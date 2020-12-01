Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

Open search form
THE FLATS – Four Yellow Jackets headed to Mexico to play in Mayakoba Classic … Andy Ogletree making his first pro start at Mayakoba … Luke Schniederjans enters big money event in Florida … More below in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.

*****

PGA TOUR RESUMES IN MEXICO AFTER WEEK OFF

Chesson Hadley and Vincent Whaley return to action this week as part of the field for the Mayakoba Golf Classic in Playa del Carmen, Mexico. Both players competed two weeks ago at the RSM Classic at Sea Island, Ga., Hadley tying for 23rd place and Whaley missing the cut. Hadley sits No. 80 in the FedEx Cup points standings, while Whaley is No. 132.

Ollie Schniederjans, who is No. 35 Korn Ferry Tour points working to regain his PGA Tour card, is in the field on a sponsor exemption for the second time this fall (competed at the Bermuda Championship).

Matt Kuchar, who won the 2018 Mayakoba Classic with a tournament-record score of 262 and finished second in the 2019 event after his closing 62, is not in the field this year.

*****

OGLETREE MAKING HIS FIRST PRO START AT MAYAKOBA CLASSIC

Andy Ogletree, the low amateur at this year’s Masters, will make his first professional start on a sponsor exemption. Ogletree was a two-time All-American at Georgia Tech, won the 2019 U.S. Amateur at Pinehurst and was a member of the winning U.S. Walker Cup team later that year. He had recently reached No. 4 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking. College stars Quade Cummins (Oklahoma) and Austin Eckroat (Oklahoma State) are also in the field on sponsor exemptions.

*****

OGLETREE REFLECTS ON MASTERS, END OF AMATEUR CAREER

After winning the 2019 U.S. Amateur Championship, Little Rock, Miss., native Andy Ogletree was able to live out his dream of playing with his childhood idol Tiger Woods at the Masters. Ogletree, ranked the fourth best amateur in the World Amateur Golf Rankings, finished low amateur at the most prestigious Major in golf. Ogletree turned professional immediately following the tournament and hopes to inspire other young golfers in Mississippi to follow their dreams.

SEE FULL STORY

*****

LUKE SCHNIEDERJANS TO PLAY IN BIG MONEY GOLF CLASSIC

Luke Schniederjans, who recently turned professional, has received an invitation to play in the Big Money Golf Classic, a new 54-hole event that will be conducted Jan. 3-6 at The Legacy Club at Alaqua Lakes and Heathrow Country Club in Lake Mary, Fla. This revolutionary event is providing professional players an opportunity to play for a $400,000 purse in one of the largest events in Mini Tour Golf History. At the end of our event one winner will take home $100,000.

MORE INFORMATION

*****

#PROJACKETS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

UPCOMING EVENTS

  • PGA Tour:  Mayakoba Golf Classic • December 3-6, 2020 • El Camaleon Golf Club • Playa del Carmen, Mexico • Purse: $7,200,000
  • Korn Ferry Tour:  season resumes in January 2021
  • PGA Tour Champions:  PNC Championship • December 17-20, 2020 • Ritz-Carlton Golf Club • Orlando, Fla. • Purse: $1,085,000
  • LocaliQ Series:  series completed
  • All Pro Tour:  Kingwood Forest Classic • December 9-11, 2020 • The Clubs of Kingwood • Kingwood, Texas • Purse: $48,000
  • G Pro Tour:  TBA • January 26-28, 2020 • TBA • TBA
  • SwingThought Tour:  ST23-Orange County National • December 3, 2020 • Orange County National • Orlando, Fla.

 

