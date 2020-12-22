Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – Matt Kuchar teamed with his son Cameron to tie sixth at last weekend’s PNC Championship after leading at the midway point … Pro golf takes a break until the second weekend of January … More below in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.
KUCHAR AND SON TIE FOR FIFTH AT PNC CHAMPIONSHIP
One week after Matt Kuchar and Harris English broke a bunch of their own QBE Shootout records in a runaway victory, Kuchar teamed up with his son Cameron in search of a second straight victory.
Matt and Cameron grabbed a five-shot lead with a 14-under-par 58 in the opening round of the father-son event, but couldn’t keep pace Sunday with Justin Thomas and his father Mike, as well as Vijay Sing, Mark O’Meara, Lee Trevino and Tom Kite and their sons. The Kuchars shot 8-under-par 64 but fell back to a tie for fifth.
The tour now takes a holiday break before gathering in Maui for the Sentry Tournament of Champions the second weekend of January, where Stewart Cink and Richy Werenski will be in the field.
-11 thru 13 for Team Kuchar.
CINK EXCITED FOR RETURN TO MAUI
It didn’t take long for Stewart Cink to realize he was coming back to the Sentry Tournament of Champions, albeit 11 years after his last appearance in the usually winners-only event at the Kapalua Plantation Course.
Cink won the Safeway Open in Napa, Calif., in September to secure his invitation to Kapalua for the Sentry TOC that will take place Jan. 7-10. It was his first PGA Tour win since the 2009 British Open.
“I’ve been a lot of places — I’ve been a pro golfer my adult life the entire time and I’ve been to some of the world’s best places, but I’ve never been to a better place than Maui,” Cink said. “So, it’s great to come back and I can’t wait.”
FOUR JACKETS IN THE FIELD FOR BIG MONEY GOLF CLASSIC
Four former Yellow Jackets, including Korn Ferry Tour player J.T. Griffin, MacKenzie Tour member Chris Petefish, recently turned-pro Luke Schniederjans and amateur Tyler Strafaci have become the second and third former Yellow Jackets to receive an invitation to play in the Big Money Golf Classic, a new 54-hole event that will be conducted Jan. 3-6 at The Legacy Club at Alaqua Lakes and Heathrow Country Club in Lake Mary, Fla.
This revolutionary event is providing professional players an opportunity to play for a $400,000 purse in one of the largest events in Mini Tour Golf History. At the end of the event one winner will take home $100,000. As an amateur, Strafaci is ineligible to accept prize money and remains an amateur at least through the Masters next April.
#PROJACKETS ON SOCIAL MEDIA
UPCOMING EVENTS
- PGA Tour: Sentry Tournament of Champions • January 7-10, 2021 • Plantation Course at Kapalua • Kapalua, Maui, Hawai’i. • Purse: tba
- Korn Ferry Tour: LECOM Suncoast Classic • February 18-21, 2021 • Lakewood National Golf Club • Lakewood Ranch, Fla. • Purse: tba
- PGA Tour Champions: Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai • January 21-23, 2021 • Hualalai Golf Club • Ka’Upulehu-Kona, Hawai’i • Purse: $1,085,000
- All Pro Tour: Coke Dr. Pepper Open • March 10-13, 2021 • Oakwood Golf Club/Links of the Bayou • Alexandria, La. • Purse: $162,500
- G Pro Tour: TBA • January 26-28, 2020 • TBA • TBA
- SwingThought Tour: ST1 Sun ‘N Lake Golf Club • January 6-7, 2021 • Sun ‘N Lake Golf Club • Orlando, Fla.
PLAYER PLAYER LAST WEEK DATA ANDERS ALBERTSON
Hometown: Woodstock, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 59
YTD earnings: $106,387
Career earnings (KFT): $628,224
ROBERTO CASTRO
Hometown: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2007
Years at Georgia Tech: 2003-07
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: $0
Career earnings: $7,411,048
STEWART CINK
Hometown: Florence, Ala.
