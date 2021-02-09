Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – Five former Yellow Jackets made the cut at last weekend’s Waste Management Phoenix Open, Cameron Tringale and Richy Werenski earn top-25 finishes … Andy Ogletree receives exemption to play at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am this week … More below in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.

*****

TRINGALE, WERENSKI EARN TOP-25 FINISHES AT WASTE MANAGEMENT

Cameron Tringale and Richy Werenski posted top-25 finishes last weekend at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, and veterans Matt Kuchar and Stewart Cink also made the cut to play on the weekend at TPC Scottsdale.

Tringale shook off an opening 71 to card a 7-under-par 64 Friday, his low round of the 2020-21 season, and 69-69 on the weekend to tie for 17th place. It was his fourth finish in the top 20 for 2020-21, and he moved up three spots to No. 43 in the FedEx Cup standings.

Werenski has finished in the top 25 in three of the five events he has played since the start of the 2021 calendar year, and holds his highest position (No. 116) to date in the 2020-21 FedEx Cup standings. He closed the Waste Management with a 64 and tied for 22nd at 11-under-par 273.

Cink, who won the Safeway Open back in October to kickoff the 2020-21 season, has finishes of T31, T19 and T58 in 2021 after his 4-under 280 at Waste Management and is No. 10 on the FedEx Cup points list. Kuchar’s high finish in eight 2020-21 events is a tie for 34th, and he sits No. 168 in FedEx Cup points after shooting three rounds in the 60s and finishing at 8-under 276.

Vincent Whaley was the only Jacket to miss the cut. He has three top-30 finishes in 2020-21 and sits No. 136 on the FedEx Cup points list.

Leaderboard

#PROJACKETS@CamTringale uses nice approach to set up birdie at Waste Management , 69 today and tied for 23rd heading into final roundhttps://t.co/CzoUr0Dk2e — Georgia Tech Golf (@GTGolf) February 7, 2021

Road to Stardom: Matt Kuchar- 1997 U.S. Amateur https://t.co/txvy3aAw0N via @YouTube — Georgia Tech Golf (@GTGolf) February 6, 2021

#PROJACKETS

Matt Kuchar birdies No. 18, finishes Round 2 with 3 birdies in 4 holes for a 67 at Waste Management https://t.co/ggY1M9gb5H — Georgia Tech Golf (@GTGolf) February 5, 2021

#PROJACKETS@stewartcink rolls in 17-footer for birdie, opens with 69 at Waste Management https://t.co/RqeCILP2ZB — Georgia Tech Golf (@GTGolf) February 5, 2021

*****

MARSHAL GOES VIRAL ON KUCHAR SHOT INTO THE WATER

In a moment that had no bearing on the outcome of the tournament, a marshal went viral for letting Matt Kuchar know his approach shot had found the water on the par-5 15th hole at TPC Scottsdale. And I mean, he really let Kuchar know.

*****

OGLETREE JOINS THE JACKETS’ PARTY AT PEBBLE BEACH

Georgia Tech alumni can have their own clambake this weekend on the Monterrey Peninsula, as a season-high eight former Yellow Jackets are in the field at Pebble Beach Golf Links.

Andy Ogletree received his second sponsor exemption of 2021 and will compete in this week’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, his second start on an iconic West Coast golf course. Ogletree played and missed the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in La Jolla, Calif.

He joins Roberto Castro, making his first 2021 start, Chesson Hadley, who returns to action after skipping the Waste Management Open, and David Duval, playing as a former winner of The Players, in the field along with Cink, Tringale, Tringale and Whaley.