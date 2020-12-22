Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – Matt Kuchar teamed with his son Cameron to tie sixth at last weekend’s PNC Championship after leading at the midway point … Pro golf takes a break until the second weekend of January … More below in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.

*****

KUCHAR AND SON TIE FOR FIFTH AT PNC CHAMPIONSHIP

One week after Matt Kuchar and Harris English broke a bunch of their own QBE Shootout records in a runaway victory, Kuchar teamed up with his son Cameron in search of a second straight victory.

Matt and Cameron grabbed a five-shot lead with a 14-under-par 58 in the opening round of the father-son event, but couldn’t keep pace Sunday with Justin Thomas and his father Mike, as well as Vijay Sing, Mark O’Meara, Lee Trevino and Tom Kite and their sons. The Kuchars shot 8-under-par 64 but fell back to a tie for fifth.

The tour now takes a holiday break before gathering in Maui for the Sentry Tournament of Champions the second weekend of January, where Stewart Cink and Richy Werenski will be in the field.

Leaders Matt and Cameron Kuchar talk to the media after Round 1 at the @PNCchampionship. https://t.co/8IFAzGz7SF — PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) December 19, 2020

-11 thru 13 for Team Kuchar. They lead the way at the @PNCchampionship. pic.twitter.com/V8VKVm6GMh — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 19, 2020

*****

CINK EXCITED FOR RETURN TO MAUI

It didn’t take long for Stewart Cink to realize he was coming back to the Sentry Tournament of Champions, albeit 11 years after his last appearance in the usually winners-only event at the Kapalua Plantation Course.

Cink won the Safeway Open in Napa, Calif., in September to secure his invitation to Kapalua for the Sentry TOC that will take place Jan. 7-10. It was his first PGA Tour win since the 2009 British Open.

“I’ve been a lot of places — I’ve been a pro golfer my adult life the entire time and I’ve been to some of the world’s best places, but I’ve never been to a better place than Maui,” Cink said. “So, it’s great to come back and I can’t wait.”

Read more

*****

FOUR JACKETS IN THE FIELD FOR BIG MONEY GOLF CLASSIC

Four former Yellow Jackets, including Korn Ferry Tour player J.T. Griffin, MacKenzie Tour member Chris Petefish, recently turned-pro Luke Schniederjans and amateur Tyler Strafaci have become the second and third former Yellow Jackets to receive an invitation to play in the Big Money Golf Classic, a new 54-hole event that will be conducted Jan. 3-6 at The Legacy Club at Alaqua Lakes and Heathrow Country Club in Lake Mary, Fla.

This revolutionary event is providing professional players an opportunity to play for a $400,000 purse in one of the largest events in Mini Tour Golf History. At the end of the event one winner will take home $100,000. As an amateur, Strafaci is ineligible to accept prize money and remains an amateur at least through the Masters next April.

More information

*****