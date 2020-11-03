Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – Ollie Schniederjans and Stewart Cink finish in the top 5 at the Bermuda Championship … Ollie and Luke Schniederjans played their first tournament together as pros at Port Royal Golf Course … More below in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.

(photo of Schniederjans brothers courtesy of PGA Tour)

*****

PGA TOUR UPDATE

Stewart Cink and Ollie Schniederjans graduated from Georgia Tech 20 years apart, but they were both in Bermuda last weekend contending for a title at the Bermuda Championship and finished in the top 5.

The 47-yeard-old Cink, with his son Reagan again on his bag, shot 68-64 on the weekend in seeking his eighth Tour title and tied for fourth place at 12-under-par 272. Cink now has a win, a tie for 12th and a tie for fourth in four starts in the 2020-21 season, and moved up to the No. 2 position in FedEx Cup points, just four points behind Bryson Dechambeau.

Schniederjans, a member of the Korn Ferry Tour, which is on hiatus until January, received a sponsor’s exemption to play in Bermuda and made the most of it, firing rounds of 66-70-69-66 to finish solo third at 13-under-par 271. The 2019 Bermuda Championship (missed cut) was the only PGA TOUR event he played in the 2019-20 season after finishing No. 180 in the FedExCup in the 2018-19 season, and he claimed his fourth top-3 finish in 99 PGA Tour starts. The top-10 finish earns him an alternate spot at this week’s Vivint Houston Open.

The 27-year-old Schniederjans, whose younger brother Ben was on his bag and whose youngest brother Luke also played on a sponsor exemption (missed cut), has had eight top-25 finishes in 17 Korn Ferry Tour starts during the 2020-21 combined season, and the Bermuda finish validates belief in his revamped game. PGATour.com story | Golfweek story

Yellow Jacket Chesson Hadley also turned in a strong performance tying for 16th place at Bermuda on an 8-under-par score of 276, giving him a 30-position bump to No. 72 in the FedEx Cup standings. It was his best finish since a tie for 16th at the season-opening Safeway Open.

Cink and Schniederjans are joined in the field this weekend in Houston by Cameron Tringale, who missed the cut in Bermuda. Hadley, who has partial status on the PGA Tour currently, was listed as an alternate as of Monday.

PGA Tour leaderboard

*****

KORN FERRY TOUR UPDATE

The Tour is on hiatus until January. Here is the standing of Georgia Tech players in Korn Ferry Tour points.

Seth Reeves – 19

Ollie Schniederjans – 35

Paul Haley II – 43

Anders Albertson – 59

T. Griffin – 74

Nicholas Thompson – 146

*****

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS UPDATE

Former Master champion Larry Mize sits at No. 63 in Schwab Cup points after tying for 71st last weekend at the TimberTech Championship in Boca Raton, Fla. The 1987 master champion opened with a 69 but was unable to sustain. The senior circuit concludes its 2020 Charles Schwab Cup series this week with the Charles Schwab Cup Championship in Phoenix, Ariz.

Champions Tour Leaderboard

*****

LOCALiQ SERIES UPDATE

Chris Petefish sits 35th in the points standings as the LocaliQ Series concludes with the the LocaliQ Series Championship Nov. 17-20 at TPC Sugarloaf in Duluth, Ga. Petefish has posted finishes of 23rd, seventh, 47th and 19th in the series this fall.

The LocaliQ Series, the U.S.-based tournament series designed for members of the PGA Tours in Canada, Latino America and China.

*****

DEVELOPMENTAL TOURS

James Clark and Drew Czuchry both picked up checks at last weekend’s Savannah Open on the GPro Tour. Clark tied for 22nd place with a 4-under-par 212, while Czuchry tied for 37th. The series has one more 2020 event this week, also in Savannah, before taking its winter break.

*****