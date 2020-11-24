Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – Cameron Tringale shoots 62 on Sunday and missed playoff by one stroke at RSM Classic in Sea Island, Ga. … Andy Ogletree enters professional ranks, looking for starts … Stewart Cink makes his 600th career start at RSM … More below in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.

*****

TRINGALE CLOSES BIG BUT FALLS SHORT AT RSM CLASSIC

Bidding to win his first PGA Tour title, Cameron Tringale a career-low 8-under 62 in his 10th start in The RSM Classic, besting his previous-best finish of T20 (2019). The Georgia tech All-American finished 72 holes with an 18-under-par total of 264 at Sea Island, falling one stroke short of joining a playoff with Robert Streb, the eventual champion, and Kevin Kisner. In his final round, he hit 15 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing the day without a bogey.

Since 2009, of players seeking their first TOUR title, Trinagle has the second-most starts of any player without a win (288), behind Ricky Barnes’ 289. The T3 finish elevated him from No. 101 to No. 33 in FedEx Cup points.

Meanwhile, Chesson Hadley enjoyed a solid weekend after a rough start, shooting 65-66-67 over the final three rounds to tie for 23rd place at 271 (-11), while Matt Kuchar tied for 37th at 273 (-9).

*****

CINK MAKES 600TH CAREER START AT THE RSM CLASSIC

Stewart Cink made his 600th career start at the RSM Classic last weekend in Sea Island, and he rehired his eldest son, Reagan, to be his caddie.

The weekend at Sea Island capped off what has been a memorable year for the 47-year-old Georgia Tech graduate, who won his seventh career PGA Tour title in October at the Safeway Open, guaranteeing him full status until he reaches age 50. Having Reagan for that win and his T-4 at the Bermuda Championship has made it even more gratifying.

*****

OGLETREE OFFICIALLY JOINS THE PRO RANKS

When Andy Ogletree took home the Silver Cup and low amateur honors (tied for 34th place overall) at the 84th Masters, it turned out to be his last competition as an amateur golfer. Later in the week he announced officially that he has turned pro, and now begins the task of lining up sponsor exemptions and lining up starts on the PGA Tour or Korn Ferry Tour, which resumes in January. The Masters ended an amateur career in which he won the 2019 U.S. Amateur and helped lead the United States to victory in the Walker Cup matches, and was a two-time All-American at Georgia Tech.

“My amateur golf career was an absolute blast and last week at the Masters is the perfect way for it to end,” Ogletree said. “I’ve had so much fun, met so many great people and have so many incredible memories, but it’s time for me to test my game at the next level, against the best of the best.”

The Monday after the Masters, Ogletree joined the field for the Yellow Jackets’ annual fund-raiser at the Golf Club of Georgia. On Thursday, he announced turning pro and the signing of several endorsement deals.

*****

KORN FERRY TOUR UPDATE

The PGA TOUR announced last the 2021 portion of the Korn Ferry Tour’s 2020-21 combined schedule, featuring 23 tournaments to be played during the next calendar year, with the season culminating at the Korn Ferry Tour Finals in August. The one-time wraparound season will result in a slate of 46 total events.

READ MORE

*****

LOCALiQ SERIES UPDATE

Chris Petefish tied for 59th place at the LocaliQ Series Championship’s championship event last weekend at TPC Sugarloaf in Duluth, Ga. Petefish had posted finishes of 23rd, seventh, 47th and 19th in the series this fall, and finished 48th in the series points list.

The LocaliQ Series is a U.S.-based series designed for members of the PGA Tours in Canada, Latino America and China. Petefish has status on the MacKenzie Tour in Canada.

*****

DEVELOPMENTAL TOURS

Luke Schniederjans was the only one of three Yellow Jackets (James Clark and Drew Czuchry missed) to make the cut at last weekend’s GPro Tour event, the Harbor Classic in Savannah, Ga., tying for 21st place with a 3-under-par score of 213. Schniederjans sits 40th on that tour’s money list having played just two events.

*****