Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – Cameron Tringale shoots 62 on Sunday and missed playoff by one stroke at RSM Classic in Sea Island, Ga. … Andy Ogletree enters professional ranks, looking for starts … Stewart Cink makes his 600th career start at RSM … More below in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.
TRINGALE CLOSES BIG BUT FALLS SHORT AT RSM CLASSIC
Bidding to win his first PGA Tour title, Cameron Tringale a career-low 8-under 62 in his 10th start in The RSM Classic, besting his previous-best finish of T20 (2019). The Georgia tech All-American finished 72 holes with an 18-under-par total of 264 at Sea Island, falling one stroke short of joining a playoff with Robert Streb, the eventual champion, and Kevin Kisner. In his final round, he hit 15 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing the day without a bogey.
Since 2009, of players seeking their first TOUR title, Trinagle has the second-most starts of any player without a win (288), behind Ricky Barnes’ 289. The T3 finish elevated him from No. 101 to No. 33 in FedEx Cup points.
Meanwhile, Chesson Hadley enjoyed a solid weekend after a rough start, shooting 65-66-67 over the final three rounds to tie for 23rd place at 271 (-11), while Matt Kuchar tied for 37th at 273 (-9).
CINK MAKES 600TH CAREER START AT THE RSM CLASSIC
Stewart Cink made his 600th career start at the RSM Classic last weekend in Sea Island, and he rehired his eldest son, Reagan, to be his caddie.
The weekend at Sea Island capped off what has been a memorable year for the 47-year-old Georgia Tech graduate, who won his seventh career PGA Tour title in October at the Safeway Open, guaranteeing him full status until he reaches age 50. Having Reagan for that win and his T-4 at the Bermuda Championship has made it even more gratifying.
OGLETREE OFFICIALLY JOINS THE PRO RANKS
When Andy Ogletree took home the Silver Cup and low amateur honors (tied for 34th place overall) at the 84th Masters, it turned out to be his last competition as an amateur golfer. Later in the week he announced officially that he has turned pro, and now begins the task of lining up sponsor exemptions and lining up starts on the PGA Tour or Korn Ferry Tour, which resumes in January. The Masters ended an amateur career in which he won the 2019 U.S. Amateur and helped lead the United States to victory in the Walker Cup matches, and was a two-time All-American at Georgia Tech.
“My amateur golf career was an absolute blast and last week at the Masters is the perfect way for it to end,” Ogletree said. “I’ve had so much fun, met so many great people and have so many incredible memories, but it’s time for me to test my game at the next level, against the best of the best.”
The Monday after the Masters, Ogletree joined the field for the Yellow Jackets’ annual fund-raiser at the Golf Club of Georgia. On Thursday, he announced turning pro and the signing of several endorsement deals.
KORN FERRY TOUR UPDATE
The PGA TOUR announced last the 2021 portion of the Korn Ferry Tour’s 2020-21 combined schedule, featuring 23 tournaments to be played during the next calendar year, with the season culminating at the Korn Ferry Tour Finals in August. The one-time wraparound season will result in a slate of 46 total events.
LOCALiQ SERIES UPDATE
Chris Petefish tied for 59th place at the LocaliQ Series Championship’s championship event last weekend at TPC Sugarloaf in Duluth, Ga. Petefish had posted finishes of 23rd, seventh, 47th and 19th in the series this fall, and finished 48th in the series points list.
The LocaliQ Series is a U.S.-based series designed for members of the PGA Tours in Canada, Latino America and China. Petefish has status on the MacKenzie Tour in Canada.
DEVELOPMENTAL TOURS
Luke Schniederjans was the only one of three Yellow Jackets (James Clark and Drew Czuchry missed) to make the cut at last weekend’s GPro Tour event, the Harbor Classic in Savannah, Ga., tying for 21st place with a 3-under-par score of 213. Schniederjans sits 40th on that tour’s money list having played just two events.