Residence: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 1995
Years at Georgia Tech: 1991-95
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 3
YTD earnings: $1,494,130
Career earnings: $39,655,271
JAMES CLARK
Hometown: Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 2019
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-19
Status: developmental tours
Did not play Points ranking: 88
(GPro)
YTD earnings: $2,887.50 (GPro)
Career earnings: n/a
DREW CZUCHRY
Hometown: Auburn, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
Status: developmental tours
Did not play Points ranking: 98 (GPro)
YTD earnings: $1,800 (GPro)
Career earnings: n/a
DAVID DUVAL
Hometown: Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Residence: Denver, Colo.
Turned pro: 1993
Years at Georgia Tech: 1989-93
Status: none
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $19,196,243
J.T. GRIFFIN
Hometown: Wilson, N.C.
Residence: Marietta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 74
YTD earnings: $79,133
Career earnings (KFT): $114,110
CHESSON HADLEY
Hometown: Raleigh, N.C.
Turned pro: 2010
Years at Georgia Tech: 2006-10
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 90
YTD earnings: $246,172
Career earnings: $8,330,906
SHUN YAT HAK
Hometown: Hong Kong
Turned pro: 2013
Years at Georgia Tech: 2012-13
Status: PGA Tour China
Did not play Order of Merit: 56
YTD earnings: ¥113,512
Career earnings: ¥251,305
PAUL HALEY II
Hometown: Dallas, Texas
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 43
YTD earnings: $121,626
Career earnings (KFT): $466,397
MATT KUCHAR
Hometown:
Lake Mary, Fla.
Residence: Sea Island, Ga.
Turned pro: 2000
Years at Georgia Tech: 1997-2000
Status: PGA Tour
PGA Tour/PGA Tour Champions
PNC Championship
T-5
58-64--122 (-22)
Points ranking: 156
YTD earnings: $98,842
Career earnings (PGAT): $51,617,094
TROY MATTESON
Hometown: Austin, Texas
Turned pro: 2003
Years at Georgia Tech: 2000-03
Status: none
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $10,111,266
LARRY MIZE
Residence: Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 1980
Years at Georgia Tech: 1975-79
Status: PGA Tour Champions
Did not play Points ranking: 64
YTD earnings: $125,690
Career earnings (Champions): $5,000,539
Career earnings (PGAT): $7,947,092
ANDY OGLETREE
Hometown: Little Rock, Miss.
Residence: Roswell, Ga.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: none
Did not play n/a CHRIS PETEFISH
Hometown: Danville, Calif.
Turned pro: 2018
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
Status: MacKenzie Tour
Did not play Points ranking (LocalIQ Series): 35
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings (KFT): $5,280
Career earnings (MacKenzie): $16,280
MICHAEL PISCIOTTA
Hometown: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2018
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
Status: Developmental tours
Did not pllay Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: n/a
SETH REEVES
Hometown: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play KFT Points ranking: 19
YTD earnings: $189,688
Career earnings (KFT): $451,076
Career earnings (PGAT): $309,588
LUKE SCHNIEDERJANS
Hometown: Powder Springs, Ga.
Residence: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: Developmental Tours
Did not play Points Ranking: 40 (GPro)
YTD earnings: $6,572 (GPro)
OLLIE SCHNIEDERJANS
Hometown: Powder Springs, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play KFT Points ranking: 35
YTD earnings: $148,992
Career earnings (KFT): $438,648
Career earnings (PGAT): $3,879,653
NICHOLAS THOMPSON
Hometown: Coral Springs, Fla.
Turned pro: 2005
Years at Georgia Tech: 2001-05
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 146
YTD earnings: $27,635
Career earnings (KFT): $889,499
Career earnings (PGAT): $5,729,551
CAMERON TRINGALE
Hometown: Laguna Niguel, Calif.
Turned pro: 2009
Years at Georgia Tech: 2005-09
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 33
YTD earnings: $618,090
Career earnings (PGAT): $12,448,966
RICHY WERENSKI
Hometown: South Hadley, Mass.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-14
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 169
YTD earnings: $87,919
Career earnings (PGAT): $4,634,026
VINCENT WHALEY
Hometown: McKinney, Texas
Residence: Fayetteville, Ga.
Turned pro: 2017
Years at Georgia Tech: 2013-17
Status: PGA Tour
PGA Tour
Mayakoba Golf Classic
T-23
71-66-69-67--273 (-11)
PGA Tour Points ranking: 109
YTD earnings: $164,405
Career earnings (PGAT): $306,713
Career earnings (KFT): $167,469