Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – Four Yellow Jackets have a tough weekend at TPC Sawgrass, four missed cuts … Four Jackets see to tee it up in Louisiana for the resumption of the Korn Ferry Tour … More below in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.

*****

ROUGH WEEKEND AT THE PLAYERS

Georgia Tech has good representation at The Players Championship last weekend at Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., but the TPC Sawgrass course won as all four Yellow Jackets – Stewart Cink, Cameron Tringale, Richy Werenski and Matt Kuchar – missed the cut. None of their performances significantly impacted their standing in the FedEx Cup, with Tringale falling the farthest (seven spots) to No. 42.

Leaderboard

The PGA Tour heads to the rugged PGA National course in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., this weekend for the Honda Classic, where Cink, Tringale, Werenski, Chesson Hadley and Vincent Whaley are in the field.

*****

FOUR JACKETS SET FOR KORN FERRY RESTART

J.T. Griffin, Paul Haley II, Seth Reeves and Ollie Schniederjans are in the field for the resumption of the Korn Ferry Tour schedule this weekend at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open in Broussard, La. Reeves, on the strength of his win last summer at the Pinnacle Bank Championship, sits No. 20 in the Korn Ferry Tour points race as the highest-ranked Yellow Jacket.

Leaderboard

*****