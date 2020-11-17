Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – Five Yellow Jackets, maybe six, are in the field for this week’s RSM Classic in Sea Island, Ga. … Stewart Cink set to make his 600th career start … Chris Petefish competing in LocaliQ Series Championship at TPC Sugarloaf … More below in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.
CINK MAKING 600TH CAREER START AT THE RSM CLASSIC
The RSM Classic will be Stewart Cink’s 600th PGA Tour start as a professional. He will be just the 68th player in PGA TOUR history to play at least 600 events.
This fall has been one for the veteran players. Cink, 47, won the season-opening Safeway Open. He is the oldest player to win a season-opening event since at least 1970. It was his seventh PGA TOUR win, which includes the 2009 Open Championship and 2004 World Golf Championships-NEC Invitational. Cink’s first PGA TOUR victory came in 1997, the same year Collin Morikawa was born.
Brian Gay, who made his 600th career start at the Safeway Open, is making start No. 602 in Sea Island. Both players will be honored at the tournament for their longevity.
Also returning to action this week are Chesson Hadley, Matt Kuchar, Cameron Tringale and Richy Werenski. Vincent Whaley is currently an alternate.
OGLETREE TRANSITIONING INTO PRO LIFE AFTER BEING LOW AMATEUR AT THE MASTERS
Andy Ogletree put the crowning achievement on his amateur career, following up his win at the 2019 U.S. Amateur by tying for 34th place and winning the Silver Cup as the low amateur at the Masters Tournament. He played 54 holes with his longtime idol Tiger Woods, as well as Open champion Shane Lowry, and soaked in the full experience of an amateur playing in the event. The Little Rock, Miss., native overcame a rough start to his first round (+4 after four holes) by going 6-under the rest of the way and posting a 72-hole total of 286 (-2).
The 2020 Tech graduate now sets about the task of finding sponsor exemptions in PGA Tour and perhaps entering other events.
Ogletree also wound up being low Yellow Jacket at the Masters, outlasting Matt Kuchar (145, +1) and 1987 champion Larry Mize (147, +3), who both missed the cut.
Ogletree’s week at the Masters | Kuchar’s week | Mize’s week
How a 62-year-old is in the hunt at the 2020 Masters (Golf.com)
Larry Mize: Lure of Augusta National, Masters only gets strong each year (Golfweek)
KORN FERRY TOUR UPDATE
The Tour is on hiatus until January. Here is the standing of Georgia Tech players in Korn Ferry Tour points.
- Seth Reeves – 19
- Ollie Schniederjans – 35
- Paul Haley II – 43
- Anders Albertson – 59
- T. Griffin – 74
- Nicholas Thompson – 146
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS UPDATE
Larry Mize finished the 2020 portion of the Schwab Cup race in 64th place before competing in his 37th Masters last week, where he fired a 70 in the opening round but missed the cut following his second-round 77. The Tour has one off-season event in December, the PNC Championship in Orlando, Fla.
LOCALiQ SERIES UPDATE
Chris Petefish sits 35th in the points standings as the LocaliQ Series concludes with the LocaliQ Series Championship starting today at TPC Sugarloaf in Duluth, Ga. Petefish has posted finishes of 23rd, seventh, 47th and 19th in the series this fall. The 78-player field will play 72 holes with no cut for a first-place prize of $24,000.
The LocaliQ Series is a U.S.-based, eight-event series designed for members of the PGA Tours in Canada, Latino America and China.
DEVELOPMENTAL TOURS
Chris Petefish and Vincent Whaley took home checks last week, tying for ninth place in the SwingThought Tour event in Waverly, Ga. Both players posted 36-hole totals of 136, four shots off the pace.
#PROJACKETS ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Larry Mize's driving-distance average was 247 yards today.
Bryson's was 334 yards.
They both shot 70.
— Sean Martin (@PGATOURSMartin) November 12, 2020
👋 @StewartCink here! Taking over @PGATOUR’s Twitter page for a bit.
Have questions about the Masters? Drop them below and I’ll tweet back answers. #StewartCinkTakeover ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/jocjduglLZ
— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) November 11, 2020
Thursday/Friday: Paired with Tiger Woods and Shane Lowry
Sunday: Low amateur 🏆
Have yourself a week, Andy Ogletree. pic.twitter.com/9m195wVhEt
— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) November 15, 2020
The low amateur at this year's Masters … Andy Ogletree!
Congratulations to the 22-year-old from Georgia Tech. pic.twitter.com/Fumg8nVtfu
— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) November 15, 2020
Amateur Andy Ogletree with a 47-foot birdie putt on hole No. 16. #themasters pic.twitter.com/b5UTbnXV8K
— The Masters (@TheMasters) November 15, 2020
Enjoyable weekend with @andy_ogletree congrats on Low Amateur Trophy👊🏼 #TheMasters pic.twitter.com/L3LNUHLMJd
— Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) November 15, 2020
UPCOMING EVENTS
- PGA Tour: The RSM Classic • November 19-22, 2020 • Sea Island Resort (Seaside Course) • Sea Island, Ga. • Purse: $6,600,000
- Korn Ferry Tour: season resumes in January 2021
- PGA Tour Champions: PNC Championship • December 17-20, 2020 • Ritz-Carlton Golf Club • Orlando, Fla. • Purse: $1,085,000
- LocaliQ Series: LocaliQ Series Championship • November 17-20, 2020 • TPC Sugarloaf • Duluth, Ga.
