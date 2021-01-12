Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – Richy Werenski and Stewart Cink, both 2020 winners on the PGA Tour, opened 2021 with solid finishes at the Sentry Tournament of Champions … Cink talks about how he picked up some distance to help him win … More below in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.

*****

SOLID WEEKEND AT THE SENTRY TOURNAMENT OF CHAMPIONS

Richy Werenski put together the best four-round performance of the 2020-21 season last weekend at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, posting 69-69-70-70 to tie for 24th place with a 14-under-par total of 278. The 2020 Barracuda Championship winner jumped 30 spots in the FedEx Cup standings to No. 139 with his highest finish since tying for 20th at the BMW Championship in last year’s playoffs.

Stewart Cink tied for 31st with an 11-under-par total of 281 after fading to a 74 on Sunday. The 47-year-old Cink, winner of the Safeway Open in October, sits no. 7 in the FedEx Cup points list.

Both players will be in the field this week along with Matt Kuchar as the PGA Tour jumps islands to Oahu for the Sony Open.

*****

CINK TALKS ABOUT HOW INCREASE IN DISTANCE HAS HELPED HIM

Although competing against players closer to his caddie/son Reagan’s age, Stewart Cink refuses to believe that his best days are behind him. Take, for example, Cink’s response late last summer to his distance dilemma. While he wasn’t ever going to catch up to Bryson DeChambeau or Tony Finau, there were other players, guys he’d once kept up with, who were leaving him behind.

Determined to crack the distance code, he huddled with his coaches. A small change at address gave him an optimized angle of attack and an additional 15 yards of carry. He fine-tuned his equipment specs during a deep dive with Ping, leading to another five-yard gain. Things were looking up.

*****