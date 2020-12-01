Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – Four Yellow Jackets headed to Mexico to play in Mayakoba Classic … Andy Ogletree making his first pro start at Mayakoba … Luke Schniederjans enters big money event in Florida … More below in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.
PGA TOUR RESUMES IN MEXICO AFTER WEEK OFF
Chesson Hadley and Vincent Whaley return to action this week as part of the field for the Mayakoba Golf Classic in Playa del Carmen, Mexico. Both players competed two weeks ago at the RSM Classic at Sea Island, Ga., Hadley tying for 23rd place and Whaley missing the cut. Hadley sits No. 80 in the FedEx Cup points standings, while Whaley is No. 132.
Ollie Schniederjans, who is No. 35 Korn Ferry Tour points working to regain his PGA Tour card, is in the field on a sponsor exemption for the second time this fall (competed at the Bermuda Championship).
Matt Kuchar, who won the 2018 Mayakoba Classic with a tournament-record score of 262 and finished second in the 2019 event after his closing 62, is not in the field this year.
OGLETREE MAKING HIS FIRST PRO START AT MAYAKOBA CLASSIC
Andy Ogletree, the low amateur at this year’s Masters, will make his first professional start on a sponsor exemption. Ogletree was a two-time All-American at Georgia Tech, won the 2019 U.S. Amateur at Pinehurst and was a member of the winning U.S. Walker Cup team later that year. He had recently reached No. 4 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking. College stars Quade Cummins (Oklahoma) and Austin Eckroat (Oklahoma State) are also in the field on sponsor exemptions.
OGLETREE REFLECTS ON MASTERS, END OF AMATEUR CAREER
After winning the 2019 U.S. Amateur Championship, Little Rock, Miss., native Andy Ogletree was able to live out his dream of playing with his childhood idol Tiger Woods at the Masters. Ogletree, ranked the fourth best amateur in the World Amateur Golf Rankings, finished low amateur at the most prestigious Major in golf. Ogletree turned professional immediately following the tournament and hopes to inspire other young golfers in Mississippi to follow their dreams.
LUKE SCHNIEDERJANS TO PLAY IN BIG MONEY GOLF CLASSIC
Luke Schniederjans, who recently turned professional, has received an invitation to play in the Big Money Golf Classic, a new 54-hole event that will be conducted Jan. 3-6 at The Legacy Club at Alaqua Lakes and Heathrow Country Club in Lake Mary, Fla. This revolutionary event is providing professional players an opportunity to play for a $400,000 purse in one of the largest events in Mini Tour Golf History. At the end of our event one winner will take home $100,000.
#PROJACKETS ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Thankful. 👍🏼
— Andy Ogletree (@andy_ogletree) November 24, 2020
Luke Schniederjans has committed to play in the 2021 Big Money Golf Classic.
His entry earns him a shot at playing for $100,000 and a chance to be the tournaments inaugural Champion. Welcome to the field Luke!
@preciseyardagebooks@acaseofthegolf1 @GTGolf @GProTour pic.twitter.com/f6Vmz6iz3q
— Big Money Golf Classic (@bigmoney_golf) November 23, 2020
Little Rock MS native and Masters low amateur @andy_ogletree is living out his two dreams he had written down since he was just age 9…turning pro and playing with Tiger Woods.
To watch full 5 min. feature –> https://t.co/o4OGlr8pxO@WJTV @PRRofficial @GTGolf @GTAthletics pic.twitter.com/xpa64yKbem
— Hailey Hunter (@TheHaileyHunter) November 27, 2020
I'm 1000% on board with my son here. While @Bojangles is my sponsor, this was all him for his first grade project. Happy Thanksgiving everyone!
— Chesson Hadley (@chessonhadley) November 26, 2020
Hard to get through prepping and cooking the turkey without at least a minor crisis. This year I forgot truss string. Thanks to @FootJoy I had plenty of makeshift ones here at the casa. Happy Thanksgiving to all!
— Stewart Cink (@stewartcink) November 26, 2020
It's a big deal playing on the PGA Tour, as Ollie Schniederjans figured out after a trip back to the Korn Ferry Tour.
Now, as his third-place finish at @Bermuda_Champ proves, he's ready for it. https://t.co/dlHPfUxVWA
— Golfweek (@golfweek) November 1, 2020
UPCOMING EVENTS
- PGA Tour: Mayakoba Golf Classic • December 3-6, 2020 • El Camaleon Golf Club • Playa del Carmen, Mexico • Purse: $7,200,000
- Korn Ferry Tour: season resumes in January 2021
- PGA Tour Champions: PNC Championship • December 17-20, 2020 • Ritz-Carlton Golf Club • Orlando, Fla. • Purse: $1,085,000
- LocaliQ Series: series completed
- All Pro Tour: Kingwood Forest Classic • December 9-11, 2020 • The Clubs of Kingwood • Kingwood, Texas • Purse: $48,000
- G Pro Tour: TBA • January 26-28, 2020 • TBA • TBA
- SwingThought Tour: ST23-Orange County National • December 3, 2020 • Orange County National • Orlando, Fla.