- All Pro Tour: Atchafalaya Classic • November 16-18, 2020 • Atchafalaya Golf Club • Patterson, La. • Purse: $29,150
- G Pro Tour: Harbor Classic • November 18-20, 2020 • Club at Savannah Harbor • Savannah, Ga.
- SwingThought Tour: ST21-Soboba Springs Golf Course • November 18-19, 2020 • Soboba Springs Golf Course • San Jacinto, Calif.
PLAYER PLAYER LAST WEEK DATA ANDERS ALBERTSON
Hometown: Woodstock, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 59
YTD earnings: $106,387
Career earnings (KFT): $628,224
ROBERTO CASTRO
Hometown: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2007
Years at Georgia Tech: 2003-07
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: $0
Career earnings: $7,411,048
STEWART CINK
Hometown: Florence, Ala.
Residence: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 1995
Years at Georgia Tech: 1991-95
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 3
YTD earnings: $1,494,130
Career earnings: $39,655,271
JAMES CLARK
Hometown: Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 2019
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-19
Status: developmental tours
Did not play Points ranking: 83 (GPro)
YTD earnings: $2,887.50 (GPro)
Career earnings: n/a
DREW CZUCHRY
Hometown: Auburn, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
Status: developmental tours
Did not play Points ranking: 98 (GPro)
YTD earnings: $1,800 (GPro)
Career earnings: n/a
DAVID DUVAL
Hometown: Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Residence: Denver, Colo.
Turned pro: 1993
Years at Georgia Tech: 1989-93
Status: none
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $19,196,243
J.T. GRIFFIN
Hometown: Wilson, N.C.
Residence: Marietta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 74
YTD earnings: $79,133
Career earnings (KFT): $114,110
CHESSON HADLEY
Hometown: Raleigh, N.C.
Turned pro: 2010
Years at Georgia Tech: 2006-10
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 87
YTD earnings: $190,213
Career earnings: $8,274,948
SHUN YAT HAK
Hometown: Hong Kong
Turned pro: 2013
Years at Georgia Tech: 2012-13
Status: PGA Tour China
Did not play Order of Merit: 56
YTD earnings: ¥113,512
Career earnings: ¥251,305
PAUL HALEY II
Hometown: Dallas, Texas
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 43
YTD earnings: $121,626
Career earnings (KFT): $466,397
MATT KUCHAR
Hometown:
Lake Mary, Fla.
Residence: Sea Island, Ga.
Turned pro: 2000
Years at Georgia Tech: 1997-2000
Status: PGA Tour
The Masters
missed cut
70-75--145 (+1)
Points ranking: 169
YTD earnings: $70,132
Career earnings (PGAT): $51,588,384
TROY MATTESON
Hometown: Austin, Texas
Turned pro: 2003
Years at Georgia Tech: 2000-03
Status: none
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $10,111,266
LARRY MIZE
Residence: Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 1980
Years at Georgia Tech: 1975-79
Status: PGA Tour Champions
The Masters
missed cut
70-77--147 (+3)
Points ranking: 64
YTD earnings: $125,690
Career earnings (Champions): $5,000,539
Career earnings (PGAT): $7,947,092
CHRIS PETEFISH
Hometown: Danville, Calif.
Turned pro: 2018
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
Status: MacKenzie Tour
SwingThought Tour
ST20-Sanctuary Golf Club
68-68--136 (-6)
Points ranking (LocalIQ Series): 35
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings (KFT): $5,280
Career earnings (MacKenzie): $16,280
MICHAEL PISCIOTTA
Hometown: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2018
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
Status: Developmental tours
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: n/a
SETH REEVES
Hometown: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play KFT Points ranking: 19
YTD earnings: $189,688
Career earnings (KFT): $451,076
Career earnings (PGAT): $309,588
LUKE SCHNIEDERJANS
Hometown: Powder Springs, Ga.
Residence: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: Developmental Tours
Did not play Points Ranking: 40 (GPro)
YTD earnings: $5,450 (GPro)
OLLIE SCHNIEDERJANS
Hometown: Powder Springs, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play KFT Points ranking: 35
YTD earnings: $148,992
Career earnings (KFT): $438,648
Career earnings (PGAT): $3,879,653
NICHOLAS THOMPSON
Hometown: Coral Springs, Fla.
Turned pro: 2005
Years at Georgia Tech: 2001-05
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 146
YTD earnings: $27,635
Career earnings (KFT): $889,499
Career earnings (PGAT): $5,729,551
CAMERON TRINGALE
Hometown: Laguna Niguel, Calif.
Turned pro: 2009
Years at Georgia Tech: 2005-09
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 101
YTD earnings: $162,690
Career earnings (PGAT): $11,993,566
RICHY WERENSKI
Hometown: South Hadley, Mass.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-14
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 162
YTD earnings: $87,919
Career earnings (PGAT): $4,634,026
VINCENT WHALEY
Hometown: McKinney, Texas
Residence: Fayetteville, Ga.
Turned pro: 2017
Years at Georgia Tech: 2013-17
Status: PGA Tour
SwingThought Tour
ST20-Sanctuary Golf Club
67-69--136 (-6)
PGA Tour Points ranking: 118
YTD earnings: $84,820
Career earnings (PGAT): $292,391
Career earnings (KFT): $167,469