#PROJACKETS ON SOCIAL MEDIA
At 47 the eyesight ain’t what it used to be! pic.twitter.com/MBBGH52GPQ
— Stewart Cink (@stewartcink) November 20, 2020
Always one of my favorite events on the @pgatour, but still hard to grasp this @TheRSMClassic will be my 600th start! Plenty of highs and lows but overall an amazing ride! pic.twitter.com/KK9GKE2VHO
— Stewart Cink (@stewartcink) November 18, 2020
Play two rounds at the Masters with Tiger Woods, make the cut, finish T-34, become low amateur, turn pro four days later.
Quite a ride for @andy_ogletree. His dad posted this on FB. An essay from almost 13 years ago. Andy accomplished both goals in a span of 7 days. pic.twitter.com/lOU36t9ap4
— Jay Coffin ⚰️ (@JayCoffin) November 19, 2020
Squad. pic.twitter.com/Pxpkp394d9
— Andy Ogletree (@andy_ogletree) November 17, 2020
Looking for his first career win on TOUR … @CamTringale heads into the clubhouse one shot back. pic.twitter.com/smCEwWM8Ln
— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) November 22, 2020
Making the turn with 5 straight birdies. 😮🐦@CamTringale is two-strokes off the lead. pic.twitter.com/vNVAUsqXFv
— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) November 22, 2020
UPCOMING EVENTS
- PGA Tour: Mayakoba Golf Classic • December 3-6, 2020 • El Camaleon Golf Club • Playa del Carmen, Mexico • Purse: $7,200,000
- Korn Ferry Tour: season resumes in January 2021
- PGA Tour Champions: PNC Championship • December 17-20, 2020 • Ritz-Carlton Golf Club • Orlando, Fla. • Purse: $1,085,000
- LocaliQ Series: series completed
- All Pro Tour: Kingwood Forest Classic • December 9-11, 2020 • The Clubs of Kingwood • Kingwood, Texas • Purse: $48,000
- G Pro Tour: TBA • January 26-28, 2020 • TBA • TBA
- SwingThought Tour: ST23-Orange County National • December 3, 2020 • Orange County National • Orlando, Fla.
PLAYER PLAYER LAST WEEK DATA ANDERS ALBERTSON
Hometown: Woodstock, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 59
YTD earnings: $106,387
Career earnings (KFT): $628,224
ROBERTO CASTRO
Hometown: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2007
Years at Georgia Tech: 2003-07
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: $0
Career earnings: $7,411,048
STEWART CINK
Hometown: Florence, Ala.
Residence: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 1995
Years at Georgia Tech: 1991-95
Status: PGA Tour
PGA Tour
The RSM Classic
missed cut
74-70--144 (+2)
Points ranking: 3
YTD earnings: $1,494,130
Career earnings: $39,655,271
JAMES CLARK
Hometown: Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 2019
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-19
Status: developmental tours
GPro Tour
Harbor Classic
missed cut
75-72--147 (+3)
Points ranking: 88
(GPro)
YTD earnings: $2,887.50 (GPro)
Career earnings: n/a
DREW CZUCHRY
Hometown: Auburn, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
Status: developmental tours
GPro Tour
Harbor Classic
missed cut
75-75--150 (+6)
Points ranking: 98 (GPro)
YTD earnings: $1,800 (GPro)
Career earnings: n/a
DAVID DUVAL
Hometown: Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Residence: Denver, Colo.
Turned pro: 1993
Years at Georgia Tech: 1989-93
Status: none
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $19,196,243
J.T. GRIFFIN
Hometown: Wilson, N.C.
Residence: Marietta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 74
YTD earnings: $79,133
Career earnings (KFT): $114,110
CHESSON HADLEY
Hometown: Raleigh, N.C.
