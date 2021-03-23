Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – Three Yellow Jackets make the cut at The Honda Classic, Cameron Tringale and Stewart Cink with top-20 finishes … Matt Kuchar in the bracket for WGC Dell Technologies Match Play … Paul Haley II and Seth Reeves earn top-20 finishes on the Korn Ferry Tour — More below in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.

*****

TRINGALE, CINK HOLD POSITION IN FEDEX CUP RACE

With solid finishes last weekend at The Honda Classic, PGA Tour veterans Cameron Tringale and Stewart Cink held steady in their quests to reach the Tour Championship at the end of the season in Atlanta. Tringale tied for 13th place with a 4-under-par 276 on the normally stingy PGA National course, while Cink tied for 19th place at 3-under-par 277. Tringale, who shot 67-68-69 in his first three rounds to contend after 54 holes, moved ahead eight spots to No. 34, while Cink, with a second-round 64, held his position at No. 20.

Tringale has missed only three cuts in the 2020-21 season, and has six top-25 finishes in 14 starts. Cink shook off missed cuts in his last three starts to post his best finish since a T-19 at the Sony Open in Hawai’i back in mid-January.

Vincent Whaley was the third former Jacket to make the cut at the Honda, tying for 36th place at 281 (+1), while Richy Werenski and Chesson Hadley missed the cut. Whaley is just outside the top 125 necessary to make the FedEx Cup playoffs, sitting at No. 132, having finished T50, T15 and T36 in his last three starts.

Whaley and Hadley will travel to the Dominican Republic this weekend, along with Roberto Castro and Andy Ogletree, to play in the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, the alternate event on the calendar played opposite the WGC Dell Technologies Match Play, in which Matt Kuchar has a spot.

Castro is making his fourth PGA Tour start, having tied for 39th last time out at the Puerto Rico Open. Ogletree, working to establish status on the tour, made a couple of starts on the California swing.

Kuchar, who won the Dell match play event in 2013, lost in the final, 3 and 2, to Kevin Kisner in 2019, the last time the event was played. He is seeded No. 52 in the 64-player field and is in a grouping with Kisner, Justin Thomas and Louis Oosthuizen.

*****

HALEY, REEVES WITH SOLID FINISHES ON KORN FERRY TOUR

Paul Haley II earned his third top-10 finish of the 2020-21 combined Korn Ferry Tour season, tying for sixth place last weekend at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open with a 13-under-par 271, which was five strokes off the lead. The former ACC champion sits No. 42 in the Korn Ferry points race, and is working to get into the top 25 and regain his PGA Tour card at the end of the regular season.

Seth Reeves, the top-ranked former Jacket on the Korn Ferry Tour at No. 20, held his spot with a tie for 19th in Louisiana, posting a 9-under-par 275. Winner of the Pinnacle Bank Championship last summer, Reeves has six top-25 finishes, but also 12 missed cuts, in 21 events.

Now back on a regular schedule after a month off, the Korn Ferry Tour moves to Savannah, Ga., this weekend for the Club Car Championship at The Landings Club. Anders Albertson returns to action along with J.T. Griffin and Ollie Schniederjans, who didn’t finish the tournament last weekend, Haley, Reeves and Nicholas Thompson.

*****

ELSEWHERE

Chris Petefish tied for 36th place in the All Pro Tour Paragon Casino Championship in Marksville, La. (leaderboard) with an even-par 213 … James Clark tied for 35th place at the Statesboro Open on the GPro Tour (leaderboard), posting s 2-over 218.