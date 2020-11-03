Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – Ollie Schniederjans and Stewart Cink finish in the top 5 at the Bermuda Championship … Ollie and Luke Schniederjans played their first tournament together as pros at Port Royal Golf Course … More below in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.
(photo of Schniederjans brothers courtesy of PGA Tour)
PGA TOUR UPDATE
Stewart Cink and Ollie Schniederjans graduated from Georgia Tech 20 years apart, but they were both in Bermuda last weekend contending for a title at the Bermuda Championship and finished in the top 5.
The 47-yeard-old Cink, with his son Reagan again on his bag, shot 68-64 on the weekend in seeking his eighth Tour title and tied for fourth place at 12-under-par 272. Cink now has a win, a tie for 12th and a tie for fourth in four starts in the 2020-21 season, and moved up to the No. 2 position in FedEx Cup points, just four points behind Bryson Dechambeau.
Schniederjans, a member of the Korn Ferry Tour, which is on hiatus until January, received a sponsor’s exemption to play in Bermuda and made the most of it, firing rounds of 66-70-69-66 to finish solo third at 13-under-par 271. The 2019 Bermuda Championship (missed cut) was the only PGA TOUR event he played in the 2019-20 season after finishing No. 180 in the FedExCup in the 2018-19 season, and he claimed his fourth top-3 finish in 99 PGA Tour starts. The top-10 finish earns him an alternate spot at this week’s Vivint Houston Open.
The 27-year-old Schniederjans, whose younger brother Ben was on his bag and whose youngest brother Luke also played on a sponsor exemption (missed cut), has had eight top-25 finishes in 17 Korn Ferry Tour starts during the 2020-21 combined season, and the Bermuda finish validates belief in his revamped game. PGATour.com story | Golfweek story
Yellow Jacket Chesson Hadley also turned in a strong performance tying for 16th place at Bermuda on an 8-under-par score of 276, giving him a 30-position bump to No. 72 in the FedEx Cup standings. It was his best finish since a tie for 16th at the season-opening Safeway Open.
Cink and Schniederjans are joined in the field this weekend in Houston by Cameron Tringale, who missed the cut in Bermuda. Hadley, who has partial status on the PGA Tour currently, was listed as an alternate as of Monday.
KORN FERRY TOUR UPDATE
The Tour is on hiatus until January. Here is the standing of Georgia Tech players in Korn Ferry Tour points.
- Seth Reeves – 19
- Ollie Schniederjans – 35
- Paul Haley II – 43
- Anders Albertson – 59
- T. Griffin – 74
- Nicholas Thompson – 146
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS UPDATE
Former Master champion Larry Mize sits at No. 63 in Schwab Cup points after tying for 71st last weekend at the TimberTech Championship in Boca Raton, Fla. The 1987 master champion opened with a 69 but was unable to sustain. The senior circuit concludes its 2020 Charles Schwab Cup series this week with the Charles Schwab Cup Championship in Phoenix, Ariz.
LOCALiQ SERIES UPDATE
Chris Petefish sits 35th in the points standings as the LocaliQ Series concludes with the the LocaliQ Series Championship Nov. 17-20 at TPC Sugarloaf in Duluth, Ga. Petefish has posted finishes of 23rd, seventh, 47th and 19th in the series this fall.
The LocaliQ Series, the U.S.-based tournament series designed for members of the PGA Tours in Canada, Latino America and China.
DEVELOPMENTAL TOURS
James Clark and Drew Czuchry both picked up checks at last weekend’s Savannah Open on the GPro Tour. Clark tied for 22nd place with a 4-under-par 212, while Czuchry tied for 37th. The series has one more 2020 event this week, also in Savannah, before taking its winter break.
#PROJACKETS ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Brothers. Competitors. Best friends.@Ollie_gt and Luke Schniederjans are soaking up their first professional event together @Bermuda_Champ. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/gVFLQS2Dbn
— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) October 29, 2020
Good to have @RCinkk back on the bag and fans in the gallery! @Bermuda_Champ pic.twitter.com/RyvhEDAkhw
— Stewart Cink (@stewartcink) October 30, 2020
I’m so flattered! My guess, this was not the Greenskeeper’s idea. 🤭 https://t.co/W6JbSN5Uvi
— Stewart Cink (@stewartcink) November 1, 2020
It’s a big deal playing on the PGA Tour, as Ollie Schniederjans figured out after a trip back to the Korn Ferry Tour.
Now, as his third-place finish at @Bermuda_Champ proves, he’s ready for it. https://t.co/dlHPfUxVWA
— Golfweek (@golfweek) November 1, 2020
.@Ollie_gt currently does not hold TOUR status and is playing on a sponsor’s invite @Bermuda_Champ.
This birdie on 10 just moved him to one shot off the lead at -13. 👀#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/lHjihIUN4P
— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) November 1, 2020
It’s a family affair @Bermuda_Champ. 💙
Father and son Taylor and Fred Funk and brothers Ollie and Luke Schniederjans are each teeing it up together on TOUR for the first time this week. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/3uOLtHyuQI
— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) October 29, 2020
UPCOMING EVENTS
- PGA Tour: Vivint Houston Open • November 5-8, 2020 • Memorial Park Golf Course • Houston, Texas • Purse: $7,000,000
- Korn Ferry Tour: season resumes in January 2021
- PGA Tour Champions: Charles Schwab Cup Championship • November 6-8, 2020 • Phoenix Country Club • Phoenix, Ariz. • Purse: $2,500,000
- LocaliQ Series: LocaliQ Series Championship • November 17-20, 2020 • TPC Sugarloaf • Duluth, Ga.
