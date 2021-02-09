Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – Five former Yellow Jackets made the cut at last weekend’s Waste Management Phoenix Open, Cameron Tringale and Richy Werenski earn top-25 finishes … Andy Ogletree receives exemption to play at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am this week … More below in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.
TRINGALE, WERENSKI EARN TOP-25 FINISHES AT WASTE MANAGEMENT
Cameron Tringale and Richy Werenski posted top-25 finishes last weekend at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, and veterans Matt Kuchar and Stewart Cink also made the cut to play on the weekend at TPC Scottsdale.
Tringale shook off an opening 71 to card a 7-under-par 64 Friday, his low round of the 2020-21 season, and 69-69 on the weekend to tie for 17th place. It was his fourth finish in the top 20 for 2020-21, and he moved up three spots to No. 43 in the FedEx Cup standings.
Werenski has finished in the top 25 in three of the five events he has played since the start of the 2021 calendar year, and holds his highest position (No. 116) to date in the 2020-21 FedEx Cup standings. He closed the Waste Management with a 64 and tied for 22nd at 11-under-par 273.
Cink, who won the Safeway Open back in October to kickoff the 2020-21 season, has finishes of T31, T19 and T58 in 2021 after his 4-under 280 at Waste Management and is No. 10 on the FedEx Cup points list. Kuchar’s high finish in eight 2020-21 events is a tie for 34th, and he sits No. 168 in FedEx Cup points after shooting three rounds in the 60s and finishing at 8-under 276.
Vincent Whaley was the only Jacket to miss the cut. He has three top-30 finishes in 2020-21 and sits No. 136 on the FedEx Cup points list.
MARSHAL GOES VIRAL ON KUCHAR SHOT INTO THE WATER
In a moment that had no bearing on the outcome of the tournament, a marshal went viral for letting Matt Kuchar know his approach shot had found the water on the par-5 15th hole at TPC Scottsdale. And I mean, he really let Kuchar know.
OGLETREE JOINS THE JACKETS’ PARTY AT PEBBLE BEACH
Georgia Tech alumni can have their own clambake this weekend on the Monterrey Peninsula, as a season-high eight former Yellow Jackets are in the field at Pebble Beach Golf Links.
Andy Ogletree received his second sponsor exemption of 2021 and will compete in this week’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, his second start on an iconic West Coast golf course. Ogletree played and missed the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in La Jolla, Calif.
He joins Roberto Castro, making his first 2021 start, Chesson Hadley, who returns to action after skipping the Waste Management Open, and David Duval, playing as a former winner of The Players, in the field along with Cink, Tringale, Tringale and Whaley.
UPCOMING EVENTS
- PGA Tour: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am • February 11-14, 2021 • Pebble Beach Golf Links • Pebble Beach, Calif. • Purse: $7,800,000
- Korn Ferry Tour: LECOM Suncoast Classic • February 18-21, 2021 • Lakewood National Golf Club • Lakewood Ranch, Fla. • Purse: tba
- PGA Tour Champions: Cologuard Classic • February 26-28, 2021 • Omni Tucson National • Tucson, Ariz. • Purse: $1,700,000
- All Pro Tour: Coke Dr. Pepper Open • March 10-13, 2021 • Oakwood Golf Club/Links of the Bayou • Alexandria, La. • Purse: $162,500
- G Pro Tour: Sea Palms Open • February 23-25, 2021 • Sea Palms • St. Simons Island, Ga.
- SwingThought Tour: ST 8 Eagle Creek Golf Club • February 9-11, 2021 • Eagle Creek Golf Club • Orlando, Fla.
PLAYER PLAYER LAST WEEK DATA ANDERS ALBERTSON
Hometown: Woodstock, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 59
YTD earnings: $106,387
Career earnings (KFT): $628,224
ROBERTO CASTRO
Hometown: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2007
Years at Georgia Tech: 2003-07
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: $0
Career earnings: $7,411,048
STEWART CINK
Hometown: Florence, Ala.
Residence: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 1995
Years at Georgia Tech: 1991-95
Status: PGA Tour
PGA Tour
Waste Management Phoenix Open
T-58
69-70-71-70--280 (-4)
Points ranking: 10
YTD earnings: $1,637,765
Career earnings: $39,798,906
JAMES CLARK
Hometown: Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 2019
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-19
Status: developmental tours
G Pro Tour
Challenge on the Jones
missed cut
70-74--144 (even)
Points ranking: 88
(GPro)
YTD earnings: $2,887.50 (GPro)
Career earnings: n/a
DREW CZUCHRY
Hometown: Auburn, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
Status: developmental tours
G Pro Tour
Challenge on the Jones
missed cut
73-72--145 (+1)
Points ranking: 121 (GPro)
YTD earnings: $1,800 (GPro)
Career earnings: n/a
DAVID DUVAL
Hometown: Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Residence: Denver, Colo.