PLAYER PLAYER LAST WEEK DATA ANDERS ALBERTSON
Hometown: Woodstock, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 59
YTD earnings: $106,387
Career earnings (KFT): $628,224
ROBERTO CASTRO
Hometown: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2007
Years at Georgia Tech: 2003-07
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: $0
Career earnings: $7,411,048
STEWART CINK
Hometown: Florence, Ala.
Residence: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 1995
Years at Georgia Tech: 1991-95
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 3
YTD earnings: $1,494,130
Career earnings: $39,655,271
JAMES CLARK
Hometown: Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 2019
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-19
Status: developmental tours
Did not play Points ranking: 88
(GPro)
YTD earnings: $2,887.50 (GPro)
Career earnings: n/a
DREW CZUCHRY
Hometown: Auburn, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
Status: developmental tours
Did not play Points ranking: 98 (GPro)
YTD earnings: $1,800 (GPro)
Career earnings: n/a
DAVID DUVAL
Hometown: Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Residence: Denver, Colo.
Turned pro: 1993
Years at Georgia Tech: 1989-93
Status: none
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $19,196,243
J.T. GRIFFIN
Hometown: Wilson, N.C.
Residence: Marietta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 74
YTD earnings: $79,133
Career earnings (KFT): $114,110
CHESSON HADLEY
Hometown: Raleigh, N.C.
Turned pro: 2010
Years at Georgia Tech: 2006-10
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 80
YTD earnings: $246,172
Career earnings: $8,330,906
SHUN YAT HAK
Hometown: Hong Kong
Turned pro: 2013
Years at Georgia Tech: 2012-13
Status: PGA Tour China
Did not play Order of Merit: 56
YTD earnings: ¥113,512
Career earnings: ¥251,305
PAUL HALEY II
Hometown: Dallas, Texas
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 43
YTD earnings: $121,626
Career earnings (KFT): $466,397
MATT KUCHAR
Hometown:
Lake Mary, Fla.
Residence: Sea Island, Ga.
Turned pro: 2000
Years at Georgia Tech: 1997-2000
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 156
YTD earnings: $98,842
Career earnings (PGAT): $51,617,094
TROY MATTESON
Hometown: Austin, Texas
Turned pro: 2003
Years at Georgia Tech: 2000-03
Status: none
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $10,111,266
LARRY MIZE
Residence: Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 1980
Years at Georgia Tech: 1975-79
Status: PGA Tour Champions
Did not play Points ranking: 64
YTD earnings: $125,690
Career earnings (Champions): $5,000,539
Career earnings (PGAT): $7,947,092
ANDY OGLETREE
Hometown: Little Rock, Miss.
Residence: Roswell, Ga.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: none
Did not play n/a CHRIS PETEFISH
Hometown: Danville, Calif.
Turned pro: 2018
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
Status: MacKenzie Tour
Did not play Points ranking (LocalIQ Series): 35
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings (KFT): $5,280
Career earnings (MacKenzie): $16,280
MICHAEL PISCIOTTA
Hometown: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2018
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
Status: Developmental tours
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: n/a
SETH REEVES
Hometown: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play KFT Points ranking: 19
YTD earnings: $189,688
Career earnings (KFT): $451,076
Career earnings (PGAT): $309,588
LUKE SCHNIEDERJANS
Hometown: Powder Springs, Ga.
Residence: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: Developmental Tours
Did not play Points Ranking: 40 (GPro)
YTD earnings: $6,572 (GPro)
OLLIE SCHNIEDERJANS
Hometown: Powder Springs, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play KFT Points ranking: 35
YTD earnings: $148,992
Career earnings (KFT): $438,648
Career earnings (PGAT): $3,879,653
NICHOLAS THOMPSON
Hometown: Coral Springs, Fla.
Turned pro: 2005
Years at Georgia Tech: 2001-05
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 146
YTD earnings: $27,635
Career earnings (KFT): $889,499
Career earnings (PGAT): $5,729,551
CAMERON TRINGALE
Hometown: Laguna Niguel, Calif.
Turned pro: 2009
Years at Georgia Tech: 2005-09
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 33
YTD earnings: $618,090
Career earnings (PGAT): $12,448,966
RICHY WERENSKI
Hometown: South Hadley, Mass.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-14
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 169
YTD earnings: $87,919
Career earnings (PGAT): $4,634,026
VINCENT WHALEY
Hometown: McKinney, Texas
Residence: Fayetteville, Ga.
Turned pro: 2017
Years at Georgia Tech: 2013-17
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play PGA Tour Points ranking: 132
YTD earnings: $84,820
Career earnings (PGAT): $292,391
Career earnings (KFT): $167,469