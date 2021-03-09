Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – Richy Werenski took a big jump in FedEx Cup points at the Arnold Palmer Invitational while Cameron Tringale continues his solid play … J.T. Griffin posts another high finish on the SwingThought Tour … More below in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.

WHALEY, CASTRO SOLID IN PUERTO RICO

Richy Werenski turned up the juice last weekend at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, tying for fourth place as the PGA Tour began its Florida swing. With his 6-under-par 282, Werenski contended for the title through 54 holes and logged his highest finish of the 2020-21 season and his best since winning the Barracuda Championship last summer. The 2014 Tech graduate surpassed $5 million in career earnings, but more importantly jumped from No. 126 to No. 88 in FedEx Cup points.

Cameron Tringale continued his solid play in 2020-21, making his eighth straight cut and tying for 31st place with a 1-over-par score of 289. The Georgia Tech Hall of Famer advanced to No. 35 in FedEx Cup points and passed $13 million in career earnings.

The PGA Tour returns to its crown jewel event this week with The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. It was during this event a year ago when golf was shut down because of the COVID-19 outbreak. This year, four Yellow Jackets are in the field, including PGA Tour veterans Stewart Cink and Matt Kuchar, along with Tringale and Werenski.

GRIFFIN COMPETING ON SWINGTHOUGHT TOUR

J.T. Griffin continues to keep his game sharp by playing SwingThought Tour events while the Korn Ferry Tour is on a break. The 2011 Tech graduate followed his tie for sixth two weeks ago with a tie for third last week at Rivertowne Country Club in Mt. Pleasant, S.C., posting a 5-under-par total of 139. Michael Pisciotta missed the cut.