Turned pro: 1993
Years at Georgia Tech: 1989-93
Status: none
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $19,196,243
J.T. GRIFFIN
Hometown: Wilson, N.C.
Residence: Marietta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 74
YTD earnings: $79,133
Career earnings (KFT): $114,110
CHESSON HADLEY
Hometown: Raleigh, N.C.
Turned pro: 2010
Years at Georgia Tech: 2006-10
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 112
YTD earnings: $246,172
Career earnings: $8,330,906
SHUN YAT HAK
Hometown: Hong Kong
Turned pro: 2013
Years at Georgia Tech: 2012-13
Status: PGA Tour China
Did not play Order of Merit: 56
YTD earnings: ¥113,512
Career earnings: ¥251,305
PAUL HALEY II
Hometown: Dallas, Texas
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 43
YTD earnings: $121,626
Career earnings (KFT): $466,397
MATT KUCHAR
Hometown:
Lake Mary, Fla.
Residence: Sea Island, Ga.
Turned pro: 2000
Years at Georgia Tech: 1997-2000
Status: PGA Tour
PGA Tour
Waste Management Phoenix Open
T-42
69-67-73-67--276 (-8)
Points ranking: 168
YTD earnings: $122,695
Career earnings (PGAT): $51,640,947
TROY MATTESON
Hometown: Austin, Texas
Turned pro: 2003
Years at Georgia Tech: 2000-03
Status: none
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $10,111,266
LARRY MIZE
Residence: Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 1980
Years at Georgia Tech: 1975-79
Status: PGA Tour Champions
Did not play Points ranking: --
YTD earnings: $10,500
Career earnings (Champions): $5,000,539
Career earnings (PGAT): $7,947,092
ANDY OGLETREE
Hometown: Little Rock, Miss.
Residence: Roswell, Ga.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: none
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: 0
Career earnings (PGAT): 0
CHRIS PETEFISH
Hometown: Danville, Calif.
Turned pro: 2018
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
Status: MacKenzie Tour
Did not play Points ranking (LocalIQ Series): 35
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings (KFT): $5,280
Career earnings (MacKenzie): $16,280
MICHAEL PISCIOTTA
Hometown: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2018
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
Status: Developmental tours
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: n/a
SETH REEVES
Hometown: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play KFT Points ranking: 19
YTD earnings: $189,688
Career earnings (KFT): $451,076
Career earnings (PGAT): $309,588
LUKE SCHNIEDERJANS
Hometown: Powder Springs, Ga.
Residence: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: Developmental Tours
Did not play Points Ranking: 45 (GPro)
YTD earnings: $6,572 (GPro)
$450 (SwingThought)
OLLIE SCHNIEDERJANS
Hometown: Powder Springs, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play KFT Points ranking: 35
YTD earnings: $148,992
Career earnings (KFT): $438,648
Career earnings (PGAT): $3,879,653
NICHOLAS THOMPSON
Hometown: Coral Springs, Fla.
Turned pro: 2005
Years at Georgia Tech: 2001-05
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 146
YTD earnings: $27,635
Career earnings (KFT): $889,499
Career earnings (PGAT): $5,729,551
CAMERON TRINGALE
Hometown: Laguna Niguel, Calif.
Turned pro: 2009
Years at Georgia Tech: 2005-09
Status: PGA Tour
PGA Tour
Waste Management Phoenix Open
T-17
71-64-69-68--272 (-12)
Points ranking: 43
YTD earnings: $818,286
Career earnings (PGAT): $12,649,162
RICHY WERENSKI
Hometown: South Hadley, Mass.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-14
Status: PGA Tour
PGA Tour
Waste Management Phoenix Open
T-22
69-69-71-64--273 (-11)
Points ranking: 116
YTD earnings: $290,742
Career earnings (PGAT): $4,836,848
VINCENT WHALEY
Hometown: McKinney, Texas
Residence: Fayetteville, Ga.
Turned pro: 2017
Years at Georgia Tech: 2013-17
Status: PGA Tour
PGA Tour
Waste Management Phoenix Open
missed cut
73-73--146 (+4)
PGA Tour Points ranking: 136
YTD earnings: $164,405
Career earnings (PGAT): $371,976
Career earnings (KFT): $167,469