied for 35th place at the Statesboro Open on the GPro Tour (leaderboard), posting s 2-over 218.

UPCOMING EVENTS

  • World Golf Championships:  Dell Technologies Match Play • March 24-28, 2021 •
  • Austin Country Club • Austin, Texas • Purse: $10,500,000
  • PGA Tour:  Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship • March 25-28, 2021 • Corales Golf Coourse • Punta Cana, Dominican Republic • Purse: $3,000,000
  • Korn Ferry Tour:  Club Car Championship at The Landings Club • March 25-28, 2021 • Landings Club – Deer Creek Golf Course • Savannah, Ga. • Purse: $600,000
  • PGA Tour Champions:  Chubb Classic • April 16-18, 2021 • Tiburon Golf Club • Naples, Fla. • Purse: $1,600,000
  • All Pro Tour:  Mac Haik and Lincoln Victory Open • April 7-10, 2021 • Victoria Country Club • Victoria, Texas • Purse: $130,000
  • G Pro Tour:  Augusta Open • March 31-April 2, 2021 • Belle Meade Golf Club • Thomson, Ga.
  • SwingThought Tour:  ST 15 Old South Golf Links • March 26-27, 2021 • Old South Golf Links • Hilton Head, S.C.

PLAYERPLAYERLAST WEEKDATA
ANDERS ALBERTSON
Hometown: Woodstock, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: Korn Ferry Tour		Did not playPoints ranking: 49
YTD earnings: $106,387
Career earnings (KFT): $628,224
ROBERTO CASTRO
Hometown: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2007
Years at Georgia Tech: 2003-07
Status: PGA Tour		Did not playPoints ranking: 225
YTD earnings: $10,962
Career earnings: $7,422,010
STEWART CINK
Hometown: Florence, Ala.
Residence: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 1995
Years at Georgia Tech: 1991-95
Status: PGA Tour		PGA Tour
The Honda Classic
T-19
71-64-70-72--277 (-3)		Points ranking: 22
YTD earnings: $1,720,715
Career earnings: $39,881,856
JAMES CLARK
Hometown: Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 2019
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-19
Status: developmental tours		GPro Tour
Statesboro Open
T-35
68-73-77--218 (+2)		Points ranking: 88
(GPro)
YTD earnings: $2,887.50 (GPro)
Career earnings: n/a
DREW CZUCHRY
Hometown: Auburn, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
Status: developmental tours		GPro Tour
Statesboro Open
missed cut
75-67--142 (-2)		Points ranking: 130 (GPro)
YTD earnings: $1,800 (GPro)
Career earnings: n/a
DAVID DUVAL
Hometown: Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Residence: Denver, Colo.
Turned pro: 1993
Years at Georgia Tech: 1989-93
Status: none		Did not playPoints ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $18,893,931
J.T. GRIFFIN
Hometown: Wilson, N.C.
Residence: Marietta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: Korn Ferry Tour		Korn Ferry Tour
Chitimacha Louisiana Open
missed cut
73-73--146 (+4)		Points ranking: 80
YTD earnings: $79,133
Career earnings (KFT): $114,110
CHESSON HADLEY
Hometown: Raleigh, N.C.
Turned pro: 2010
Years at Georgia Tech: 2006-10
Status: PGA Tour		PGA Tour
The Honda Classic
missed cut
74-73--147 (+7)		Points ranking: 141
YTD earnings: $246,172
Career earnings: $8,330,906
SHUN YAT HAK
Hometown: Hong Kong
Turned pro: 2013
Years at Georgia Tech: 2012-13
Status: PGA Tour China		Did not playOrder of Merit: 56
YTD earnings: ¥113,512
Career earnings: ¥251,305
PAUL HALEY II
Hometown: Dallas, Texas
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: Korn Ferry Tour		Korn Ferry Tour
Chitimacha Louisiana Open
T-6
70-69-66-66--271 (-13)		Points ranking: 42
YTD earnings: $144,396
Career earnings (KFT): $489,1677
MATT KUCHAR
Hometown:
Lake Mary, Fla.
Residence: Sea Island, Ga.
Turned pro: 2000
Years at Georgia Tech: 1997-2000
Status: PGA Tour		Did not playPoints ranking: 174
YTD earnings: $171,195
Career earnings (PGAT): $51,689,447
TROY MATTESON
Hometown: Austin, Texas
Turned pro: 2003
Years at Georgia Tech: 2000-03
Status: none		Did not playPoints ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $9,392,206
LARRY MIZE
Residence: Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 1980
Years at Georgia Tech: 1975-79
Status: PGA Tour Champions		Did not playPoints ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: $147,670
Career earnings (Champions): $5,000,539
Career earnings (PGAT): $7,947,092
ANDY OGLETREE
Hometown: Little Rock, Miss.
Residence: Roswell, Ga.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: none		Did not playPoints ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: 0
Career earnings (PGAT): 0
CHRIS PETEFISH
Hometown: Danville, Calif.
Turned pro: 2018
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
Status: MacKenzie Tour		All Pro Tour
Paragon Casino Championship
T-36
69-71-73--213 (even)		Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings (KFT): $5,280
Career earnings (MacKenzie): $16,280
MICHAEL PISCIOTTA
Hometown: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2018
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
Status: Developmental tours		Did not playPoints ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: n/a
SETH REEVES
Hometown: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
Status: Korn Ferry Tour		Korn Ferry Tour
Chitimacha Louisiana Open
T-19
73-67-67-68--275 (-9)		KFT Points ranking: 20
YTD earnings: $197,263
Career earnings (KFT): $458,651
Career earnings (PGAT): $309,588
LUKE SCHNIEDERJANS
Hometown: Powder Springs, Ga.
Residence: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: Developmental Tours		Did not playPoints Ranking: 45 (GPro)
YTD earnings: $6,572 (GPro)
$1,160 (SwingThought)
OLLIE SCHNIEDERJANS
Hometown: Powder Springs, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: Korn Ferry Tour		Korn Ferry Tour
Chitimacha Louisiana Open
WD		KFT Points ranking: 35
YTD earnings: $148,992
Career earnings (KFT): $438,648
Career earnings (PGAT): $3,879,653
NICHOLAS THOMPSON
Hometown: Coral Springs, Fla.
Turned pro: 2005
Years at Georgia Tech: 2001-05
Status: Korn Ferry Tour		Did not playPoints ranking: 147
YTD earnings: $27,635
Career earnings (KFT): $889,499
Career earnings (PGAT): $5,729,551
CAMERON TRINGALE
Hometown: Laguna Niguel, Calif.
Turned pro: 2009
Years at Georgia Tech: 2005-09
Status: PGA Tour		PGA Tour
The Honda Classic
T-13
67-68-69-72--276 (-4)		Points ranking: 34
YTD earnings: $1,296,137
Career earnings (PGAT): $13,127,013
RICHY WERENSKI
Hometown: South Hadley, Mass.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-14
Status: PGA Tour		PGA Tour
The Honda Classic
missed cut
69-73--142 (+2)		Points ranking: 98
YTD earnings: $703,414
Career earnings (PGAT): $5,249,520
VINCENT WHALEY
Hometown: McKinney, Texas
Residence: Fayetteville, Ga.
Turned pro: 2017
Years at Georgia Tech: 2013-17
Status: PGA Tour		PGA Tour
The Honda Classic
T-36
72-67-68-73--281 (+1)		PGA Tour Points ranking: 132
YTD earnings: $259,143
Career earnings (PGAT): $466,715
Career earnings (KFT): $167,469

Share

