Athletics Honors Yellow Jackets at Graduation Brunch

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech athletics presented its soon-to-be graduates with their student-athlete sashes during Tuesday’s graduation brunch at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field.

Tuesday’s bi-annual graduation brunch celebrated the 70-plus student-athletes that will receive degrees during Georgia Tech’s upcoming commencement ceremonies, which are set for May 3-4 at McCamish Pavilion. Speakers include director of athletics J Batt, executive associate A.D. Robby Poteat, assistant A.D. Kevin Cone, executive director of the Georgia Tech Letterwinners Association Lucius Sanford and a pair of graduating student-athletes, men’s basketball’s Kyle Sturdivant and volleyball’s Liz Patterson.

Members of each team’s coaching staff introduced the graduating student-athletes from their respective teams and the student-athletes were given their white sash, which they will wear with their caps and gowns to be identified as student-athletes during the commencement ceremonies.