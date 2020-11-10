Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech’s Matt Kuchar, Larry Mize and Andy Ogletree have prepared for a Masters this week to be played under conditions unlike any other … Cameron Tringale only Jacket to make the cut in Houston … More below in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.
THREE JACKETS COMPETING IN THE MASTERS
Matt Kuchar, Larry Mize and Andy Ogletree will represent Georgia Tech this week at Augusta National Golf Club as the 84h playing of the Master Tournament begins Thursday, conducted for the first time in November after the Covid-19 pandemic forced postponement of the event from its traditional second weekend in April.
Other differences this time include no patrons on the grounds, and a split-tee start for rounds 1 and 2. Monday, Masters Tournament officials announced Monday that the 36-hole cut will include the top 50 players and ties, but not players within 10 strokes of the lead. The 10-shot rule was implemented in 1962 and survived when the Masters moved the cut from the top 44 players and ties to the top 50 and ties in 2013.
Kuchar, competing in his 15th Masters since first appearing in 1998 as an amateur, qualified by finishing in the top 12 of the 2019 Masters, qualifying for the 2019 Tour Championship, and his position among the top 50 players in the Official World Golf Ranking at the end of 2019 and as of March 11, 2020). Kuchar has made 10 consecutive cuts and has finished among the top 15 in five of those, including a tie for third in 2012.
Ogletree, making his Masters debut, is one of six amateurs who received invitations to the Masters, having earned his spot after winning the 2019 U.S. Amateur. He joins the field along with John Augenstein, the 2019 U.S. Amateur runner-up, Abel Gallegos of Argentina, Yuxin Lin of China, Lukas Michel of Australia and James Sugrue of Ireland. The Little Rock, Miss., native, who graduated from Tech last May, will play his first two rounds with 2019 Masters champion Tiger Woods.
VIDEO: Ogletree – From Georgia Tech to Augusta
Mize won the 1987 Masters when he chipped in from 140 feet on No. 11, the second playoff hole, to outlast Greg Norman and Severiano Ballesteros. The 62-year-old Augusta native is competing for the 37th time, and has made the cut three times in the last six years.
PGA TOUR UPDATE
Cameron Tringale was the only one of three Yellow jackets to make the cut last weekend at the Vivint Houston Open, tying for 29th place with a 2-under-par score of 278. The former ACC champion played steady golf with rounds of 70-70-69-69 and improved his position 15 spots in the FedEx Cup race to 94th.
It was Tringale’s second-best finish in the early stages of the 2020-21 season (tied for 19th at Shriners Hospitals for Children Open).
Ollie Schniederjans, who made the field on the strength of his T-8 last week in Bermuda, and Stewart Cink, who won the Safeway Open last month, both missed the cut.
KORN FERRY TOUR UPDATE
The Tour is on hiatus until January. Here is the standing of Georgia Tech players in Korn Ferry Tour points.
- Seth Reeves – 19
- Ollie Schniederjans – 35
- Paul Haley II – 43
- Anders Albertson – 59
- T. Griffin – 74
- Nicholas Thompson – 146
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS UPDATE
Larry Mize finished the 2020 portion of the Schwab Cup race in 64th place following his tie for 60th last weekend after tying for 71st last weekend at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship in Phoenix, Ariz.
The 1987 Masters champion will compete in his 37th Masters this week, and still has some goals to reach.
LOCALiQ SERIES UPDATE
Chris Petefish sits 35th in the points standings as the LocaliQ Series concludes with the the LocaliQ Series Championship Nov. 17-20 at TPC Sugarloaf in Duluth, Ga. Petefish has posted finishes of 23rd, seventh, 47th and 19th in the series this fall.
The LocaliQ Series, the U.S.-based tournament series designed for members of the PGA Tours in Canada, Latino America and China.
DEVELOPMENTAL TOURS
James Clark (T20), J.T. Griffin (T38) and Michael Pisciotta (T54) all competed in last weekend’s SwingThought.com Tour event in Newnan, Ga.
#PROJACKETS ON SOCIAL MEDIA
UPCOMING EVENTS
- PGA Tour: The Masters • November 12-15, 2020 • Augusta National Golf Club • Augusta, Ga. • Purse: n/a
- Korn Ferry Tour: season resumes in January 2021
- PGA Tour Champions: PNC Championship • December 17-20, 2020 • Ritz-Carlton Golf Club • Orlando, Fla. • Purse: $1,085,000
- LocaliQ Series: LocaliQ Series Championship • November 17-20, 2020 • TPC Sugarloaf • Duluth, Ga.
- All Pro Tour: Houma Classic • November 11-13, 2020 • Ellendale Country Club • Houma, La. • Purse: $48,000
- G Pro Tour: Harbor Classic • November 18-20, 2020 • Club at Savannah Harbor • Savannah, Ga.
- SwingThought Tour: ST20-Sanctuary Golf Club • November 14-15, 2020 • Sanctuary Golf Club • Waverly, Ga.