- All Pro Tour: Houma Classic • November 11-13, 2020 • Ellendale Country Club • Houma, La. • Purse: $48,000
- G Pro Tour: Harbor Classic • November 18-20, 2020 • Club at Savannah Harbor • Savannah, Ga.
- SwingThought Tour: ST19-Summer Grove Golf Club • November 4-5, 2020 • Summer Grove Golf Club • Newnan, Ga.
PLAYER PLAYER LAST WEEK DATA ANDERS ALBERTSON
Hometown: Woodstock, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 59
YTD earnings: $106,387
Career earnings (KFT): $628,224
ROBERTO CASTRO
Hometown: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2007
Years at Georgia Tech: 2003-07
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: $0
Career earnings: $7,411,048
STEWART CINK
Hometown: Florence, Ala.
Residence: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 1995
Years at Georgia Tech: 1991-95
Status: PGA Tour
PGA Tour
Bermuda Championship
T-4
66-74-68-64--272 (-12)
Points ranking: 2
YTD earnings: $1,494,130
Career earnings: $39,655,271
JAMES CLARK
Hometown: Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 2019
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-19
Status: developmental tours
GPro Tour
Savannah Open
T-22
66-72-74--212 (-4)
Points ranking: 83 (GPro)
YTD earnings: $2,887.50 (GPro)
Career earnings: n/a
DREW CZUCHRY
Hometown: Auburn, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
Status: developmental tours
GPro Tour
Savannah Open
T-37
70-72-81--223 (+7)
Points ranking: 98 (GPro)
YTD earnings: $1,800 (GPro)
Career earnings: n/a
DAVID DUVAL
Hometown: Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Residence: Denver, Colo.
Turned pro: 1993
Years at Georgia Tech: 1989-93
Status: none
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $19,196,243
J.T. GRIFFIN
Hometown: Wilson, N.C.
Residence: Marietta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 74
YTD earnings: $79,133
Career earnings (KFT): $114,110
CHESSON HADLEY
Hometown: Raleigh, N.C.
Turned pro: 2010
Years at Georgia Tech: 2006-10
Status: PGA Tour
PGA Tour
Bermuda Championship
T-16
68-71-71-66--276 (-8)
Points ranking: 72
YTD earnings: $190,213
Career earnings: $8,274,948
SHUN YAT HAK
Hometown: Hong Kong
Turned pro: 2013
Years at Georgia Tech: 2012-13
Status: PGA Tour China
Did not play Order of Merit: 56
YTD earnings: ¥113,512
Career earnings: ¥251,305
PAUL HALEY II
Hometown: Dallas, Texas
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 43
YTD earnings: $121,626
Career earnings (KFT): $466,397
MATT KUCHAR
Hometown:
Lake Mary, Fla.
Residence: Sea Island, Ga.
Turned pro: 2000
Years at Georgia Tech: 1997-2000
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 154
YTD earnings: $70,132
Career earnings (PGAT): $51,588,384
TROY MATTESON
Hometown: Austin, Texas
Turned pro: 2003
Years at Georgia Tech: 2000-03
Status: none
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $10,111,266
LARRY MIZE
Residence: Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 1980
Years at Georgia Tech: 1975-79
Status: PGA Tour Champions
PGA Tour Champions
TimberTech Championship
T-71
69-75-74--218 (+2)
Points ranking: 63
YTD earnings: $125,690
Career earnings (Champions): $5,000,539
Career earnings (PGAT): $7,947,092
CHRIS PETEFISH
Hometown: Danville, Calif.
Turned pro: 2018
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
Status: MacKenzie Tour
Did not play Points ranking (LocalIQ Series): 35
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings (KFT): $5,280
Career earnings (MacKenzie): $16,280
MICHAEL PISCIOTTA
Hometown: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2018
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
Status: Developmental tours
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: n/a
SETH REEVES
Hometown: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
PGA Tour
Bermuda Championship
missed cut
69-77--146 (+4)
KFT Points ranking: 19
YTD earnings: $189,688
Career earnings (KFT): $451,076
Career earnings (PGAT): $309,588
LUKE SCHNIEDERJANS
Hometown: Powder Springs, Ga.
Residence: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: Developmental Tours
PGA Tour
Bermuda Championship
missed cut
72-76--148 (+6)
Points Ranking: 40 (GPro)
YTD earnings: $5,450 (GPro)
OLLIE SCHNIEDERJANS
Hometown: Powder Springs, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
PGA Tour
Bermuda Championship
3rd
66-70-69-66--271 (-13)
KFT Points ranking: 35
YTD earnings: $148,992
Career earnings (KFT): $438,648
Career earnings (PGAT): $3,879,653
NICHOLAS THOMPSON
Hometown: Coral Springs, Fla.
Turned pro: 2005
Years at Georgia Tech: 2001-05
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 146
YTD earnings: $27,635
Career earnings (KFT): $889,499
Career earnings (PGAT): $5,729,551
CAMERON TRINGALE
Hometown: Laguna Niguel, Calif.
Turned pro: 2009
Years at Georgia Tech: 2005-09
Status: PGA Tour
PGA Tour
Bermuda Championship
missed cut
70-74--144 (+2)
Points ranking: 109
YTD earnings: $114,740
Career earnings (PGAT): $11,945,616
RICHY WERENSKI
Hometown: South Hadley, Mass.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-14
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 147
YTD earnings: $87,919
Career earnings (PGAT): $4,634,026
VINCENT WHALEY
Hometown: McKinney, Texas
Residence: Fayetteville, Ga.
Turned pro: 2017
Years at Georgia Tech: 2013-17
Status: PGA Tour
PGA Tour
Bermuda Championship
missed cut
70-76--146 (+4)
PGA Tour Points ranking: 99
YTD earnings: $84,820
Career earnings (PGAT): $292,391
Career earnings (KFT): $167,469