PLAYERPLAYERLAST WEEKDATA
ANDERS ALBERTSON
Hometown: Woodstock, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: Korn Ferry Tour		Did not playPoints ranking: 59
YTD earnings: $106,387
Career earnings (KFT): $628,224
ROBERTO CASTRO
Hometown: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2007
Years at Georgia Tech: 2003-07
Status: PGA Tour		Did not playPoints ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: $0
Career earnings: $7,411,048
STEWART CINK
Hometown: Florence, Ala.
Residence: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 1995
Years at Georgia Tech: 1991-95
Status: PGA Tour		Did not playPoints ranking: 3
YTD earnings: $1,494,130
Career earnings: $39,655,271
JAMES CLARK
Hometown: Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 2019
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-19
Status: developmental tours		Did not playPoints ranking: 88
(GPro)
YTD earnings: $2,887.50 (GPro)
Career earnings: n/a
DREW CZUCHRY
Hometown: Auburn, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
Status: developmental tours		Did not playPoints ranking: 98 (GPro)
YTD earnings: $1,800 (GPro)
Career earnings: n/a
DAVID DUVAL
Hometown: Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Residence: Denver, Colo.
Turned pro: 1993
Years at Georgia Tech: 1989-93
Status: none		Did not playPoints ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $19,196,243
J.T. GRIFFIN
Hometown: Wilson, N.C.
Residence: Marietta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: Korn Ferry Tour		Did not playPoints ranking: 74
YTD earnings: $79,133
Career earnings (KFT): $114,110
CHESSON HADLEY
Hometown: Raleigh, N.C.
Turned pro: 2010
Years at Georgia Tech: 2006-10
Status: PGA Tour		Did not playPoints ranking: 80
YTD earnings: $246,172
Career earnings: $8,330,906
SHUN YAT HAK
Hometown: Hong Kong
Turned pro: 2013
Years at Georgia Tech: 2012-13
Status: PGA Tour China		Did not playOrder of Merit: 56
YTD earnings: ¥113,512
Career earnings: ¥251,305
PAUL HALEY II
Hometown: Dallas, Texas
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: Korn Ferry Tour		Did not playPoints ranking: 43
YTD earnings: $121,626
Career earnings (KFT): $466,397
MATT KUCHAR
Hometown:
Lake Mary, Fla.
Residence: Sea Island, Ga.
Turned pro: 2000
Years at Georgia Tech: 1997-2000
Status: PGA Tour		Did not playPoints ranking: 156
YTD earnings: $98,842
Career earnings (PGAT): $51,617,094
TROY MATTESON
Hometown: Austin, Texas
Turned pro: 2003
Years at Georgia Tech: 2000-03
Status: none		Did not playPoints ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $10,111,266
LARRY MIZE
Residence: Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 1980
Years at Georgia Tech: 1975-79
Status: PGA Tour Champions		Did not playPoints ranking: 64
YTD earnings: $125,690
Career earnings (Champions): $5,000,539
Career earnings (PGAT): $7,947,092
ANDY OGLETREE
Hometown: Little Rock, Miss.
Residence: Roswell, Ga.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: none		Did not playn/a
CHRIS PETEFISH
Hometown: Danville, Calif.
Turned pro: 2018
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
Status: MacKenzie Tour		Did not playPoints ranking (LocalIQ Series): 35
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings (KFT): $5,280
Career earnings (MacKenzie): $16,280
MICHAEL PISCIOTTA
Hometown: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2018
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
Status: Developmental tours		Did not playPoints ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: n/a
SETH REEVES
Hometown: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
Status: Korn Ferry Tour		Did not playKFT Points ranking: 19
YTD earnings: $189,688
Career earnings (KFT): $451,076
Career earnings (PGAT): $309,588
LUKE SCHNIEDERJANS
Hometown: Powder Springs, Ga.
Residence: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: Developmental Tours		Did not playPoints Ranking: 40 (GPro)
YTD earnings: $6,572 (GPro)
OLLIE SCHNIEDERJANS
Hometown: Powder Springs, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: Korn Ferry Tour		Did not playKFT Points ranking: 35
YTD earnings: $148,992
Career earnings (KFT): $438,648
Career earnings (PGAT): $3,879,653
NICHOLAS THOMPSON
Hometown: Coral Springs, Fla.
Turned pro: 2005
Years at Georgia Tech: 2001-05
Status: Korn Ferry Tour		Did not playPoints ranking: 146
YTD earnings: $27,635
Career earnings (KFT): $889,499
Career earnings (PGAT): $5,729,551
CAMERON TRINGALE
Hometown: Laguna Niguel, Calif.
Turned pro: 2009
Years at Georgia Tech: 2005-09
Status: PGA Tour		Did not playPoints ranking: 33
YTD earnings: $618,090
Career earnings (PGAT): $12,448,966
RICHY WERENSKI
Hometown: South Hadley, Mass.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-14
Status: PGA Tour		Did not playPoints ranking: 169
YTD earnings: $87,919
Career earnings (PGAT): $4,634,026
VINCENT WHALEY
Hometown: McKinney, Texas
Residence: Fayetteville, Ga.
Turned pro: 2017
Years at Georgia Tech: 2013-17
Status: PGA Tour		Did not playPGA Tour Points ranking: 132
YTD earnings: $84,820
Career earnings (PGAT): $292,391
Career earnings (KFT): $167,469

