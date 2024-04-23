Athletics Honors Yellow Jackets at Graduation Brunch

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech athletics presented its soon-to-be graduates with their student-athlete sashes during Tuesday’s graduation brunch at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field.
Tuesday’s bi-annual graduation brunch celebrated the 70-plus student-athletes that will receive degrees during Georgia Tech’s upcoming commencement ceremonies, which are set for May 3-4 at McCamish Pavilion. Speakers include director of athletics J Batt, executive associate A.D. Robby Poteat, assistant A.D. Kevin Cone, executive director of the Georgia Tech Letterwinners Association Lucius Sanford and a pair of graduating student-athletes, men’s basketball’s Kyle Sturdivant and volleyball’s Liz Patterson.
Members of each team’s coaching staff introduced the graduating student-athletes from their respective teams and the student-athletes were given their white sash, which they will wear with their caps and gowns to be identified as student-athletes during the commencement ceremonies.
Alexander-Tharpe Fund
The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of the development of Yellow Jackets that thrive academically at the Institute and compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes. To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.
For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and at www.ramblinwreck.com.