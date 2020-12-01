Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – Four Yellow Jackets headed to Mexico to play in Mayakoba Classic … Andy Ogletree making his first pro start at Mayakoba … Luke Schniederjans enters big money event in Florida … More below in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.

*****

PGA TOUR RESUMES IN MEXICO AFTER WEEK OFF

Chesson Hadley and Vincent Whaley return to action this week as part of the field for the Mayakoba Golf Classic in Playa del Carmen, Mexico. Both players competed two weeks ago at the RSM Classic at Sea Island, Ga., Hadley tying for 23rd place and Whaley missing the cut. Hadley sits No. 80 in the FedEx Cup points standings, while Whaley is No. 132.

Ollie Schniederjans, who is No. 35 Korn Ferry Tour points working to regain his PGA Tour card, is in the field on a sponsor exemption for the second time this fall (competed at the Bermuda Championship).

Matt Kuchar, who won the 2018 Mayakoba Classic with a tournament-record score of 262 and finished second in the 2019 event after his closing 62, is not in the field this year.

*****

OGLETREE MAKING HIS FIRST PRO START AT MAYAKOBA CLASSIC

Andy Ogletree, the low amateur at this year’s Masters, will make his first professional start on a sponsor exemption. Ogletree was a two-time All-American at Georgia Tech, won the 2019 U.S. Amateur at Pinehurst and was a member of the winning U.S. Walker Cup team later that year. He had recently reached No. 4 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking. College stars Quade Cummins (Oklahoma) and Austin Eckroat (Oklahoma State) are also in the field on sponsor exemptions.

*****

OGLETREE REFLECTS ON MASTERS, END OF AMATEUR CAREER

After winning the 2019 U.S. Amateur Championship, Little Rock, Miss., native Andy Ogletree was able to live out his dream of playing with his childhood idol Tiger Woods at the Masters. Ogletree, ranked the fourth best amateur in the World Amateur Golf Rankings, finished low amateur at the most prestigious Major in golf. Ogletree turned professional immediately following the tournament and hopes to inspire other young golfers in Mississippi to follow their dreams.

*****

LUKE SCHNIEDERJANS TO PLAY IN BIG MONEY GOLF CLASSIC

Luke Schniederjans, who recently turned professional, has received an invitation to play in the Big Money Golf Classic, a new 54-hole event that will be conducted Jan. 3-6 at The Legacy Club at Alaqua Lakes and Heathrow Country Club in Lake Mary, Fla. This revolutionary event is providing professional players an opportunity to play for a $400,000 purse in one of the largest events in Mini Tour Golf History. At the end of our event one winner will take home $100,000.

*****