Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – Four Yellow Jackets have a tough weekend at TPC Sawgrass, four missed cuts … Four Jackets see to tee it up in Louisiana for the resumption of the Korn Ferry Tour … More below in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.
*****
ROUGH WEEKEND AT THE PLAYERS
Georgia Tech has good representation at The Players Championship last weekend at Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., but the TPC Sawgrass course won as all four Yellow Jackets – Stewart Cink, Cameron Tringale, Richy Werenski and Matt Kuchar – missed the cut. None of their performances significantly impacted their standing in the FedEx Cup, with Tringale falling the farthest (seven spots) to No. 42.
The PGA Tour heads to the rugged PGA National course in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., this weekend for the Honda Classic, where Cink, Tringale, Werenski, Chesson Hadley and Vincent Whaley are in the field.
*****
FOUR JACKETS SET FOR KORN FERRY RESTART
J.T. Griffin, Paul Haley II, Seth Reeves and Ollie Schniederjans are in the field for the resumption of the Korn Ferry Tour schedule this weekend at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open in Broussard, La. Reeves, on the strength of his win last summer at the Pinnacle Bank Championship, sits No. 20 in the Korn Ferry Tour points race as the highest-ranked Yellow Jacket.
*****
#PROJACKETS ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Had to make one last @Bojangles run before heading out of town for 3 weeks. Hate to be leaving this crew but they’ll join me in a couple weeks. pic.twitter.com/ksY8g4Nos4
— Chesson Hadley (@chessonhadley) March 14, 2021
This is 100% real men of genius stuff https://t.co/Flww569avX
— Chesson Hadley (@chessonhadley) March 10, 2021
Herbert Warren Wind. 1976. Sounds familiar. **from The New World Atlas of Golf** pic.twitter.com/ey43IRPB5l
— Roberto Castro (@cicioCASTRO) March 13, 2021
The Palmetto Cup Matches are underway as 14 of South Carolina’s best amateur golfers face off against 14 @CarolinasPGA pros. @CharlieRymerPGA is the amateur captain while Gary Schaal leads the pros. Check out the match lineup ⤵️https://t.co/xpidfIJeYp pic.twitter.com/xzBWkJ1a4y
— SC Golf Association (@SCGA1929) March 14, 2021
UPCOMING EVENTS
- PGA Tour: Honda Classic • March 18-21, 2021 • PGA Champion (Champions) • Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. • Purse: $7,000,000
- Korn Ferry Tour: Chitimacha Louisiana Open • March 18-21, 2021 • Le Triomphe Golf and Country Club • Broussard, La. • Purse: $600,000
- PGA Tour Champions: Chubb Classic • April 16-18, 2021 • Tiburon Golf Club • Naples, Fla. • Purse: $1,600,000
- All Pro Tour: Coke Dr. Pepper Open • March 10-13, 2021 • Oakwood Golf Club/Links of the Bayou • Alexandria, La. • Purse: $162,500
- G Pro Tour: Statesboro Open • March 17-19, 2021 • Georgia Southern Golf Club • Statesboro, Ga.
- SwingThought Tour: ST 15 Old South Golf Links • March 26-27, 2021 • Old South Golf Links • Hilton Head, S.C.
PLAYER PLAYER LAST WEEK DATA ANDERS ALBERTSON
Hometown: Woodstock, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 49
YTD earnings: $106,387
Career earnings (KFT): $628,224
ROBERTO CASTRO
Hometown: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2007
Years at Georgia Tech: 2003-07
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 225
YTD earnings: $10,962
Career earnings: $7,422,010
STEWART CINK
Hometown: Florence, Ala.
Residence: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 1995
Years at Georgia Tech: 1991-95
Status: PGA Tour
PGA Tour
The Players Championship
missed cut
76-70--146 (+2)
Points ranking: 21
YTD earnings: $1,637,765
Career earnings: $39,798,906
JAMES CLARK
Hometown: Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 2019
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-19
Status: developmental tours
Did not play Points ranking: 88
(GPro)
YTD earnings: $2,887.50 (GPro)
Career earnings: n/a
DREW CZUCHRY
Hometown: Auburn, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
Status: developmental tours
Did not play Points ranking: 130 (GPro)
YTD earnings: $1,800 (GPro)
Career earnings: n/a
DAVID DUVAL
Hometown: Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Residence: Denver, Colo.
