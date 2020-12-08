Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – Vincent Whaley closes out 2020 with a tie for 23rd at Mayakoba, Andy Ogletree ties for 46th place in his first pro start … Matt Kuchar teams with former Bulldog Harris English in QBE Shootout … More below in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.
OGLETREE TIES FOR 46TH AT MAYAKOBA CLASSIC
Andy Ogletree, the low amateur at this year’s Masters, tied for 46th place in his first professional start last weekend at the Mayakoba Golf Classic. The two-time All-American at Georgia Tech, playing on a sponsor exemption, shot 69-67 on Thursday and Friday to make the cut easily, then finished 70-73 for a 5-under-par total of 279.
Vincent Whaley enjoyed a fine weekend, tying for 23rd place with round of 71-66-69-67 for an 11-under-par total of 273 and improved to 109th place in the FedEx Cup points race.
Chesson Hadley and Ollie Schniederjans both missed the cut in the final 2020 official PGA Tour event.
KUCHAR AND ENGLISH BACK TOGETHER FOR QBE SHOOTOUT
Nine-time PGA Tour winner Matt Kuchar returns to action this weekend at the QBE Shootout, rejoining with former Georgia Bulldog Harris English looking for their third victory in this two-man team event.
Playing together for the first time since 2017, Kuchar and English will partner for the sixth time. One of the most successful pairings in Shootout history, this team has won twice (2013, 2016) and also has two runner-up finishes (2014, 2015). The duo holds the tournament record for largest margin of victory, which was seven strokes when they won in 2013.
The 32nd edition of the Shootout will feature eight new teams competing for the $3.6 million purse. The event uses a scramble format during the first round, a modified alternate shot format on Saturday and a final round better ball on Sunday. Golf Channel will broadcast Friday’s first round competition and the final two rounds will be featured live on both Golf Channel and NBC.
UPCOMING EVENTS
- PGA Tour: QBE Shootout • December 11-13, 2020 • Tiburon Golf Course • Naples, Fla. • Purse: $3,600,000
- Korn Ferry Tour: season resumes in January 2021
- PGA Tour Champions: PNC Championship • December 17-20, 2020 • Ritz-Carlton Golf Club • Orlando, Fla. • Purse: $1,085,000
- All Pro Tour: Kingwood Forest Classic • December 9-11, 2020 • The Clubs of Kingwood • Kingwood, Texas • Purse: $48,000
- G Pro Tour: TBA • January 26-28, 2020 • TBA • TBA
- SwingThought Tour: ST24-Southern Hills • December 9-10, 2020 • Southern Hills Plantation Club • Brooksville, Fla.
