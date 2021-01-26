Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – Richy Werenski made a run for 54 holes at The American Express, but finished 21st after Sunday 75 … Larry Mize opens 14th season on Champions Tour … More below in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.

*****

WERENSKI MAKES A RUN AT PGA WEST

Richy Werenski looked as though he might contend for career victory No. 2 last weekend at PGA West in LaQuinta, Calif. The former Yellow Jacket easily made it to the weekend with rounds of 69-68 and rode a hot putter Saturday to card a 65 (six birdies and an eagle). But the 2014 Tech graduate struggled to a 75 Sunday, which included a double-bogey at the last hole, finishing in a tie for 21st place at 277 (-11).

Still, he made a nice move up the FedEx Cup points ladder to 127th place.

Cameron Tringale was the only other Yellow Jacket to make the cut, tying for 56th place at 4-under-par 284, and held his position at No. 49 on the FedEx Cup list. Vincent Whaley and Chesson Hadley missed the cut.

The Tour heads South this week for the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in LaJolla, Calif., where all four Jackets return to action along recently graduated teammates Andy Ogletree, who will make his second PGA Tour start as a newly minted pro, and Tyler Strafaci, who remains an amateur. Both received sponsor exemptions.

Leaderboard

*****

MIZE MAKES 2020 DEBUT ON CHAMPIONS TOUR

Larry Mize opened his 14th season on PGA Tour Champions on the Big Island of Hawai’i and turned in a tie for 40th place at the Mitsubishi Electric Classic, posting a 5-over-par total of 221.

Leaderboard

*****

DUVAL REFLECTS ON HIS 59

It has been 22 years since David Duval became the third player in the history of the PGA Tour to shoot 59 during a PGA Tour event. He was also the first one to do it on a Sunday, and he did it in the most dramatic way possible, making an eagle 3 on the 18th hole to reach the magic number in the final round to win what was then the Bob Hope Chrysler Classic.

A lot has happened in Duval’s life since then. So, does he remember much about that historic day? You bet.

Read more in GolfDigest.com

*****

WHO HAS THE BEST SHOT AT FIRST MAJOR TITLE?

Jay Wilhelm of Pro Golf Now likes Matt Kuchar: “Matt Kuchar starts off my list as he’s been the model of consistency throughout his career. His name always seems to be hanging around on the weekend during a Major weekend. His best finish at a Major was at the 2017 Open Championship where he finished alone in 2nd place. Golfers always say they like to be there at the end with a chance and because of this Kuchar will always seem to have a chance at winning a Major.”

Read more