Turned pro: 1993
Years at Georgia Tech: 1989-93
Status: none
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $18,893,931
J.T. GRIFFIN
Hometown: Wilson, N.C.
Residence: Marietta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 78
YTD earnings: $79,133
Career earnings (KFT): $114,110
CHESSON HADLEY
Hometown: Raleigh, N.C.
Turned pro: 2010
Years at Georgia Tech: 2006-10
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 135
YTD earnings: $246,172
Career earnings: $8,330,906
SHUN YAT HAK
Hometown: Hong Kong
Turned pro: 2013
Years at Georgia Tech: 2012-13
Status: PGA Tour China
Did not play Order of Merit: 56
YTD earnings: ¥113,512
Career earnings: ¥251,305
PAUL HALEY II
Hometown: Dallas, Texas
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 43
YTD earnings: $121,626
Career earnings (KFT): $466,397
MATT KUCHAR
Hometown:
Lake Mary, Fla.
Residence: Sea Island, Ga.
Turned pro: 2000
Years at Georgia Tech: 1997-2000
Status: PGA Tour
PGA Tour
The Players Championship
missed cut
76-75--151 (+7)
Points ranking: 174
YTD earnings: $171,195
Career earnings (PGAT): $51,689,447
TROY MATTESON
Hometown: Austin, Texas
Turned pro: 2003
Years at Georgia Tech: 2000-03
Status: none
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $9,392,206
LARRY MIZE
Residence: Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 1980
Years at Georgia Tech: 1975-79
Status: PGA Tour Champions
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: $147,670
Career earnings (Champions): $5,000,539
Career earnings (PGAT): $7,947,092
ANDY OGLETREE
Hometown: Little Rock, Miss.
Residence: Roswell, Ga.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: none
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: 0
Career earnings (PGAT): 0
CHRIS PETEFISH
Hometown: Danville, Calif.
Turned pro: 2018
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
Status: MacKenzie Tour
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings (KFT): $5,280
Career earnings (MacKenzie): $16,280
MICHAEL PISCIOTTA
Hometown: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2018
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
Status: Developmental tours
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: n/a
SETH REEVES
Hometown: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play KFT Points ranking: 20
YTD earnings: $189,688
Career earnings (KFT): $451,076
Career earnings (PGAT): $309,588
LUKE SCHNIEDERJANS
Hometown: Powder Springs, Ga.
Residence: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: Developmental Tours
Did not play Points Ranking: 45 (GPro)
YTD earnings: $6,572 (GPro)
$1,160 (SwingThought)
OLLIE SCHNIEDERJANS
Hometown: Powder Springs, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play KFT Points ranking: 32
YTD earnings: $148,992
Career earnings (KFT): $438,648
Career earnings (PGAT): $3,879,653
NICHOLAS THOMPSON
Hometown: Coral Springs, Fla.
Turned pro: 2005
Years at Georgia Tech: 2001-05
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 147
YTD earnings: $27,635
Career earnings (KFT): $889,499
Career earnings (PGAT): $5,729,551
CAMERON TRINGALE
Hometown: Laguna Niguel, Calif.
Turned pro: 2009
Years at Georgia Tech: 2005-09
Status: PGA Tour
PGA Tour
The Players Championship
missed cut
73-74--147 (+3)
Points ranking: 42
YTD earnings: $1,170,720
Career earnings (PGAT): $13,001,596
RICHY WERENSKI
Hometown: South Hadley, Mass.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-14
Status: PGA Tour
PGA Tour
The Players Championship
missed cut
80-71--151 (+7)
Points ranking: 91
YTD earnings: $703,414
Career earnings (PGAT): $5,249,520
VINCENT WHALEY
Hometown: McKinney, Texas
Residence: Fayetteville, Ga.
Turned pro: 2017
Years at Georgia Tech: 2013-17
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play PGA Tour Points ranking: 138
YTD earnings: $229,358
Career earnings (PGAT): $436,930
Career earnings (KFT): $167,469