Turned pro: 2010
Years at Georgia Tech: 2006-10
Status: PGA Tour
PGA Tour
The RSM Classic
T-23
73-65-66-67--271 (-11)
Points ranking: 80
YTD earnings: $246,172
Career earnings: $8,330,906
SHUN YAT HAK
Hometown: Hong Kong
Turned pro: 2013
Years at Georgia Tech: 2012-13
Status: PGA Tour China
Did not play Order of Merit: 56
YTD earnings: ¥113,512
Career earnings: ¥251,305
PAUL HALEY II
Hometown: Dallas, Texas
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 43
YTD earnings: $121,626
Career earnings (KFT): $466,397
MATT KUCHAR
Hometown:
Lake Mary, Fla.
Residence: Sea Island, Ga.
Turned pro: 2000
Years at Georgia Tech: 1997-2000
Status: PGA Tour
PGA Tour
The RSM Classic
T-37
70-66-67-70--273 (-9)
Points ranking: 156
YTD earnings: $98,842
Career earnings (PGAT): $51,617,094
TROY MATTESON
Hometown: Austin, Texas
Turned pro: 2003
Years at Georgia Tech: 2000-03
Status: none
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $10,111,266
LARRY MIZE
Residence: Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 1980
Years at Georgia Tech: 1975-79
Status: PGA Tour Champions
Did not play Points ranking: 64
YTD earnings: $125,690
Career earnings (Champions): $5,000,539
Career earnings (PGAT): $7,947,092
ANDY OGLETREE
Hometown: Little Rock, Miss.
Residence: Roswell, Ga.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: none
Did not play n/a CHRIS PETEFISH
Hometown: Danville, Calif.
Turned pro: 2018
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
Status: MacKenzie Tour
LocaliQ Series
LocaliQ Series Championship
T-59
71-70-77-76--294 (+6)
Points ranking (LocalIQ Series): 35
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings (KFT): $5,280
Career earnings (MacKenzie): $16,280
MICHAEL PISCIOTTA
Hometown: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2018
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
Status: Developmental tours
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: n/a
SETH REEVES
Hometown: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play KFT Points ranking: 19
YTD earnings: $189,688
Career earnings (KFT): $451,076
Career earnings (PGAT): $309,588
LUKE SCHNIEDERJANS
Hometown: Powder Springs, Ga.
Residence: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: Developmental Tours
GPro Tour
Harbor Classic
T-21
72-67-74--213 (-3)
Points Ranking: 40 (GPro)
YTD earnings: $6,572 (GPro)
OLLIE SCHNIEDERJANS
Hometown: Powder Springs, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play KFT Points ranking: 35
YTD earnings: $148,992
Career earnings (KFT): $438,648
Career earnings (PGAT): $3,879,653
NICHOLAS THOMPSON
Hometown: Coral Springs, Fla.
Turned pro: 2005
Years at Georgia Tech: 2001-05
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 146
YTD earnings: $27,635
Career earnings (KFT): $889,499
Career earnings (PGAT): $5,729,551
CAMERON TRINGALE
Hometown: Laguna Niguel, Calif.
Turned pro: 2009
Years at Georgia Tech: 2005-09
Status: PGA Tour
PGA Tour
The RSM Classic
3rd
67-68-67-62--264 (-18)
Points ranking: 33
YTD earnings: $618,090
Career earnings (PGAT): $12,448,966
RICHY WERENSKI
Hometown: South Hadley, Mass.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-14
Status: PGA Tour
PGA Tour
The RSM Classic
missed cut
73-67--140 (-2)
Points ranking: 169
YTD earnings: $87,919
Career earnings (PGAT): $4,634,026
VINCENT WHALEY
Hometown: McKinney, Texas
Residence: Fayetteville, Ga.
Turned pro: 2017
Years at Georgia Tech: 2013-17
Status: PGA Tour
PGA Tour
The RSM Classic
missed cut
71-73--144 (+2)
PGA Tour Points ranking: 132
YTD earnings: $84,820
Career earnings (PGAT): $292,391
Career earnings (KFT): $167,469